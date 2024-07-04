Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
22 - 16
FT
U20
31 - 10
FT
U20
48 - 11
FT
U20
26 - 27
FT
U20
LIVE
40'
U20
LIVE
40'
U20
Tomorrow
00:00
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
11:15
Saturday
03:05
Saturday
05:45
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
15:00
Saturday
17:00
Sunday
09:00
International

South Africans are the masters of taking offence

By Daniel Gallan
(Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

There are a few things that the South African rugby ecosystem does better than any of their competitors.

ADVERTISEMENT

No other union can match their conveyor belt of elite-level front rowers, their endless supply of versatile lock/flank hybrids or their array of diminutive, jet-heeled, scrum cap-wearing wingers who can side-step a Formula 1 car.

But the most destructive weapon in Rassie Erasmus’ arsenal is something more abstract. More valuable than Cheslin Kolbe’s fast-twitch muscle fibres, Pieter-Steph du Toit’s chest or Ox Nche’s shoulders is South Africa’s unending and unwavering ability to take offence.

This is not meant as a dig – please don’t get offended – and should genuinely be considered a superpower of the Boks. Because no matter what is said about the team, no matter who says it, if the comment is anything other than overwhelmingly positive, free from caveats and devoid of double entendre, then you can be sure that Erasmus and his coaching staff will be printing out those disparaging words and sticking them up on the dressing room wall.

Not convinced? How else can you explain the hype that has been generated in anticipation of the first Test against Ireland this weekend? A promotional video released by the Springboks on official social media channels was titled ‘Unfinished business’ and included several quotes by podcasters, writers and players branding Ireland the best team in the world.

In the two minute clip, Ger Gilroy labels the Boks a bunch of “whining babies”. There’s a shot of Erasmus seething as Irish fans sing The Cranberries’ Zombie after his team’s loss in the World Cup last year. There’s even the suggestion that New Zealand, the Springboks’ great traditional rivals, are no longer considered the biggest scalp in the game.

This is all just grist to the mill. Then, as if those cocky Irish hadn’t gone far enough, as reported by the Munster fan account Three Red Kings, Ireland’s coach Andy Farrell downplayed the beauty of Table Mountain and Caelan Doris deliberately mispronounced the word ‘braai’. Serious lines have now been crossed.

ADVERTISEMENT
Willie Le Roux
Willie Le Roux has ensured a respectful handover of the Springboks’ No 15 jersey to Damian Willemse (Photo by Michael Steele – World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

In reality, these last two sleights were made up. But does it matter? Perception is often more important than reality and if the Springboks and their passionate supporters feel disrespected, if there is a groundswell of opinion that their two World Cup wins, their British and Irish Lions series victory and their world number one ranking are not adequately recognised by the haters, then that feeds fuel to the furnace.

This week Eben Etzebeth picked at the wounds left by Ireland’s players after the Springboks’ loss in France in September. Apparently a handful in emerald green disrespected Etzebeth, the Boks and the All Blacks for good measure after their 13-8 win. Now whether or not words to the effect of “see you in the final” were actually uttered is not important. What matters is that South Africa’s totemic lock, a giant who probably bakes his bread with ground up bones, believes that this narrative is true. And in doing so he has found that extra bit of motivation to compel him to greater heights.

Damian de Allende, perhaps unaware that Gaza is a ruin, that eastern Ukraine is under Russian occupation and that much of Sudan is a wasteland, recently said that the first Test in Pretoria would be “like a war”. Putting aside the glib metaphor, it does speak to a particular strand of a shared South African mindset.

ADVERTISEMENT

Erasmus has already declared the Springboks as the only thing that works in the country. And though he’s not correct, he’s not entirely wrong in that the Springboks are at least the most successful cultural export South Africa has ever produced. Winning on the world stage assuages, at least in the minds of their supporters, failings back home. And so, if someone doesn’t like the way Erasmus conducts himself on social media, or thinks that a seven-one bench split is against the spirit of rugby, or accuses South Africans of demonstrating entitlement in the URC or European competitions, it is hard not to interpret these barbs as attacks on the nation as a whole.

Fixture
Internationals
South Africa
11:00
6 Jul 24
Ireland
All Stats and Data

To reiterate an earlier point, this is a superpower, not a weakness. It is their ability to turn every inch of grass on the field, every point of contact, into a personal struggle. It’s why Erasmus and his coaches compare the line on defence to a player’s own front door, that a ball carrier is not merely an opponent seeking an opening on the field but is akin to a violent home intruder. This tethering of the side to the nation as a whole, with all its challenges and hangups, has been organically brewed but also deliberately orchestrated. It is part of Erasmus’ genius and helps explain why his team wins so many tight and important games.

Of course there’s every chance that this is all guff. That Erasmus and his team are acting the part, fully aware of the joke and are simply playing to the gallery. After all, Erasmus is an executive producer on the hugely popular Chasing the Sun documentary series. He knows a good yarn when he sees one and hyping up this series against Ireland not only stokes passions but also puts bums on seats. A frothing frenzy is good for business.

But I believe there’s an element of honesty in all this. I’d be remiss if I didn’t admit to feeling the sting of a critical line from an English, Australian or Irish journalist in the past. When the Telegraph called the Boks the “most morally compromised team at the World Cup,” I took offence. It made me – once I’d filed my copy and taken off my journalist hat – want to thump my chest and tweet something to the effect of “cry more”.

Boks supporters, and I believe the Boks themselves, want to be loved and respected but they’re just as content being the bad guys of world rugby. Say what you want about them. The meaner the better. All it does is feed the content machine and drive their standards even higher.

Related

Jason Leonard doffs cap to Dan Cole but sends blunt message to England

Rugby legend Jason Leonard has paid tribute to Dan Cole, who equals his remarkable record of 114 England caps for a forward in men’s internationals and is backing the Leicester Tigers prop to help defeat the All Blacks in the first Test in Dunedin.

Read Now

Watch the World Rugby U20s Championship live and for free on RugbyPass TV. Register here now
*Unavailable in Africa, NZ, Fiji, Samoa, Papua NG and Tonga

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Ireland and Springboks agree to trial new TMO protocol in Pretoria

2

Massive Andy Farrell decision asks three Ireland stars to put their legacies on the line

3

Stuart Hogg spends night in cells and given prison warning

4

Scott Hansen offers insight into All Blacks' starting halves combination

5

Perofeta to start as Robertson names his first All Blacks team to play England

6

Scott Roberston needs to send Samipeni Finau on a Marcus Smith mission

7

England reshuffle front row in team to face All Blacks

8

Scott Barrett was told 'stop picking on halfbacks' after Nic White incident

Comments

37 Comments
D
Daniel 1 hr ago

Please, both sets of fans, ignore this writer. He’s trying to stir up shit.

D
DP 4 hours ago

As a proud South African I feel Rassie has gone too far (again). There is NO need for this silliness. I’ve never had a problem with Ireland and their coaching staff. Gatland and his BIL were massively disrespectful to South Africa but I don’t see even a modicum of that disrespect from the Irish camp. I have respected for the Irish fans (best in the world along with the Scots IMO) and for this Irish team. Putting this out there - Rassie doesn’t speak for me and any of my Bok supporting mates. Personally feel like this will be a shared series. Play hard but fair. May the best team win.

D
Dan 6 hours ago

So not only are they utterly. thick, but they spout ignorant 💩 far too much too.

Tell us something that wasn’t already so obvious?

If they were only intelligent enough to realise that without Barnes and his incompetence, there is no way they win the last RWC too.

S
Senzo Cicero 6 hours ago

Nothing article

T
Turlough 7 hours ago

All that Erasmus has succeeded in doing with this nonsense is lying to his own people that Ireland disrespects South Africa and proving to Irish people that SA are willing to lie about and disrespect Ireland on the off chance they gain a small advantage. SA and Irish supporters should be friends, but the contest now is unpleasant and any friendship soured. Slow hand clap Rassie.

Another mistake Rassie has made, is that for all the conjecture above, is that Ireland take being disrespected FAR WORSE than SA do. Yesterday, Pollard said that the match being held at home and in Pretoria does ‘not automatically guarantee success’. Is that a phrase he would use when facing NZ or England for that matter?

Ireland perform best on long lead ins to matches, when they are disrespected and when they are written off. Have a strong feeling there will be blood on DeKlerks lovely manicured blonde head before the final whistle is blown. SA need taking down a peg or two. Ireland are the team to do it.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'Respect from the All Blacks? You have to chisel it from them'

Steve Borthwick has slowly turned his England team from unloved no-hopers to thrill seekers - a win in New Zealand would be seismic.

FEATURE

Liam Williams shows his enduring value to Wales as Wallabies lie in wait

He maybe a veteran at 33, but the well-travelled full-back is still a class act and provides Wales with all-important X-Factor

FEATURE

Massive Andy Farrell decision asks three Ireland stars to put their legacies on the line

Giants of Irish rugby must go to the well again as a monumental Test series against the Springboks looms.

Comments on RugbyPass

C
Chesterfield 56 minutes ago
‘Think about where I’m at’: Richie Mo’unga considers early All Blacks return

His record as an All Black is not good enough to warrant the change to the eligibility rules. G Fox winning percentage 90% average over 10 points per game DW Carter winning percentage 88% average over 10 points per game AR Hewson winning percentage 84% average over 10 per game AW Cruden winning percentage 88% CJ Spencer winning percentage 77 % average 8.3 points per game DB Clarke winning percentage 77 % average 8.3 points per game R Mounga winning percentage 70% average 8.3 points per game. Time to move on.

4 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hours ago
France U20 vs New Zealand U20 | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Great win boys 🖤🇳🇿

1 Go to comments
D
Daniel 1 hours ago
South Africans are the masters of taking offence

Please, both sets of fans, ignore this writer. He’s trying to stir up shit.

37 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus: 'Outspoken' Irish became full of themselves

Is a bit of trash talking, 💩 stirring, good for the game? Or should we all mind our Ps and Qs? Sure drives a bit of attention (eyes and money) towards the matches. Who actually cares who gets offended by who said what? I’m sure the boys will share a beer and have a braai - and the world will keep turning.

17 Go to comments
B
Barry 2 hours ago
Jamie Osborne handed Ireland debut for 'best in world' clash with Boks

Exciting squad and a great chance for Casey. The 9/10 axis could be very interesting with both teams. Boks’ have the test experience and Ireland’s have the better age profile and experience of regular playing at club level. Baptism of fire for Osborne. Thought Henshaw might get the nod at 15 if only to allow Ringrose to start in the centre.

5 Go to comments
c
carlos 2 hours ago
New Argentina era begins with 9 changes from World Cup bronze line-up

Unless Gonzalez is injured, it is simply malpractice to exclude him. Probably the best back rower in the English league last season, selected by the players as best player of the team. Oh, again, Santiago Carreras only “plays” fly half for the Pumas. A huge mystery. Sadly, the team doesn’t look too promising.

2 Go to comments
T
Turlough 2 hours ago
Jamie Osborne handed Ireland debut for 'best in world' clash with Boks

Didn’t bother reading after “Best in World” click bait title. Its a copy from an Irish Times article more or less anyway.

5 Go to comments
t
tim 3 hours ago
Gloucester CEO pens open letter addressing George Skivington future

As much as i understand the CEO making this statement it says everything about where Glos are as a club. We should never be in a position to have to explain how poor the team has been. Money or lack of it greatly hampers Glos BUT the components of the team should still be winning more games. So is it the players not performing or the Coaches?

1 Go to comments
F
Flankly 3 hours ago
Jamie Osborne handed Ireland debut for 'best in world' clash with Boks

“Craig Casey has got the not to start in the No.9 jersey” Looks like Murray “got the not”, whereas Casey got the nod. Interesting call on fullback. That will certainly get some attention from the SA coaching team over the next 24 hours.

5 Go to comments
J
JoeyFresh62 3 hours ago
Jamie Osborne handed Ireland debut for 'best in world' clash with Boks

Feels like a tough assignment without JGP doesn’t it… Boks usually play close matches of late though.

5 Go to comments
m
martin 3 hours ago
Georgia U20 vs Ireland U20 | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

close today Men , but the Job is done , very well done Fair play delighted

2 Go to comments
D
David 4 hours ago
Stuart Hogg spends night in cells and given prison warning

What an utter a…hole. Someone who has spent his career trying to convince people that he’s world class when, in fact, he is/was never more than average. Vastly overrated (mainly by himself). Put that alongside the fact that he has now been given a ‘new lease of life’ by Montpellier, who themselves are run by someone with far more money than rugby acumen and only squeaked through a play off to stay in Top14. The two are well suited to each other.

2 Go to comments
D
DP 4 hours ago
South Africans are the masters of taking offence

As a proud South African I feel Rassie has gone too far (again). There is NO need for this silliness. I’ve never had a problem with Ireland and their coaching staff. Gatland and his BIL were massively disrespectful to South Africa but I don’t see even a modicum of that disrespect from the Irish camp. I have respected for the Irish fans (best in the world along with the Scots IMO) and for this Irish team. Putting this out there - Rassie doesn’t speak for me and any of my Bok supporting mates. Personally feel like this will be a shared series. Play hard but fair. May the best team win.

37 Go to comments
J
Johann 5 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus: 'Outspoken' Irish became full of themselves

Boys, Ireland play brutal, thuggish rugby at times ask Bismarck about BOD’s tackle and O’Mahony knows how to tickle where there's an itch. But I have been to Ireland and they are not an arrogant people. Usually diminutive in their language for a reason. As a South African I can tell you our camp has been verbose and I think for the most part the cultural nuance of “See you in the final” is lost on South Africans that don't believe it to be “Best of luck”. I think the boys from the Emerald Isle have plenty to cry about in their own history of division and loss. They find another grear against the English from that place. We Pride ourselves on the same. Motive to win. Problem is Messer's O’Connel and Farrel have been silent and we have fed that beast. No shots coming from Ireland. Zero. And for all the talk about their URC loss in the Semi, they took a leaf from Glasgow that spoke no evil, went hush and pitched on game day. We are going to get a shock and I expect a vastly explosive Ireland. Our boys are too playful and bantery since Brown is Rassie's bro’. We are at risk of losing our steel. Finally, let's not forget Leicester are breathing fire and smarting from their loss and have another look at the same patch of green. Also Jacques Nienaber's intellectual capital will help Ireland. I am rooting for SA, but I think we are feeding the Irish beast with gamesmanship that is not working for us but rather against us.

17 Go to comments
D
Dan 5 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus: 'Outspoken' Irish became full of themselves

Amusing how much utter 💩 Rassie spews now to soothe his thickos in SA. He knew he’d never get away with at Munster - they know too much about the sport to put up with that display.

17 Go to comments
T
Turlough 5 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus: 'Outspoken' Irish became full of themselves

“But you guys were a bit full of yourselves. You were a bit windgat, you know, and now you see…” Munster and Ireland provide Erasmus and de Allende with warm welcomes for many years. We get repaid by lies and insults. Honestly, can’t stand playing SA. Thoroughly unpleasant, hateful experience. Seems to be targetting Bundi Aki with a cheap shot in this video. Let’s do our best to take these arrogant gits down a peg and get out of there. Hopefully, won’t have to deal with their arrogance for another year.

17 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 5 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus: 'Outspoken' Irish became full of themselves

Gotta love Rassie🤣

17 Go to comments
T
Tommy B. 5 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'Respect from the All Blacks? You have to chisel it from them'

No. England should not try and ‘chisel respect’ out of NZ. The attitude they should go in with is the one Woodward displayed to Aussies and Kiwis. When they started sledging him and the team, he made it perfectly clear that he couldn’t give a rat’s wobbly bits whether they ‘respected’ England or not. It’s why they hated him so much - and why he won a RWC. You think Rassie cares what the English think of him? England, also, have not yet ‘arrived somewhere meaningful.’ They’re about 7 games into the journey.

6 Go to comments
T
Tommy B. 6 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus: 'Outspoken' Irish became full of themselves

😂🤣😂🤣 Yes, it must be difficult for those self-effacing, humble, Saffas hearing others being ‘full of themselves.’

17 Go to comments
J
Jacinda 6 hours ago
‘Think about where I’m at’: Richie Mo’unga considers early All Blacks return

He will be back in time for WC

4 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Are the All Blacks playing the retention game and losing? Are the All Blacks playing the retention game and losing?
Search