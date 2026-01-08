'I have chatted to him': Duhan van der Merwe form addressed as star returns

Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe will make his return for Edinburgh in Friday’s Champions Cup pool clash with Gloucester intent on rediscovering top form in time to stake a claim for a Six Nations place.

The 30-year-old has endured a frustrating season so far since an underwhelming British & Irish Lions tour last summer in which he failed to challenge for a Test spot despite finishing as top try-scorer.

Van der Merwe has only one try in six outings for Edinburgh this term, with only 23 carries in 380 minutes of club rugby.

Although he scored three tries – two against the USA, one against Tonga – for Scotland in November, he was omitted from the starting line-up for the first time in his Test career for the biggest games against New Zealand and Argentina.

After an ankle injury, which required minor surgery, kept him out for three months prior to the Lions tour, Van der Merwe has also sustained a toe injury and, more recently, a hip problem which has kept him out of Edinburgh’s last two games.

“I don’t think it’s a hangover from the Lions,” said head coach Sean Everitt when asked about the winger’s peripheral contribution this season. “I think it’s just the injuries that have plagued him. Prior to the Lions tour, he struggled to get back on time and maybe he didn’t have enough game time.

“I have chatted to him around the consistency and performance, but that will come with game time. Hopefully, he can get a good run in before the Six Nations now, which will get him back to his best. He’s got an opportunity now and we certainly have got plans in place for him to get there.”

Van der Merwe’s return sees Wes Goosen revert to his usual full-back position, while two other changes see the in-form Liam McConnell return at blindside flanker and loosehead prop James Whitcombe handed just his second start since a summer move from Leicester.

Pierre Schoeman, who made 17 carries and 21 tackles in last week’s URC win at Benetton, starts on the bench alongside returning Scotland hooker Ewan Ashman, who has missed the last two matches with a head knock.

“Although he’s only 25, James is an experienced campaigner,” Everitt said of Whitcombe. “He’s played 50 games for Leicester. He’s got a great opportunity now to put his hand up for selection over the next couple of weeks as well.

“We’re looking probably for a little bit more from him than what we got in the beginning of the season. He’s settled now. It’s never easy moving up north when you have been in the same place for a period of time, but we’re looking for a big game from James.”

Scotland lock Grant Gilchrist remains sidelined though and is also likely to miss next week’s final Champions Cup Pool 2 game against Bath at The Rec after having a scan on what was originally thought to be a ‘dead leg’.

“We were hoping that it wouldn’t be that bad and he certainly didn’t feel that bad, but it has revealed a slight quad injury, which will keep him out for a couple of weeks,” Everitt said.

A six-two split on the bench also sees academy lock Euan McVie poised for a possible debut, while Scotland back-rower Ben Muncaster will make his comeback after recovering from a knee injury which has kept him out since late November.

Edinburgh team v Gloucester:

15 W Goosen; 14 D Graham, 13 M Currie, 12 J Lang, 11 D van der Merwe; 10 R Thompson, 9 B Vellacott; 1 J Whitcombe, 2 H Morris, 3 O Blyth-Lafferty, 4 C Hunter-Hill, 5 G Young. 6 L McConnell, 7 F Douglas, 8 M Bradbury (capt).

Replacements: 16 E Ashman, 17 P Schoeman, 18 P Hill, 19 E McVie, 20 T Dodd, 21 B Muncaster, 22 C Shiel, 23 P O’Conor.