Women's Rugby World Cup

Wallaroos ‘worlds apart’ from 2022 as they chase playoff berth

By Claire Thomas at Brighton & Hove Albion Stadium, Brighton & Hove
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 30: Emily Chancellor of Australia celebrates scoring a try during the Rugby World Cup 2021 New Zealand Quarterfinal match between England and Australia at Waitakere Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

The short version: Australia just need a competition point against England to qualify for the playoffs; their forwards’ shoulders must be knackered after 417 tackles in the space of eight days; and “The Kid” (Caitlyn Halse) really is alright.

The long version is below.

World Cup history: Australia only made their World Cup debut in 1998, when England dumped them out in the quarters, before they recovered to clinch 5th and the Plate. They’ve not missed one since — adding another 5th, a 7th, and then their best-ever result: bronze (usually France’s domain) in 2010, after being undone yet again by England in the knockouts.

Since then? 7th. 6th. Last time out? Quarter-finalists once more, thwarted by, you guessed it, the Red Roses.

In fact, of the seven World Cups the Wallaroos have contested, their campaign has come unstuck against England on three occasions.

In case you’re interested (and if you’re not, it’s odd you’re reading this): they’re twice World Cup Sevens champions, have won the last three Rugby League world titles, and are preparing to host not only the next edition of that tournament — but the 2029 union one too.

Last cycle: Plenty has changed for the women in green and gold: Jay Tregonning was replaced by Jo Yapp (more on her later), centralised contracts were introduced for the first time, the Fijiana Drua turned Super Rugby W on its head, and playing opportunities for club and country increased significantly.

In 2023, the Wallaroos finished third in Pacific Four and then impressed in the inaugural WXV1: falling to (shock) England, before dismantling France (29-20 flattered Les Bleues) and dispatching Wales. That campaign was followed by a second straight year of funding increases, with hikes in the quantity, length, and value of contracts.

A second-half collapse against the USA in the following PAC4 had serious ramifications: they were relegated to WXV2, clutching a wooden spoon. Having lost their two warm-ups, they found themselves with 6 defeats in 7 by mid-2024. They rallied, though, beating Wales, South Africa, and reigning champions Scotland to lift their first major trophy and secure their spot at this tournament.

Third in the latest Pacific Four, the spoils were shared with Wales in their tune-ups, and as of their departure for England, 28 debuts were awarded.

Regular skipper and tackle bot Emily Chancellor reckons they’re “worlds apart” from the team we saw last time. Food for thought.

Coach: The Wallaroos named their first-ever full-time and female head coach at the end of 2023 — and the appointment sent ripples around the rugby world: former Red Rose and (for many) future England coach, Jo Yapp.

She’ll step down after this campaign so her family can return to the UK, but was effusive in her praise for the organisation to which she’s contributed so positively over the last 18 months.

“I’m super proud of this group — not just as players and amazing role models, but as people,” she said. “I’ve learned a lot myself, and been incredibly fortunate to have had this role.”

Experience-wise, Yapp is well-placed. Over 70 caps, she competed at three World Cups before overseeing England U20s, Exeter University, and Worcester Warriors. She’s coached — to name just a few — Jade Shekells, Hannah Botterman, Abi Burton, and Rosie Galligan, and has faced the vast majority of today’s opponents.

Squad overview: There’s real experience here — 17 players return after 2022, and both Ash Marsters and Trilleen Pomare prepare for their third World Cups. But there are also some of the youngest players at the tournament, including 17-year-old Waiaria Ellis and 18-year-old Caitlyn Halse.

SVNS fans might have hoped that more of the nine Aussie athletes who expressed interest in this tournament made it — one of the Levi sisters, Bella Nasser, or Bienne Terita, for example — and were gutted when an ankle injury in July ruled sorceress Charlotte Caslick out. Flying the flag for that golden crop is Tia Hinds, who’s made cameos from the bench in both matches so far.

In the same attritional O’Reilly Cup clash which robbed us of Caslick’s magic, captain Siokapesi Palu suffered a nasty foot injury and has yet to feature. But the back row has bristled in her absence. Piper Duck hasn’t missed a minute and has made 48 tackles — the most in the draw — while Chancellor’s not far behind, and 22-year-old Tabua Tuinakauvadra has carried like a trojan.

We can’t not mention Eva Karpani for her ballistic power, nor the finishing ability out wide. Between them, Desi Miller and Halse have outscored eight other entire nations present, with plenty of touches thanks to Cecilia Smith and Georgina Friedrichs pulling the strings.

Fun fact: Miller isn’t the only former acrobat in Yapp’s back line. Pint-sized Ellis — born in 2007 — represented Australia in gymnastics as recently as 2022. That same year, the 5’3” livewire played her first-ever game of rugby union, and events tumbled and flicked into motion.

“She might look small,” Yapp said. “But she doesn’t play small.” Duck has described the Waratah’s talents as “actually insane.”

With great youth comes great responsibility: Ellis is never without a small soft toy wallaby named Wallamina. As the squad’s youngest member, she’s responsible for looking after it all tour long — or risk the wrath of the fines committee.

A
AG 5 days ago

Just great. The usual battery of stats and descriptors mean I have to read the article slowly, even if it is full of energy! Some of the girls in my class like to talk rugby, and this helps me a lot.

Comments on RugbyPass

D
DP 25 minutes ago
'This is it. A seat at the top table': Springbok Women head into 'uncharted territory'

We all know they are going to get absolutely smoked. I would like to see them score a couple of tries as they continue to evolve. Love how far they’ve come.

1 Go to comments
D
DP 26 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

And the Kiwis are all wife beaters, what a surprise.

2 Go to comments
B
BA 29 minutes ago
Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

Brunt and Tanya are both injured Risi had a player fall on her lower leg and limped around for awhile but she did play on so probably more rest as she is top dog at 9 Joseph could do with more game time

4 Go to comments
C
CG 58 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

The saffers are all Rio’s junkies, what a surprise

2 Go to comments
P
PickOllieMathisYeowRazorYouCoward 59 minutes ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

No comparison (Ollie has a far superior skillset), and I know they probably won’t select him until next year at the earliest.

Which is a short sighted by our selectors.



...

23 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I'm convinced that defenses contribute enormously to winning matches. With a solid defense, the attacker begins to pay a progressive mental toll. I've admired RSA's defense in recent years, but in the matches of 2025, being "stretched out to the edges" gave up a lot of space.

201 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

no doubt he played a bit for the ABs 7s too straight out of school but didn’t play much last season as think might been injured he got the wheels

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

LMAO. Are you seriously comparing Mathis to Richie McCaw?

A lot has changed to the structures of NZ Rugby since 2001.



...

23 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

I think Razor really hoped that Tavatavanawai was going to be a impact bench player and he never really did much off the bench in his two 20 minute opportunities, in fact he kicked or passed every time rather than doing what he is best at- bulldozing runs up the middle.

At the same time, Tupaea took advantage of his opportunities off the bench and added impact, plus showed he could cover both 12 and 13.



...

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

Jordan, McKenzie, and B. Barrett have all dropped high balls the past two tests. Single out Jordan if it makes you able to paint the narrative you want but Jordan has more good days under high ball than poor , same as McKenzie and Barrett (Jordan was immense in the Super Rugby Grand Final catching every high ball while McKenzie struggled for instance).

I would have selected Jordan at right wing, not because he is not an outstanding fullback as he clearly is, but because I want the best goal kicker on the pitch for 80 minutes and that is clearly McKenzie so he needs to be selected at fullback.



...

78 Go to comments
B
BP 2 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

Is this piece meant to publicise the 15s game? Why even mention 7s?

4 Go to comments
S
SC 3 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

All Super Rugby and NPC teams have GPS systems stitched into their jerseys that All Black coaches have access to.

78 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

I’m licking my lips right now

4 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I don’t know Fran, but it took SA half an hour to get with the intensity of the game and by then they were 17-3 adrift! They will be very annoyed they gave away two soft tries at the front end. Looking forward immensely to Wellington, if that Bok backline does gel it could be something special.😁

201 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

Yep I think you have to give Joe huge credit for the way he has approached the job, with long-terms aims in mind. Kudos.

I did make it Exeter last weekend, good game down there and more of a contest by the Scots than the score indicated.



...

70 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I cannot be certain but I believe there was a powerplay towards the end of the appointment process, and part of LK’s deal may have been that he got a clean tilt at the RWC. I doubt he wanted to work as an assistant again.

70 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 4 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I’m surprised to hear you say that. I thought RA did everything they could to keep him and the extension was a result of that effort, but also a demonstration that they failed.

70 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 4 hours ago
Jake White: Rassie's brave Boks call may spell the end for some

Bro this guy FL is the biggest troll on this site. Ignore him, I think he was touched by a South African man as a child and now has a chip on his shoulder or something. Or maybe it's just because he supports England who have all the money in world rugby but none of the trophies. Either way he is not worth wasting you time on.

10 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

If both teams aren’t “licking their lips” then they are all in the wrong profession.

4 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 4 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

The Springboks are undoubtedly undergoing a process of change, both in their squad and in their approach to play, which limits the scope of their executions. In contrast, NZL has probably begun an upward curve that, like the Wallabies, is able to capitalize more effectively on RSA's weaknesses. I just finished watching the match in detail last night, and in my opinion, NZL adapted more quickly than RSA to the adverse weather conditions. RSA planned the week with the weather forecast spread out in the palm of their hand...?

201 Go to comments