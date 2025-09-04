“Focus on our performance”: USA Eagles name team for Samoa clash

The United States women’s rugby team faces a do-or-die challenge on Saturday when it meets Samoa in a pivotal Rugby World Cup group-stage clash at LNER Community Stadium in York.

After a heavy loss to England in the opening round and a dramatic draw with Australia last weekend, the Eagles must win to keep their quarterfinal hopes alive. Not only will victory be essential, but the U.S. must secure a sizable points difference while also relying on a favourable outcome in the England–Australia contest, which kicks off three and a half hours later in Brighton.

Head coach Sione Fukofuka has reshuffled his lineup, particularly in the backline. Gabby Cantorna earns a start at centre while sevens star Sariah Ibarra slots in at fullback.

The bench also brings intrigue, with the return of Georgie Perris-Redding from injury and the inclusion of seasoned internationals Kristin Bitter and Alev Kelter. Forward Maya Learned is in line to make her Rugby World Cup debut.

Fukofuka emphasised that the U.S. is focused on its own execution.

“Our focus for this week is directly on our own performance and what we can control,” Fukofuka said. “Samoa is a physical side that, although beaten in their first two matches of the World Cup, has shown fight and resolve to keep playing for the full 80 minutes. We know our side of the equation and what we need to do in our attack and defence to create opportunities and turn over possession.”

The Eagles’ second-half rally against Australia has given the squad renewed confidence.

“I was very proud of the team after the Australia match, especially the fight back in the second half to give ourselves a chance to win the game,” Fukofuka added. “We played to our strengths by being physical and direct on both sides of the ball, and our scrum and lineout both performed well. Whilst not a win, the team has kept our chances alive and remains in the frame to earn qualification for a quarterfinal with a strong performance this week.”

USA Eagles Line-Up vs. Samoa

1. Hope Rogers

2. Kathryn Treder

3. Keia Mae Sagapolu

4. Hallie Taufoou

5. Erica Jarrell-Searcy

6. Freda Tafuna

7. Kate Zackary

8. Rachel Johnson

9. Cassidy Bargell

10. McKenzie Hawkins

11. Erica Coulibaly

12. Gabby Cantorna

13. Ilona Maher

14. Emily Henrich

15. Sariah Ibarra

Replacements

16. Paige Stathopoulos

17. Maya Learned

18. Alivia Leatherman

19. Tahlia Brody

20. Georgie Perris-Redding

21. Olivia Ortiz

22. Kristin Bitter

23. Alev Kelter