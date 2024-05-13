Leinster handed Champions Cup final boost as 3 Ireland stars return
Ireland and Leinster lock James Ryan is expected to return to full training this week to put himself in contention to play in the Investec Champions Cup final on May 25.
The 27-year-old has been out of action since undergoing surgery in March after rupturing his bicep in training ahead of Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations clash with England.
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell opened up on how Ryan sustained the “freak” injury at the time.
He said: “Just a freak accident really of just a reaction reaching out for a tackle that was non-contact and he has injured his bicep so he most likely, well he won’t be available for the remainder of this Six Nations.”
Ryan is one of three Ireland players who are set to return to Leinster training this week ahead of a trip to Belfast on Saturday to face Ulster.
Hugo Keenan is also expected to return to training after recovering from a hip issue that forced him to withdraw from Leinster’s Champions Cup quarter-final against La Rochelle.
Will Connors is the final member of the returning trio, who missed Leinster’s 61-14 win over the Ospreys in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday.
Elsewhere in the squad, Garry Ringrose will continue to be assessed this week to see whether he can feature against Ulster. The Ireland centre has been out since March with a shoulder injury.
Leinster face Toulouse at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the European showcase, but face Ulster at the Kingspan Stadium beforehand, which may provide an opportunity for their returning contingent to put their hands up for selection.
Comments on RugbyPass
do what the ABs normally do and cruise around the South Pacific to cherry-pick the contenders2 Go to comments
Good read, GP comes across as a very knowledgeable guy and pretty decent human to boot! Genuinely leaves me wondering though, how Australia’s second city could be in with a serious possibility of being left without a pro team. Just how does that get to happen? Credit to the team though, they’re performing pretty well under some horrible circumstances and pressure on their livelihoods. Whoever made the call to boot out DR, his staff and the structure/connections/succession plans he had put in place in unbelievably short order needs strung up by their most sensitive body parts. Thought that at the time and of course, events unfolded even worse than feared!4 Go to comments
Can’t see an appetite to pick Brad Shields for obvious reasons, but Devan Flanders has got to be in with a shout.2 Go to comments
The rise of Hunter Paisami! Good read Nick (as ever). Cheers.4 Go to comments
As a long term glos supporter saturday was the last straw. Terrible run of results in league since Jan 23. No excuses , there are 3 conclusions Players simply arent good enough. Coaching team not good enough. Or combination of the 2. Either way glos lost pride in what used to be a team others feared.1 Go to comments
What an interesting article, Nick. Late here, so will comment tomorrow am. “In the UK, you might have three whole months when you train set-piece and it’s pissing down. Over here, we very rarely experience games severely affected by weather..” Did you see the Waratahs game on the weekend ? If not have a look at the weather for that struck that one. Drowning would have a been a worry for any player trapped at the bottomof a pile up. Suspect the water polo people might be looking with interest at some of those rugby players after that game😀4 Go to comments
This article overlooks how the 9 position has developed to be a playmaker, which these 2 are both excellent at. Defences are so good now there is not the luxury of going 9 -> 10 on every play. Playing “off 9” as they say, has become very commonplace these days, but 10+ years ago you hardly saw this. Boiling the great modern 9s down to box kicking doesn’t do justice to how good the great ones have become. Dupont would be the first choice 10 in most teams in the world, JGP pops up in places you would never expect a 9 to be.22 Go to comments
The banning of the croc roll will make carrying the ball into contact far more risky, leading to more kicking, and the change to the Dupont law will mean forwards have to do far more running than they do now. As a result I think there will be a rise of smaller, more mobile forwards who are strong defenders and strong over the ball like Kirifi.3 Go to comments
What does the ownership of the club have to do with the poor performance of the team. It’s not as if he’s coaching them or in any way influencing the composition of the teams. I honestly don’t understand the comment.1 Go to comments
He knows his body is not up to the work load of international rugby. The fact that Cane only played only 27 of the 46 games the ABs played while he was officially captain is a telling statistic. And that excludes the time he had out with neck injury. He was never able to put a long enough body of work together to get back to his best without a new injury setting him back. He knows better than anyone that the problem will get worse, not better, given the same workload. Correct decision and good luck to him.9 Go to comments
With three clubs it's surely death by oligopoly!😂 I suspect that other french clubs like Montpellier rich enough to compete, they are just missing some vital ingredients. Do you think that keeping an eight player bench but only being allowed to use four would level the playing field a bit? The 12 changes rule sounds disastrous for running rugby.118 Go to comments
Nice article32 Go to comments
Surely they aren’t that short of 10s in the northern hemisphere?1 Go to comments
Best wishes to a true warrior who gave everything for his team and country. He was no McCaw but the closest we've had in recent years in terms putting his head into dark places, leading the defensive line and securing the attacking breakdown - the core roles of a modern open side. If only he could have played more tests under Foster and Plumtree with blindsides who fulfilled their core roles. 2027 was always going to be a long shot. Hopefully Papalii fulfils the promise of 2021 and late 2022 and/or Lakai turns out to be as good as he looks.9 Go to comments
Fair play to him. A lot of exciting talent coming up in the loose forward position, can’t wait to see the next generation.9 Go to comments
Sam wants to focus on his family and learning how to tackle legally…what’s Japanese for ‘bend at the waist’?9 Go to comments
Nice story1 Go to comments
There's a log jam at the moment of quality number sevens competing for an All Black jersey. I think Du Plessis Kirifi is certainly one of them and has now developed an accurate sharp and energetic game as compared to when he was first picked. Would love to see Billy Harmon get first dibs at the jersey (been outstanding in a struggling side for a few seasons now), as I believe we've seen enough of Papali'i to understand what he brings to the role. Lakai is young and will get his shot. Du Plessis would be a bolt off the bench but his lack of versatility may hinder his chances.3 Go to comments
Good Luck Sam, enjoy Japan.9 Go to comments
When Sth Africa had Joost and Honiball at 9 and 10 they were almost impenetrable in and around the ruck. Even Jonah couldn't make headway in those channels so they were very hard to get in behind. They had a fantastic side who played a fast, rugged style which won them the Tri Nations during that period. That side would beat their current mob of which I have no doubt.2 Go to comments