Women's Rugby World Cup

Groundbreaking referee Sara Cox set for another record

EXETER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 23: Referee Sara Cox gestures during the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Pool D match between France and Italy at Sandy Park on August 23, 2025 in Exeter, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Sara Cox will become the first female referee – and the 16th in total – to take charge of 50 Tests when she blows the first whistle to get the game between Japan and Spain underway in York on Sunday.

Now in her 10th year as a professional rugby referee, the 35-year-old from Devon has chalked up several records in her stellar career, both domestically, in Europe, and at the highest level of the game.

Cox was the first female referee to take charge of a match in England’s National League One, the Championship, the Premiership Rugby Cup, and the Premiership itself when she was in the middle for Harlequins vs Worcester in September 2021.

In July 2023, Cox became the most-capped female Test referee by taking charge of her 35th match, surpassing the record of fellow English official Clare Daniels, with Canada vs Australia in the Pacific Four Series.

And now she has reached the 50-cap milestone, 11 years after she made her Test debut in the middle for Ireland’s win over Spain in July 2014.

“It feels pretty good to be fair, I probably didn’t expect it to come when it has. So, for it to happen in a World Cup is great,” she said, reacting to the news that she was on the verge of bringing up another milestone.

“It is something that I hope will be an inspiration to other people as well, and how you can stay involved in the game and in different ways, not just as players.”

Cox was a player herself up until the age of 17, when she “had an epiphany” and chose to go down a different route in rugby.

49 Tests and counting later, Cox can be satisfied with the knowledge that the decision has been vindicated several times over.

Cox said: “I didn’t think I even thought about that back in 2010 (when she made her Women’s Rugby World Cup debut); it was about how I could get my foot in the door, about my performance and how I could be involved in that regularly.

“It was never the intention to make it my job; I just wanted to see how far I could go, and ultimately, I have ended up here with 50 caps under my belt and part of the woodwork!”

Like Red Roses veteran Emily Scarratt, Cox is appearing in her fifth Women’s Rugby World Cup as an official, an achievement made all the more special by the fact she got to referee a Test in her home city of Exeter – France’s 24-0 win vs Italy.

“That was amazing. I love Exeter anyway, because I’m obviously from there. But then to have the World Cup there – Exeter, I think, has the most games out of all the venues – is a dream come true really, because you have family and friends around, you’ve got people that recognise you from the town, and it is just nice to be able to engage with the people that you grew up with.”

Awarded an MBE for her services to rugby, Cox is the third referee to reach 50 tests in the middle in 2025 after Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand) and Angus Gardner (Australia) during the Men’s Six Nations, and the fourth English official to do so, following in the footsteps of Chris White, Wayne Barnes and Luke Pearce.

Depending on how things pan out, Cox could be joined in the ’50 Club’ by South African whistleblower Aimee Barrett-Theron during this tournament.

Barrett-Theron, who has shared the stage with Cox over the past decade, will be making her 47th Test appearance as a referee when she takes charge of Saturday’s Pool B decider, Canada vs Scotland, at Sandy Park, Exeter.

With the next three officials in the top five appearances list still very much active and all present at WRWC 2025, more half-centuries will surely follow.

Cox thinks it is great that female referees are now getting so many opportunities because of the drive towards gender equality and an expanded women’s Test schedule.

“When I first started, you only really got one or maybe two games a year if you were lucky; it wasn’t the norm to be appointed all the time,” she said.

“To see that change and actually start to see the norm of people picking up three, four, five games a year is a testament to where the game is going.

“So, hopefully my 50th will be surpassed very quickly, and it will go on to turn into 100 and beyond. I think that is where the game is moving at the moment.”

Top 5 Test appearances – female referees

1. Sara Cox (England) – 49
2. Aimee Barrett-Theron (South Africa) – 46
3. Hollie Davidson (Scotland) – 43
4. Aurelie Groizeleau (France) – 41
5. Clara Munarini (Italy) – 36

J
JT 6 days ago

Too bad that no matter how good she is, she’ll never ref the World Cup final unless the Red Roses aren’t in the final, which is a very unlikely thing to happen. But that doesn’t really matter, she’s still one of my fav ref. Also, I don’t know if I missed anyone, but there are only 5 people in this World Cup who were there at RWC 2010, they are: Sara Cox as an AR, followed by Emily Scarrat (ENG), Kelly Brazier (NZL), Nolusindiso Booi (RSA), and Aimee Barrett-Theron (RSA), all as players.

