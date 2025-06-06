'Why the hell is he playing for Australia?': How Tyrel Lomax became an All Black

Tryel Lomax comes from a huge family. Over 50 family members gathered at Sky Stadium in Wellington last Saturday to celebrate his 100th Super Rugby Pacific appearance during the Hurricanes’ 64-12 victory over Moana Pasifika. The modest All Black was typically understated about the milestone.

“It was cool. They had shirts made with my face on them,” Lomax told RugbyPass.

“I have family all over the place. My parents are in Brisbane, and my wife is from Canberra. To see so many of them there was special.”

Controversy is his enduring memory from the Hurricanes’ last Super Rugby Pacific playoff appearance in Canberra in 2023.

The Hurricanes lost 37-33, relentlessly attacking the hosts’ goal line until Ardie Savea drove over for what he thought was the winning try. It wasn’t. The Hurricanes were eliminated by the Brumbies for the second consecutive year.

“It was a pretty brutal game. I’ve played a couple of quarter-finals there now and haven’t come away with the result,” Lomax said. “That result definitely motivated us in 2024. A few younger boys got their chance and stepped up.”

“This year hasn’t been as smooth, with all the injuries and early defeats. I’m proud of the way the guys have hung in. It shows the importance of the whole 23.”

The Brumbies have a formidable record at GIO Stadium, winning 163 out of 221 matches, including 14 out of 20 against the Hurricanes. However, the Hurricanes defeated the Brumbies 35-29 in their last meeting at GIO on April 26, thanks to a “back to basics” approach.

The Hurricanes are well aware of what to expect this Saturday.

“Set piece. Their maul, their scrum, they’ve got some big ball carriers in their forwards and backs who can light it up. Their kicking game is good, too. They’ll kick it out and try to pressure our lineout,” Lomax noted.

Brumbies Hurricanes All Stats and Data

Ainsley McGrath, the daughter of solicitor and former Australian Rugby Chairman Peter McGrath, met Tryel while he was living in Canberra. The couple married in Fiji in 2023.

Back in 2016, Lomax was named Australian Rugby Under-20 Player of the Year. He dominated the New Zealand Under-20s scrum in a 55-24 loss at the World Championships in Manchester. Lomax’s destructive display caught the eye of New Zealand coach and current All Blacks mentor Scott Robertson.

Ken Laban, a well-known sports commentator, was captain of the Wainuiomata rugby league team, which included Lomax’s father, Johnny Lomax, a Canberra Raiders Premiership winner and Kiwis legend. Towards the end of the Australian match, Laban received a call from Razor (Scott Robertson).

“He didn’t even say hello. He was standing on the sidelines and urgently asked, ‘Is that boy playing for Australia, Johnny’s son?’ When I said yes, Razor responded, ‘Why the hell is he playing for Australia?’”

Laban organised a Zoom call for Lomax with All Blacks selectors Sir Steve Hansen, Ian Foster, and Grant Fox.

“Steve was straight up. He asked me point-blank, ‘Do you want to be an All Black?’ I was blown away by that, but of course, I responded yes,” Lomax recalled.

“The trouble was I’d signed a two-year contract with the Melbourne Rebels. We didn’t do too well in 2017, but that was good timing for me because there were discussions about their future, which made it easier for them to let me go.”

Ainsley had to come along too. She transferred to Otago University while Tyrel played for the Highlanders. When the couple moved to Wellington, Ainsley was employed in the office of the Speaker, Sir Trevor Mallard.

In 2018, Lomax became All Black 1180 when he debuted in a 69-31 win over Japan in Tokyo. He has since played 44 Test matches (31 wins).

Out of his 100 Super Rugby matches, he has won 57. His debut was with the Melbourne Rebels in a 32-3 defeat to the Brumbies in Canberra in 2017. His only win with the Rebels was a 19-17 success against the Brumbies.

Perhaps the most memorable of his 31 appearances for the Highlanders came in 2018 when he helped them to a 39-27 victory over the eventual finalists, the Lions, in Dunedin. He also scored a try in a 30-14 triumph over the Hurricanes.

With the Hurricanes, he has achieved 41 wins and scored five tries in 69 appearances. In 2022, he scored two tries in a 30-17 win over the Reds in Brisbane, and in 2024, he scored a try in a 14-10 victory over the Crusaders in Christchurch. That same year, the Hurricanes mangled the Chiefs’ scrum in a 36-23 win in Wellington, repeating the dosage in a 35-17 victory on May 3.

