Jersey sign 3 forwards, including ex-Sale prop and Jake White's son

Jersey Reds have started to ramp up preparations for the new 2021/22 Championship by announcing the recruitment of three new forwards for next season, ex-Sale prop James Flynn and back row pair Alex Humfrey and Wesley White, a son of the 2007 Springboks World Cup-winning coach Jake.

The Channel Islands club, who last month hosted the British and Irish Lions for a training camp at their Stade Santander International ground, finished in mid-table last term, their five wins from ten matches a return good enough for them to take sixth place in the eleven-team division.

With Saracens now promoted after a streamlined season of one-off fixtures, director of rugby Harvey Biljon will be hoping his team can now fare much better with the league set to return to its usual home-and-away format.

Two pre-season friendlies versus Leicester and Sale on August 27 and September 3 have been announced as well as the signing of three new pack members, including 27-year-old Flynn who made 27 Premiership appearances at loosehead for the Sharks before spending a season at both Yorkshire Carnegie and Ampthill.

Another 27-year-old arrival from Ampthill is Humfrey, a Welsh native who has had time at Neath, Bath, Richmond and Manley.

The youngest recruit is 25-year-old White, the son of current Bulls boss Jake. Having played age-grade at the Durban-based Sharks before joining French Pro D2 club Montauban, he spent three years playing college rugby at Lindenwood University in Missouri before gaining Major League Rugby experience at Austin Gilgronis and then training for the South African 7s earlier this year.

Jersey boss Biljon told the Championship club’s website: “I’m looking forward to integrating James, Alex and Wes into the squad – all three of them have got some good rugby experience under their belts but I believe can now push on in their careers in Jersey and make a real impact here.”

