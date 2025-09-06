Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
29 - 21
FT
WOMENS
64 - 3
FT
WOMENS
40 - 0
FT
WOMENS
57 - 10
FT
WOMENS
24 - 34
FT
43 - 26
FT
LIVE
11'
Tomorrow
02:10
Tomorrow
12:00
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
21:05
Tomorrow
23:00
Tomorrow
23:05
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
07:00
WOMENS
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
10:00
WOMENS
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
23:35
Sunday
07:00
WOMENS
Sunday
10:00
WOMENS
Sunday
13:35
Sunday
14:05
Sunday
16:35
Sunday
19:35
Women's Rugby World Cup

Ireland v Black Ferns: What and who do Ireland have to fear?

EXETER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: New Zealand's Braxton Sorensen-McGee celebrates scoring with New Zealand's Jorja Miller during the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Pool C match between New Zealand and Japan at Sandy Park on August 31, 2025 in Exeter, England. (Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images)

It would always come down to this.

In October last year for the Rugby World Cup 2025 pool draw, BBC’s Gabby Logan turned to Roman Kemp – with a request.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Please – tell us who is going into Pool C to complete this one?’

The presenter reached, with all the ebullience of a Labrador puppy, into a glossy black cauldron and withdrew a nectarine-sized ping pong ball.

‘Ireland!’

There was a close-up of the orb, and then an instant cut to four young girls in rugby jerseys – stood around a beaming Sam Monaghan. The camera pushed in – and the talismanic lock held her smile.

Video Spacer

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe receives Women’s Top 50 award

New Zealand Women’s superstar Portia Woodman-Wickliffe spoke to RugbyPass after receiving the prestigious, inaugural RugbyPass Women’s Top 50 award this week.

View Top 50

Video Spacer

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe receives Women’s Top 50 award

New Zealand Women’s superstar Portia Woodman-Wickliffe spoke to RugbyPass after receiving the prestigious, inaugural RugbyPass Women’s Top 50 award this week.

View Top 50

Perhaps this is dramatic licence, but there was something about the grin. A pinch of spice – the flutter of internal butterflies. In The One Show’s studio, the skipper’s hands were clasped behind her back, but – in her mind – they were rubbing together with relish at the prospect of 80 impending minutes. Before a capacity crowd in Brighton, for top spot in the group, and against a nation who collect World Cups like panini stickers.

Ireland. Black Ferns. Show time.

If Roman were back with us, DJing this article, he’d have dropped Taylor Swift’s ‘Ready for it?’ twice by now.

Head-to-Head

Last 2 Meetings

Wins
1
Draws
0
Wins
1
Average Points scored
34
15
First try wins
50%
Home team wins
50%

World Cup history: There have been nine World Cups, New Zealand have contested eight, and they’ve won the thing six times. It was bronze on debut, before – in 2014 – a three-point loss to the Irish consigned them to the fifth-place play-off – in which they, furious, swatted aside all before them. En bref: the Black Ferns are winners – and never more so than when there’s a trophy on the line.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because, whilst it’s jaw-dropping that they’ve now played 40 matches on this stage, and lost just two – what’s perhaps even more formidable is that they’ve ran out for six finals – and left each with gold.

Last cycle: It’s because of the above record that we’ll keep this section brief: it doesn’t really matter what this team get up to in between World Cups, because they’ve consistently shown up to the big dance with better moves than anybody else.

Back-to-back WXV1 disappointments – narrow losses to France and Ireland, each accompanied by the customary out-of-World-Cup dispatchings by the Red Rose – and two out of three Pacific Four crowns see them arrive ranked third.

The fun development? They’ve a new bogey team.

Canada have beaten New Zealand in both sevens and 15s in the past 18 months, and the two couldn’t be separated in May – when only an 83rd-minute Sylvia Brunt score and Julia Schell seemingly kicking in Crocs for the afternoon spared Kiwi blushes.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fixture
Women's Rugby World Cup
New Zealand Women
40 - 0
Full-time
Ireland Women
All Stats and Data

The Canadians join Ireland, France, and England as nations who have fresh muscle memory of stymying the world champions.

Not that anyone could touch them in Paris 2024, mind – nor on the last three iterations of the SVNS Series.

Head coach: Allan Bunting’s title is ‘Director of Performance’ – part of a clear and conscious effort to present New Zealand’s coaching staff as one entity (he, Tony Christie, Steve Jackson, Daniel Cron, and Riki Flutey were all described as having selected their World Cup squad) – but he is the main man.

A former All Black seven, Bunting was one of the Black Ferns Sevens assistants until 2016, when he took the reigns. In 2019, he split that role with Cory Sweeney – and guided them to a trio of Series titles, and – most importantly – Olympic gold.

Related

‘We prove that time and time again’: Ireland brace for Black Ferns battle

Ireland are anticipating “a huge physical battle” with New Zealand in the final round of pool play at the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Read Now

Time at the helm of Chiefs Manawa followed, including the inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki title (spot a pattern here?), before he was named the national side’s Manager of Culture and Leadership in 2022. We all know what happened that autumn, and he was given the top job the following February.

He came with a three year plan, which culminates this month. To show ‘courage’, to ‘thrive’ – which seems to be working out alright – and ‘to win a World Cup.’

Squad overview: The numbers. 32 Black Ferns. 18 forwards and 14 backs. 16 who struck gold in 2022, alongside 14 earning their tournament debuts. Tyros – like 18-year-old Braxton Sorensen-McGee – through to loosehead Kate Henwood, twice the fullback’s age, and legends like Kelly Brazier – making their mark on a fourth World Cup.

There’s a trio headed to their third, and – don’t let the twinkling smiles fool you – they’re downright scary. Theresa Setefano unpicked opponents at will last time out in New Zealand, and scored as the eventual champions scraped – by a scrap of black fabric – past Les Bleues and into the gold medal match.

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe has 22 World Cup tries, and more raw power in her frame than most hurricanes. Stacey Waaka grins like the Cheshire Cat but breaks hearts like Mufasa: she’s scored in two Olympic finals, and reduced the Red Roses’ defence to potpourri at Eden Park in the last World Cup final, with history on the line.

There’s out-and-out, megawatt, drop-your-popcorn stardust right across this squad – from silent assassin Risi Pouri-Lane to human pinball Sylvia Brunt, and back again via the fearless Katelyn Vaha’akolo and an athlete who defies physics, convention, and speed limits on such a regular basis we risk becoming numb to her otherworldly abilities in Jorja Miller.

Related

Watch: Portia Woodman-Wickliffe breaks All Blacks great’s try record

Black Ferns winger Portia Woodman-Wickliffe has become the first New Zealand rugby player to score 50 Test tries.

Read Now

Of those named above, the Black Ferns were without all but Vaha’akolo and Brunt for WXV1, so Bunting was quite right to observe that they’re ‘a different team now’.

Fun fact: If you’re already familiar with Miller’s twinkle-toed origin story – then take a well-earned minute back for yourself. Spend it rewatching her virtuosic try against Australia in July, or any of her four so far this tournament – or just wondering what we did to deserve Erica Jarrell-Searcy.

But – in case you didn’t know: the loose forward credits her ability to prance around top tier defenders to a childhood spent… Highland dancing. Both her grandmother and mother were avid competitors, and she followed in their sprightly footsteps at the tender age of four – specialising in ‘The Sailor’s Hornpipe.’

Besides an almighty engine, it’s left her with ‘a lot of agility,’ she reckons – ‘bouncy and lateral’, and able to adjust her feet in a split second. Given she’s managing a clean break every 17 minutes – that’s putting it mildly.

Recommended

“Focus on our performance”: USA Eagles name team for Samoa clash

'I think I actually punched him': England back-row Alex Matthews

Wallaroos ‘worlds apart’ from 2022 as they chase playoff berth

OPINION

Youngest Maher sister on her 'incredible' sibling and why Wallaroos match was 'stressful'


We've ranked the best women's rugby players in the world, from 50 - 1! View the Top 50 now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Laura Delgado: 'It was a bitter end for me, but I will always be Leona number 181'

2

Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

4
3

Stacey Waaka’s message for Black Ferns: ‘Don’t try and shy away from it’

2
4

‘No tomorrow if you lose’: Black Ferns prepare for Springbok Women

7
5

Top five performers from 2025 Rugby World Cup pool stage

6

'Plant seeds of future belief': How Springboks should approach first ever quarter-final

3
7

Eagles looking for new head coach after World Cup exit

8

New Zealand lay down marker: What we learned from RWC 2025 round 3

2

Comments

8 Comments
B
BA 4 days ago

Jorja running over the turf leaning defying gravity looks sideways to ground sonetimes

C
Claire Thomas 3 days ago

Doesn’t she just? She corners like a motorbike.

C
CN 4 days ago

Great article Claire, where’s your money?

C
Claire Thomas 3 days ago

Ah! I saw this too late: apologies. For what it’s worth - I had NZ by 12-18pts on Sunday - and didn’t see that coming at all. Am worried about what that’ll have done to Ireland’s confidence, and also think there won’t be a happier team in the whole competition than the BFs today: they looked sensational.

B
BAZ 5 days ago

REIGNS FOR REINS? got a dictionary?😯

C
Claire Thomas 4 days ago

You got me!!!!

B
BAZ 5 days ago

REIGNS for REINS? got a dictionary?😎

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

The A-Z of Welsh rugby for 2025-26

Welsh rugby is in the midst of a tumultuous period where it is searching for the right path forward as the 2025-2026 season starts

1
LONG READ

Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

With the financial boon of a Lions tour off the field, on it, the Wallabies and Wallaroos are showing signs each can become a force.

70
LONG READ

Why English rugby needs Christian Wade and his Mission 102

For too long, rugby has stifled individuality, and the prolific wing's quest to break the league try record will be eye-catching when he joins Newcastle Red Bulls.

1

Comments on RugbyPass

D
DP 11 minutes ago
'This is it. A seat at the top table': Springbok Women head into 'uncharted territory'

We all know they are going to get absolutely smoked. I would like to see them score a couple of tries as they continue to evolve. Love how far they’ve come.

1 Go to comments
D
DP 12 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

And the Kiwis are all wife beaters, what a surprise.

2 Go to comments
B
BA 15 minutes ago
Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

Brunt and Tanya are both injured Risi had a player fall on her lower leg and limped around for awhile but she did play on so probably more rest as she is top dog at 9 Joseph could do with more game time

4 Go to comments
C
CG 44 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

The saffers are all Rio’s junkies, what a surprise

2 Go to comments
P
PickOllieMathisYeowRazorYouCoward 45 minutes ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

No comparison (Ollie has a far superior skillset), and I know they probably won’t select him until next year at the earliest.

Which is a short sighted by our selectors.



...

23 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I'm convinced that defenses contribute enormously to winning matches. With a solid defense, the attacker begins to pay a progressive mental toll. I've admired RSA's defense in recent years, but in the matches of 2025, being "stretched out to the edges" gave up a lot of space.

201 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

no doubt he played a bit for the ABs 7s too straight out of school but didn’t play much last season as think might been injured he got the wheels

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

LMAO. Are you seriously comparing Mathis to Richie McCaw?

A lot has changed to the structures of NZ Rugby since 2001.



...

23 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

I think Razor really hoped that Tavatavanawai was going to be a impact bench player and he never really did much off the bench in his two 20 minute opportunities, in fact he kicked or passed every time rather than doing what he is best at- bulldozing runs up the middle.

At the same time, Tupaea took advantage of his opportunities off the bench and added impact, plus showed he could cover both 12 and 13.



...

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

Jordan, McKenzie, and B. Barrett have all dropped high balls the past two tests. Single out Jordan if it makes you able to paint the narrative you want but Jordan has more good days under high ball than poor , same as McKenzie and Barrett (Jordan was immense in the Super Rugby Grand Final catching every high ball while McKenzie struggled for instance).

I would have selected Jordan at right wing, not because he is not an outstanding fullback as he clearly is, but because I want the best goal kicker on the pitch for 80 minutes and that is clearly McKenzie so he needs to be selected at fullback.



...

78 Go to comments
B
BP 2 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

Is this piece meant to publicise the 15s game? Why even mention 7s?

4 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

All Super Rugby and NPC teams have GPS systems stitched into their jerseys that All Black coaches have access to.

78 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

I’m licking my lips right now

4 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I don’t know Fran, but it took SA half an hour to get with the intensity of the game and by then they were 17-3 adrift! They will be very annoyed they gave away two soft tries at the front end. Looking forward immensely to Wellington, if that Bok backline does gel it could be something special.😁

201 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

Yep I think you have to give Joe huge credit for the way he has approached the job, with long-terms aims in mind. Kudos.

I did make it Exeter last weekend, good game down there and more of a contest by the Scots than the score indicated.



...

70 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I cannot be certain but I believe there was a powerplay towards the end of the appointment process, and part of LK’s deal may have been that he got a clean tilt at the RWC. I doubt he wanted to work as an assistant again.

70 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I’m surprised to hear you say that. I thought RA did everything they could to keep him and the extension was a result of that effort, but also a demonstration that they failed.

70 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 4 hours ago
Jake White: Rassie's brave Boks call may spell the end for some

Bro this guy FL is the biggest troll on this site. Ignore him, I think he was touched by a South African man as a child and now has a chip on his shoulder or something. Or maybe it's just because he supports England who have all the money in world rugby but none of the trophies. Either way he is not worth wasting you time on.

10 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

If both teams aren’t “licking their lips” then they are all in the wrong profession.

4 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 4 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

The Springboks are undoubtedly undergoing a process of change, both in their squad and in their approach to play, which limits the scope of their executions. In contrast, NZL has probably begun an upward curve that, like the Wallabies, is able to capitalize more effectively on RSA's weaknesses. I just finished watching the match in detail last night, and in my opinion, NZL adapted more quickly than RSA to the adverse weather conditions. RSA planned the week with the weather forecast spread out in the palm of their hand...?

201 Go to comments