International

Jamison Gibson-Park and Jack Conan to miss Ireland Tests against South Africa

By PA
(Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park and back-rower Jack Conan will miss Ireland’s two-Test series against world champions South Africa.

First-choice number nine Gibson-Park is ruled out by a hamstring injury, while Leinster team-mate Conan is unavailable due to personal reasons.

Andy Farrell has handed a first senior call up to Ulster lock Cormac Izuchukwu and included uncapped Leinster pair Jamie Osborne and Sam Prendergast in a 35-man squad captained by Peter O’Mahony.

Video Spacer

Eddie Jones on South Africa’s ability to win back-to-back World Cup tournaments | RPTV

Eddie Jones speaks to Jim Hamilton about the reasons behind South Africa’s ability to win back-to-back World Cup tournaments. Watch on RugbyPass TV on June 18th

Coming soon

Ireland take on the Springboks on Saturday, July 6 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria and seven days later at Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium in Durban.

With full-back Hugo Keenan absent for the tour due to his participation in his country’s rugby sevens squad at the Paris Olympics, Jimmy O’Brien makes a timely return from injury having sat out as Ireland retained the Guinness Six Nations earlier this year.

Hooker Rob Herring is also back after missing the championship triumph but Connacht wing Mack Hansen remains sidelined, while Ulster lock Iain Henderson is out after undergoing toe surgery.

Connacht scrum-half Caolin Blade, who has two international caps, benefits from the absence of the influential Gibson-Park.

Ireland have won the last three meetings between the nations, including a 13-8 success during the pool stage at last year’s World Cup in France.

Yet the Springboks went on to retain the Webb Ellis Cup by beating New Zealand, who eliminated the Irish at the quarter-final stage, in the final.

Head coach Farrell said: “Travelling to South Africa to play a Test series against the defending world champions provides no greater test for us, and it is another valuable opportunity for us to further grow and develop from the Guinness Six Nations.

“The group understands the need to hit the ground running, ensuring we are the best version of ourselves for the challenge ahead.”

Ireland’s squad will meet in Dublin on Thursday to prepare for the tour before departing for Johannesburg next Tuesday.

Skipper O’Mahony said: “I am proud to be asked to lead Ireland in South Africa, a country which provides one of the toughest challenges in world rugby.

“As reigning world champions, South Africa will provide the sternest of tests and we know that we will have to perform at a high level to get the results we want.

“There’s a lot of respect and familiarity between both countries in recent years at international and club levels, since they were invited to join the URC (United Rugby Championship) and European Cup competitions, and we know the challenge that awaits.”

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Comments on RugbyPass

f
finn 44 minutes ago
South Africa name two debutants vs Wales as Koch hits half-century

not surprising that this selection skews so heavily towards established talent! bodes well for SA being v competitive in the Ireland series and the RC

1 Go to comments
B
Ben 1 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

Dream on

305 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 1 hours ago
Maori All Black Connor Garden-Bachop has passed away aged 25

Young sports people are passing away in record numbers since the jab. “Medical Event” is how they are explained in media circles.

7 Go to comments
D
Dan 2 hours ago
Racing owner gets personal in bizzare public criticism of Siya Kolisi

Just another overrated SH player who.can’t hack superior NH comps. A tale as old as time..

6 Go to comments
J
Jacinda 3 hours ago
Maori All Black Connor Garden-Bachop has passed away aged 25

My heart goes out to all his family and close friends. Such a shock to lose someone so young. Rest easy now.

7 Go to comments
b
bob 3 hours ago
After sacking Munster’s fortress, can Glasgow tame Bulls at Loftus?

Hopefully we see a cracker of a game. The intensity of the Bulls/Leinster game was frightening. But if Le Roux does not play the Bulls attack may be weakened. Whatever, a chance for another young player.

4 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 3 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

I dunno, the failure of England to get out of pool play at RWC2015 shows their true state in 2014 was perhaps the thrashing they got in the 3rd test at Hamilton, once the ABs found their feet. But there’s always room for optimism, new ABs coaching team, new combos in key positions, historically mixed efforts early in June series, no warm-up match, etc etc. Add in England’s on the rise. Exciting times ahead for both teams.

305 Go to comments
J
Josh 4 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

CORRECTION, 1994 was not 20 years ago. When the All Blacks play England at Eden Park this year it will be *30 years *since they lost a test at Eden Park.

305 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 4 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

Thanks Nick. When Borthwick chose Furbank over Steward for the biggest game of the tournament, it made a big statement. I’m not the guy I was at Leicester and I’m not Eddie Jones. I admire him immensely for making the call. There are a lot of talented backline players running round in the GP right now. It would be a shame to burn through a generation of talented ball players and runners with a game plan that didn’t utilise their talents.

305 Go to comments
E
Ernie Douglas 6 hours ago
Maori All Black Connor Garden-Bachop has passed away aged 25

RIP fella 🙏

7 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 7 hours ago
After sacking Munster’s fortress, can Glasgow tame Bulls at Loftus?

Bulls and Glasgow played their best games last week. It will be very difficult for both of them to get up and do it again. Have a feeling it will come down to who makes the least errors and who has the stamina is the last quarter

4 Go to comments
S
Simon 8 hours ago
The Super Rugby final matchup AJ Lam thinks will get the crowd 'roaring'

From what I’ve seen this year, Super Rugby is getting closer to sevens than a XV rugby. There is no doubting some of the skills on display but there is little structure to games and teams don’t seem to be well coached in the fundamentals of the game. The longer Super Rugby keeps going like this, the longer NZ and Australia will slip down as Test nations and are unlikely to be anywhere near contenders for future World Cups.

3 Go to comments
M
MattJH 9 hours ago
Jason Ryan labels contentious All Blacks selection call 'spicy' and 'tasty'

I’ve got a feeling Peter Lakai may have to wait a bit longer.

26 Go to comments
L
Liam 9 hours ago
'Damaging for Irish rugby' - Ex-Munster star blasts protected Leinster

At what point are people going to think hmmm, when these south african teams were in super rugby they were competitive with the kiwi teams…. But not often dominant. As soon as they move up north they are dominating the Euro teams. And yet super rugby is a powder puff competition, says the narrative. Maybe not.

17 Go to comments
M
MattJH 9 hours ago
The Super Rugby final matchup AJ Lam thinks will get the crowd 'roaring'

Tutu Vs Titi. Can’t wait!

3 Go to comments
T
Tommy B. 9 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

I think that will be close to the team, Nick. But I think he might start with Baxter. Throughout the 6 Nations he never started with both Marler and Cole. I think it’s to do with Felix Jones’s ‘Bok’ defence system. The thinking presumably being that they can hide one old fella at a time but not both. Marler on the bench with Stuart would be my guess.

305 Go to comments
M
MattJH 9 hours ago
'Damaging for Irish rugby' - Ex-Munster star blasts protected Leinster

The experience will only be damaging if they drop bottom lip and kick stones. The Irish will be much better for the experience, and will be excited to come back in a few weeks time. Bulls ain’t the Boks though… It’s a whole other step up.

17 Go to comments
f
finn 9 hours ago
Chandler Cunningham-South handed first Test start as England name team to play Japan

This looks like the starting XV they’ll go with against the ABs. There’s a lot to be happy with about this England side, but a few of the selection calls are a little bit baffling to me. 1) the only argument I can see for picking Marcus ahead of Fin is that he has more experience, so why not give Fin a chance to gain experience against Japan? 2) why is Itoje playing? He doesn’t need game time, and isn’t likely to be needed for England to dominate upfront. I understand Borthwick is going to ignore the 2400 minute limit, but this just feels gratuitous. 3) Chandler Cunningham-South seems like he struggles to last 80 minutes, so I’m slightly surprised he’s been giving the starting shirt. With a 6:2 split there wouldn’t be an issue, but with a 5:3 split Borthwick will be praying that there aren’t any back row or second row injuries. The one other minor change I would have made is that I would have started Marler. Him being on the bench isn’t surprising, given Borthwick always wants to have one of his best scrummaging props (Marler & Cole) starting, and the other finishing the game, but in general I do just think its best to start with your best players. I am really happy that Rodd is being given a shot though - extremely underrated player.

8 Go to comments
C
Chris 10 hours ago
Chandler Cunningham-South handed first Test start as England name team to play Japan

I think Eddie is going to have egg on his face 👀 pretty handy team that

8 Go to comments
H
HOFer 10 hours ago
How England can shatter the All Blacks' Eden Park streak

Oh dear. This English team will end up as mincemeat after Razor’s done with them. God save the English rugby team.

305 Go to comments
