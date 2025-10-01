Huge management overhaul announced by Newcastle as Diamond goes

Newcastle Red Bulls have confirmed that they have parted company with Director of Rugby Steve Diamond, just one game into the new PREM Rugby season.

RugbyPass shocked the rugby world when we broke the news this morning that Diamond was sacked by the club on Tuesday evening, just hours after being sent out to carry out media duties ahead of Saturday’s trip to Exeter Chiefs.

We understand that the club told players and staff during a meeting at midday that Diamond, who joined Newcastle as consultant director of rugby in January 2024, had been relieved of his duties with immediate effect.

Shortly afterwards, the club issued a brief 24-word statement on the social media platform X, confirming the news and thanking Diamond for his time at the club.

“We would like to thank Steve for his passion, contribution, and guidance, which have been instrumental in supporting the club throughout this important transition,” they said.

A general view of the new Red Bull branding around the stadium during the Premiership Cup match between Newcastle Red Bulls and Harlequins at Kingston Park in Newcastle, on September 12, 2025. (Photo by Paul Jackson/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The club has also confirmed several other changes to its management structure, which will include senior coach Alan Dickens being promoted to head coach. His first game in charge will be against the Chiefs.

They have also announced that the Catalan Dragons’ former Sporting Director and ASM Clermont General Manager, Neil McIlroy, will be heading up rugby operations as Sporting General Manager, with Dickens reporting to him.

Meanwhile, John Fletcher, the current Head of Pathways at Scottish Rugby Union, who was the Head of England Under-18s, will return to the club as Academy and Pathways Director from 1st December.

The club added in a statement that Fletcher will be tasked with producing a world-class local talent pipeline for the club. It marks a return to Newcastle for Fletcher for the first time in a full-time capacity since he quit as the club’s DoR in 2008.

“The development of local talent into world-class players is a priority for the club, and this position will see Fletcher focus on building a high-performing academy team and driving player and coach development across the region.”

Former Ulster Rugby CEO and Edinburgh Rugby Managing Director Jonny Petrie is moving to Kingston Park on October 6th as their new Managing Director.

Although the club hasn’t yet confirmed it, we understand that Scotland boss Gregor Townsend will be joining the club in an advisory role, which was agreed when he signed a new contract with the SRU.

We understand that he will spend 30 days a year working on Red Bull’s global rugby strategy and will advise the PREM Rugby outfit outside of international windows.