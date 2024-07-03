Aaron Wainwright set for milestone in Wales’ first Test in Australia

Aaron Wainwright is set for a milestone international appearance on Saturday evening in Australia after being named to start at No. 8 when Wales take on Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies in Sydney.

Six years after debuting for Wales in a 23-10 win over Argentina, the Dragons backrower will bring up international cap number 50 at Allianz Stadium in a run-on XV that boasts 306 Tests between them.

Wainwright, 26, is the second-most experienced player in Warren Gatland’s 23 for the first of two Tests Down Under, with fullback Liam Wright the outright leader in that regard with 90 appearances. There is also a quartet with 30+ caps and a Gloucester speedster in line to debut.

Winger Josh Hathaway, who played for both Wales and England at U20 level, has been named for his first international appearance on the right wing. Hathaway will become the 1,207th men’s player to represent Wales this weekend.

Rio Dyer is on the other wing, while Liam Williams moves to fullback after wearing the No. 14 jumper last time out against the world champion Springboks at Twickenham.

“We’ve had a good week of preparations here in Sydney and are excited to get out on the field on Saturday,” coach Warren Gatland said in a statement.

“This first Test is going to be a great challenge for us. Test matches are all about fine margins and we know we need to be accurate, keep our discipline and stay in the fight for the full 80 minutes.

“There’s a lot of talent within the Australia squad and we know they will want to come out firing and put in a performance against us this weekend.”

Captain Dewi Lake will start at hooker alongside loosehead prop Garth Thomas and tighthead Archie Griffin who is set for a special appearance of his own. This will be Griffin’s first time starting a Test for Wales.



Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Average Points scored 21 27 First try wins 40% Home team wins 40%

The middle row includes Christ Tshiunza, who will wear the famous red jersey of Wales for the first time since last year’s Rugby World Cup in France. Tshiunza will combine with Dafydd Jenkins as the two locks.

To round out the forwards, Taine Plumtree has got the nod at blindside flanker, Tommy Reffell will start at openside, and milestone man Wainwright will bring plenty of experience to this forward pack with the No. 8 on his back.

Halfback Ellis Bevan is set for his second Test appearance, and will combine with Cardiff Rugby out-half Ben Thomas. Mason Grady and Owen Watkin will line up in the midfield.

Dyer, Hathaway and Williams round out the rest of the starting side. Cory Hill, Sam Costelow and Nick Tompkins are among the eight players named on the bench.

The first Test between Australia and Wales at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium will get underway at 10:45 BST / 19:45 local time on Saturday.

Wales team to take on Australia

Replacements

Evan Lloyd Kemsley Mathias Harri O’Connor Cory Hill James Botham Kieran Hardy Sam Costelow Nick Tompkins