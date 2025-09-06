Kate Zackary: ‘It can get so much bigger if we keep investing’

For USA Eagles captain Kate Zackary, this Women’s Rugby World Cup has already been a watershed moment for the women’s game.

Regardless of results, she believes the tournament has shown the sport’s potential to reach new heights, and she is determined that momentum isn’t lost once the final whistle blows.

Speaking ahead of the Eagles’ decisive pool match against Samoa, Zackary reflected on the unique pressures of the competition while emphasising the bigger picture. “You know Samoa are going to bring huge physicality,” she said. “They’re not here to roll over; they want to finish with a win. For us, it’s about weathering that storm and staying focused on our game.”

The pressure of the pool standings matches that awareness of Samoa’s threat. With England and Australia to face off three and a half hours after their kick-off, the USA may need not just a victory but a healthy points margin to advance.

Yet Zackary was quick to stress the importance of staying grounded. “We know the permutations, but for us it’s about executing our game plan,” she said. “You can’t go out chasing something artificial. If we get our detail right, the chances will come.”

While results on the field remain front of mind, Zackary admitted the wider atmosphere of the tournament has been impossible to ignore. Matches in York and at the Stadium of Light have drawn raucous crowds, creating an environment that underlines just how far the women’s game has come.

“It was absolutely wild,” Zackary recalled. “To play in iconic stadiums in front of fans who are really invested, it just shows the appetite for women’s rugby is massive. That energy drives you on the field; you can feel how much the crowd cares.”

For Zackary, now competing in her third World Cup, this tournament has stood out as a turning point in how women’s rugby is received globally. “By every metric, it’s already been a huge success, even before the knockout stages,” she said. “The crowds, the coverage, the energy around it – it feels different. The key now is building on that momentum, not just waiting another four years.”

Zackary stressed that the real challenge is ensuring the momentum lasts beyond the tournament itself. “It can get so much bigger if we keep investing in it,” she said. “What we’re seeing here isn’t a one-off; the key is growing the game between World Cups, so it’s not just about one tournament every four years. People clearly want to watch women’s rugby, but the question is how we keep them engaged in the years in between.”

That sense of responsibility is something that Zackary and her teammates relish, acknowledging that they are not just playing for wins, but for visibility. “We’ve all played our part in this tournament,” she said. “Now it’s about ensuring that women’s rugby continues to build, inspire and thrive well into the future.”

There is also a strong recognition of the international growth of the game. Zackary noted how surprising it once seemed that countries like quarterfinal-bound South Africa were not competing at a high level, and how their development reflects a wider shift.

For Zackary, this World Cup is as much about legacy as it is about the here and now. The crowds in England, the global broadcast reach, and the increasing competitiveness of the matches are laying a foundation she hopes will last. “We want the next generation to see what’s possible,” she said. “If this tournament inspires more young girls to pick up a ball, then we’ve done something really important.”

The USA still have business to take care of against Samoa, but for Zackary, the tournament has already proven what women’s rugby can be. “This is just the start,” she said. “We’ve shown how big it can get; now the job is to keep going.”