International

Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks’ Freedom Cup loss to Springboks

By Finn Morton
All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson during the Castle Lager Rugby Championship match between South Africa and New Zealand at Emirates Airline Park on August 31, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gordon Arons/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

When All Blacks coach Scott Robertson walked into the press conference room on Saturday evening, his Springboks counterpart Rassie Erasmus was leaving. The two seemed to exchange pleasantries before going their separate ways, with Erasmus returning to a joyous Boks squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the first time since 2009, the Springboks now hold The Freedom Cup after recording their second win over the All Blacks in the space of a week. New Zealand were beaten 31-27 in Johannesburg last Saturday, and once again fell 18-12 in a thrilling Test at Cape Town’s DHL Stadium.

Three penalty goals from Damian McKenzie saw the All Blacks race out to a somewhat strong lead during the first half as they took a 9-3 advantage into the break. But the Springboks hit back almost immediately in the second term, and it was their skipper who led the way.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Two-time Rugby World Cup winner Siya Kolisi scored the first try of the Test in the 48th minute and that seemed to spur the hosts towards greatness as the crowd chanted passionately from their corner. Boks hooker Malcolm Marx scored the only other try on the night.

The All Blacks had a chance to take the lead inside the final 10 minutes but McKenzie’s shot at goal went wide. Instead, the All Blacks will be left to wonder what could’ve been after falling victim to their own inaccuracies and the “small margins” of Test rugby.

“A hell of a Test match. Firstly, I’d just like to congratulate South Africa. They know how to get it done, don’t they? They took their opportunities, especially when they’re in the 22 and they finished them,” Robertson told reporters.

“Congratulations to them, Siya and Rassie.

“It’s been a hell of a tour. We’ve had our opportunities, we’ve created enough but we just haven’t finished them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We talk about being proud of all our efforts and how much care and what we did physically and stuff but the black jersey demands the best of us and finishing off what we’ve created.

“Small margins, Test footy. Some great things to see and some great young players coming through but not the result.”

When the full-time whistle sounded at the Cape Town venue, the Springboks rightfully began to celebrate their Freedom Cup triumph. It’s been 15 years since they held the Cup, but the two-time defending World Cup champions created more history on a fateful September evening.

As for the All Blacks, it was the fourth time in as many Tests that they’ve failed to score a single point in the final 20 minutes. ‘Razor’ Robertson’s men have also lost three of seven matches this year, which included a shock loss to Argentina in Wellington last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robertson was asked to pinpoint where it was going wrong for the All Blacks. The coach paused before explaining further how small margins go a long way to determining the victor at this level.

“Probably converting a couple of opportunities with kicking a goal here and there, as simple as that really,” Robertson said.

“You’ve got a team who are hugely desperate and world number one, you’re away for a couple of weeks and we had two chances to win it, we didn’t take it and that’s Test footy.

“It’s there, that’s the great thing about it. It’s there for us. We’ve got to be brave and be clutch and take it.”

