Wallabies player ratings vs Argentina | The Rugby Championship

The Wallabies and Los Pumas ran freely in the sunshine in Santa Fe, Argentina as the dry track invited an entertaining style of game compared to the wet conditions last week.

Australia built a 20-3 lead early in the first half as both teams played high tempo possession rugby. The Wallabies proved too strong in the carry and had better discipline however a burst in the final 10 minutes saw Argentina score two tries and nearly a third to reduce the gap to 20-17 at half-time.

A poor start to the second half saw Argentina take the lead for the first time and the rot became a landslide as Argentina romped home to a 67-27 win. Not often you can say this, but the Wallabies gave up in the final quarter with a heartless display on defence.

Here’s how the Wallabies rated in the second Test against Argentina.

1. Angus Bell – 9.5

A world class performance from the loosehead. Patrolled the interior channels once again with vigour. Forced a knock-on inside 10 mins with his rush which the Wallabies’ launched a successful counter on. Had a massive break up the middle after some footwork leading to Tizzano’s try. Beat six defenders in total. Had a steal in contact ripping away possession defending in front of own goal posts. The scrum has unflappable with the starters on. Off at 40 perhaps taken off to early as Australia lost everything once the starting row went off.

2. Matt Faessler – 8

The lineout functioned perfectly with 100 per cent completion despite a low number of throws (five) as running rugby took hold. A high work rate from the rake with a number of tackles in the first half, finished with nine. Off at 46.

3. Taniela Tupou – 7

A clever first touch to put Marika Koroibete down a short side. Had key turnover midway through the first half. Consistently showed good footwork at the line to avoid the rush defender. Was putting forward a top performance before going off at 35.

4. Nick Frost – 7

Top lineout target for Faessler with four takes in the first half. Strong carries from the lock, bursting through for good impact.

5. Jeremy Williams – 7

Helped rectify the Wallabies’ exit issues with some big takes early but the Walalbies butchered the third. Got penalised for sealing off. Offered lineout pressure on opposing throw, won one lineout steal in the second half.

6. Rob Valetini – 5

A quieter day for the start blindside. An uncharacteristic cold drop with one of his first touches. Physical carries as usual from Valetini. Gain line carry lead to Donaldson’s second penalty.

7. Carlo Tizzano – 7

Unlucky to be trapped at the ruck for Argentina’s first three points. Explosive carry. Bagged his first Test try from a pick and go. Added a turnover. Finished with 17 tackles.

8. Harry Wilson – 8

Another strong captain’s performance, key lineout option, strong carries, and defensive presence. Double digit tackles again with 11. Produced a long left foot punt after a turnover which won good territory.

Points Flow Chart Argentina win +40 Time in lead 38 Mins in lead 33 46% % Of Game In Lead 40% 95% Possession Last 10 min 5% 26 Points Last 10 min 0

9. Jake Gordon – 4

Charged down on a key exit kick early. Kicking game was a bit off in the first half, kicking too long on a couple of occasions. After performing so well last week, this was a step back for Gordon. Off at 55.

10. Ben Donaldson – 8

A gimme three points early as a settler. Used his running game to get the attack going. Had a very nice burst early, getting through the line, but didn’t give the offload to Gordon backing up inside which could have been a try. A really clever switch play caught Argentina on the blind for a try to Kellaway. A tidy showing, his most composed at this level. Error-free and commanded the Wallabies well. His kicking out-of-hand was the best Australia had. Off at 55.

11. Marika Koroibete – 3

Limited chances out on the left wing today. Kicked ok in the first half but kicked one out on the full early in the second. Finished with a game high four turnovers lost. Missed three tackles from his 15 attempts.

12. Hamish Stewart – 7

Brought the link ball as the second ball player. A smart defender who completes a high number of low tackles. Had a key one on Bautista Delguy coming out of his 22. Had a driving long kick after a turnover which pinned Argentina deep.

13. Len Ikitau – 6.5

Beaten a couple of times early on the outside with Argentina’s wide raids but quickly showed his class on his next few touches on attack. Produced a pinpoint chip kick for Kellaway on the edge for a half break. Strong carries bursting through tackles and beating defenders regularly.

14. Max Jorgensen – 5

Made a couple of key cover tackles early in his starting debut and had a run in open space after an offload from Kellaway. Combined well with his fullback, with a 1-2 fast hands sending the fullback over a try in the first half. Some touches of inexperience in the second half, getting taken into touch too easily. Had three turnovers lost.

15. Andrew Kellaway – 5

Had a couple of strong tackles early out wide. A brilliant kick regather and offload down the right sideline. Scored from a brilliant 1-2 with Max Jorgensen. First touch in the second half forced the pass and gave a cheap turnover. Some soft non-committal defence late in the game. Sent to the bin in the final minute of play.

Reserves

16. Josh Nasser – 3 – On at 46. A brilliant steal defending his own try line with his first involvement.
17. James Slipper – 1 – On at 42 – Australia conceded first scrum penalty of the game with the new front row on and fell apart after that. Tough day for the veteran front rowers. Conceded three penalties on the day, most of any Wallaby.

18. Allan Alaalatoa – 3 – On at 35. Scrum couldn't withstand Argentina's pressure and slipped off tackles in defence.

19. Josh Canham – N/A – On at 65. Three missed tackles from seven attempts not good enough at this level.

20. Langi Gleeson – 3 – On at 58. Four tackles made and a couple of carries.

21. Tate McDermott – 4 – On at 55. A poor box kick kicking out on the full after the ball was taken back. Added a try with 12 minutes remaining with a snipe from a quick tap.

22. Tom Lynagh – 3 – On at 55.

23. Josh Flook – N/A – On at 65.