Crusaders captain backs ‘world-class’ Christian Lio-Willie for All Blacks

Crusaders captain David Havili believes Christian Lio-Willie is on track for higher honours with the All Blacks, saying the “world-class” backrower could be in contention after another dominant display on Friday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lio-Willie travelled with the top squad to Japan last October, and while the loose forward was initially set to represent the All Blacks XV in matches against Munster and Georgia, injuries to Ethan Blackadder, Luke Jacobson and Dalton Papali’i prompted a change.

While Lio-Willie didn’t get the chance to debut for the All Blacks, opportunities to play Test level rugby might not be too far away, should the 26-year-old keep “playing the way he is” with the Crusaders in Super Rugby Pacific.

After the Crusaders booked their spot in the semi-finals with a 32-12 win over the Queensland Reds, Havili was asked about Lio-Willie, who had been immense during an 80-minute shift at Apollo Projects Stadium.

Lio-Willie had a game-high 62 carry metres, ran the ball 10 times, secured a turnover, finished in double digits for tackles made, and the No. 8 even clocked an offload. While it was a true team performance from the Crusaders, it would’ve been hard not to notice Lio-Willie’s impact.

“He’s world-class,” Havili told reporters.

“He’s been doing that for a couple of years now.

“He’s been in and around that All Black frame, end-of-year tour as well.

“If he keeps playing the way he is at the moment, he’s only going to make that.”



Match Summary 1 Penalty Goals 0 5 Tries 2 2 Conversions 1 0 Drop Goals 0 117 Carries 107 3 Line Breaks 2 17 Turnovers Lost 18 5 Turnovers Won 9

After a nervy start to the Qualifying Final, the Crusaders opened the scoring in the 15th minute through All Blacks skipper Scott Barrett. Tamati Williams crashed over for the team’s second five-pointer soon after, helping the hosts extend their advantage to 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Reds did well to keep the scoreline at 12-nil by the break, there was no doubt that the hosts were in control. The Crusaders piled on some more points midway through the second term, with some individual brilliance from Noah Hotham the highlight of the night.

Rivez Reihana also scored a try before the Reds hit back through Wallabies Josh Nasser and Fraser McReight deep into the contest, but time wasn’t on their side. Kyle Preston actually had the last laugh, scoring the Crusaders’ fifth try with two minutes left.

When the full-time whistle sounded, the Reds’ season came to an end while the Crusaders were through to their first semi-final in two years. Having finished in the top-two on the ladder, semi-final rugby is coming to Christchurch, but their opponent remains a mystery for now.

“We knew that finals games were going to be like that,” Havili reflected.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All is takes is a few moments you get wrong and then you’re back down on your own five metre.

“I think we built that throughout the week and really got a great result.”

Reds captain Tate McDermott spoke candidly after the match, saying: “What we knew about the Crusaders, obviously, particularly at home, and they’ve shown all year that they’re a world-class side. They didn’t need too many opportunities to capitalise during the first half.

“I was really proud of the fight. We went into the sheds 12-nil [down] which, all things considered… and after making a couple of errors, 12-nil was not a bad point for us to make a return in the second half.

“They dominated us up front… but also the collision areas across the forwards and backline. They got a number on us there and they did a number on our attacking breakdown, which made it very difficult to shift the point of attack.

“To their credit, they’re very good at disrupting and they did.”