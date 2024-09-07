Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
34 - 19
FT
19 - 50
FT
68 - 14
FT
37 - 29
FT
62 - 5
FT
36 - 32
FT
36 - 12
FT
16 - 34
FT
24 - 25
FT
41 - 24
FT
14 - 41
FT
18 - 12
FT
Today
15:00
Today
22:05
Tomorrow
00:35
Tomorrow
09:00
The Rugby Championship

Springboks player ratings vs All Blacks | The Rugby Championship

By Daniel Gallan
Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx (second right) celebrates with Cheslin Kolbe (second left) after scoring a try during The Rugby Championship win over the All Blacks (Photo by Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images)

Springboks player ratings: For the second week in a row, South Africa beat New Zealand after being second best for much of the contest. That is not a dig at the double Rugby World Cup champions but a sign of their powerful will and immense strength in depth.

ADVERTISEMENT

This 18-12 win in Cape Town was hard won, but there is no doubting they deserved it after keeping the All Blacks at arm’s length while taking their chances when they were presented.

This win, their fourth in a row against their great rivals, also secures the Freedom Cup, the floating trophy shared between the sides, for the first time since 2009. With an 11 points lead now secured over New Zealand on The Rugby Championship table, the title is all-but theirs as well.

The scrappy nature of the game is reflected in some below-par individual scores, but some stand-out performances from a few key individuals got the job done. Here are the Springboks player ratings:

15. Willie le Roux – 6
Not at his best, but his presence alone gave the All Blacks something to consider on defence. Whether joining the line at first receiver or looping round to spark an attack, his distribution caused the occasional threat.

22m Entries

Avg. Points Scored
2
6
Entries
Avg. Points Scored
1.5
6
Entries

14. Canan Moodie – 3 (replaced by Lukhanyo Am, 46 minutes)
Was too often caught in no-man’s land on the rush defence. Struggled to get into the game and was too soft on a few tackles. Earns points for chasing long-range high kicks.

13. Jesse Kriel – 6
Loses points for the general inaccuracy of the rush defence. As the generalissimo in this department, he has to shoulder some blame but no doubt the problems lie on the training pitch. Otherwise dependable when tackling and offered an option with ball in hand, particularly when cleaning up messy situations in the trams.

ADVERTISEMENT

12. Damian de Allende – 9
Superb. The only South African who seemed to storm over the gainline with every carry. Made 56 metres – more than any of his teammates – from 11 carries and 10 passes, proving he is more than just a battering ram. For good measure, he won an important steal over the ball when the All Blacks were mounting a siege inside South Africa’s half. When do we start talking about him in the same breath as Jean de Villiers in terms of the greatest South African 12s of the modern era?

11. Cheslin Kolbe – 9
Is he the best player in the world? He’s up there, isn’t he? Forget the gimmick lineout throw, this performance had it all. Tackles on much larger men. Swift hands when sending it down the line. Superhuman leaps to secure high balls. But most impressive of all is his footwork. And though he fed off scraps for much of the game, that was more than enough for this master chef to serve up a sumptuous feast of dancing feet and twisted ankles.

10. Handre Pollard – 5 (replaced by Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 53)
Solid but unspectacular. Neither set the pulse racing or controlled the game. Wasn’t helped by his forwards getting bossed at the breakdown but it wasn’t exactly a show that inks his name on the team sheet moving forward. Still, his unnerving accuracy off the tee meant the Boks stayed in the fight despite being second best while he was on the pitch.

9. Grant Williams – 5.5 (replaced by Jaden Hendrikse, 60)
Started poorly but grew as the game went on. Like Pollard, he wasn’t helped by the lack of consistent front-foot ball. Once he received better service in front of him his box kicking improved.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Ox Nche – 8 (replaced by Gerhard Steenkamp, 57)
Eased into the game by consuming several All Blacks scrums and was a menace throughout his stay. His work-rate was immense and he hammered everything in black that came his way. A wonderful day out for the salad-dodger.

2. Bongi Mbonambi – 4 (replaced by Malcolm Marx, 45)
Missed his jumper from his first two throws and just about got away with the third. That’s not entirely on him as the lineout was a mess, but he has to take some stick for that. Otherwise lacked the heft of Codie Taylor and Marx.

Turnovers

4
Turnovers Won
9
15
Turnovers Lost
15

3. Frans Malherbe – 6 (replaced by Vincent Koch, 53)
Used well as a battering ram in the close exchanges, and once again was a titan in the scrum. But a relatively quiet game means he registers a mid-table score.

4. Eben Etzebeth – 8
Immense. As he so often does he seemed to grow as the game approached its crescendo. He has developed this new trait of receiving the ball, standing still for a moment and then cranking through the gears as his powerful legs compel him over the advantage line. Is there a better lock in the game at present? Just an enormous contribution from the enormous man.

5. Ruan Nortje – 6
The occasional good read on the All Blacks lineout, as well as some stiff carries and tackles, doesn’t quite make up for the chaos that was the Springboks’ lineout in the first half. Too many decoy jumpers and overcomplicated routines looked a bit amateur at times. But he will learn from the experience and deserves credit for making 16 tackles, more than anyone else on the pitch.

6. Siya Kolisi – 7 (replaced by Kwagga Smith, 56)
Was everywhere. In the loose, in heavy traffic, charging with the ball and hurling himself into contact. Did it all with a fractured cheekbone having promised this week that everything he did on the pitch was for his country. Sometimes the guff served by the Boks can be saccharine, but when it is backed up by performances such as this one it all starts to make sense. That he scored the try that shifted momentum is a fitting thread to the narrative.

7. Pieter-Steph du Toit – 7
Not his usual elite performance but he still hammered 13 tackles and made 31 metres in the carry, mostly into two All Blacks from close range. That might be his most quiet game in green and it still deserves an above average score.

8. Jasper Wiese – 6 (replaced by Elrigh Louw, 53)
A touch one dimensional, carrying like a bulldozer but lacking the rangy bursts and silky touches that can also break tight games open. Was unlucky to be on the receiving end of collective punishment early in the game but one a big steal early doors when New Zealand were pressing in South Africa’s 22.

Replacements:
16. Malcolm Marx – 9.5
A near-perfect performance from arguably South Africa’s greatest ever hooker. Made an immediate impact off the bench, finding his jumper at a lineout and then carrying twice in a minute to haul the Springboks close to the All Blacks’ line. That sequence ended with Etzebeth almost scoring a try and, from then, the home side effectively controlled the game. Was rewarded with a try of his own when he peeled off the back of a maul down the blindside.

17. Gerhard Steenkamp – 6
A great addition to the group. Scarcely put a foot wrong.

18. Vincent Koch – 7
Some big carries. Added mobility in the close battles and proved his all-court game.

19. Kwagga Smith – 7
These sorts of contributions off the bench have become the norm now. One of the most remarkable players in the game at present.

20. Elrigh Louw – 7
Impressive. Should be starting both games against Argentina.

21. Jaden Hendrikse – 6
It was his dinked kick over the top that had Kolbe tearing towards the ball in space before the winger was taken out by Tyrel Lomax. It was a sharp piece of work from Hendrikse when the temptation would have been to conserve possession. The subsequent penalty was kicked into the corner and Marx scored the game-winning try.

22. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu – 6
Sliced through New Zealand’s defence late in the game to win a massive territorial gain. Missed a few shots at goal but otherwise felt like a slight improvement on what had come before.

23. Lukhanyo Am – 4
Less flashy than we are accustomed but he did the dirty work, helping to secure a ball on the hour mark when it looked lost. Appears to be stuck without a clear role in the side. Like Moodie, he was in no-man’s land on the rush defence.

Related

All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

The All Blacks have lost The Freedom Cup with the Springboks winning another tense Test 18-12 at Cape Town’s DHL Stadium.

Read Now

In this episode of Walk the Talk, Jim Hamilton chats with double World Cup winner Damian de Allende about all things Springbok rugby, including RWC2023 and the upcoming Ireland series. Watch now for free on RugbyPass TV

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

It’s second chance Saturday for Ireland in men's world rankings

2

Rassie Erasmus reacts to All Blacks’ changes after injuries to key players

3

All Blacks lose their ‘Pieter-Steph’ for Freedom Cup decider against Boks

4

Rassie Erasmus explains Springboks’ unusual team announcement

5

Will Jordan on whether he’d beat Boks Kolbe and Arendse in 100m dash

6

Assistant coach’s warning for Springboks as All Blacks look to bounce back

7

All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

8

5’7” wing Cheslin Kolbe explains brutal bump on lock Scott Barrett

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels

Pragmatism is required from Rassie Erasmus' evolving group if South Africa are to scale new heights.

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'It's up to Steve Borthwick to make England's brave new world work'

The RFU's new Professional Game Agreement places more control in the head coach's hands, but more pressure upon his shoulders.

FEATURE

From euphoria to scandal: French rugby's summer of unmitigated woe

A year after the Rugby World Cup feelgood, the French game has lurched from crisis to crisis.

Comments on RugbyPass

D
DP 5 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

Add Mounga , Smith, Retallick and all of a sudden you’re playing a different beast. Perspective needed. Boks haven’t played well but can only get better as can NZ, Tonyball is going through it’s teething phase..

36 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 7 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs All Blacks | The Rugby Championship

Crap ratings. Read planet rugby’s ratings for a more balanced, fairer assessment.

1 Go to comments
D
DP 8 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

Yep. Strange beast this match. Hardly a classic.

36 Go to comments
C
CT 9 minutes ago
It’s second chance Saturday for Ireland in men's world rankings

Boring

22 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 13 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

Suspect they’ll send a fresh touring party to Argentina and rest many of these players for the final game against Argentina at home. Give their bodies a break and some time off with the families.

36 Go to comments
H
Herman 18 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

Although it was a typical test - too many basic mistakes by both teams. In that it was not a great test - I expected more from both teams - many unforced errors. Yet some great moments and nothing was a gift.

36 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 19 minutes ago
The big four era: where the World Rugby rankings will end after 2024

Poophol

79 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 21 minutes ago
The big four era: where the World Rugby rankings will end after 2024

Aged well.

79 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 22 minutes ago
Prepare for the Springboks' wheels to fall off

Sage words.

79 Go to comments
C
Cosmo 22 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

I absolutely agree with that, these Boks are the real deal

36 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 23 minutes ago
Prepare for the Springboks' wheels to fall off

When should we start preparing?

79 Go to comments
b
by 24 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

Phew. Great to watch but one wonders just how much these bodies can absorb.

Brutal.

36 Go to comments
C
Cosmo 28 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

Good reply..👍 I'm just not seeing much potential & much (if any) improvement from game to game. I just feel with the calibre of coach SR is, he would have introduced some better basic structures & plays etc. The first half of the first half was terrible for the AB's. Oh well, I guess I'll have to wait for game number 8 & hope they're clicking by then.!

36 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 30 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

You Sir sound ungratful. Leave your adress and we can send you an All Black shirt.

36 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 31 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

To be fair any other team would have lost to the Springboks today aswell. They pride themself on D and get really p!$$ed when other teams score against them. Like Voldemort the AB will return but just remember that the Springboks are Harry Potter in this story🤪

36 Go to comments
C
Cosmo 36 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

Well I did say the Boks deserved their win, I was definitely watching 2 teams, how could you not. You say the Boks fixed their defense (agreed) hence no AB tries, but that's exactly what I'm talking about. I don't know what the statistics are, but I don't know how many times the AB's have been try-less.?

36 Go to comments
C
Cam 38 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

Fast forward to Wilson and Kirwan having breakdown, on The Breakdown.

36 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 39 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

Doesn’t sound ethical. Jamie Wall you say?


He must be a complete and utter $&?! and a #%*¥ poes.

110 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 44 minutes ago
New Zealand vs South Africa | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Looking forward to two things by Monday. 1. Ben Smith’s next article. 2. The mathematical permutations for Ireland to take the no.1 spot.

32 Go to comments
C
Cam 44 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

Ben Smith is the rage-baiting alter ego of somewhat-more-serious rugby journo, Jamie Wall. I'd wager he isn't the only one on RugbyPass plying a cash-for-clicks trade under a pseudonym.

110 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE 'I hate the name Cape Crusaders': Meet the South African fans who support the All Blacks 'I hate the name Cape Crusaders': Meet the South African fans who support the All Blacks
Search