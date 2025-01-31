Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
10 - 22
FT
U20
43 - 0
FT
31 - 19
FT
27 - 22
FT
63 - 19
FT
U20
30 - 31
FT
Thursday
14:00
Friday
12:00
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
13:15
U20
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
U20
Six Nations

Warren Gatland: Wales hammering not 'a complete bad night at the office'

By PA
Warren Gatland, Head Coach of Wales, looks on prior to the Autumn Nations Series 2024 match between Wales and South Africa at the Principality Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Warren Gatland says Wales cannot hide away from the importance of a Six Nations appointment with Italy in Rome after they were demolished 43-0 by France.

ADVERTISEMENT

They suffered a record Six Nations loss against France, and it was the first time since the tournament began 25 years ago that Wales failed to score a point against Six Nations opposition.

In a demoralising start for Wales, they also finished only one point short of equalling their all-time worst Six Nations defeat of 54-10 against Ireland 23 years ago.

It was a 13th successive Test reversal under Gatland – an ongoing Welsh record – and Saturday week’s Stadio Olimpico clash will be viewed by many as a wooden spoon decider, even at this early stage.

“It is an important game for Wales. It is not about where it ranks for me,” Wales head coach Gatland said.

Fixture
Six Nations
France
43 - 0
Full-time
Wales
All Stats and Data

“Next week becomes pretty important for us. We can’t hide away from that. We need to get the monkey off our back.

“The players have worked hard over the last couple of weeks and the players are aware of how important next week is.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We go to Nice tomorrow for the week, and that is going to be important for this group and working closely and continuing to make improvements.

“When I look at the way the forwards kept carrying and defending, they gave everything. We need to make sure we are smart in terms of the way we play to get that win next week in Rome.”

As if the defeat was not heavy enough, Wales lost number eight Aaron Wainwright and centre Owen Watkin with first-half injuries.

A bloodied Wainwright took a blow to his head, while Watkin suffered a suspected serious knee injury that will require further assessment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They are not looking great,” Gatland added.

“Owen is in a brace with his knee, and it looks like it could be an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament), and Aaron needs another HIA (head injury assessment) and has quite a nasty gash in his face.”

France were widely expected to dominate the tournament opener, and so it proved as they secured a bonus point before half-time after wings Theo Attissogbe and Louis Bielle-Biarrey each scored two tries.

Captain Antoine Dupont, back on the Six Nations stage after missing last season’s tournament due to Olympics sevens commitments, played havoc with Wales’ defence, showcasing his creative brilliance.

Related

Wales player ratings vs France | 2025 Six Nations

Player ratings: Wales' winless run in Test matches was extended to 13 matches in Paris on Friday, as France opened their Guinness Six Nations campaign with a statement 43-0 win.

Read Now

Forwards Julien Marchand, Emilien Gailleton and Gregory Alldritt added second-half touchdowns, while full-back Tomas Ramos kicked four conversions.

But there was a late blow for the French when fly-half Romain Ntamack had a yellow card upgraded to red following a high challenge, and he is now set to miss Les Bleus’ appointment with England.

Gatland said: “I can’t question the effort of the players. They are disappointed. They realise what a quality side they were up against.

“I don’t think it was a complete bad night at the office. There were times when we had them under pressure and didn’t capitalise.

“We started well, but when we look back we have put ourselves under pressure at times by over-playing.

“It is probably the experience and tactical nous that is missing. It’s probably the understanding that international rugby is tight, particularly when you are playing a quality side like France.

“That is the game-management the players will learn from tonight.

“I thought there were some positives. Our scrum was good, some good defensive sets and where can we fix up and be game-smart to keep putting the opposition under pressure.”

Recommended

Solomon Alaimalo joins Moana Pasifika with renewed ambition

Injury concerns for the Crusaders as Blues win pre season clash in Kirwee

Highlanders leave it late against Moana Pasifika in Super Rugby pre-season

Introducing the new RugbyPass app - the only rugby app you need

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

'Waste of talent' – Andrew Mehrtens weighs in on fly-half debate

2

Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

3

Bath bring in South African with 'huge potential' as signing spree continues

4

England call up replacement as Cadan Murley faces Six Nations KO

5

Where the blame really lies for latest England flop – Andy Goode

6

'Don't disrespect my genetics': Sione Tuipulotu targets ambitious return

7

Will Carling begs England not to make same old mistake with Cadan Murley

8

Many England fans echoing the same gripe following Six Nations loss

Comments

4 Comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 3 days ago

Gatland's bunch do not seem to have answers for their game and it is hard to see where improvements can come from. I think Italy has shown more up-side and progress. Gatland may have to walk the plank but the problems in Welsh rugby look deep.

B
Bull Shark 3 days ago

The Italy show down was always going to be important this year. In fact THE most important game for wales this year.


Italy is the only game Wales has any realistic chance of winning in this years 6N.


“Not getting the wooden spoon again” getting a 100% weighting on Gatland’s balanced performance scorecard - and having any chance of keeping his job.

J
JJ 3 days ago

We might beat england, as it's a Southern Hemisphere ref.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Sacking Twickenham would reignite Shaun Edwards' Lions dream

The defence guru pledged he would 'swim to Australia' for a place on Andy Farrell's staff. Another rearguard action this weekend would help his case.

LONG READ

Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Amid off-field reviews and on-field losses, both heavyweight coaches are under pressure to deliver.

LONG READ

With terrestrial TV under pressure how did the pundits fare on the opening weekend of the Six Nations?

All eyes were on the players this weekend but the jostling amongst pundits for top drawer billing was just as thrilling

Comments on RugbyPass

D
Downer 9 minutes ago
'Waste of talent' – Andrew Mehrtens weighs in on fly-half debate

Best playmaker in the NH maybe

4 Go to comments
Z
ZB 38 minutes ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

Saffe here - if he admitted to eye gouging, that's unacceptable and should miss more than 3 matches. Video isn't clear that it's an eye gouge in my opinion but if thats what he admitted to, he got off with a very lenient sentence.

5 Go to comments
W
Werner 51 minutes ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

It's tough he was a player and coach during a very different time in rugby, the new law variations have changed so much since he last won the 6N and he just doesn't seem to have adapted as well as the other teams. It's pretty clear with his take that substitutions should be limited to injuries rather than player mgt.

Also Feel like his part of the WRU men's and womens contract negotiations caused him to lose a lot of buy in from the players.

25 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Worry about your own team. Dallas is equally adept at centre. Try and come up with an original cliche. You lot else where are one eyed too. Why should we

weaken our team ?

11 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Makes sense. I wasn't watching as intently as Wallabies games but every time I looked Itoje was winning ball

25 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Good point. Does seem like 3 jumpers is standard in 2025

25 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

That's exactly the reason a player would benefit elsewhere GP, not a reason to stay.


But I can at least see you're struggling to look through your Canterbury lens.. 😋

11 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

I think that is more by design UOB. For example, while I prefer player parochialism, I applaud the likes of Gallagher shifting to Wellington for a couple of years, but they already have a couple of good starters and a young star to bring through, so I'd imagine Gallagher looked at the Highlanders but because they have a future prospect bigger than Holland (who they may have even tried to include this year) they didn't want to lock him out of a contract by signing Zach.


Whats his name may also want to play a more modern, French (Japanese) style game with light jumpers (and big lifters), with just one big partner.

11 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Don't know where you got the idea anyone was advocating for forcing players to go anywhere? The writer is pointing out where players may not get to make their case for higher honours (if that is their goal) when staying at a franchise rich in players at their position. His examples are valid. I would rate McLeod behind a fit, firing Ennor who has superior speed, attack and distribution skills (was also an All Black who only lacked game time because of injury) and when he and Aumua are fit, McLeod becomes back-up for Havili at second five. Or fills in elsewhere. Your sensitivity to all things Canterbury / Crusaders clouds your comprehension of the discussion.

11 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Where would he go though? The only place I can see is the Highlanders were he is probably a step above TUJ and Gilbert.


Depending how how the Blues see some of their more versatile players like Lam, Zarn, and Heem, he could fit in their. But I see that as very unlikely and staying at the Crusaders now would be his best bet.

11 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

On the spot article!


In the case of Dallas, and possible Zarn, they also get shunted around positions, so are least likely to be able to push for a case of being the best in their main positions.


We saw it again in last weeks preseason game, with Dallas being pushed to play outside Havili. You are now at the point (with having done this for four seasons with him) of ruining any further progress he has to his career Penney. Play your centers at center and leave Dallas to trying push Havili out.

11 Go to comments
B
BAZ 5 hours ago
Players to watch in Super Rugby Aupiki 2025

when is Super Rugby Pacific head announcing his comps instead of delaying further and denying fans VALUABLE planning TIME please TEAM? Superbru.com in South Africa has already beaten him to the draw SADLY!

1 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Many England fans echoing the same gripe following Six Nations loss

Ah, one of those "England should be dominating the World" fellas I see...

15 Go to comments
T
Tom 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Chessum is good but England also lack ball carriers. I'm not sure what Ted Hill has done to become a pariah. He could provide good balance.

25 Go to comments
F
FW 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

I would have thought the WRU would have brought in ex Welsh rugby players to assist Gatland. Where is his support?

25 Go to comments
T
Tom 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Interesting analysis, I wondered why our halfbacks kept getting caught defending against Kiwis on the wing. People seemed keen to throw Smith and Mitchell under the bus but they are not supposed to be exposed like that. There clearly was a breakdown in defensive strategy which I now understand. Smith and Mitchell could have done better perhaps but you leave your smallest players alone to tackle guys like that and tackles will be missed.


Attack is still definitely a huge issue though. We spend so little time stressing defenses. Our flankers may have been more able to cover the wings if we didn't spend the entire game without the ball. England need to mix it up and start putting some multiphase rugby together. Borthwick's unwaivering dedication to a box kicking strategy which isn't working is weird. Again we saw the players are capable of playing some dangerous rugby when they're chasing the game and forced to throw Borthwick's strategy out the window.

25 Go to comments
O
OJohn 7 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Stockholm Syndrome still ?

25 Go to comments
l
lK 7 hours ago
World Cup dream driving Exeter's Canadian star Taylor Perry

👍🏼

1 Go to comments
f
fl 7 hours ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

3 matches isn't very many!

5 Go to comments
R
Rob 8 hours ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

I believe a certain sect owe Andrew Forde an apology

5 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Sacking Twickenham would reignite Shaun Edwards' Lions dream Sacking Twickenham would reignite Shaun Edwards' Lions dream
Search