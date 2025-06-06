Tom Wright: 'I dare say Len and Dave will have their hands full'

While much has been made of the breakdown battle, the ACT Brumbies are on high alert for the threat coming from the Hurricanes’ back-line in their Super Rugby Pacific qualifying final.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Brumbies are out to make amends at GIO Stadium on Saturday after the Hurricanes snapped an eight-year losing streak in Canberra in round 11 when they cracked a 35-29 win.

That scoreline set up their charge to the play-offs, winning six straight.

Hurricanes winger Kini Naholo was pivotal in the match, making 10 tackle-busts en route to two tries, but will miss the final after suffering an ACL injury last month, with Fatafehi Fineanganofo taking his place.

Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Average Points scored 31 29 First try wins 20% Home team wins 80%

Brumbies fullback Tom Wright said there were still plenty of strike weapons in the visitors’ line-up and they couldn’t give them any room to move.

Peter Umaga-Jensen and Billy Proctor are two of the form centres of the competition and will keep the Brumbies pairing of Len Ikitau and David Feliuai on their toes.

“I saw Umaga-Jensen carve out a pretty decent try on the weekend, and Billy Proctor obviously, you don’t have to go looking too far at the season that he’s had also, so I dare say Len and Dave will have their hands full,” Test No.15 Wright said.

“The Hurricanes bring in that sort of expansive style of football, they play an exciting game and there’s going to be a lot of points scored, so we’re looking forward to that challenge, but, you know, we didn’t get here by accident either.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With the season our centres have had as well, I know that they’re (Hurricanes) going to be looking at that pretty seriously and trying to stop them at the same time, so it’s going to be a good battle.”

Related Stephen Larkham weighs in on potential dead rubber qualifying final Coach Stephen Larkham has no qualms about bringing Brumbies captain Allan Alaalatoa back from injury to face the Hurricanes despite the possibility of the Super Rugby Pacific qualifying final being a dead rubber. Read Now

As well as a dominant home record, the ACT outfit have also enjoyed a favourable finals record against the Hurricanes, eliminating them in 1997, 2022 and 2023.

Dependent on the results of the other two finals, as the third-ranked team the Brumbies could still advance to the semi-finals even with a loss.

But after suffering a tight loss to the Crusaders in the final round, which cost them a top-two ladder position, Wright said his team wanted to control their own destiny. He didn’t feel they were far off their best against the Crusaders, with a slow start proving costly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For all the good work that we did we made it bloody hard on ourselves so we need to be a bit sharper as very much more of the same challenge will be coming at us this weekend from the Canes – big ball-carrying, physical guys with the footy, they want to impose themselves,” Wright said.

“We’re looking forward to bringing the game to them.”