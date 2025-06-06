Northern Edition
'Why the hell is he playing for Australia?': How Tyrel Lomax became an All Black

CHOFU, JAPAN - NOVEMBER 03: Head coach Steve Hansen presents Tyrel Lomax his test cap after winning the test match between Japan and New Zealand All Blacks at Tokyo Stadium on November 3, 2018 in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Tryel Lomax comes from a huge family. Over 50 family members gathered at Sky Stadium in Wellington last Saturday to celebrate his 100th Super Rugby Pacific appearance during the Hurricanes’ 64-12 victory over Moana Pasifika. The modest All Black was typically understated about the milestone.

“It was cool. They had shirts made with my face on them,” Lomax told RugbyPass.

“I have family all over the place. My parents are in Brisbane, and my wife is from Canberra. To see so many of them there was special.”

Controversy is his enduring memory from the Hurricanes’ last Super Rugby Pacific playoff appearance in Canberra in 2023.

The Hurricanes lost 37-33, relentlessly attacking the hosts’ goal line until Ardie Savea drove over for what he thought was the winning try. It wasn’t. The Hurricanes were eliminated by the Brumbies for the second consecutive year.

“It was a pretty brutal game. I’ve played a couple of quarter-finals there now and haven’t come away with the result,” Lomax said. “That result definitely motivated us in 2024. A few younger boys got their chance and stepped up.”

“This year hasn’t been as smooth, with all the injuries and early defeats. I’m proud of the way the guys have hung in. It shows the importance of the whole 23.”

The Brumbies have a formidable record at GIO Stadium, winning 163 out of 221 matches, including 14 out of 20 against the Hurricanes. However, the Hurricanes defeated the Brumbies 35-29 in their last meeting at GIO on April 26, thanks to a “back to basics” approach.

The Hurricanes are well aware of what to expect this Saturday.

“Set piece. Their maul, their scrum, they’ve got some big ball carriers in their forwards and backs who can light it up. Their kicking game is good, too. They’ll kick it out and try to pressure our lineout,” Lomax noted.

Ainsley McGrath, the daughter of solicitor and former Australian Rugby Chairman Peter McGrath, met Tryel while he was living in Canberra. The couple married in Fiji in 2023.

Back in 2016, Lomax was named Australian Rugby Under-20 Player of the Year. He dominated the New Zealand Under-20s scrum in a 55-24 loss at the World Championships in Manchester. Lomax’s destructive display caught the eye of New Zealand coach and current All Blacks mentor Scott Robertson.

Ken Laban, a well-known sports commentator, was captain of the Wainuiomata rugby league team, which included Lomax’s father, Johnny Lomax, a Canberra Raiders Premiership winner and Kiwis legend. Towards the end of the Australian match, Laban received a call from Razor (Scott Robertson).

“He didn’t even say hello. He was standing on the sidelines and urgently asked, ‘Is that boy playing for Australia, Johnny’s son?’ When I said yes, Razor responded, ‘Why the hell is he playing for Australia?’”

Laban organised a Zoom call for Lomax with All Blacks selectors Sir Steve Hansen, Ian Foster, and Grant Fox.

“Steve was straight up. He asked me point-blank, ‘Do you want to be an All Black?’ I was blown away by that, but of course, I responded yes,” Lomax recalled.

“The trouble was I’d signed a two-year contract with the Melbourne Rebels. We didn’t do too well in 2017, but that was good timing for me because there were discussions about their future, which made it easier for them to let me go.”

Ainsley had to come along too. She transferred to Otago University while Tyrel played for the Highlanders. When the couple moved to Wellington, Ainsley was employed in the office of the Speaker, Sir Trevor Mallard.

In 2018, Lomax became All Black 1180 when he debuted in a 69-31 win over Japan in Tokyo. He has since played 44 Test matches (31 wins).

Out of his 100 Super Rugby matches, he has won 57. His debut was with the Melbourne Rebels in a 32-3 defeat to the Brumbies in Canberra in 2017. His only win with the Rebels was a 19-17 success against the Brumbies.

Perhaps the most memorable of his 31 appearances for the Highlanders came in 2018 when he helped them to a 39-27 victory over the eventual finalists, the Lions, in Dunedin. He also scored a try in a 30-14 triumph over the Hurricanes.

With the Hurricanes, he has achieved 41 wins and scored five tries in 69 appearances. In 2022, he scored two tries in a 30-17 win over the Reds in Brisbane, and in 2024, he scored a try in a 14-10 victory over the Crusaders in Christchurch. That same year, the Hurricanes mangled the Chiefs’ scrum in a 36-23 win in Wellington, repeating the dosage in a 35-17 victory on May 3.

OPINION

D
DC 3 days ago

well his father was playing rugby league in australia

S
SadersMan 5 days ago

Razor quote not Shag 😂😂😂

J
Jordon 5 days ago

Could’ve mentioned the fact that for the last 2 seasons the canes under Lomax have crushed opposition scrums while he has become the premier tighthead on the planet.

P
PB 5 days ago

Guess you only watch SRP. There are players like Uini Atonio, Tadgh Furlong, Frans Malherbe, Zander Fagerson and Vincent Koch that can all claim to be the premier TH in the world. No doubt Lomax is in the conversation though.

Comments on RugbyPass

B
BA 11 minutes ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Go 6/2 have Skelton on bench with Uru and Tizzano start Hooper at 6 Bobby V at 8 Fraser 7 …Hooper covers 8 if Bobby V goes down

159 Go to comments
B
BA 27 minutes ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

If u play Ardie at 7 and Wallace at 8 then whoever plays 6 has to be a ruck hitting tackling machine because u don’t want either of those 2 getting to caught up in rucks both sides of the ball and ending up on ground it’s not why u select them…who is that dude? Is it Finau or Parker? or is it a Jacobsen who does that but then he plays 7, a fit Blackadder can do that at 6 but he just doesn’t stay on the paddock …I reckon give Finau a go he never looks out of place in the international stuff he has played and Wallace got to maybe make few more tackles hit few more rucks than he does at Chiefs I want Ardie up on his scanning looking for turnovers and or getting ball in his hands creating carrying causing chaos Chur!!! bench Loosie I would go Lakai consistent all round skills goes well grafting got that X in his attack

6 Go to comments
B
BA 43 minutes ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

We beat the French lineout LY with those 2 locks and 3 small loose forwards the lineout stats were about even against Boks we might have even had the upper hand better % more steals bigger area of concern is the other set piece restarts we need to improve at that and the other is what Razor be harping on about icing the opportunities they have been creating more linebreaks against all their opposition

6 Go to comments
B
BA 56 minutes ago
Selection shock: Gordon fancied for Wallabies captaincy

Gordon start Tate off bench ( early at 50 minute mark) always seems on paper a nice balance …Lonergan nice player with some great kick organizing skills solid pass but does seem to struggle with physical stuff sometimes and Lions going to be physical ahe got a chance this WE make me eat my words change Joe & co minds from LY

3 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 57 minutes ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Cheers Nick, I do try

159 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 58 minutes ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Haha, ahh, oops I went straight into my rant a bit hastily. You get my drift though, we can have both, which is great!

159 Go to comments
B
BA 1 hour ago
Selection shock: Gordon fancied for Wallabies captaincy

If report is true to me would indicate that somebody else is leading the pack for 8 jersey …Bobby V ? And then U can play any of the tall athletic physical 6s u got? Hooper Uru ..or somebody else at gets 8 like Gleeson or bolter like Tualima who gets another chance this WE and been so good lately either way this uncertainty with makeup of a Wallabies 23 with all possibles def having upsides makes it really exciting to see who it’s going to be

3 Go to comments
D
DC 1 hour ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

That was what I was trying to say: there have to be some bigger bodies and if both locks and loose forwards are short, there will be problems at lineout

6 Go to comments
D
DC 1 hour ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

Fair enough, but the next World Cup won’t be in NZ.

6 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Where do you see him improving? He hasn’t done what you think he will for the 5 years he was the 10. I’m liking the youngsters coming thru at the moment.

281 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

I find it a bit unusual that the ABs control Jordie game time tho… No doubt thats in Reiko contract too.

281 Go to comments
A
Ace 1 hour ago
Wallabies star tips ‘freak of nature’ Taniela Tupou to fire against Lions

Chilling: very disturbing or frightening


Yeah, right.

1 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

I feel he knew the eligibility rules Nick. Perhaps Razor convinced him he could change NZR.

281 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

BB did alright JD. Player of year in 16 & 17. Was doing well again in 18 too until moved to 15 v Arg in Arg. Cruden is still one of my favourite players but I feel his early Cancer illness made him more conscious about his life outside rugby and he moved on to provide.

281 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

I’m confident Holland will come in to the side this year. Bigger body.

Also you should think about France and SA beating NZ lately as 8 of the last 10 matches v SA have been outside MZ and the 3 losses in a Row v France were also all in France. MZ beat France 10 games prior to that.

6 Go to comments
P
PM 1 hour ago
Johann van Graan: The Bulls boy who would be England's king

Great article and very accurate. Johan has changed just about every single thing at Bath and they are a much better team as a result, with about half the squad still being the ones he inherited and turned them into much better players. He’s been brilliant and the fans are 100% behind him this time, which makes a massive difference.

3 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
Johann van Graan: The Bulls boy who would be England's king

Would agree in principle but impossible to compare Fourie with players like Divan Serfontein and Doc Craven playing in completely different circumstances and under different laws.

3 Go to comments
D
DC 1 hour ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

The AB locks (say Scott Barrett and Tupou Vaa’i) are under 2 metres. The loose forwards proposed are all under or just slightly over 1.9 metres. Look at the height of the locks and loose forwards for the Boks and the French - who consistently beat the ABs after Kaino, Read, McCaw retired. Who is going to compete for lineout ball? Unless that does not matter anymore. Kaino was 1.96m, Read was 1.93m, both could win the ball for lineouts. Whitelock and Retalick were 2.02 and 2.04 m. No problems during that era with lineout ball - either retention or competing for. Who is going to do that if both the locks and the loose forwards are short?

6 Go to comments
A
Ace 2 hours ago
Johann van Graan: The Bulls boy who would be England's king

Fourie du Preez is the finest scrumhalf ever to don a Springbok jersey.

3 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
Blues should feast on the Crusaders with Beauden Barrett's cool head

Well he is it’s why he has been there for ages selected by multiple different coaches 13s who tackle everything chase kicks secure ruck ball slow ruck extra forward who is fast enough to D up anyone in a back line and fit enough to do it for 80  Sent from Yahoo Mail for iPhone

19 Go to comments
