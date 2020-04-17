1:00pm, 17 April 2020

Ever since rugby came to a halt a grinding month ago as a result of Covid-19, people from all corners of the world have been impatiently waiting for a team to produce a gymnastics montage from their gardens. Thankfully, Bristol Bears have finally answered the call after demands reached fever-pitch, the English club sharing a video just short of five minutes long of their players exhibiting what they are capable of.

After Bristol Bears Women created a gymnastics challenge this week, prop Jake Woolmore led an entertaining response in the style of The Greatest Showman.

The video ranges from the genuinely impressive to the slightly less acrobatic, with no lack of surreality throughout. It includes an interlude of rhythmic gymnastics, and even John Afoa hypnotically gyrating on a trampoline.

Players obviously have a lot of time on their hands during this current layoff period and may do for the foreseeable future.

With the Olympics postponed until 2021, that only gives them more time to prepare for Tokyo if they feel they have an Olympic standard talent.

Oh, j'adore ?@BristolBearsW laid down the gymnastics challenge, @JakeChunkz and the boys delivered in STYLE ? pic.twitter.com/iys1eY9KJF — Bristol Bears (@BristolBears) April 17, 2020

When – or if – the Gallagher Premiership season resumes, the Bears will be sitting in third place and enthusiastic to pick up where they have left off.

