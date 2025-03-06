France change two for Ireland but stick with 7-1 bench tactic

France boss Fabien Galthie has made two changes to his starting XV for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations round four showdown away to defending champions Ireland.

The French were in irresistible form last time out, swatting aside Italy on February 23 with a record-setting 73-24 win in Rome that featured 11 tries.

This success has left them poised in second place on the championship table, three points behind unbeaten leaders Ireland going into this weekend’s Aviva Stadium meeting.

Both XV changes for the French are in their back line. Axed from the team the last day following the round two loss in England, Damian Penaud has been restored to start on the right wing in place of Theo Attissogbe.

Romain Ntamack is also back in the starting side following the expiry of his recent three-game suspension for his red card versus Wales in round one. His inclusion sees Thomas Ramos switch from out-half to full-back, with Leo Barre dropping out.

France went with a seven-one bench split against the Italians that resulted in six forwards being subbed on in one fell swoop in the 49th-minute at Stadio Olimpico.

They have gone with this same 7-1 divide for Dublin but two of their pack replacements have changed.

Hugo Auradou and Emmanuel Meafou are included on this occasion at the expense of Romain Taofifenua and Alexandre Roumat.