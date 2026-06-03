Wallaby hopeful Ryan Lonergan: 'I try to take a relaxed approach because it can all flip pretty quick'

Whatever the ACT Brumbies achieve in 2026, and however deep they go into the finals series after a disappointing slip to sixth place on the weekend, the form of scrum-half Ryan Lonergan will remain a high point of their season.
Watch Super Rugby LIVE on RugbyPass TV
Tune in to every Super Rugby Pacific 2026 match live and on-demand on RugbyPass TV and via the RugbyPass app.
But it’s entirely plausible Lonergan will have improved his position when the award is finally presented. He’s played in every game this season, starting all but one, and regularly been adjudged among the Brumbies best and named in various Australian teams of the week of late where Donaldson and Tupaea have missed games.
Whether he’s done enough to bridge the gap to Tupaea for the overall lead will be revealed soon enough, but either way, there’s not a lot of argument that Lonergan has had his best season.
He’s passed the 100-game milestone for the Brumbies, and until Allan Ala’alatoa’s return to the role last Saturday, Lonergan captained the side through the season. He’s set high standards for himself and the team throughout and that, along with the implications for the finals series, is why ACT’s incredibly disappointing performance in their shock loss to Moana Pasifika in Canberra stings.
“Moana obviously had a lot to play for,” Lonergan told me post-match. “We knew it was coming, but we probably got caught not being fully ready for that. They won the physical battle well and truly in that first half. We tied it up a little bit in the second half, but I think they wanted it more than us.
“Now we’ve hurt ourselves for a position in the finals. Maybe six days (turnaround) isn’t the worst thing after that. We’ll have a good couple of days here and then get over there nice and early and get ready for what’s going to be a big game for us.”
That ‘big game’ is easily the hardest of any of the finals qualifiers: facing minor premiers the Hurricanes in Wellington on Friday. The table-toppers may be fresh off a heavy loss to the Crusaders but they rested all their big names for that one and no-one has got within eight points of them on their home patch this season. The Brumbies lost 45-12 to the Canes – in Christchurch – in late April.
I think it is a mental thing for us, but it’s not an excuse… It’s do or die now, so we’re going to be ready for it.
The Hurricanes scored 86 tries in the regular season, 11 more than the next-best Chiefs and 42 more than the Canes conceded themselves. They scored 45 points or more in eight of their 14 games, with an average scoreline of 40-21. They are the reddest of red-hot favourites to add a second Super Rugby trophy to the mantelpiece.
Last Saturday’s 21-19 loss, in what was almost certainly Moana’s final act in Super Rugby Pacific, is probably indicative of the Brumbies season. They won plenty of games they weren’t expected to, including four against the five New Zealand sides, but lost to both the Reds and Waratahs at home, as well as the Fijian Drua and Moana.
Lonergan was quick to concede the Moana defeat was just the most recent in a season full of frustrations. “It has been (frustrating). We’ve got a reasonably young group, maybe a group that hasn’t played a full season, you know what I mean?
“I think the mental load of that is what’s not spoken about a whole lot, but it does take its toll. I think it is a mental thing for us, but it’s not an excuse. We’ve got to find a way to be able to get what we need out of the week and then know that it’s our job to show up on the game day.”
All teams have flat spots in the middle of a season, but the Brumbies’ flat spot this year was much longer than in previous years, including a month either side of their mid-year bye where they won just two of eight games. What was looking like a possible top-two finish after an excellent start suddenly became a battle to regain form just to reach the finals.
“That part of the year is when you see the players like Tom Hooper, Lenny Ikitau, Noah (Lolesio) just keep going,” Lonergan said, acknowledging the loss of three key personnel from last season. “I don’t think we’ll see that issue this weekend (in Wellington), which is going to be the positive thing.
“It’s do or die now, so we’re going to be ready for it, but you definitely want to be known as the team that is good every weekend, regardless of who you’re playing. It’s definitely a work-on for this group, being able to perform no matter who we go up against.”
After more squad inclusions than he cares to remember, Lonergan finally made his Test debut for the Wallabies in last year’s Bledisloe Cup matches, notching up five appearances off the bench by season’s end. His form this year has many a pundit ready to give him a first start for the Nations Championship clash with Ireland in Sydney next month, but wherever his name lands on the Wallabies selection table, there’s little doubt his game has gone to new levels because of that international experience.
“There was plenty of time for him up in Wallaby camp last year and there’s probably some good coaching up there that he’s latched onto and brought it back,” noted Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham of his No.9.
“He’s a very good player in terms of identifying what he needs to work on. He’s found something, out the back of that Wallaby season last year, that little bit extra that is honing his skills and sharpening his mind.”
And the Brumbies are the big winners of that so far. Lonergan’s vision and ability to rip a pin-point pass to hit a target has seen the team find numerous tries this season that they just weren’t scoring last year.
Last week against the Waratahs, it was a flat pass across James Slipper’s face that allowed Billy Pollard to crash over in space. On Saturday against Moana, it was two wide passes to Tom Wright – the first off his left hand to send Wright over himself, the second the opposite way to put Wright in the space to send Luke Reimer over in the corner. There have been countless other examples through the season.
You never know, there’s another coach change coming in and who knows what’s going to happen. I’ll just take every moment in there.
“I think the deception from my pass has given us a bit of pay this year,” Lonergan says. “You throw a little bit of change up in there and then it’s just something different for teams to defend.
“It’s just kind of the approach I’ve taken. We haven’t really said we’re going to do this and we’re going to do this. I think if we can continue just to have options around our playmakers and we trust those guys to make the right decision, then I think that pass deception can bring plenty of reward.”
If Lonergan feels like his game is in a better place this season, he has also rediscovered a love of goal-kicking mid-year that is very clear in his numbers.
Up to the Brumbies’ Round 8 bye, Lonergan had kicked 20/30 off the tee, and the Brumbies as a team were among the least accurate in the competition. Since then, he’s landed 18/20 to push his own record to 76% for the season and lift the Brumbies into the top five teams for kicking accuracy. With questions remaining about Carter Gordon’s kicking ability – he’s only just resumed goal-kicking in the last fortnight – this improvement couldn’t be more timely for Lonergan’s Wallabies chances.
“If I get to go in there, I’ll just try to make the most of it. You never know, there’s another coach change coming in and who knows what’s going to happen. I’ll just take every moment in there,” he said.
“I’ll just treat it like it’s really special to me, because it is. I’ll try to make the most out of it. But you never know, it’s just such a funny sport like that. It’s a funny job because it’s so high and so low. I do try to take a pretty relaxed approach to it because it can all flip on its head pretty quick.”
Larkham thinks Lonergan’s leadership is an important part of his game now, and for any team he’s playing in.
“Now he’s had a taste of it, he knows what’s required at that next level. He’s always been a really good leader within the (Brumbies) group. He drives standards really well, speaks really well and applies himself really well.
“I think the only thing I can see different this season is that he knows what it takes now and he’s just pushing himself a little bit extra at training.”
I think the team can do special things, particularly with the country behind them. It’s a massive two years coming up, it’s really exciting.
Future Australia captaincy is perhaps a way off yet, but the way he’s led the Brumbies this year with no inhibitions means you couldn’t rule it out. He did captain the 2018 Junior Wallabies, which included more than a few of the current senior cohort.
For now, Lonergan is playing very good rugby, with an excellent understanding of his own game and how to make the most of it. That augurs well for a big few years ahead, with another Rugby World Cup on the horizon.
“It would be unbelievable to be part of, particularly at home and particularly with the group we’ve got,” he added. “There’s some unbelievable talent coming through.
“If we can gel all that together and create a really sound foundation to our game, I think the team can do special things, particularly with the country behind them. It’s a massive two years coming up, it’s really exciting.”
No {{resultsType == 0 ? "fixtures" : "results"}} for {{resultName()}}.
{{article.cp.n}}
{{article.t}}
{{article.e.name}}
{{article.d}}
No news results for {{resultName()}}.
{{item.n}}
No RPTV results for {{resultName()}}.
Popular
{{comp.n}}
Tournament
{{team.n}}
Team
{{player.n}}
{{player.t}}
Edition & Time Zone
{{current.name}}
Set time zone automatically
{{selectedTimezoneTitle}} (auto)
Choose a different time zone
Editions
{{item.title}}
Change Time Zone
{{item.title}}
[{"tz":"Africa\/Abidjan","location":"Abidjan","code":"CI","country":"Cate d'Ivoire","title":"Abidjan - Cote d'Ivoire"},{"tz":"Africa\/Accra","location":"Accra","code":"GH","country":"Ghana","title":"Accra - Ghana"},{"tz":"Africa\/Addis_Ababa","location":"AddisAbaba","code":"ET","country":"Ethiopia","title":"Addis Ababa - Ethiopia"},{"tz":"Africa\/Algiers","location":"Algiers","code":"DZ","country":"Algeria","title":"Algiers - Algeria"},{"tz":"Africa\/Asmara","location":"Asmara","code":"ER","country":"Eritrea","title":"Asmara - Eritrea"},{"tz":"Africa\/Bamako","location":"Bamako","code":"ML","country":"Mali","title":"Bamako - Mali"},{"tz":"Africa\/Bangui","location":"Bangui","code":"CF","country":"Central African Republic","title":"Bangui - Central African Republic"},{"tz":"Africa\/Banjul","location":"Banjul","code":"GM","country":"Gambia","title":"Banjul - Gambia"},{"tz":"Africa\/Bissau","location":"Bissau","code":"GW","country":"Guinea-Bissau","title":"Bissau - Guinea-Bissau"},{"tz":"Africa\/Blantyre","location":"Blantyre","code":"MW","country":"Malawi","title":"Blantyre - Malawi"},{"tz":"Africa\/Brazzaville","location":"Brazzaville","code":"CG","country":"Congo (Brazzaville)","title":"Brazzaville - The Republic of the Congo"},{"tz":"Africa\/Bujumbura","location":"Bujumbura","code":"BI","country":"Burundi","title":"Bujumbura - Burundi"},{"tz":"Africa\/Cairo","location":"Cairo","code":"EG","country":"Egypt","title":"Cairo - Egypt"},{"tz":"Africa\/Casablanca","location":"Casablanca","code":"MA","country":"Morocco","title":"Casablanca - Morocco"},{"tz":"Africa\/Ceuta","location":"Ceuta","code":"ES","country":"Spain","title":"Ceuta - Spain"},{"tz":"Africa\/Conakry","location":"Conakry","code":"GN","country":"Guinea","title":"Conakry - Guinea"},{"tz":"Africa\/Dakar","location":"Dakar","code":"SN","country":"Senegal","title":"Dakar - Senegal"},{"tz":"Africa\/Dar_es_Salaam","location":"DaresSalaam","code":"TZ","country":"Tanzania","title":"Dar es Salaam - Tanzania"},{"tz":"Africa\/Djibouti","location":"Djibouti","code":"DJ","country":"Djibouti","title":"Djibouti"},{"tz":"Africa\/Douala","location":"Douala","code":"CM","country":"Cameroon","title":"Douala - Cameroon"},{"tz":"Africa\/El_Aaiun","location":"ElAaiun","code":"EH","country":"Western Sahara","title":"El Aaiun - Western Sahara"},{"tz":"Africa\/Freetown","location":"Freetown","code":"SL","country":"Sierra Leone","title":"Freetown - Sierra Leone"},{"tz":"Africa\/Gaborone","location":"Gaborone","code":"BW","country":"Botswana","title":"Gaborone - Botswana"},{"tz":"Africa\/Harare","location":"Harare","code":"ZW","country":"Zimbabwe","title":"Harare - Zimbabwe"},{"tz":"Africa\/Johannesburg","location":"Johannesburg","code":"ZA","country":"South Africa","title":"Johannesburg - South Africa"},{"tz":"Africa\/Juba","location":"Juba","code":"SS","country":"South Sudan","title":"Juba - South Sudan"},{"tz":"Africa\/Kampala","location":"Kampala","code":"UG","country":"Uganda","title":"Kampala - Uganda"},{"tz":"Africa\/Khartoum","location":"Khartoum","code":"SD","country":"Sudan","title":"Khartoum - Sudan"},{"tz":"Africa\/Kigali","location":"Kigali","code":"RW","country":"Rwanda","title":"Kigali - Rwanda"},{"tz":"Africa\/Kinshasa","location":"Kinshasa","code":"CD","country":"Congo (Kinshasa)","title":"Kinshasa - The Democratic Republic of Congo"},{"tz":"Africa\/Lagos","location":"Lagos","code":"NG","country":"Nigeria","title":"Lagos - Nigeria "},{"tz":"Africa\/Libreville","location":"Libreville","code":"GA","country":"Gabon","title":"Libreville - Gabon"},{"tz":"Africa\/Lome","location":"Lome","code":"TG","country":"Togo","title":"Lome - Togo"},{"tz":"Africa\/Luanda","location":"Luanda","code":"AO","country":"Angola","title":"Luanda - Angola"},{"tz":"Africa\/Lubumbashi","location":"Lubumbashi","code":"CD","country":"Congo (Kinshasa)","title":"Lubumbashi - The Democratic Republic of Congo"},{"tz":"Africa\/Lusaka","location":"Lusaka","code":"ZM","country":"Zambia","title":"Lusaka - Zambia"},{"tz":"Africa\/Malabo","location":"Malabo","code":"GQ","country":"Equatorial Guinea","title":"Malabo - Equatorial Guinea"},{"tz":"Africa\/Maputo","location":"Maputo","code":"MZ","country":"Mozambique","title":"Maputo - Mozambique"},{"tz":"Africa\/Maseru","location":"Maseru","code":"LS","country":"Lesotho","title":"Maseru - Lesotho"},{"tz":"Africa\/Mbabane","location":"Mbabane","code":"SZ","country":"Swaziland","title":"Mbabane - Eswatini"},{"tz":"Africa\/Mogadishu","location":"Mogadishu","code":"SO","country":"Somalia","title":"Mogadishu - Somalia"},{"tz":"Africa\/Monrovia","location":"Monrovia","code":"LR","country":"Liberia","title":"Monrovia - Liberia"},{"tz":"Africa\/Nairobi","location":"Nairobi","code":"KE","country":"Kenya","title":"Nairobi - Kenya"},{"tz":"Africa\/Ndjamena","location":"Ndjamena","code":"TD","country":"Chad","title":"Ndjamena - Chad"},{"tz":"Africa\/Niamey","location":"Niamey","code":"NE","country":"Niger","title":"Niamey - Niger"},{"tz":"Africa\/Nouakchott","location":"Nouakchott","code":"MR","country":"Mauritania","title":"Nouakchott - Mauritania"},{"tz":"Africa\/Ouagadougou","location":"Ouagadougou","code":"BF","country":"Burkina Faso","title":"Ouagadougou - Burkina Faso"},{"tz":"Africa\/Porto-Novo","location":"Porto-Novo","code":"BJ","country":"Benin","title":"Porto-Novo - Benin"},{"tz":"Africa\/Sao_Tome","location":"SaoTome","code":"ST","country":"Sao Tome and Principe","title":"Sao Tome and Principe"},{"tz":"Africa\/Tripoli","location":"Tripoli","code":"LY","country":"Libya","title":"Tripoli - Libya"},{"tz":"Africa\/Tunis","location":"Tunis","code":"TN","country":"Tunisia","title":"Tunis - Tunisia"},{"tz":"Africa\/Windhoek","location":"Windhoek","code":"NA","country":"Namibia","title":"Windhoek - Namibia"},{"tz":"America\/Adak","location":"Adak","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Adak - Alaska - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Anchorage","location":"Anchorage","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Anchorage - Alaska - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Anguilla","location":"Anguilla","code":"AI","country":"Anguilla","title":"Anguilla"},{"tz":"America\/Antigua","location":"Antigua","code":"AG","country":"Antigua and Barbuda","title":"Antigua and Barbuda"},{"tz":"America\/Araguaina","location":"Araguaina","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Araguaina - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/Buenos_Aires","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"Buenos Aires - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/Catamarca","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"Catamarca - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/Cordoba","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"Cordoba - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/Jujuy","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"Jujuy - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/La_Rioja","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"La Rioja - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/Mendoza","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"Mendoza - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/Rio_Gallegos","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"Rio Gallegos - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/Salta","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"Salta - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/San_Juan","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"San Juan - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/San_Luis","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"San Luis - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/Tucuman","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"Tucuman - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/Ushuaia","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"Ushuaia - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Aruba","location":"Aruba","code":"AW","country":"Aruba","title":"Aruba"},{"tz":"America\/Asuncion","location":"Asuncion","code":"PY","country":"Paraguay","title":"Asuncion - Paraguay"},{"tz":"America\/Atikokan","location":"Atikokan","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Atikokan - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Bahia","location":"Bahia","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Bahia - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Bahia_Banderas","location":"BahiaBanderas","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Bahia Banderas - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Barbados","location":"Barbados","code":"BB","country":"Barbados","title":"Barbados"},{"tz":"America\/Belem","location":"Belem","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Belem - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Belize","location":"Belize","code":"BZ","country":"Belize","title":"Belize"},{"tz":"America\/Blanc-Sablon","location":"Blanc-Sablon","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Blanc-Sablon - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Boa_Vista","location":"BoaVista","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Boa Vista - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Bogota","location":"Bogota","code":"CO","country":"Colombia","title":"Bogota - Colombia"},{"tz":"America\/Boise","location":"Boise","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Boise - Idaho - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Cambridge_Bay","location":"CambridgeBay","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Cambridge Bay - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Campo_Grande","location":"CampoGrande","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Campo Grande - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Cancun","location":"Cancun","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Cancun - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Caracas","location":"Caracas","code":"VE","country":"Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic)","title":"Caracas - Venezuela"},{"tz":"America\/Cayenne","location":"Cayenne","code":"GF","country":"French Guiana","title":"Cayenne - French Guiana"},{"tz":"America\/Cayman","location":"Cayman","code":"KY","country":"Cayman Islands","title":"Cayman Islands"},{"tz":"America\/Chicago","location":"Chicago","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Chicago - Illinois - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Chihuahua","location":"Chihuahua","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Chihuahua - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Ciudad_Juarez","location":"CiudadJuarez","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Ciudad Juarez - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Costa_Rica","location":"CostaRica","code":"CR","country":"Costa Rica","title":"Costa Rica"},{"tz":"America\/Creston","location":"Creston","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Creston - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Cuiaba","location":"Cuiaba","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Cuiaba - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Curacao","location":"Curacao","code":"CW","country":"","title":"Curacao"},{"tz":"America\/Danmarkshavn","location":"Danmarkshavn","code":"GL","country":"Greenland","title":"Danmarkshavn - Greenland"},{"tz":"America\/Dawson","location":"Dawson","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Dawson - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Dawson_Creek","location":"DawsonCreek","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Dawson Creek - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Denver","location":"Denver","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Denver - Colorado - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Detroit","location":"Detroit","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Detroit - Michigan - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Dominica","location":"Dominica","code":"DM","country":"Dominica","title":"Dominica"},{"tz":"America\/Edmonton","location":"Edmonton","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Edmonton - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Eirunepe","location":"Eirunepe","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Eirunepe - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/El_Salvador","location":"ElSalvador","code":"SV","country":"El Salvador","title":"El Salvador"},{"tz":"America\/Fort_Nelson","location":"FortNelson","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Fort Nelson - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Fortaleza","location":"Fortaleza","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Fortaleza - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Glace_Bay","location":"GlaceBay","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Glace Bay - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Goose_Bay","location":"GooseBay","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Goose Bay - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Grand_Turk","location":"GrandTurk","code":"TC","country":"Turks and Caicos Islands","title":"Grand Turk - Turks and Caicos Islands"},{"tz":"America\/Grenada","location":"Grenada","code":"GD","country":"Grenada","title":"Grenada"},{"tz":"America\/Guadeloupe","location":"Guadeloupe","code":"GP","country":"Guadeloupe","title":"Guadeloupe"},{"tz":"America\/Guatemala","location":"Guatemala","code":"GT","country":"Guatemala","title":"Guatemala"},{"tz":"America\/Guayaquil","location":"Guayaquil","code":"EC","country":"Ecuador","title":"Guayaquil - Ecuador"},{"tz":"America\/Guyana","location":"Guyana","code":"GY","country":"Guyana","title":"Guyana"},{"tz":"America\/Halifax","location":"Halifax","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Halifax - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Havana","location":"Havana","code":"CU","country":"Cuba","title":"Havana - Cuba"},{"tz":"America\/Hermosillo","location":"Hermosillo","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Hermosillo - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Indiana\/Indianapolis","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Indianapolis - Indiana - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Indiana\/Knox","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Knox - Indiana - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Indiana\/Marengo","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Marengo - Indiana - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Indiana\/Petersburg","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Petersburg - Indiana - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Indiana\/Tell_City","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Tell City - Indiana - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Indiana\/Vevay","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Vevay - Indiana - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Indiana\/Vincennes","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Vincennes - Indiana - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Indiana\/Winamac","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Winamac - Indiana - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Inuvik","location":"Inuvik","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Inuvik - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Iqaluit","location":"Iqaluit","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Iqaluit - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Jamaica","location":"Jamaica","code":"JM","country":"Jamaica","title":"Jamaica"},{"tz":"America\/Juneau","location":"Juneau","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Juneau - Alaska - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Kentucky\/Louisville","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Louisville - Kentucky - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Kentucky\/Monticello","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Monticello - Kentucky - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Kralendijk","location":"Kralendijk","code":"BQ","country":"","title":"Kralendijk - Bonaire"},{"tz":"America\/La_Paz","location":"LaPaz","code":"BO","country":"Bolivia","title":"La Paz - Bolivia"},{"tz":"America\/Lima","location":"Lima","code":"PE","country":"Peru","title":"Lima - Peru"},{"tz":"America\/Los_Angeles","location":"LosAngeles","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Los Angeles - California - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Lower_Princes","location":"LowerPrinces","code":"SX","country":"","title":"Lower Princes - Sint Maarten"},{"tz":"America\/Maceio","location":"Maceio","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Maceio - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Managua","location":"Managua","code":"NI","country":"Nicaragua","title":"Managua - Nicaragua"},{"tz":"America\/Manaus","location":"Manaus","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Manaus - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Marigot","location":"Marigot","code":"MF","country":"Saint-Martin (French part)","title":"Marigot - Saint-Martin"},{"tz":"America\/Martinique","location":"Martinique","code":"MQ","country":"Martinique","title":"Martinique"},{"tz":"America\/Matamoros","location":"Matamoros","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Matamoros - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Mazatlan","location":"Mazatlan","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Mazatlan - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Menominee","location":"Menominee","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Menominee - Wisconsin - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Merida","location":"Merida","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Merida - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Metlakatla","location":"Metlakatla","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Metlakatla - Alaska - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Mexico_City","location":"MexicoCity","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Mexico City - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Miquelon","location":"Miquelon","code":"PM","country":"Saint Pierre and Miquelon","title":"Miquelon - Saint Pierre and Miquelon"},{"tz":"America\/Moncton","location":"Moncton","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Moncton - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Monterrey","location":"Monterrey","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Monterrey - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Montevideo","location":"Montevideo","code":"UY","country":"Uruguay","title":"Montevideo - Uruguay"},{"tz":"America\/Montserrat","location":"Montserrat","code":"MS","country":"Montserrat","title":"Montserrat"},{"tz":"America\/Nassau","location":"Nassau","code":"BS","country":"Bahamas","title":"Nassau - Bahamas"},{"tz":"America\/New_York","location":"NewYork","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"New York - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Nome","location":"Nome","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Nome - Alaska - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Noronha","location":"Noronha","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Noronha - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/North_Dakota\/Beulah","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Beulah - North Dakota - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/North_Dakota\/Center","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Center - North Dakota - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/North_Dakota\/New_Salem","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"New Salem - North Dakota - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Nuuk","location":"Nuuk","code":"GL","country":"Greenland","title":"Nuuk - Greenland"},{"tz":"America\/Ojinaga","location":"Ojinaga","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Ojinaga - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Panama","location":"Panama","code":"PA","country":"Panama","title":"Panama"},{"tz":"America\/Paramaribo","location":"Paramaribo","code":"SR","country":"Suriname","title":"Paramaribo - Suriname"},{"tz":"America\/Phoenix","location":"Phoenix","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Phoenix - Arizona - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Port-au-Prince","location":"Port-au-Prince","code":"HT","country":"Haiti","title":"Port-au-Prince - Haiti"},{"tz":"America\/Port_of_Spain","location":"PortofSpain","code":"TT","country":"Trinidad and Tobago","title":"Port of Spain - Trinidad and Tobago"},{"tz":"America\/Porto_Velho","location":"PortoVelho","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Porto Velho - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Puerto_Rico","location":"PuertoRico","code":"PR","country":"Puerto Rico","title":"Puerto Rico"},{"tz":"America\/Punta_Arenas","location":"PuntaArenas","code":"CL","country":"Chile","title":"Punta Arenas - Chile"},{"tz":"America\/Rankin_Inlet","location":"RankinInlet","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Rankin Inlet - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Recife","location":"Recife","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Recife - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Regina","location":"Regina","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Regina - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Resolute","location":"Resolute","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Resolute - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Rio_Branco","location":"RioBranco","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Rio Branco - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Santarem","location":"Santarem","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Santarem - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Santiago","location":"Santiago","code":"CL","country":"Chile","title":"Santiago - Chile"},{"tz":"America\/Santo_Domingo","location":"SantoDomingo","code":"DO","country":"Dominican Republic","title":"Santo Domingo - Dominican Republic"},{"tz":"America\/Sao_Paulo","location":"SaoPaulo","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Sao Paulo - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Scoresbysund","location":"Scoresbysund","code":"GL","country":"Greenland","title":"Scoresbysund - Greenland"},{"tz":"America\/Sitka","location":"Sitka","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Sitka - Alaska - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/St_Barthelemy","location":"StBarthelemy","code":"BL","country":"Saint-Barthelemy","title":"Saint Barthelemy"},{"tz":"America\/St_Johns","location":"StJohns","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"St Johns - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/St_Kitts","location":"StKitts","code":"KN","country":"Saint Kitts and Nevis","title":"Saint Kitts and Nevis"},{"tz":"America\/St_Lucia","location":"StLucia","code":"LC","country":"Saint Lucia","title":"Saint Lucia"},{"tz":"America\/St_Thomas","location":"StThomas","code":"VI","country":"Virgin Islands","title":"St Thomas - US Virgin Islands"},{"tz":"America\/St_Vincent","location":"StVincent","code":"VC","country":"Saint Vincent and Grenadines","title":"Saint Vincent and Grenadines"},{"tz":"America\/Swift_Current","location":"SwiftCurrent","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Swift Current - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Tegucigalpa","location":"Tegucigalpa","code":"HN","country":"Honduras","title":"Tegucigalpa - Honduras"},{"tz":"America\/Thule","location":"Thule","code":"GL","country":"Greenland","title":"Thule - Greenland"},{"tz":"America\/Tijuana","location":"Tijuana","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Tijuana - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Toronto","location":"Toronto","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Toronto - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Tortola","location":"Tortola","code":"VG","country":"British Virgin Islands","title":"Tortola - British Virgin Islands"},{"tz":"America\/Vancouver","location":"Vancouver","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Vancouver - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Whitehorse","location":"Whitehorse","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Whitehorse - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Winnipeg","location":"Winnipeg","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Winnipeg - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Yakutat","location":"Yakutat","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Yakutat - Alaska - United States of America"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/Casey","location":"Casey","code":"AQ","country":"Antarctica","title":"Casey - Antarctica"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/Davis","location":"Davis","code":"AQ","country":"Antarctica","title":"Davis - Antarctica"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/DumontDUrville","location":"DumontDUrville","code":"AQ","country":"Antarctica","title":"Dumont D'Urville - Antarctica"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/Macquarie","location":"Macquarie","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Macquarie Island - Australia"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/Mawson","location":"Mawson","code":"AQ","country":"Antarctica","title":"Mawson - Antarctica"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/McMurdo","location":"McMurdo","code":"AQ","country":"Antarctica","title":"McMurdo - Antarctica"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/Palmer","location":"Palmer","code":"AQ","country":"Antarctica","title":"Palmer - Antarctica"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/Rothera","location":"Rothera","code":"AQ","country":"Antarctica","title":"Rothera - Antarctica"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/Syowa","location":"Syowa","code":"AQ","country":"Antarctica","title":"Syowa - Antarctica"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/Troll","location":"Troll","code":"AQ","country":"Antarctica","title":"Troll - Antarctica"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/Vostok","location":"Vostok","code":"AQ","country":"Antarctica","title":"Vostok - Antarctica"},{"tz":"Arctic\/Longyearbyen","location":"Longyearbyen","code":"SJ","country":"Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands","title":"Longyearbyen - Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands"},{"tz":"Asia\/Aden","location":"Aden","code":"YE","country":"Yemen","title":"Aden - Yemen"},{"tz":"Asia\/Almaty","location":"Almaty","code":"KZ","country":"Kazakhstan","title":"Almaty - Kazakhstan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Amman","location":"Amman","code":"JO","country":"Jordan","title":"Amman - Jordan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Anadyr","location":"Anadyr","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Anadyr - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Aqtau","location":"Aqtau","code":"KZ","country":"Kazakhstan","title":"Aqtau - Kazakhstan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Aqtobe","location":"Aqtobe","code":"KZ","country":"Kazakhstan","title":"Aqtobe - Kazakhstan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Ashgabat","location":"Ashgabat","code":"TM","country":"Turkmenistan","title":"Ashgabat - Turkmenistan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Atyrau","location":"Atyrau","code":"KZ","country":"Kazakhstan","title":"Atyrau - Kazakhstan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Baghdad","location":"Baghdad","code":"IQ","country":"Iraq","title":"Baghdad - Iraq"},{"tz":"Asia\/Bahrain","location":"Bahrain","code":"BH","country":"Bahrain","title":"Bahrain"},{"tz":"Asia\/Baku","location":"Baku","code":"AZ","country":"Azerbaijan","title":"Baku - Azerbaijan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Bangkok","location":"Bangkok","code":"TH","country":"Thailand","title":"Bangkok - Thailand"},{"tz":"Asia\/Barnaul","location":"Barnaul","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Barnaul - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Beirut","location":"Beirut","code":"LB","country":"Lebanon","title":"Beirut - Lebanon"},{"tz":"Asia\/Bishkek","location":"Bishkek","code":"KG","country":"Kyrgyzstan","title":"Bishkek - Kyrgyzstan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Brunei","location":"Brunei","code":"BN","country":"Brunei Darussalam","title":"Brunei Darussalam"},{"tz":"Asia\/Chita","location":"Chita","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Chita - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Choibalsan","location":"Choibalsan","code":"MN","country":"Mongolia","title":"Choibalsan - Mongolia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Colombo","location":"Colombo","code":"LK","country":"Sri Lanka","title":"Colombo - Sri Lanka"},{"tz":"Asia\/Damascus","location":"Damascus","code":"SY","country":"Syrian Arab Republic (Syria)","title":"Damascus - Syria"},{"tz":"Asia\/Dhaka","location":"Dhaka","code":"BD","country":"Bangladesh","title":"Dhaka - Bangladesh"},{"tz":"Asia\/Dili","location":"Dili","code":"TL","country":"Timor-Leste","title":"Dili - Timor-Leste"},{"tz":"Asia\/Dubai","location":"Dubai","code":"AE","country":"United Arab Emirates","title":"Dubai - United Arab Emirates"},{"tz":"Asia\/Dushanbe","location":"Dushanbe","code":"TJ","country":"Tajikistan","title":"Dushanbe - Tajikistan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Famagusta","location":"Famagusta","code":"CY","country":"Cyprus","title":"Famagusta - Cyprus"},{"tz":"Asia\/Gaza","location":"Gaza","code":"PS","country":"Palestinian Territory","title":"Gaza - Palestinian Territory"},{"tz":"Asia\/Hebron","location":"Hebron","code":"PS","country":"Palestinian Territory","title":"Hebron - Palestinian Territory"},{"tz":"Asia\/Ho_Chi_Minh","location":"HoChiMinh","code":"VN","country":"Viet Nam","title":"Ho Chi Minh City - Vietnam"},{"tz":"Asia\/Hong_Kong","location":"HongKong","code":"HK","country":"Hong Kong","title":"Hong Kong China"},{"tz":"Asia\/Hovd","location":"Hovd","code":"MN","country":"Mongolia","title":"Hovd - Mongolia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Irkutsk","location":"Irkutsk","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Irkutsk - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Jakarta","location":"Jakarta","code":"ID","country":"Indonesia","title":"Jakarta - Indonesia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Jayapura","location":"Jayapura","code":"ID","country":"Indonesia","title":"Jayapura - Indonesia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Jerusalem","location":"Jerusalem","code":"IL","country":"Israel","title":"Jerusalem - Israel"},{"tz":"Asia\/Kabul","location":"Kabul","code":"AF","country":"Afghanistan","title":"Kabul - Afghanistan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Kamchatka","location":"Kamchatka","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Kamchatka - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Karachi","location":"Karachi","code":"PK","country":"Pakistan","title":"Karachi - Pakistan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Kathmandu","location":"Kathmandu","code":"NP","country":"Nepal","title":"Kathmandu - Nepal"},{"tz":"Asia\/Khandyga","location":"Khandyga","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Khandyga - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Kolkata","location":"Kolkata","code":"IN","country":"India","title":"Kolkata - India"},{"tz":"Asia\/Krasnoyarsk","location":"Krasnoyarsk","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Krasnoyarsk - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Kuala_Lumpur","location":"KualaLumpur","code":"MY","country":"Malaysia","title":"Kuala Lumpur - Malaysia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Kuching","location":"Kuching","code":"MY","country":"Malaysia","title":"Kuching - Malaysia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Kuwait","location":"Kuwait","code":"KW","country":"Kuwait","title":"Kuwait"},{"tz":"Asia\/Macau","location":"Macau","code":"MO","country":"Macau","title":"Macau"},{"tz":"Asia\/Magadan","location":"Magadan","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Magadan - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Makassar","location":"Makassar","code":"ID","country":"Indonesia","title":"Makassar - Indonesia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Manila","location":"Manila","code":"PH","country":"Philippines","title":"Manila - Philippines"},{"tz":"Asia\/Muscat","location":"Muscat","code":"OM","country":"Oman","title":"Muscat - Oman"},{"tz":"Asia\/Nicosia","location":"Nicosia","code":"CY","country":"Cyprus","title":"Nicosia - Cyprus"},{"tz":"Asia\/Novokuznetsk","location":"Novokuznetsk","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Novokuznetsk - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Novosibirsk","location":"Novosibirsk","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Novosibirsk - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Omsk","location":"Omsk","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Omsk - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Oral","location":"Oral","code":"KZ","country":"Kazakhstan","title":"Oral - Kazakhstan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Phnom_Penh","location":"PhnomPenh","code":"KH","country":"Cambodia","title":"Phnom Penh - Cambodia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Pontianak","location":"Pontianak","code":"ID","country":"Indonesia","title":"Pontianak - Indonesia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Pyongyang","location":"Pyongyang","code":"KP","country":"Korea (North)","title":"Pyongyang - North Korea"},{"tz":"Asia\/Qatar","location":"Qatar","code":"QA","country":"Qatar","title":"Qatar"},{"tz":"Asia\/Qostanay","location":"Qostanay","code":"KZ","country":"Kazakhstan","title":"Qostanay - Kazakhstan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Qyzylorda","location":"Qyzylorda","code":"KZ","country":"Kazakhstan","title":"Qyzylorda - Kazakhstan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Riyadh","location":"Riyadh","code":"SA","country":"Saudi Arabia","title":"Riyadh - Saudi Arabia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Sakhalin","location":"Sakhalin","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Sakhalin - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Samarkand","location":"Samarkand","code":"UZ","country":"Uzbekistan","title":"Samarkand - Uzbekistan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Seoul","location":"Seoul","code":"KR","country":"Korea (South)","title":"Seoul - South Korea"},{"tz":"Asia\/Shanghai","location":"Shanghai","code":"CN","country":"China","title":"Shanghai - China"},{"tz":"Asia\/Singapore","location":"Singapore","code":"SG","country":"Singapore","title":"Singapore"},{"tz":"Asia\/Srednekolymsk","location":"Srednekolymsk","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Srednekolymsk - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Taipei","location":"Taipei","code":"TW","country":"Taiwan","title":"Taipei - Chinese Taipei"},{"tz":"Asia\/Tashkent","location":"Tashkent","code":"UZ","country":"Uzbekistan","title":"Tashkent - Uzbekistan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Tbilisi","location":"Tbilisi","code":"GE","country":"Georgia","title":"Tbilisi - Georgia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Tehran","location":"Tehran","code":"IR","country":"Iran","title":"Tehran - Iran"},{"tz":"Asia\/Thimphu","location":"Thimphu","code":"BT","country":"Bhutan","title":"Thimphu - Bhutan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Tokyo","location":"Tokyo","code":"JP","country":"Japan","title":"Tokyo - Japan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Tomsk","location":"Tomsk","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Tomsk - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Ulaanbaatar","location":"Ulaanbaatar","code":"MN","country":"Mongolia","title":"Ulaanbaatar - Mongolia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Urumqi","location":"Urumqi","code":"CN","country":"China","title":"Urumqi - China"},{"tz":"Asia\/Ust-Nera","location":"Ust-Nera","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Ust-Nera - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Vientiane","location":"Vientiane","code":"LA","country":"Lao PDR","title":"Vientiane - Laos"},{"tz":"Asia\/Vladivostok","location":"Vladivostok","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Vladivostok - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Yakutsk","location":"Yakutsk","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Yakutsk - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Yangon","location":"Yangon","code":"MM","country":"Myanmar","title":"Yangon - Myanmar"},{"tz":"Asia\/Yekaterinburg","location":"Yekaterinburg","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Yekaterinburg - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Yerevan","location":"Yerevan","code":"AM","country":"Armenia","title":"Yerevan - Armenia"},{"tz":"Atlantic\/Azores","location":"Azores","code":"PT","country":"Portugal","title":"Azores - Portugal"},{"tz":"Atlantic\/Bermuda","location":"Bermuda","code":"BM","country":"Bermuda","title":"Bermuda"},{"tz":"Atlantic\/Canary","location":"Canary","code":"ES","country":"Spain","title":"Canary Islands - Spain"},{"tz":"Atlantic\/Cape_Verde","location":"CapeVerde","code":"CV","country":"Cape Verde","title":"Cape Verde"},{"tz":"Atlantic\/Faroe","location":"Faroe","code":"FO","country":"Faroe Islands","title":"Faroe Islands"},{"tz":"Atlantic\/Madeira","location":"Madeira","code":"PT","country":"Portugal","title":"Madeira - Portugal"},{"tz":"Atlantic\/Reykjavik","location":"Reykjavik","code":"IS","country":"Iceland","title":"Reykjavik - Iceland"},{"tz":"Atlantic\/South_Georgia","location":"SouthGeorgia","code":"GS","country":"South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands","title":"South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands"},{"tz":"Atlantic\/St_Helena","location":"StHelena","code":"SH","country":"Saint Helena","title":"Saint Helena"},{"tz":"Atlantic\/Stanley","location":"Stanley","code":"FK","country":"Falkland Islands (Malvinas)","title":"Stanley - Falkland Islands"},{"tz":"Australia\/Adelaide","location":"Adelaide","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Adelaide - Australia"},{"tz":"Australia\/Brisbane","location":"Brisbane","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Brisbane - Australia"},{"tz":"Australia\/Broken_Hill","location":"BrokenHill","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Broken Hill - Australia"},{"tz":"Australia\/Darwin","location":"Darwin","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Darwin - Australia"},{"tz":"Australia\/Eucla","location":"Eucla","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Eucla - Australia"},{"tz":"Australia\/Hobart","location":"Hobart","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Hobart - Australia"},{"tz":"Australia\/Lindeman","location":"Lindeman","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Lindeman - Australia"},{"tz":"Australia\/Lord_Howe","location":"LordHowe","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Lord Howe - Australia"},{"tz":"Australia\/Melbourne","location":"Melbourne","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Melbourne - Australia"},{"tz":"Australia\/Perth","location":"Perth","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Perth - Australia"},{"tz":"Australia\/Sydney","location":"Sydney","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Sydney - Australia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Amsterdam","location":"Amsterdam","code":"NL","country":"Netherlands","title":"Amsterdam - Netherlands"},{"tz":"Europe\/Andorra","location":"Andorra","code":"AD","country":"Andorra","title":"Andorra"},{"tz":"Europe\/Astrakhan","location":"Astrakhan","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Astrakhan - Russia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Athens","location":"Athens","code":"GR","country":"Greece","title":"Athens - Greece"},{"tz":"Europe\/Belgrade","location":"Belgrade","code":"RS","country":"Serbia","title":"Belgrade - Serbia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Berlin","location":"Berlin","code":"DE","country":"Germany","title":"Berlin - Germany"},{"tz":"Europe\/Bratislava","location":"Bratislava","code":"SK","country":"Slovakia","title":"Bratislava - Slovakia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Brussels","location":"Brussels","code":"BE","country":"Belgium","title":"Brussels - Belgium"},{"tz":"Europe\/Bucharest","location":"Bucharest","code":"RO","country":"Romania","title":"Bucharest - Romania"},{"tz":"Europe\/Budapest","location":"Budapest","code":"HU","country":"Hungary","title":"Budapest - Hungary"},{"tz":"Europe\/Busingen","location":"Busingen","code":"DE","country":"Germany","title":"Busingen - Germany"},{"tz":"Europe\/Chisinau","location":"Chisinau","code":"MD","country":"Moldova","title":"Chisinau - Moldova"},{"tz":"Europe\/Copenhagen","location":"Copenhagen","code":"DK","country":"Denmark","title":"Copenhagen - Denmark"},{"tz":"Europe\/Dublin","location":"Dublin","code":"IE","country":"Ireland","title":"Dublin - Ireland"},{"tz":"Europe\/Gibraltar","location":"Gibraltar","code":"GI","country":"Gibraltar","title":"Gibraltar"},{"tz":"Europe\/Guernsey","location":"Guernsey","code":"GG","country":"Guernsey","title":"Guernsey"},{"tz":"Europe\/Helsinki","location":"Helsinki","code":"FI","country":"Finland","title":"Helsinki - Finland"},{"tz":"Europe\/Isle_of_Man","location":"IsleofMan","code":"IM","country":"Isle of Man","title":"Isle of Man"},{"tz":"Europe\/Istanbul","location":"Istanbul","code":"TR","country":"Turkey","title":"Istanbul - Turkey"},{"tz":"Europe\/Jersey","location":"Jersey","code":"JE","country":"Jersey","title":"Jersey"},{"tz":"Europe\/Kaliningrad","location":"Kaliningrad","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Kaliningrad - Russia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Kirov","location":"Kirov","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Kirov - Russia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Kyiv","location":"Kyiv","code":"UA","country":"Ukraine","title":"Kyiv - Ukraine"},{"tz":"Europe\/Lisbon","location":"Lisbon","code":"PT","country":"Portugal","title":"Lisbon - Portugal"},{"tz":"Europe\/Ljubljana","location":"Ljubljana","code":"SI","country":"Slovenia","title":"Ljubljana - Slovenia"},{"tz":"Europe\/London","location":"London","code":"GB","country":"United Kingdom","title":"London - United Kingdom"},{"tz":"Europe\/Luxembourg","location":"Luxembourg","code":"LU","country":"Luxembourg","title":"Luxembourg"},{"tz":"Europe\/Madrid","location":"Madrid","code":"ES","country":"Spain","title":"Madrid - Spain"},{"tz":"Europe\/Malta","location":"Malta","code":"MT","country":"Malta","title":"Malta"},{"tz":"Europe\/Mariehamn","location":"Mariehamn","code":"AX","country":"Aland Islands","title":"Mariehamn - Aland Islands"},{"tz":"Europe\/Minsk","location":"Minsk","code":"BY","country":"Belarus","title":"Minsk - Belarus"},{"tz":"Europe\/Monaco","location":"Monaco","code":"MC","country":"Monaco","title":"Monaco"},{"tz":"Europe\/Moscow","location":"Moscow","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Moscow - Russia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Oslo","location":"Oslo","code":"NO","country":"Norway","title":"Oslo - Norway"},{"tz":"Europe\/Paris","location":"Paris","code":"FR","country":"France","title":"Paris - France"},{"tz":"Europe\/Podgorica","location":"Podgorica","code":"ME","country":"Montenegro","title":"Podgorica - Montenegro"},{"tz":"Europe\/Prague","location":"Prague","code":"CZ","country":"Czech Republic","title":"Prague - Czech Republic"},{"tz":"Europe\/Riga","location":"Riga","code":"LV","country":"Latvia","title":"Riga - Latvia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Rome","location":"Rome","code":"IT","country":"Italy","title":"Rome - Italy"},{"tz":"Europe\/Samara","location":"Samara","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Samara - russia"},{"tz":"Europe\/San_Marino","location":"SanMarino","code":"SM","country":"San Marino","title":"San Marino"},{"tz":"Europe\/Sarajevo","location":"Sarajevo","code":"BA","country":"Bosnia and Herzegovina","title":"Sarajevo - Bosnia and Herzergovina"},{"tz":"Europe\/Saratov","location":"Saratov","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Saratov - Russia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Simferopol","location":"Simferopol","code":"UA","country":"Ukraine","title":"Simferopol - Ukraine"},{"tz":"Europe\/Skopje","location":"Skopje","code":"MK","country":"Macedonia","title":"Skopje - Macedonia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Sofia","location":"Sofia","code":"BG","country":"Bulgaria","title":"Sofia - Bulgaria"},{"tz":"Europe\/Stockholm","location":"Stockholm","code":"SE","country":"Sweden","title":"Stockholm - Sweden"},{"tz":"Europe\/Tallinn","location":"Tallinn","code":"EE","country":"Estonia","title":"Tallinn - Estonia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Tirane","location":"Tirane","code":"AL","country":"Albania","title":"Tirana - Albania"},{"tz":"Europe\/Ulyanovsk","location":"Ulyanovsk","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Ulyanovsk - Russia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Vaduz","location":"Vaduz","code":"LI","country":"Liechtenstein","title":"Vaduz - Liechtenstein"},{"tz":"Europe\/Vatican","location":"Vatican","code":"VA","country":"Holy See (Vatican City State)","title":"Vatican City"},{"tz":"Europe\/Vienna","location":"Vienna","code":"AT","country":"Austria","title":"Vienna - Austria"},{"tz":"Europe\/Vilnius","location":"Vilnius","code":"LT","country":"Lithuania","title":"Vilnius - Lithuania"},{"tz":"Europe\/Volgograd","location":"Volgograd","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Volgograd - Russia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Warsaw","location":"Warsaw","code":"PL","country":"Poland","title":"Warsaw - Poland"},{"tz":"Europe\/Zagreb","location":"Zagreb","code":"HR","country":"Croatia","title":"Zagreb - Croatia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Zurich","location":"Zurich","code":"CH","country":"Switzerland","title":"Zurich - Switzerland"},{"tz":"Indian\/Antananarivo","location":"Antananarivo","code":"MG","country":"Madagascar","title":"Antananarivo - Madagascar"},{"tz":"Indian\/Chagos","location":"Chagos","code":"IO","country":"British Indian Ocean Territory","title":"Chagos - British Indian Ocean Territory"},{"tz":"Indian\/Christmas","location":"Christmas","code":"CX","country":"Christmas Island","title":"Christmas Island"},{"tz":"Indian\/Cocos","location":"Cocos","code":"CC","country":"Cocos (Keeling) Islands","title":"Cocos (Keeling) Islands"},{"tz":"Indian\/Comoro","location":"Comoro","code":"KM","country":"Comoros","title":"Comoros"},{"tz":"Indian\/Kerguelen","location":"Kerguelen","code":"TF","country":"French Southern Territories","title":"Kerguelen - French Southern Territories"},{"tz":"Indian\/Mahe","location":"Mahe","code":"SC","country":"Seychelles","title":"Mahe - Seychelles"},{"tz":"Indian\/Maldives","location":"Maldives","code":"MV","country":"Maldives","title":"Maldives"},{"tz":"Indian\/Mauritius","location":"Mauritius","code":"MU","country":"Mauritius","title":"Mauritius"},{"tz":"Indian\/Mayotte","location":"Mayotte","code":"YT","country":"Mayotte","title":"Mayotte"},{"tz":"Indian\/Reunion","location":"Reunion","code":"RE","country":"Reunion","title":"Reunion"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Apia","location":"Apia","code":"WS","country":"Samoa","title":"Apia - Samoa"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Auckland","location":"Auckland","code":"NZ","country":"New Zealand","title":"Auckland - New Zealand"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Bougainville","location":"Bougainville","code":"PG","country":"Papua New Guinea","title":"Bougainville - Papua New Guinea"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Chatham","location":"Chatham","code":"NZ","country":"New Zealand","title":"Chatham Islands - New Zealand"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Chuuk","location":"Chuuk","code":"FM","country":"Micronesia","title":"Chuuk - Micronesia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Easter","location":"Easter","code":"CL","country":"Chile","title":"Easter Island - Chile"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Efate","location":"Efate","code":"VU","country":"Vanuatu","title":"Efate - Vanuatu"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Fakaofo","location":"Fakaofo","code":"TK","country":"Tokelau","title":"Fakaofo - Tokelau"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Fiji","location":"Fiji","code":"FJ","country":"Fiji","title":"Fiji"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Funafuti","location":"Funafuti","code":"TV","country":"Tuvalu","title":"Funafuti - Tuvalu"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Galapagos","location":"Galapagos","code":"EC","country":"Ecuador","title":"Galapagos Islands - Ecuador"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Gambier","location":"Gambier","code":"PF","country":"French Polynesia","title":"Gambier - French Polynesia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Guadalcanal","location":"Guadalcanal","code":"SB","country":"Solomon Islands","title":"Guadalcanal - Solomon Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Guam","location":"Guam","code":"GU","country":"Guam","title":"Guam"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Honolulu","location":"Honolulu","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Honolulu - Hawaii - United States of America"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Kanton","location":"Kanton","code":"KI","country":"Kiribati","title":"Kanton - Kiribati"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Kiritimati","location":"Kiritimati","code":"KI","country":"Kiribati","title":"Kiritimati - Kiribati"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Kosrae","location":"Kosrae","code":"FM","country":"Micronesia","title":"Kosrae - Micronesia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Kwajalein","location":"Kwajalein","code":"MH","country":"Marshall Islands","title":"Kwajalein - Marshall Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Majuro","location":"Majuro","code":"MH","country":"Marshall Islands","title":"Majuro - Marshall Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Marquesas","location":"Marquesas","code":"PF","country":"French Polynesia","title":"Marquesas - French Polynesia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Midway","location":"Midway","code":"UM","country":"US Minor Outlying Islands","title":"Midway - US Minor Outlying Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Nauru","location":"Nauru","code":"NR","country":"Nauru","title":"Nauru"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Niue","location":"Niue","code":"NU","country":"Niue","title":"Niue"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Norfolk","location":"Norfolk","code":"NF","country":"Norfolk Island","title":"Norfolk Island"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Noumea","location":"Noumea","code":"NC","country":"New Caledonia","title":"Noumea - New Caledonia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Pago_Pago","location":"PagoPago","code":"AS","country":"American Samoa","title":"Pago Pago - American Samoa"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Palau","location":"Palau","code":"PW","country":"Palau","title":"Palau"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Pitcairn","location":"Pitcairn","code":"PN","country":"Pitcairn","title":"Pitcairn"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Pohnpei","location":"Pohnpei","code":"FM","country":"Micronesia","title":"Pohnpei - Micronesia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Port_Moresby","location":"PortMoresby","code":"PG","country":"Papua New Guinea","title":"Port Moresby - Papua New Guinea"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Rarotonga","location":"Rarotonga","code":"CK","country":"Cook Islands","title":"Rarotonga - Cook Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Saipan","location":"Saipan","code":"MP","country":"Northern Mariana Islands","title":"Saipan - Northern Marinara Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Tahiti","location":"Tahiti","code":"PF","country":"French Polynesia","title":"Tahiti - French Polynesia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Tarawa","location":"Tarawa","code":"KI","country":"Kiribati","title":"Tarawa - Kiribati"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Tongatapu","location":"Tongatapu","code":"TO","country":"Tonga","title":"Tongatapu - Tonga"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Wake","location":"Wake","code":"UM","country":"US Minor Outlying Islands","title":"Wake - US Minor Outlying Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Wallis","location":"Wallis","code":"WF","country":"Wallis and Futuna Islands","title":"Wallis and Futuna Islands"},{"tz":"UTC","location":"UTC","code":"UTC","country":"","title":"UTC\/GMT"}]
Former england leicester and Barbarians Hooker Nic Dolly has this season proved his fitness from the injury he received at Newcastle prior to join the England Squad to tour Australia further surgery last summer has seen him return fitter faster and stronger than ever, He has though had to be content with the finishers role in a settled Western Force front row. Don,t rule him out of making a wallabies appearance as his overall play matches that of any other hooker in Australia. His tackling, throwing and rugby knowledge will make him a stronge contender. having come back from two very serious surgeries his determination to succeed canot be faulted. Is he going to be the first player to play full internationals for both England and Australia.
I reckon I can rule him out playing scrumhalf, TP.
And I think he’d have a few in front of him at the moment, with BPA, Nasser and Faessler at the Reds, Pollard and Lachie Lonergan all capped Wallabies. Could easily come into the frame with a couple of injuries, though..
It seemed obvious from consistent selection that Schmidt saw McDermott as a finisher (and he clearly excelled in that role) and that Gordon was his preferred starter. With Gordon out of the equation (and Robertson likewise), I’d be surprised if this season’s form isn’t rewarded with a starting role for Lonergan. And it would be well deserved.
That said, the fall off in Brums' performance is deeply concerning. AAA, Pollard, Toole, and Wright (Frost and Cale to a lesser extent) are all under the microscope wrt a squad spot. There are guys in their positions playing better right now, and Schmidt would need to reward past form ahead of recent if he picked them.
The way Meredith, Pritchard, Feliuai and Muirhead are playing now compared to early season (think Crusaders) is poles apart, which speaks to the interesting point you (and Lonergan) raised re young squads and consistency. If we go for a longer ten-team season, as has been pushed, what sort of squad size would be required to accommodate the increase in matches? What would that do to salary caps? As a simple example, Leicester played Searle at 10 most of the season ahead of JOC until he was injured. Now they are starting Bailey. Depth in quality.
Yeah, it was an interesting concession Derek, that part of the struggle through the mid-year plateau was the fact that the squad collectively has lost a bit knowledge and experience around how to deal with that. That wasn’t a response I was expecting when asking the question.
Of course, now it’s pure sudden death from here, so you’d like to think there’s no shortage of motivation..