Jock Campbell scores hat trick as QLD Reds put Bristol to the sword

The Queensland Reds have blown the Bristol Bears out of the park at Ashton Gate on Friday evening, scoring 82 points and only conceding 21.

Queensland Reds head coach Les Kiss named a strong squad for the first outing of their two-game UK pre-season tour, naming 13 Wallabies in the starting side to take on the current second-place side in the English Premiership, the Bristol Bears.

Reds fullback Jock Campbell starred in the huge victory, scoring a 20-minute hat trick in the second half, to pile on even more points after a dominant first half from the Australian Super Rugby franchise.

The Reds had the luxury of naming a bundle of high-quality players for their first pre-season UK outing, including former All Black turned Wallaby Alex Hodgman, experienced halfback Tate McDermott and current Pilecki Medal winner Fraser McReight.

Although it was an under strength Bristol Bears side, the experience of pre season in the UK may prove to be a point of difference for the Reds going into the new campaign.

The game’s opening try came in the seventh minute from Reds Hooker Richie Asiata, converted by Wallabies back Tom Lynagh.

McReight and Filipo Daugunu also crossed within the first 20 minutes of the game, giving the Reds a comfortable lead heading into the last 60 minutes.

The Bears hit back with a try of their own, before Tate McDermott, McReight and midfielder Josh Flook crossed the white line, putting the game already out of reach just before halftime.

While the Reds ran rampant in the first half leading 42-14, they continued to put the Bears under pressure, scoring three minutes into the second half when reserve halfback Kalani Thomas was kindly gifted a try on his 50th Reds appearance.

Daugunu then scored his second try of the match, before Jock Campbell broke through the Bears’s defence to score his first of three tries for the evening.

In between Campbell’s 20-minute hat trick, Northland NPC winger and former Crusaders back Heremaia Murray dotted down under the posts, taking the Reds lead to 61 points.

Campbell completed his hat trick in the dying moments, finishing off what was an outstanding outing for the Queensland side.