Rassie Erasmus: 'Outspoken' Irish became full of themselves

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has accused the ‘outspoken’ Irish of becoming full of themselves, while also claiming there’s jealousy directed at the Irish regarding their over-achievement in rugby.

Speaking in a clip released by the official Springboks social media accounts, Erasmus complemented Ireland before claiming that they had become ‘windgat’ – an Afrikaans word for a show-off.

If the clip was meant to act as a metaphorical olive branch between South Africa and Ireland rugby fans, or another subtle dig at the Irish to amp up Saturday’s Test match in Pretoria, is unclear.

“Contrary to what most people think, I can say nothing bad about the Irish. The media likes to hype it up a lot. I loved it when I was there [as head coach of Munster]. The Irish when I got there, they minded me with my rough Afrikaans accent. I learned a hell of a lot when I was there.

“I’m very good friends with most of the players there. I think sometimes, I’ll say it as it is, people are a bit jealous that a country like them with only four or five million people is number 1, 2 in the world. They only have 160 professional rugby players.

“When they do very well they are very proud and outspoken about it [cuts to Irish fans bragging outside the Stade de France at the Rugby World Cup].

“But you guys were a bit full of yourselves. You were a bit windgat, you know, and now you see… [cuts to pictures of Bundee Aki crying after the quarter-final exit at the Rugby World Cup].

“It’s not something in Irish culture that’s frowned upon. It’s passion… it’s ‘We love our team’ and ‘listen if you come in our way we are going to give you some stick’,

“I wouldn’t be too hard on them, they’re proud for what they are achieving and if they want to be competitive and they rate themselves with the teams up there.”

There has been much talk in South African rugby circles that Ireland have somehow disrespected South Africa and the Springboks, who haven’t beaten the men in green in eight years, and Erasmus’ comments again seem to play into that narrative, whether the slights are real or imagined.

Ireland play the first match of their two-Test series against South Africa this Saturday at Loftus Versfeld.