Ireland change four for France, beef up their bench to a 6-2 split

Interim boss Simon Easterby has named an Ireland team to host France this Saturday in the Guinness Six Nations that has four changes from the round three win in Wales.

The defending champions came away from Cardiff with a hard-fought 27-18 success that has them leading the way at the top of the table on 14 points, three clear of the second-place French.

Two hours after Fabien Galthie unveiled an XV with two changes – recalls for Damian Penaud and Romain Ntamack – and the continuation of the 7-1 forwards/backs split on their bench, Easterby confirmed his starting Ireland selection will have two backline changes and two more in the forwards.

The midfield place left vacant by the suspended Garry Ringrose will be filled by Bundee Aki, who came off the bench in Wales and produced a player of the match performance. He will start at inside centre, with Robbie Henshaw moving to outside centre.

The other backs alteration sees the return of Hugo Keenan at full-back. However, rather than Jamie Osborne, who was No15 the last day, missing out, he has switched to the right wing as Mack Hansen is unavailable with a quad injury.

This was a shock development as Hansen had been sent out to do media duties the other day with no hint that there was an injury issue. The six-cap Osborne has also never started on the right wing before at Test level.

Up front, Finlay Bealham, a sub the last day, will start at tighthead with Thomas Clarkson reverting to the bench and Tadhg Furlong still unavailable.

The other switch sees fit-again skipper Caelan Doris restored to No8 with Jack Conan moving to a bench that has a 6-2 split on this occasion, a change from the 5-3 tactic used at the Principality. Conan takes the bench spot of promoted midfielder Aki.

Elsewhere in the replacements, Rob Herring will provide cover at hooker as Ronan Kelleher was unavailable due to a neck injury and Gus McCarthy, No16 the last day, also misses out. Cian Healy also returns in place of Jack Boyle.

Easterby said in an IRFU statement: “Saturday presents another huge opportunity for the squad to play at home in front of a packed Aviva Stadium. The team has worked hard again this week and the preparation has been positive for what we know will be a huge test against France.”

Ireland (vs France, Saturday)

15. Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster) (44)

14. Jamie Osborne (Naas/Leinster) (6)

13. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) (80)

12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) (63)

11. James Lowe (Leinster) (39)

10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster) (6)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster) (41)

1. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) (73)

2. Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne/Leinster) (30)

3. Finlay Bealham (Corinthians/Connacht) (49)

4. Joe McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster) (17)

5. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster) (59)

6. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) (112)

7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) (71)

8. Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) (captain) (49)

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) (42)

17. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) (136)

18. Thomas Clarkson (Blackrock College/Leinster) (5)

19. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) (70)

20. Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) (49)

21. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster) (26)

22. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) (123)

23. Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster) (22)