Harlequins sign trio of international forwards

Harlequins have announced a hat-trick of international signings ahead of the 2024-25 Premiership Women’s Rugby season.

Canada back-row Sara Svoboda, Spain tight-head Laura Delgado and Sweden utility forward Maja Meuller each signed on the dotted line at The Stoop on Thursday.

Svoboda and Meuller head to south-west London from Loughborough Lightning, where they had both played their English club rugby since the 2020-21 season.

Canadian flanker Svoboda, who has won 26 caps for her country and played at Women’s Rugby World Cup 2021, made 42 league and cup appearances for Lightning, scoring five tries. Meuller, meanwhile, played 57 times for Loughborough and notched 12 tries.

They will be joined at Quins by Delgado. The Spain captain has represented Exeter Chiefs and Gloucester-Hartpury in the English top-flight, helping the Circus to back-to-back championship titles.

Delgado started Gloucester-Hartpury’s 2023 Premier 15s final victory against former club Exeter but did not take part in this year’s play-offs having returned to Spain to focus on Las Leonas’ WXV play-off against Wales.

“I can’t wait to start this new stage, I am delighted to have this opportunity to wear the colours of a classic rugby club,” Delgado said.

“I am full of energy, enthusiasm and commitment to do my best and work to achieve our goals together.”

Svoboda added: “Heading into a World Cup year, I’m eager to embrace this new challenge and to do my utmost to uphold the tradition of Harlequins rugby.

“I’m extremely honoured to be the first Canadian women’s international to represent Harlequins and I’m beyond excited to make my mark alongside an incredible group of players.”