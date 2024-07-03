Select Edition

World Rugby U20 Championship

What France U20 think of the Baby Blacks

By Willy Billiard
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 29: Tom Allen of New Zealand during the match between Wales and New Zealand on 29 June 2024 during the U20 Championship held at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Thinus Maritz/World Rugby)

The second match of the U20 World Championship is set to be a do-or-die encounter for both France and New Zealand. On Thursday, July 4, these two teams will clash in a game that will decide who finishes top of Pool A and qualifies directly for the semi-finals, and who finishes second with a slim chance of advancing.

Both teams have a win each under their belts, with France leading the pool on points difference after a dominant 49-12 victory over Spain, while New Zealand narrowly defeated Wales 41-34 in their opener.

At the same stage last year, France triumphed over New Zealand 35-14, setting themselves on course for their third consecutive world title. Hugo Reus, the current captain of Les Bleuets, recalls that victory well.

Head-to-Head

Last 2 Meetings

Wins
1
Draws
0
Wins
1
Average Points scored
31
21
First try wins
50%
Home team wins
50%

“It can give us confidence for the rest of the competition, and that’s what we need to focus on. Aside from qualifying, this game can really help us perform well, gain confidence, and improve our efficiency,” said Reus.

“It’s like a round of 16 because a defeat on Thursday would make it very difficult for us to qualify for the semi-finals. Our first objective is to win. If the content isn’t as good but we win, it won’t matter.”

They have thoroughly observed and analysed everything

The entire French coaching staff, along with the players, have meticulously reviewed all of the Baby Blacks’ performances since last year—from their victories in the Rugby Championship matches to a warm-up match against South Africa just before the tournament, not to mention their opening match on Saturday, 29 June.

Fixture
World Rugby U20 Championship
France U20
26 - 27
Full-time
New Zealand U20
All Stats and Data

“They’ve confirmed what we’ve observed,” remarked France U20 coach Sébastien Calvet. “They’re an incredibly athletic team with a polished game. Some of their players have excellent ball-handling skills. Therefore, our focus needs to be on limiting their possession and maintaining our attacking sequences. They excel at creating obstacles and setting screens to break through our defence. We must navigate through these challenges with strategic positioning and defensive pressure.”

“They are highly mobile and agile as a team. We share similar characteristics to them,” he added.

In his opinion, “the team that moves better, handles the ball more efficiently, and controls possession will likely emerge victorious. It’s going to be a fascinating clash of skills between both teams.”

Hugo Reus brings a unique perspective, having been part of last year’s team, and he observes significant changes in their playing style from one year to the next.

“They play a bit more out wide with the second unit, the forwards, trying to get through. It’s a frontal game that has evolved a little bit and is a little different to the All Blacks. We’ve analysed it and looked at it because we can’t afford to be fooled. They did very well in the Rugby Championship and against Wales. Defence will be a key factor in Thursday’s game.”

Weather conditions are also poised to influence proceedings in Stellenbosch, potentially being overcast or even wet. Sébastien Calvet has selected his 23-man squad with these variables in mind.

“When you face the All Blacks, physicality is crucial. South Africa wouldn’t be world champions without their strength—intelligent, cohesive, and explosive power,” he emphasises. “If the weather is dry, we want to play them on dry ground. We’re prepared to test ourselves in any environment. Last year, with players like Posolo Tuilagi and Brent Liufau in our pack, mud wasn’t a major hindrance. This year, we’ve added more dynamism to our game. A muddy pitch would likely inconvenience them more than us, but we’re confident in our readiness to face them on a dry surface.”

Comments on RugbyPass

C
Chesterfield 53 minutes ago
‘Think about where I’m at’: Richie Mo’unga considers early All Blacks return

His record as an All Black is not good enough to warrant the change to the eligibility rules. G Fox winning percentage 90% average over 10 points per game DW Carter winning percentage 88% average over 10 points per game AR Hewson winning percentage 84% average over 10 per game AW Cruden winning percentage 88% CJ Spencer winning percentage 77 % average 8.3 points per game DB Clarke winning percentage 77 % average 8.3 points per game R Mounga winning percentage 70% average 8.3 points per game. Time to move on.

4 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hours ago
France U20 vs New Zealand U20 | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Great win boys 🖤🇳🇿

1 Go to comments
D
Daniel 1 hours ago
South Africans are the masters of taking offence

Please, both sets of fans, ignore this writer. He’s trying to stir up shit.

37 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus: 'Outspoken' Irish became full of themselves

Is a bit of trash talking, 💩 stirring, good for the game? Or should we all mind our Ps and Qs? Sure drives a bit of attention (eyes and money) towards the matches. Who actually cares who gets offended by who said what? I’m sure the boys will share a beer and have a braai - and the world will keep turning.

17 Go to comments
B
Barry 2 hours ago
Jamie Osborne handed Ireland debut for 'best in world' clash with Boks

Exciting squad and a great chance for Casey. The 9/10 axis could be very interesting with both teams. Boks’ have the test experience and Ireland’s have the better age profile and experience of regular playing at club level. Baptism of fire for Osborne. Thought Henshaw might get the nod at 15 if only to allow Ringrose to start in the centre.

5 Go to comments
c
carlos 2 hours ago
New Argentina era begins with 9 changes from World Cup bronze line-up

Unless Gonzalez is injured, it is simply malpractice to exclude him. Probably the best back rower in the English league last season, selected by the players as best player of the team. Oh, again, Santiago Carreras only “plays” fly half for the Pumas. A huge mystery. Sadly, the team doesn’t look too promising.

2 Go to comments
T
Turlough 2 hours ago
Jamie Osborne handed Ireland debut for 'best in world' clash with Boks

Didn’t bother reading after “Best in World” click bait title. Its a copy from an Irish Times article more or less anyway.

5 Go to comments
t
tim 3 hours ago
Gloucester CEO pens open letter addressing George Skivington future

As much as i understand the CEO making this statement it says everything about where Glos are as a club. We should never be in a position to have to explain how poor the team has been. Money or lack of it greatly hampers Glos BUT the components of the team should still be winning more games. So is it the players not performing or the Coaches?

1 Go to comments
F
Flankly 3 hours ago
Jamie Osborne handed Ireland debut for 'best in world' clash with Boks

“Craig Casey has got the not to start in the No.9 jersey” Looks like Murray “got the not”, whereas Casey got the nod. Interesting call on fullback. That will certainly get some attention from the SA coaching team over the next 24 hours.

5 Go to comments
J
JoeyFresh62 3 hours ago
Jamie Osborne handed Ireland debut for 'best in world' clash with Boks

Feels like a tough assignment without JGP doesn’t it… Boks usually play close matches of late though.

5 Go to comments
m
martin 3 hours ago
Georgia U20 vs Ireland U20 | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

close today Men , but the Job is done , very well done Fair play delighted

2 Go to comments
D
David 4 hours ago
Stuart Hogg spends night in cells and given prison warning

What an utter a…hole. Someone who has spent his career trying to convince people that he’s world class when, in fact, he is/was never more than average. Vastly overrated (mainly by himself). Put that alongside the fact that he has now been given a ‘new lease of life’ by Montpellier, who themselves are run by someone with far more money than rugby acumen and only squeaked through a play off to stay in Top14. The two are well suited to each other.

2 Go to comments
D
DP 4 hours ago
South Africans are the masters of taking offence

As a proud South African I feel Rassie has gone too far (again). There is NO need for this silliness. I’ve never had a problem with Ireland and their coaching staff. Gatland and his BIL were massively disrespectful to South Africa but I don’t see even a modicum of that disrespect from the Irish camp. I have respected for the Irish fans (best in the world along with the Scots IMO) and for this Irish team. Putting this out there - Rassie doesn’t speak for me and any of my Bok supporting mates. Personally feel like this will be a shared series. Play hard but fair. May the best team win.

37 Go to comments
J
Johann 4 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus: 'Outspoken' Irish became full of themselves

Boys, Ireland play brutal, thuggish rugby at times ask Bismarck about BOD’s tackle and O’Mahony knows how to tickle where there's an itch. But I have been to Ireland and they are not an arrogant people. Usually diminutive in their language for a reason. As a South African I can tell you our camp has been verbose and I think for the most part the cultural nuance of “See you in the final” is lost on South Africans that don't believe it to be “Best of luck”. I think the boys from the Emerald Isle have plenty to cry about in their own history of division and loss. They find another grear against the English from that place. We Pride ourselves on the same. Motive to win. Problem is Messer's O’Connel and Farrel have been silent and we have fed that beast. No shots coming from Ireland. Zero. And for all the talk about their URC loss in the Semi, they took a leaf from Glasgow that spoke no evil, went hush and pitched on game day. We are going to get a shock and I expect a vastly explosive Ireland. Our boys are too playful and bantery since Brown is Rassie's bro’. We are at risk of losing our steel. Finally, let's not forget Leicester are breathing fire and smarting from their loss and have another look at the same patch of green. Also Jacques Nienaber's intellectual capital will help Ireland. I am rooting for SA, but I think we are feeding the Irish beast with gamesmanship that is not working for us but rather against us.

17 Go to comments
D
Dan 5 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus: 'Outspoken' Irish became full of themselves

Amusing how much utter 💩 Rassie spews now to soothe his thickos in SA. He knew he’d never get away with at Munster - they know too much about the sport to put up with that display.

17 Go to comments
T
Turlough 5 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus: 'Outspoken' Irish became full of themselves

“But you guys were a bit full of yourselves. You were a bit windgat, you know, and now you see…” Munster and Ireland provide Erasmus and de Allende with warm welcomes for many years. We get repaid by lies and insults. Honestly, can’t stand playing SA. Thoroughly unpleasant, hateful experience. Seems to be targetting Bundi Aki with a cheap shot in this video. Let’s do our best to take these arrogant gits down a peg and get out of there. Hopefully, won’t have to deal with their arrogance for another year.

17 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 5 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus: 'Outspoken' Irish became full of themselves

Gotta love Rassie🤣

17 Go to comments
T
Tommy B. 5 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'Respect from the All Blacks? You have to chisel it from them'

No. England should not try and ‘chisel respect’ out of NZ. The attitude they should go in with is the one Woodward displayed to Aussies and Kiwis. When they started sledging him and the team, he made it perfectly clear that he couldn’t give a rat’s wobbly bits whether they ‘respected’ England or not. It’s why they hated him so much - and why he won a RWC. You think Rassie cares what the English think of him? England, also, have not yet ‘arrived somewhere meaningful.’ They’re about 7 games into the journey.

6 Go to comments
T
Tommy B. 6 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus: 'Outspoken' Irish became full of themselves

😂🤣😂🤣 Yes, it must be difficult for those self-effacing, humble, Saffas hearing others being ‘full of themselves.’

17 Go to comments
J
Jacinda 6 hours ago
‘Think about where I’m at’: Richie Mo’unga considers early All Blacks return

He will be back in time for WC

4 Go to comments
