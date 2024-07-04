Jamie Osborne handed Ireland debut for 'best in world' clash with Boks

Jamie Osborne is set to make his Ireland debut this Saturday against South Africa at Loftus Versfeld.

The 22-year-old Leinster star will start at fullback in Pretoria, filling the void left by his club teammate Hugo Keenan, who is pursuing an Olympic gold medal with the Ireland Sevens team currently.

Osborne is the only debutant in what is otherwise an experienced team named by Andy Farrell to take on the world champions.

Munster wing Calvin Nash is the only other player with fewer than ten caps in the starting XV, though replacement fly-half Ciaran Frawley does too.

In what is close to the team that won the Six Nations earlier this year, Craig Casey has got the not to start in the No.9 jersey in place of the injured Jamison Gibson-Park, who has been ruled out of this series with a hamstring injury.

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus mentioned that Ireland “have a few new players in their ranks this year” when naming his Springboks side earlier this week, but Farrell has turned to many stalwarts in green for this clash.

The squad contains three centurions and a further eight players with over 50 caps, many of whom featured in Ireland’s pool stage victory over South Africa at the World Cup last year- the last time the Boks tasted defeat.

Ireland XV

15. Jamie Osborne (Naas/Leinster)*

14. Calvin Nash (Young Munster/Munster)(6)

13. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster)(72)

12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht)(56)

11. James Lowe (Leinster)(31)

10. Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)(14)

9. Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)(14)

1. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster)(64)

2. Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne/Leinster)(26)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster)(76)

4. Joe McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)(10)

5. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster)(50)

6. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster)(captain)(105)

7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster)(62)

8. Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster)(41)

Replacements

16. Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster)(31)

17. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster)(129)

18. Finlay Bealham (Buccaneers/Connacht)(40)

19. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster)(62)

20. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)(20)

21. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster)(116)

22. Ciaran Frawley (UCD/Leinster)(4)

23. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster)(58)

*Denotes uncapped