Gallagher Premiership

Leicester player ratings vs Sale | 2024/25 Gallagher Premiership semi-finals

Freddie Steward of Leicester Tigers/ PA

Leicester Tigers player ratings: Leicester booked their place in the Gallagher Premiership final against Bath after a 21-16 win over Sale Sharks at Mattioli Woods Welford Road on Saturday.

A tight match was expected, and that is exactly what we got, with the scores level at 16-16 heading into the final 15 minutes.

The home side did enough to get the win, though, but there will be some sore bodies following a physical game.

Here’s how the players rated:

Match Summary

2
Penalty Goals
3
3
Tries
1
0
Conversions
1
0
Drop Goals
0
130
Carries
106
5
Line Breaks
6
12
Turnovers Lost
18
6
Turnovers Won
7

15 Freddie Steward – 8
Mr Reliable. Made 55 metres — more than any Tiger — and was solid under the high ball. Added some probing attacking kicks, but his greatest contribution came at the end with some crucial tackles – one in the corner on Jean-Luc du Preez and his knock-on-enforcing tackle on Luke Cowan-Dickie to end the match.

14 Adam Radwan – 8.5
More of a bystander in the second half, but that didn’t matter after a first 40 in which he produced two elite finishes. The first – where he seemingly stepped three players at once – was nice, the second – where he leapt to catch a scuffed cross-kick from Handre Pollard – was world-class. Made a strong case for an England recall with that display.

13 Solomone Kata – 7.5
Thundered into 13 carries, made 40 metres and beat five defenders. Consistently bent the Sale line. Big shift defensively too, with nine tackles.

12 Joseph Woodward – 6.5
Anonymous in attack (just two carries), but held the line defensively with one tackle. Not a poor game, just a peripheral one. Still raw, and still learning at the age of 21.

11 Ollie Hassell-Collins – 7
Quiet outing. Six carries for 20 metres, but struggled to impose himself. Got through three tackles but was largely well contained.

10 Handré Pollard – 6.5
For a player who has made a career of slotting kicks when needed, this was an uncharacteristically poor day from the tee for the World Cup-winning Springbok, with two kicks from five. More composed in open play, though, despite the pressure Sale put him under. His body was battered and bruised in that second half, with a short HIA spell.

9 Jack van Poortvliet – 7
Lovely pass to put Radwan in for the opening try of the match, and managed proceedings well in the first half when Leicester were on top. Lost his griphold on the game after the break, but that was partly down to Sale upping their efforts.

1 Nicky Smith – 6
Penalised in the scrum when Leicester were under increasing pressure in the second half, as Sale’s substitute WillGriff John found some success. Robust in the scrum prior to that.

2 Julián Montoya – 9
Looked desperate to extend his Leicester career by another week. 19 tackles (yes, 19), nine carries with two defenders beaten. A vital penalty won at the breakdown to go with it. Led the team like a hero and was rightfully named player of the match.

3 Joe Heyes – 7.5
Would have enjoyed getting the upper hand over fellow England prop Bevan Rodd, and Steve Borthwick would have liked what he saw as well.

4 Cameron Henderson – 7
Gritty, physical and a work rate to match. 11 tackles, seven carries, and a pair of passes thrown in. One of the unsung engines behind Leicester’s defensive wall. Big man, big shift.

5 Ollie Chessum – 8.5
What an engine the Lion has, seemingly increasing in energy in the final 10 minutes with a half-break and some imposing tackles when Sale launched a late onslaught. A lineout leader with nine wins, three defenders beaten and nine tackles are just some of his impressive stats. Did everything you want from a modern second row. One of England’s best, and it shows weekly.

6 Hanro Liebenberg – 7.5
Another busy outing — nine carries, 11 tackles, and two lineouts won. Got through a mountain of work and helped nullify Sale’s go-forward early on.

7 Tommy Reffell – 7
In his 100th Premiership appearance, Leicester’s turnover king had a fascinating battle with the curry twins. If there was a ruck to join, the Welshman would cause a nuisance at it, and it is perhaps no surprise that Sale found more fluidity once he left the field after an hour.

8 Olly Cracknell – 8
Topped the carry charts with 20 and was second for metres made among Tigers (42). Threw in seven tackles for good measure. Immense work rate, even in defeat.

Replacements
16 Charlie Clare – 7
Got stuck in with six tackles and three metres carried. Did the basics well.

17 James Cronin – 6.5
Injected some energy and weight to the Leicester defence.

18 Dan Cole – 6.5
Held up his end at the set-piece in limited minutes. Four tackles and a handful of rucks hit.

19 Matt Rogerson – 7
Two carries, five tackles, didn’t overplay in an industrious 10-minute cameo at the end. Nice and tidy from the former London Irish skipper.

20 Emeka Ilione – 7.5
Huge turnover when Sale were just feet from Leicester’s line with minutes left to play.

21 Ben Youngs – 6.5
An experienced figure to bring on in the closing stages, although there was one questionable decision to hand possession over to Sale when Leicester could have held on to the ball. His career continues into one final week.

22 Ben Volavola – 6
Short cameo from the bench while Pollard was having an HIA, which did include a missed kick.

23 Izaia Perese – 8
The match winner with a wonderful try just after Sale had levelled the score. Carved through the Sale defence within seconds of entering the field to score a solo effort.

1 Comment
T
TigerMad 4 days ago

Pretty fair, apart from Volavola. He deserved at least a 9, perhaps even a 10 with context added. He’s played 72 minutes of Premiership rugby across the entire season, and just 19 minutes in TOTAL since mid-Feb. To come on unexpectedly, in a crucial moment of a Premiership semi-final, stepping into the shoes of Pollard as Sale levelled it 16-16, to then call a backs move, execute it (he passed to Perese) for the score that you acknowledged proved to be the match winner, and then stand up in defence as well…was nothing short of phenomenal. A missed kick from out near the 5m line shouldn’t even be mentioned! Cameo of the season!

