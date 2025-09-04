Wallaroos ‘worlds apart’ from 2022 as they chase playoff berth

The short version: Australia just need a competition point against England to qualify for the playoffs; their forwards’ shoulders must be knackered after 417 tackles in the space of eight days; and “The Kid” (Caitlyn Halse) really is alright.

ADVERTISEMENT

The long version is below.

World Cup history: Australia only made their World Cup debut in 1998, when England dumped them out in the quarters, before they recovered to clinch 5th and the Plate. They’ve not missed one since — adding another 5th, a 7th, and then their best-ever result: bronze (usually France’s domain) in 2010, after being undone yet again by England in the knockouts.

Since then? 7th. 6th. Last time out? Quarter-finalists once more, thwarted by, you guessed it, the Red Roses.

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 ‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

In fact, of the seven World Cups the Wallaroos have contested, their campaign has come unstuck against England on three occasions.

In case you’re interested (and if you’re not, it’s odd you’re reading this): they’re twice World Cup Sevens champions, have won the last three Rugby League world titles, and are preparing to host not only the next edition of that tournament — but the 2029 union one too.

Last cycle: Plenty has changed for the women in green and gold: Jay Tregonning was replaced by Jo Yapp (more on her later), centralised contracts were introduced for the first time, the Fijiana Drua turned Super Rugby W on its head, and playing opportunities for club and country increased significantly.

In 2023, the Wallaroos finished third in Pacific Four and then impressed in the inaugural WXV1: falling to (shock) England, before dismantling France (29-20 flattered Les Bleues) and dispatching Wales. That campaign was followed by a second straight year of funding increases, with hikes in the quantity, length, and value of contracts.

ADVERTISEMENT

A second-half collapse against the USA in the following PAC4 had serious ramifications: they were relegated to WXV2, clutching a wooden spoon. Having lost their two warm-ups, they found themselves with 6 defeats in 7 by mid-2024. They rallied, though, beating Wales, South Africa, and reigning champions Scotland to lift their first major trophy and secure their spot at this tournament.

Third in the latest Pacific Four, the spoils were shared with Wales in their tune-ups, and as of their departure for England, 28 debuts were awarded.

Regular skipper and tackle bot Emily Chancellor reckons they’re “worlds apart” from the team we saw last time. Food for thought.

Coach: The Wallaroos named their first-ever full-time and female head coach at the end of 2023 — and the appointment sent ripples around the rugby world: former Red Rose and (for many) future England coach, Jo Yapp.

ADVERTISEMENT

She’ll step down after this campaign so her family can return to the UK, but was effusive in her praise for the organisation to which she’s contributed so positively over the last 18 months.

“I’m super proud of this group — not just as players and amazing role models, but as people,” she said. “I’ve learned a lot myself, and been incredibly fortunate to have had this role.”

Experience-wise, Yapp is well-placed. Over 70 caps, she competed at three World Cups before overseeing England U20s, Exeter University, and Worcester Warriors. She’s coached — to name just a few — Jade Shekells, Hannah Botterman, Abi Burton, and Rosie Galligan, and has faced the vast majority of today’s opponents.

Squad overview: There’s real experience here — 17 players return after 2022, and both Ash Marsters and Trilleen Pomare prepare for their third World Cups. But there are also some of the youngest players at the tournament, including 17-year-old Waiaria Ellis and 18-year-old Caitlyn Halse.

SVNS fans might have hoped that more of the nine Aussie athletes who expressed interest in this tournament made it — one of the Levi sisters, Bella Nasser, or Bienne Terita, for example — and were gutted when an ankle injury in July ruled sorceress Charlotte Caslick out. Flying the flag for that golden crop is Tia Hinds, who’s made cameos from the bench in both matches so far.

In the same attritional O’Reilly Cup clash which robbed us of Caslick’s magic, captain Siokapesi Palu suffered a nasty foot injury and has yet to feature. But the back row has bristled in her absence. Piper Duck hasn’t missed a minute and has made 48 tackles — the most in the draw — while Chancellor’s not far behind, and 22-year-old Tabua Tuinakauvadra has carried like a trojan.

We can’t not mention Eva Karpani for her ballistic power, nor the finishing ability out wide. Between them, Desi Miller and Halse have outscored eight other entire nations present, with plenty of touches thanks to Cecilia Smith and Georgina Friedrichs pulling the strings.

Fun fact: Miller isn’t the only former acrobat in Yapp’s back line. Pint-sized Ellis — born in 2007 — represented Australia in gymnastics as recently as 2022. That same year, the 5’3” livewire played her first-ever game of rugby union, and events tumbled and flicked into motion.

“She might look small,” Yapp said. “But she doesn’t play small.” Duck has described the Waratah’s talents as “actually insane.”

With great youth comes great responsibility: Ellis is never without a small soft toy wallaby named Wallamina. As the squad’s youngest member, she’s responsible for looking after it all tour long — or risk the wrath of the fines committee.