Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
Tomorrow
02:05
Tomorrow
14:05
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
14:05
Super Rugby Pacific

‘We’ve got the cattle’: McDermott’s raw reaction after Reds’ playoff exit

Harry Wilson of the Queensland Reds reacts during the Super Rugby Pacific Qualifying Final match between Crusaders and Qld Reds at Apollo Projects Stadium, on June 06, 2025, in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

The Crusaders extended their unbeaten playoff streak at home to 30 matches on Friday, beating the Queensland Reds 32-12 in a relatively one-sided Qualifying Final. It was a result that left visiting captain Tate McDermott visibly disappointed after full-time.

ADVERTISEMENT

After starting their season with five wins from six starts, the Queenslanders ended up finishing the round-robin in fifth place, which saw them lock in a date with the Crusaders in the first round of the playoffs.

Wallabies skipper Harry Wilson was cleared to play after suffering an injury during the round 16 win over the Fijian Drua in Brisbane, and the inclusion of other Test stars like Fraser McReight, Hunter Paisami and McDermott made for a genuinely star-studded side.

Match Summary

1
Penalty Goals
0
5
Tries
2
2
Conversions
1
0
Drop Goals
0
117
Carries
107
3
Line Breaks
2
17
Turnovers Lost
18
5
Turnovers Won
9

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Under coach Les Kiss, the Reds made their way across the Tasman, hoping to avenge their 43-19 loss at Apollo Projects Stadium on March 9. While Friday’s scoreline wasn’t as one-sided for most of the contest, the Crusaders never looked like losing.

The Reds went into the break down 12-nil, and conceded another two tries after the half before getting on the scoreboard themselves. Josh Nasser and McReight crossed for a try each, but there wasn’t enough time to mount a genuine comeback.

“What we knew about the Crusaders, obviously, particularly at home, and they’ve shown all year that they’re a world-class side. They didn’t need too many opportunities to capitalise during the first half,” McDermott said post-game.

“I was really proud of the fight. We went into the sheds 12-nil [down] which, all things considered… and after making a couple of errors, 12-nil was not a bad point for us to make a return in the second half.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They dominated us up front… but also the collision areas across the forwards and backline. They got a number on us there and they did a number on our attacking breakdown, which made it very difficult to shift the point of attack.

“To their credit, they’re very good at disrupting and they did.

Related

30 on the trot: Reds the latest victims of Crusaders' playoff fortress

The colossal Crusaders have enhanced one of world sport's most remarkable records to ruthlessly end the Queensland Reds' Super Rugby Pacific season.

Read Now

“Really disappointed, obviously. Really proud of the group. It’s been an interesting year from our point of view – started really well and then probably were disappointed with a couple games in the backend of the year but then finished strong.”

The Reds stood tall on the defensive side of the ball during the first 15 minutes of the Qualifying Final, as the Crusaders unleashed wave after wave of attack, in a bid to break the deadlock in tough Christchurch conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

All Blacks captain Scott Barrett ended up crashing over for the opener, which was followed by a try to Tamaiti Williams soon after. Rivez Reihana converted the second score to give the Crusaders that 12-nil lead at the interval.

Some individual brilliance from Noah Hotham extended the hosts’ lead later on, before Reihana all but sealed the win with the team’s fourth five-pointer. The Crusaders had the last laugh, too, with replacement Kyle Preston diving over in the corner with two minutes left.

“For us, it’s not all doom and gloom. We know from a supporter’s point of view it’s a bit of Groundhog Day, and for the boys in there as well, really disappointed that again our journey finishes in the quarter-finals,” McDermott added.

“We’ve just got to regroup and go again next year. I don’t like using the word ‘building’ because everyone uses it but there’s been some incredible development in some players this year across the board.

“Joe Brial, guys like Dre Pakeho, and then guys like Harry Wilson, Fraser [McReight] again playing tremendous… we’ve got the cattle, we’ve just got to get the results and unfortunately tonight we’re beaten by a better side.”

Recommended

Moana Pasifika announce departures of a dozen international players

Huge signing pays off as Leinster recruit lands top URC award

The ‘big question mark’ with Super Rugby Pacific’s Team of the Year

Tokyo statement lends credibility to rumoured Hurricanes signing

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Sale Sharks confirm coach exit after decade-long service

2

James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

3

Ex-Wales coach Forshaw set to join new-look coaching team in England

4

Second Leinster player agrees Gloucester switch

5

Son of World Cup winner one of 16 uncapped players in England squad

6

Red Bull's Newcastle deal imminent with Barrett providing inspiration

7

Finn Russell provides highly-anticipated update after concerning exit

8

Argentina confirm squad for historic British and Irish Lions clash

Comments

2 Comments
m
mJ 5 days ago

Dominated at the scrums, lost the collisions and teams now target the Reds breakdown. When the Reds get the smaller bodies in breakdowns teams know they’ve got a great chance of turning them over and hit the Reds breakdown with a couple of big players and get real pay. The breakdown is a big weakness for the Reds and teams know it. They also easily disrupt the reds forwards access to the breakdown, the Reds forwards lack physicality and just tolerate it more than any other super rugby team. The Reds forwards haven’t been able to dominate games and set a good platform. Same thing happened at the end of last year and they’ve not improved this part of their game. They need more mongrel, especially at the breakdown. They need to start dominating contact at the breakdown, not just try and stabilise it and hope they don’t get shifted. They’ll never progress at this end of the year unless their forwards can start winning the contests.

C
Cantab 5 days ago

Reds played as well as the Crusaders allowed them to and it was only in the last 15 minutes when the Crusaders were down to 14 players that they were able to actually score a couple of consolation tries. Had this game been played in fine conditions I suspect the winning margin would have been greater.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Johann van Graan: The Bulls boy who would be England's king

From 16-year-old analyst to the top of the Premiership, this is the unique, fascinating and powerful tale of Bath's meticulous supremo.

LONG READ

Dave Kilcoyne: ‘These days, you can’t really throw a punch because you’ll be caught on the drone footage!’

The retiring Munster legend reminisces about the good old days in what has been a hugely successful career

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'Bath have made all the running but Leicester are not there to make up numbers.'

The neutral, looking at the form guide, would expect a comfortable Bath win but Leicester's grit and guile shouldn't be underestimated

Comments on RugbyPass

B
BA 9 minutes ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Go 6/2 have Skelton on bench with Uru and Tizzano start Hooper at 6 Bobby V at 8 Fraser 7 …Hooper covers 8 if Bobby V goes down

159 Go to comments
B
BA 25 minutes ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

If u play Ardie at 7 and Wallace at 8 then whoever plays 6 has to be a ruck hitting tackling machine because u don’t want either of those 2 getting to caught up in rucks both sides of the ball and ending up on ground it’s not why u select them…who is that dude? Is it Finau or Parker? or is it a Jacobsen who does that but then he plays 7, a fit Blackadder can do that at 6 but he just doesn’t stay on the paddock …I reckon give Finau a go he never looks out of place in the international stuff he has played and Wallace got to maybe make few more tackles hit few more rucks than he does at Chiefs I want Ardie up on his scanning looking for turnovers and or getting ball in his hands creating carrying causing chaos Chur!!! bench Loosie I would go Lakai consistent all round skills goes well grafting got that X in his attack

6 Go to comments
B
BA 40 minutes ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

We beat the French lineout LY with those 2 locks and 3 small loose forwards the lineout stats were about even against Boks we might have even had the upper hand better % more steals bigger area of concern is the other set piece restarts we need to improve at that and the other is what Razor be harping on about icing the opportunities they have been creating more linebreaks against all their opposition

6 Go to comments
B
BA 54 minutes ago
Selection shock: Gordon fancied for Wallabies captaincy

Gordon start Tate off bench ( early at 50 minute mark) always seems on paper a nice balance …Lonergan nice player with some great kick organizing skills solid pass but does seem to struggle with physical stuff sometimes and Lions going to be physical ahe got a chance this WE make me eat my words change Joe & co minds from LY

3 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 55 minutes ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Cheers Nick, I do try

159 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 55 minutes ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Haha, ahh, oops I went straight into my rant a bit hastily. You get my drift though, we can have both, which is great!

159 Go to comments
B
BA 1 hour ago
Selection shock: Gordon fancied for Wallabies captaincy

If report is true to me would indicate that somebody else is leading the pack for 8 jersey …Bobby V ? And then U can play any of the tall athletic physical 6s u got? Hooper Uru ..or somebody else at gets 8 like Gleeson or bolter like Tualima who gets another chance this WE and been so good lately either way this uncertainty with makeup of a Wallabies 23 with all possibles def having upsides makes it really exciting to see who it’s going to be

3 Go to comments
D
DC 1 hour ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

That was what I was trying to say: there have to be some bigger bodies and if both locks and loose forwards are short, there will be problems at lineout

6 Go to comments
D
DC 1 hour ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

Fair enough, but the next World Cup won’t be in NZ.

6 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Where do you see him improving? He hasn’t done what you think he will for the 5 years he was the 10. I’m liking the youngsters coming thru at the moment.

281 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

I find it a bit unusual that the ABs control Jordie game time tho… No doubt thats in Reiko contract too.

281 Go to comments
A
Ace 1 hour ago
Wallabies star tips ‘freak of nature’ Taniela Tupou to fire against Lions

Chilling: very disturbing or frightening


Yeah, right.

1 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

I feel he knew the eligibility rules Nick. Perhaps Razor convinced him he could change NZR.

281 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

BB did alright JD. Player of year in 16 & 17. Was doing well again in 18 too until moved to 15 v Arg in Arg. Cruden is still one of my favourite players but I feel his early Cancer illness made him more conscious about his life outside rugby and he moved on to provide.

281 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

I’m confident Holland will come in to the side this year. Bigger body.

Also you should think about France and SA beating NZ lately as 8 of the last 10 matches v SA have been outside MZ and the 3 losses in a Row v France were also all in France. MZ beat France 10 games prior to that.

6 Go to comments
P
PM 1 hour ago
Johann van Graan: The Bulls boy who would be England's king

Great article and very accurate. Johan has changed just about every single thing at Bath and they are a much better team as a result, with about half the squad still being the ones he inherited and turned them into much better players. He’s been brilliant and the fans are 100% behind him this time, which makes a massive difference.

3 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
Johann van Graan: The Bulls boy who would be England's king

Would agree in principle but impossible to compare Fourie with players like Divan Serfontein and Doc Craven playing in completely different circumstances and under different laws.

3 Go to comments
D
DC 1 hour ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

The AB locks (say Scott Barrett and Tupou Vaa’i) are under 2 metres. The loose forwards proposed are all under or just slightly over 1.9 metres. Look at the height of the locks and loose forwards for the Boks and the French - who consistently beat the ABs after Kaino, Read, McCaw retired. Who is going to compete for lineout ball? Unless that does not matter anymore. Kaino was 1.96m, Read was 1.93m, both could win the ball for lineouts. Whitelock and Retalick were 2.02 and 2.04 m. No problems during that era with lineout ball - either retention or competing for. Who is going to do that if both the locks and the loose forwards are short?

6 Go to comments
A
Ace 2 hours ago
Johann van Graan: The Bulls boy who would be England's king

Fourie du Preez is the finest scrumhalf ever to don a Springbok jersey.

3 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
Blues should feast on the Crusaders with Beauden Barrett's cool head

Well he is it’s why he has been there for ages selected by multiple different coaches 13s who tackle everything chase kicks secure ruck ball slow ruck extra forward who is fast enough to D up anyone in a back line and fit enough to do it for 80  Sent from Yahoo Mail for iPhone

19 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Finn Russell provides highly-anticipated update after concerning exit Finn Russell provides highly-anticipated update after concerning exit
Search