'I want to be the best No9 in the world': Varney's new confidence
Gloucester scrum-half Stephen Varney helped Italy enjoy a historic Guinness Six Nations championship this year, but now many of his international teammates are threatening the West Country club’s bid for European Challenge Cup glory.
Italy defeated Scotland and Wales and came within the width of a goalpost of turning a draw with France into a third win of a campaign that showed the immediate impact new coach Gonazalo Quesada had made, giving the team more structure to their kicking game while not blunting their attacking ability with ball in hand. This was the first time since 2015 and the past eight tournaments Italy had not finished bottom of the Six Nations table.
Benetton arrive at Kingsholm on Saturday for the semi-final clash featuring high-profile Italy players such as the outstanding centre partnership of Tommaso Menoncello, voted the top player in the Six Nations and Ignacio Brex along with back row heavy hitters Michele Lamaro and Sebastian Negri.
Varney’s inside knowledge will be useful in the build-up to a match that can help Gloucester erase the memories of a difficult Gallagher Premiership season that sees them languishing in ninth place.
A home defeat by Exeter last weekend was hardly the best preparation for a cup semi-final but Gloucester have become knockout experts, finding an extra gear in those contests this season, beating Castres and Ospreys on their way to a last-four match. They also won the Premiership Rugby Cup to give the squad a much-needed lift.
Now, as the season draws to a close, the chance to claim a second trophy is focussing minds with the potent threat posed by the Italians adding to the sharpness in training.
Varney, who will be 23 later this month, said: “Benetton are hungry dogs with a chip on their shoulder because of what the media say about them with a good physical pack and some exciting backs to play off. They are a dangerous threat and one we can hopefully nullify this weekend and put a performance in that we can be proud of.
“I keep in touch with Seb Negri and he is a good friend of mine and I sent him a quick message – nothing about the game – but I don’t think I am mates with any of them this week! Seb is massive and hopefully our forwards will deal with him.
“The set piece will be massive and Benetton kick the most in the URC and we are expecting a lot of kicking from them and this is knock-out rugby and it’s about who makes the first mistake. We haven’t had the best run in the league but in the knockout games we have nailed them and I don’t know what it is – we click when we know that if we lose then we won’t be playing in the competition again.
“Hopefully, we can have the same mindset and put in a performance to get the win and reach the final.”
It has been a dramatic turnaround for Italy after they conceded 156 points in the final two 2023 World Cup pool defeats against New Zealand and France when Kieran Crowley was in charge.
“We have made massive strides as a team (with Italy) and with Gonzalo Quesada coming in our kicking game has been better. Being part of the best Italian team in history has been amazing.
“I played with some of the guys at U18 and U20 levels including Menoncello and so I know them well and they are a good group of lads. We are now 23-24 years old with 30 or 40 caps under our belts and while we are very young we have a lot of experience and are in a very good spot internationally. Hopefully, we can have a good summer tour building into the next Six Nations and back up what we have achieved.
“The draw with France certainly was frustrating and unfortunate, but we are still the best team Italy have ever had with the best Six Nations performance.”
Varney, who featured in the first Netflix series on the Six Nations, admits to struggling with confidence early in his Test career but having worked on his mental strength he now has the confidence to say : “I want to be the best No9 in the world.”
His try against Scotland with a sniping run and then a brilliant score to end Gloucester’s 16-year wait for a win at Leicester have been personal highlights and with Wales scrum-half Tomos Williams arriving next season, he knows there is no time for treading water.
“Mentally I am strong and I came off the Six Nations playing with lots of confidence at Leicester and it was amazing to be part of making history for Gloucester,” added Varney, who was born in West Wales and qualifies for Italy through his mother Valeria.
Varney was named in the Italy Under 20 squad for the 2020 Six Nations U20s Championship and made his senior international debut for Italy from the bench that year in the Autumn Nations Cup against Scotland.
“I haven’t really had time to reflect on things and I am still young and want to keep improving. It is important to have strength in depth and with Gareth Anscombe and Tomos Williams coming to Gloucester it will make everyone better players and competition gets the best out of you. They will push us and we will push them.”
Comments on RugbyPass
Well done Baby Boks we will take the Draw. No 9 senseless long passes in those conditions. let’s move on and hope for some good weather3 Go to comments
How did it end a draw. South Africa didn’t score any points as far as I can see3 Go to comments
No doubt this will be a fantastic occasion and I plan to be there, but I think the bean counters have won out over the rugby brains. In my opinion, it is foolhardy to give the Black Ferns the experience of playing in front of 60,000+ at Twickenham a year before they might be playing there in a World Cup Final. Better to play France at Twickenham and Black Ferns at Kingsholm. The difference in takings would be miniscule.1 Go to comments
Dom kant192 Go to comments
Ben is a little incel desperately trying to stir the pot and stay relevant. We used to get mad at his articles. Now we just feel sorry for him192 Go to comments
Perhaps we may need to put an asterisk on NZ’s ‘87 WC win since the Boks weren’t there. You know, just as a reminder. Poor Ben Smith. Go cry somewhere else.192 Go to comments
Nz should have won. I didn't watch the game, but the ref was at fault and the bounce of the ball and the Bokke used the Bomb squad and the Bokke slow the game down and the Bokke scrum. They should remove the scrum. The Bokke are to strong. Not fair. Nz should have won2 Go to comments
Thanks for a much more balanced piece Ned and not that BS that Bin Smuth just posted a short while ago. read this article and then Bin Smuth’s and tell me there isn’t a huge difference🙄2 Go to comments
Were the Baby Boks part of this game or did the Baby Blacks play themselves?🤔 That man Bin Smuth once again does a little write-up on the game and it is like 95% about the Baby Blacks🤣 Glad he ends off with the Baby Blacks were actually in cruise control for most of the game and weren’t actually playing for the win WTF🤣🤣 Maybe he was expecting the Baby Blacks to run rampant….3 Go to comments
One does not expect anything more from Ben Smith who epitomises the worst of New Zealand media arrogance and an inability to balance what he has to say about any team that beats the All Blacks. His reference to context is pathetically thin. He does not comment that Frizell deserved a red card given his blatant manipulation of his body to ensure that he could drop his body weight onto Mbonambi’s lower leg. No mention of the ball lost forward before the All Black’s try (lost in-field of the 5 metre line and gathered beyond). The All Black commitment and effort was superb and there was little in it. Given the Springbok passage to the final and the loss of their hooker in the first three minutes, their resolve and capacity to win their fourth final out of eight attempts (not three out of ten) deserves the praise that has been forthcoming from media around the world, worth reading and listening to. Ben should join his “pundit” friends on TV - he would fit in well. This sort of article reduces any credibility Rugby Pass has ever had. Why persist with this sort of nonsense? The man does his country and a rugby blog a disservice.192 Go to comments
Etzebeth went on to say: “I would never dream of saying that systems stay in place following a change in captain. To say that would be deeply, deeply, disrespectful of Siya. A while back an Irish person told me they would be fine without Sexton, so I’m just responding to that.”3 Go to comments
Close games are what we want to see…. What a match it was…. I am sure that everyone was drained by the end of it. The reality of it all there has to be a winner and a loser. The fact that we still talking about it is almost 6 months to the day Rugby is the winner.. Asante sana… Here is to 2027 and what it will bring out.192 Go to comments
It’s going to be a good game. COYQ1 Go to comments
“Shock”, the guy was casually saying he was just slightly surprised. Nowadays if you say anything it gets taken completely out of context. Calm down everyone.156 Go to comments
All I can say after reading this bitter, sour, sad piece is… Thank you very much! This will be read in the change room just before kick off on 31 August…192 Go to comments
Look, we know contradicting opinions and wacky comments bring readers and clicks, so well done to RP for allowing always-wrong-Ben to say something here. However RP needs to put a disclaimer next to his comments for their own credibility. NZ was and is incapable of acknowledging their opp beating them. They refused so with Ire and with Arg in 2022 and also the Boks in 2023 x 2. Nothing Ben says here holds water, NZ attacked backwards, except when Kolisi and Kolbe was off And cyncialy took out Bongi, we played without lineouts for 75mins. Kolisi and Kurt-Lee almost scored twice. Thats 3 vs 2 for Boks, but the Boks opportunities was legal. Boks should have been 16-3 up by half time. Tacticaly the Boks attacked better defended better scrummed better (without a hooker) kicked better and crossed the whitewash more times. Boks beat Fr Eng Nz to win in 23, comeon give some credit at least. Even Federer Verstappen NY Mets, Mamoa, was able to see a great human sport achievement by the Boks and their DNA Boks #RWC27 !🏉192 Go to comments
Forget the 85kg bit, that can become something else. However I do like the one off test on ANZAC day idea. SR plays Fri/ Sat, test players travel Sunday and the squads have the full week together before playing Saturday. Rest of SR has a week off. Either involve women's teams in same location or in the other country and rotate annually. Herbert is right in that change is needed.3 Go to comments
I’ve read loads of nonsense before but this article takes the cake. Or perhaps someone changed the date for April Fool's Day.3 Go to comments
Really Rugbypass? Ben Smith I think you forgot what the Springboks did to the All Blacks at Twickenham 8 weeks earlier? Springboks 35 All Blacks 7. There is alot of ifs and buts in your article. The All Blacks threw the sink at the Springboks and unfortunately they were not good enough regardless if they played with 14 men or not. It was the Springboks who forced the All Blacks to make mistakes! Sorry but not Sorry the Springboks is the best ever Rugby World Cup Nation in the world. 4 Cups baby!192 Go to comments
You just backed the Boks with that fantastic review! Well done! Have some cake!192 Go to comments