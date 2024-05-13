IRFU confirm Ireland U20s replacement for Richie Murphy
The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) has confirmed a new look coaching team for the Ireland U20s at the upcoming World Rugby U20 Championship in South Africa.
Willie Faloon is set to lead the team as the head coach following Richie Murphy’s appointment as the head coach for Ulster Rugby. Murphy took over from Dan McFarland on an interim basis but, as first reported by RugbyPass, Ulster have decided to keep Murphy on a permanent basis. Faloon – previously the Ireland U20s defence coach – has experience from the last two U20 Six Nations and the previous World Rugby U20 Championship.
Former Munster and Ireland flyahalf Ian Keatley will continue as the attack and backs coach, with Aaron Dundon retaining his role as forwards coach.
Former Ireland international and Ulster halfback Neil Doak joins the team as a senior Coach, adding significant experience to the setup after coaching stints for Ireland U18s and Combined Academies.
Peter Smyth, IRFU Head of Elite Player Development, said: “We would like to firstly congratulate Richie on his new role with Ulster. He has done an exceptional job with the Ireland U20s in recent seasons and on behalf of all the management and players, we wish him well for the remainder of the season with Ulster and beyond.
“It was important for us to maintain consistency within our group so we are pleased to confirm the appointment of Willie as Ireland U20s Head Coach for this summer, with Aaron and Ian continuing in their roles and Neil joining the team as a Senior Coach.
“A World Rugby U20 Championship is always an exciting challenge and coming off the back of the Six Nations, the group are motivated to work hard in the weeks ahead to put themselves in the best position to perform against the world’s best in South Africa.”
Enda McDonagh, Managing Partner, PwC Ireland, added: “On behalf of PwC, I would like to acknowledge Richie’s immense contribution to the success of the Ireland U20s in recent years, and thank him for the work he and the wider coaching team have done in laying the foundations for the tournaments ahead, starting with South Africa this summer.
“I would like to congratulate Willie on his appointment as Ireland U20s Head Coach for the World Rugby U20 Championship and wish him every success in the weeks and months ahead as he and the staff prepare our squad for another exciting summer of U20s rugby. Everyone at PwC is looking forward to supporting the team again on the world stage.”
The World Rugby U20s Championship will take place from June 29 to July 19 in Stellenbosch and Cape Town, Western Cape. The specific Pool schedule will be announced by World Rugby at the end of the month. In preparation for the championship, the Ireland U20s will engage in three Challenge Matches against Irish Universities on May 24, Ulster ‘A’ on June 1, and Munster ‘A’ on June 7. These matches are part of their preparations before departing for South Africa.
The Ireland U20s team for the tour will be named in June.
Comments on RugbyPass
Jason Ryan knows his craft as forwards coach and I'm sure he’ll hold sway with Scott Robertson of who he feels worthy of selection…his credentials validated when he put a 7xcaps between them front row...Ethan, Samisoni and Lomax on Ellis Park…Go the AB's…4 Go to comments
Fascinating. I’m optimistic about a team coached by Schmiddy, Cron and Parling11 Go to comments
I think if Blackadder is fit, he has to be in the team. If he isn’t, Finau would be good, and I always thought Akira deserved more of a crack at it. I think he looked better than ppl gave him credit.4 Go to comments
Thanks again Nick and interesting comments from Parling about his lineout preferences. Bearing in mind what Schmidt has said about prioritising Oz based players initially we may not see Skeleton until the EOY trip to Ireland and the UK. To me that suggests that Cale has to be ready by then. In the meantime we get 3 jumpers by having 2 jumping locks and a Wright/Swinton/Holloway/Leota type of guy at 6. I think that he (Parling) would do well to coach Valentini and Wilson to jump more. Surely they could learn more about this?11 Go to comments
do what the ABs normally do and cruise around the South Pacific to cherry-pick the contenders4 Go to comments
Good read, GP comes across as a very knowledgeable guy and pretty decent human to boot! Genuinely leaves me wondering though, how Australia’s second city could be in with a serious possibility of being left without a pro team. Just how does that get to happen? Credit to the team though, they’re performing pretty well under some horrible circumstances and pressure on their livelihoods. Whoever made the call to boot out DR, his staff and the structure/connections/succession plans he had put in place in unbelievably short order needs strung up by their most sensitive body parts. Thought that at the time and of course, events unfolded even worse than feared!11 Go to comments
Can’t see an appetite to pick Brad Shields for obvious reasons, but Devan Flanders has got to be in with a shout.4 Go to comments
The rise of Hunter Paisami! Good read Nick (as ever). Cheers.11 Go to comments
As a long term glos supporter saturday was the last straw. Terrible run of results in league since Jan 23. No excuses , there are 3 conclusions Players simply arent good enough. Coaching team not good enough. Or combination of the 2. Either way glos lost pride in what used to be a team others feared.1 Go to comments
What an interesting article, Nick. Late here, so will comment tomorrow am. “In the UK, you might have three whole months when you train set-piece and it’s pissing down. Over here, we very rarely experience games severely affected by weather..” Did you see the Waratahs game on the weekend ? If not have a look at the weather for that struck that one. Drowning would have a been a worry for any player trapped at the bottomof a pile up. Suspect the water polo people might be looking with interest at some of those rugby players after that game😀11 Go to comments
This article overlooks how the 9 position has developed to be a playmaker, which these 2 are both excellent at. Defences are so good now there is not the luxury of going 9 -> 10 on every play. Playing “off 9” as they say, has become very commonplace these days, but 10+ years ago you hardly saw this. Boiling the great modern 9s down to box kicking doesn’t do justice to how good the great ones have become. Dupont would be the first choice 10 in most teams in the world, JGP pops up in places you would never expect a 9 to be.22 Go to comments
The banning of the croc roll will make carrying the ball into contact far more risky, leading to more kicking, and the change to the Dupont law will mean forwards have to do far more running than they do now. As a result I think there will be a rise of smaller, more mobile forwards who are strong defenders and strong over the ball like Kirifi.3 Go to comments
What does the ownership of the club have to do with the poor performance of the team. It’s not as if he’s coaching them or in any way influencing the composition of the teams. I honestly don’t understand the comment.1 Go to comments
He knows his body is not up to the work load of international rugby. The fact that Cane only played only 27 of the 46 games the ABs played while he was officially captain is a telling statistic. And that excludes the time he had out with neck injury. He was never able to put a long enough body of work together to get back to his best without a new injury setting him back. He knows better than anyone that the problem will get worse, not better, given the same workload. Correct decision and good luck to him.10 Go to comments
With three clubs it's surely death by oligopoly!😂 I suspect that other french clubs like Montpellier rich enough to compete, they are just missing some vital ingredients. Do you think that keeping an eight player bench but only being allowed to use four would level the playing field a bit? The 12 changes rule sounds disastrous for running rugby.122 Go to comments
Nice article32 Go to comments
Surely they aren’t that short of 10s in the northern hemisphere?1 Go to comments
Best wishes to a true warrior who gave everything for his team and country. He was no McCaw but the closest we've had in recent years in terms putting his head into dark places, leading the defensive line and securing the attacking breakdown - the core roles of a modern open side. If only he could have played more tests under Foster and Plumtree with blindsides who fulfilled their core roles. 2027 was always going to be a long shot. Hopefully Papalii fulfils the promise of 2021 and late 2022 and/or Lakai turns out to be as good as he looks.10 Go to comments
Fair play to him. A lot of exciting talent coming up in the loose forward position, can’t wait to see the next generation.10 Go to comments
Sam wants to focus on his family and learning how to tackle legally…what’s Japanese for ‘bend at the waist’?10 Go to comments