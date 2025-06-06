Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
Tomorrow
02:05
Tomorrow
14:05
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
14:05
Super Rugby Pacific

Crusaders captain backs ‘world-class’ Christian Lio-Willie for All Blacks

Christian Lio-Willie looks on during a Crusaders Super Rugby training session at Apollo Projects Stadium on June 05, 2025 in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)

Crusaders captain David Havili believes Christian Lio-Willie is on track for higher honours with the All Blacks, saying the “world-class” backrower could be in contention after another dominant display on Friday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lio-Willie travelled with the top squad to Japan last October, and while the loose forward was initially set to represent the All Blacks XV in matches against Munster and Georgia, injuries to Ethan Blackadder, Luke Jacobson and Dalton Papali’i prompted a change.

While Lio-Willie didn’t get the chance to debut for the All Blacks, opportunities to play Test level rugby might not be too far away, should the 26-year-old keep “playing the way he is” with the Crusaders in Super Rugby Pacific.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

After the Crusaders booked their spot in the semi-finals with a 32-12 win over the Queensland Reds, Havili was asked about Lio-Willie, who had been immense during an 80-minute shift at Apollo Projects Stadium.

Lio-Willie had a game-high 62 carry metres, ran the ball 10 times, secured a turnover, finished in double digits for tackles made, and the No. 8 even clocked an offload. While it was a true team performance from the Crusaders, it would’ve been hard not to notice Lio-Willie’s impact.

“He’s world-class,” Havili told reporters.

“He’s been doing that for a couple of years now.

“He’s been in and around that All Black frame, end-of-year tour as well.

“If he keeps playing the way he is at the moment, he’s only going to make that.”

Match Summary

1
Penalty Goals
0
5
Tries
2
2
Conversions
1
0
Drop Goals
0
117
Carries
107
3
Line Breaks
2
17
Turnovers Lost
18
5
Turnovers Won
9

After a nervy start to the Qualifying Final, the Crusaders opened the scoring in the 15th minute through All Blacks skipper Scott Barrett. Tamati Williams crashed over for the team’s second five-pointer soon after, helping the hosts extend their advantage to 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Reds did well to keep the scoreline at 12-nil by the break, there was no doubt that the hosts were in control. The Crusaders piled on some more points midway through the second term, with some individual brilliance from Noah Hotham the highlight of the night.

Rivez Reihana also scored a try before the Reds hit back through Wallabies Josh Nasser and Fraser McReight deep into the contest, but time wasn’t on their side. Kyle Preston actually had the last laugh, scoring the Crusaders’ fifth try with two minutes left.

When the full-time whistle sounded, the Reds’ season came to an end while the Crusaders were through to their first semi-final in two years. Having finished in the top-two on the ladder, semi-final rugby is coming to Christchurch, but their opponent remains a mystery for now.

“We knew that finals games were going to be like that,” Havili reflected.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All is takes is a few moments you get wrong and then you’re back down on your own five metre.

“I think we built that throughout the week and really got a great result.”

Reds captain Tate McDermott spoke candidly after the match, saying: “What we knew about the Crusaders, obviously, particularly at home, and they’ve shown all year that they’re a world-class side. They didn’t need too many opportunities to capitalise during the first half.

“I was really proud of the fight. We went into the sheds 12-nil [down] which, all things considered… and after making a couple of errors, 12-nil was not a bad point for us to make a return in the second half.

“They dominated us up front… but also the collision areas across the forwards and backline. They got a number on us there and they did a number on our attacking breakdown, which made it very difficult to shift the point of attack.

“To their credit, they’re very good at disrupting and they did.”

Recommended

'Why the hell is he playing for Australia?': How Tyrel Lomax became an All Black

INTERVIEW

Stephen Larkham weighs in on potential dead rubber qualifying final

‘We’ve got the cattle’: McDermott’s raw reaction after Reds’ playoff exit

Moana Pasifika announce departures of a dozen international players

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Sale Sharks confirm coach exit after decade-long service

2

James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

3

Ex-Wales coach Forshaw set to join new-look coaching team in England

4

Second Leinster player agrees Gloucester switch

5

Son of World Cup winner one of 16 uncapped players in England squad

6

Red Bull's Newcastle deal imminent with Barrett providing inspiration

7

Finn Russell provides highly-anticipated update after concerning exit

8

Argentina confirm squad for historic British and Irish Lions clash

Comments

19 Comments
Y
YeowNotEven 3 days ago

My boys DuPlessis and Samipeni might have played themselves out of contention in the weekend.

Finau’s link play/ball skills wtc was quality, he was busy, but is just too prone to a ‘tarded penalty.

Can’t risk that at international level.

C
Chiefs Mana 3 days ago

Yep, played 10 minutes too many unfortunately.

G
GM 4 days ago

Yes, Lio Willie had a great game, but Hoskin Sotutu was immense for the Blues. Hope Razor and Jace haven’t already forced his hand and that he’s not already contracted to play for someone else, because right now you’d have to put Sotutu ahead of the likes of Sititi and Finau and Parker et al. Lio Wille could play 6, Savea at 7 - with Sotutu at 8 you don’t really need another line out option at 6.

J
JW 4 days ago

Yes I wouldn’t be asking Sititi to continue where he left off last year. He can backup however is the 8 Hoskins or Ardie. CLW in that battle with Parker, Blackadder, Jacobsen.

G
GP 5 days ago

David Havili is right his Crusaders no8 Christian Lio-Willie is ready for an All Black jersey. He has been so consistent ,a real threat from the boot of the scrum . Of course Wallace Sititi will be the no8 , Ardie to 7 , (hopefully),but Christian for the squad. Last night against the Reds was another example of why.

C
Cantab 5 days ago

Lio Willie certainly played well enough to suggest he would not be out of place in the ABs squad. It has to be recognized however that NZ has a plethora of talented loosies and only 3 can play at any one time.

J
JW 5 days ago

Yes I think CLW goes into the 6 category, the bruiser half of those contenders.

M
MM 5 days ago

I’ve got this GP. Yes, the entire Crusaders team should be the ABs!

No need for you to comment now…..

S
SC 5 days ago

Have you watched Christian Willie-Lio play this season? Other than Ardie Savea, there has not been a better ball carrying loose forward this SRP season among NZ loose forwards. And he is also a hard hitting defender.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Johann van Graan: The Bulls boy who would be England's king

From 16-year-old analyst to the top of the Premiership, this is the unique, fascinating and powerful tale of Bath's meticulous supremo.

LONG READ

Dave Kilcoyne: ‘These days, you can’t really throw a punch because you’ll be caught on the drone footage!’

The retiring Munster legend reminisces about the good old days in what has been a hugely successful career

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'Bath have made all the running but Leicester are not there to make up numbers.'

The neutral, looking at the form guide, would expect a comfortable Bath win but Leicester's grit and guile shouldn't be underestimated

Comments on RugbyPass

B
BA 20 minutes ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

If u play Ardie at 7 and Wallace at 8 then whoever plays 6 has to be a ruck hitting tackling machine because u don’t want either of those 2 getting to caught up in rucks both sides of the ball and ending up on ground it’s not why u select them…who is that dude? Is it Finau or Parker? or is it a Jacobsen who does that but then he plays 7, a fit Blackadder can do that at 6 but he just doesn’t stay on the paddock …I reckon give Finau a go he never looks out of place in the international stuff he has played and Wallace got to maybe make few more tackles hit few more rucks than he does at Chiefs I want Ardie up on his scanning looking for turnovers and or getting ball in his hands creating carrying causing chaos Chur!!! bench Loosie I would go Lakai consistent all round skills goes well grafting got that X in his attack

6 Go to comments
B
BA 36 minutes ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

We beat the French lineout LY with those 2 locks and 3 small loose forwards the lineout stats were about even against Boks we might have even had the upper hand better % more steals bigger area of concern is the other set piece restarts we need to improve at that and the other is what Razor be harping on about icing the opportunities they have been creating more linebreaks against all their opposition

6 Go to comments
B
BA 49 minutes ago
Selection shock: Gordon fancied for Wallabies captaincy

Gordon start Tate off bench ( early at 50 minute mark) always seems on paper a nice balance …Lonergan nice player with some great kick organizing skills solid pass but does seem to struggle with physical stuff sometimes and Lions going to be physical ahe got a chance this WE make me eat my words change Joe & co minds from LY

3 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 50 minutes ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Cheers Nick, I do try

158 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 50 minutes ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Haha, ahh, oops I went straight into my rant a bit hastily. You get my drift though, we can have both, which is great!

158 Go to comments
B
BA 55 minutes ago
Selection shock: Gordon fancied for Wallabies captaincy

If report is true to me would indicate that somebody else is leading the pack for 8 jersey …Bobby V ? And then U can play any of the tall athletic physical 6s u got? Hooper Uru ..or somebody else at gets 8 like Gleeson or bolter like Tualima who gets another chance this WE and been so good lately either way this uncertainty with makeup of a Wallabies 23 with all possibles def having upsides makes it really exciting to see who it’s going to be

3 Go to comments
D
DC 57 minutes ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

That was what I was trying to say: there have to be some bigger bodies and if both locks and loose forwards are short, there will be problems at lineout

6 Go to comments
D
DC 58 minutes ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

Fair enough, but the next World Cup won’t be in NZ.

6 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Where do you see him improving? He hasn’t done what you think he will for the 5 years he was the 10. I’m liking the youngsters coming thru at the moment.

281 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

I find it a bit unusual that the ABs control Jordie game time tho… No doubt thats in Reiko contract too.

281 Go to comments
A
Ace 1 hour ago
Wallabies star tips ‘freak of nature’ Taniela Tupou to fire against Lions

Chilling: very disturbing or frightening


Yeah, right.

1 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

I feel he knew the eligibility rules Nick. Perhaps Razor convinced him he could change NZR.

281 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

BB did alright JD. Player of year in 16 & 17. Was doing well again in 18 too until moved to 15 v Arg in Arg. Cruden is still one of my favourite players but I feel his early Cancer illness made him more conscious about his life outside rugby and he moved on to provide.

281 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 1 hour ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

I’m confident Holland will come in to the side this year. Bigger body.

Also you should think about France and SA beating NZ lately as 8 of the last 10 matches v SA have been outside MZ and the 3 losses in a Row v France were also all in France. MZ beat France 10 games prior to that.

6 Go to comments
P
PM 1 hour ago
Johann van Graan: The Bulls boy who would be England's king

Great article and very accurate. Johan has changed just about every single thing at Bath and they are a much better team as a result, with about half the squad still being the ones he inherited and turned them into much better players. He’s been brilliant and the fans are 100% behind him this time, which makes a massive difference.

3 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
Johann van Graan: The Bulls boy who would be England's king

Would agree in principle but impossible to compare Fourie with players like Divan Serfontein and Doc Craven playing in completely different circumstances and under different laws.

3 Go to comments
D
DC 1 hour ago
James Parsons names his four locks for All Blacks loose forward selection

The AB locks (say Scott Barrett and Tupou Vaa’i) are under 2 metres. The loose forwards proposed are all under or just slightly over 1.9 metres. Look at the height of the locks and loose forwards for the Boks and the French - who consistently beat the ABs after Kaino, Read, McCaw retired. Who is going to compete for lineout ball? Unless that does not matter anymore. Kaino was 1.96m, Read was 1.93m, both could win the ball for lineouts. Whitelock and Retalick were 2.02 and 2.04 m. No problems during that era with lineout ball - either retention or competing for. Who is going to do that if both the locks and the loose forwards are short?

6 Go to comments
A
Ace 2 hours ago
Johann van Graan: The Bulls boy who would be England's king

Fourie du Preez is the finest scrumhalf ever to don a Springbok jersey.

3 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
Blues should feast on the Crusaders with Beauden Barrett's cool head

Well he is it’s why he has been there for ages selected by multiple different coaches 13s who tackle everything chase kicks secure ruck ball slow ruck extra forward who is fast enough to D up anyone in a back line and fit enough to do it for 80  Sent from Yahoo Mail for iPhone

19 Go to comments
J
JD 3 hours ago
New Bath signing Henry Arundell set to revive England career

I didn’t say they were. Media and outlets seem to think it does though, as do a lot of fans elsewhere. Hell, Planet Rugby did a full article on the back 3 for the tour including Arundell.


This is the only time Steve can get a look at Arundell in an informal way given this squad is currently all mix and match, with a lot of players still to come in. He won’t tour, and will do a full pre season with Bath.


Right move from Steve - also helps Arundell’s confidence too as he has struggled with that in France. There are better options to tour I agree, but this isn’t the touring squad.

5 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Ex-Wales coach Forshaw set to join new-look coaching team in England Ex-Wales coach Forshaw set to join new-look coaching team in England
Search