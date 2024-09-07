Select Edition

The Rugby Championship

Historic collapse as Wallabies concede record score to Argentina

By AAP
Argentina players gather as Josh Flook (L) and Josh Canham (R) of Australia during the Rugby Championship 2024 match between Argentina and Australia at Brigadier General Estanislao Lopez Stadium on September 7, 2024 in Santa Fe, Argentina. (Photo by Luciano Bisbal/Getty Images)

Argentina have handed the Wallabies a historic belting in Santa Fe, scoring nine tries to come from 17 points behind and win 67-27.

The hosts were down 20-3 before clicking into top gear with 10 minutes to play in the first half on Sunday morning (AEST), scoring four tries in the last nine minutes.

It’s the most points the Wallabies have conceded in a Test, beating the 61-22 hammering they copped in South Africa in 1997.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

The flogging followed a gritty 20-19, last-gasp win over Argentina in driving rain seven days ago.

This time, in brilliant sunshine, Australia looked on song again when Ben Donaldson found joy down the blindside to set up fullback Andrew Kellaway for their second try and create a 17-point buffer.

Wallabies player ratings vs Argentina | The Rugby Championship

The Wallabies and Los Pumas ran freely in the sunshine in Santa Fe, Argentina as the dry track invited an entertaining style of game compared to the wet conditions last week.

Back-rower Carlo Tizzano had earlier barged over for the game’s first try after a Los Pumas’ penalty goal.

But the hosts flicked the switch 10 minutes before the break, Mateo Carreras finishing some superb work from Pablo Matera before skipper Julian Montoya breached the ragged Wallabies defence.

They came close to scoring again before the break but didn’t relent at the resumption, an early unforced error from Marika Koroibete gifting field position that led to Juan Martin Gonzalez scoring.

Pablo Matera’s try came after Schmidt had replaced his halves, who could only watch as Argentina hit top gear and Joaquin Oviedo’s try made it 38 consecutive points.

Koroibete was pushed into touch after halfback Tate McDermott put him through a gap, the replacement half doing it himself, tapping and darting through traffic to stop the rot.

There was still a glimmer of hope with 10 minutes to play, Argentina emphatically shutting the door in a devastating final passage that created some unwanted history for Schmidt’s men.

Juan Cruz Mallia strolled over twice in mere minutes and Oviedo added another to complete the carnage. Australia’s next assignment is New Zealand in Sydney on September 21.

