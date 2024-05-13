Leinster handed Champions Cup final boost as 3 Ireland stars return

Ireland and Leinster lock James Ryan is expected to return to full training this week to put himself in contention to play in the Investec Champions Cup final on May 25.

The 27-year-old has been out of action since undergoing surgery in March after rupturing his bicep in training ahead of Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations clash with England.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell opened up on how Ryan sustained the “freak” injury at the time.

He said: “Just a freak accident really of just a reaction reaching out for a tackle that was non-contact and he has injured his bicep so he most likely, well he won’t be available for the remainder of this Six Nations.”

Ryan is one of three Ireland players who are set to return to Leinster training this week ahead of a trip to Belfast on Saturday to face Ulster.

Hugo Keenan is also expected to return to training after recovering from a hip issue that forced him to withdraw from Leinster’s Champions Cup quarter-final against La Rochelle.

Will Connors is the final member of the returning trio, who missed Leinster’s 61-14 win over the Ospreys in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the squad, Garry Ringrose will continue to be assessed this week to see whether he can feature against Ulster. The Ireland centre has been out since March with a shoulder injury.

Leinster face Toulouse at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the European showcase, but face Ulster at the Kingspan Stadium beforehand, which may provide an opportunity for their returning contingent to put their hands up for selection.