Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
35 - 15
FT
10 - 25
FT
25 - 10
FT
24 - 29
FT
34 - 0
FT
42 - 9
FT
10 - 17
FT
22 - 9
FT
31 - 7
FT
29 - 19
FT
Tomorrow
07:00
Tomorrow
07:00
Tomorrow
07:00
Tomorrow
09:15
Tomorrow
09:15
Tomorrow
09:15
Tomorrow
11:30
Tomorrow
11:30
Tomorrow
11:30
Tomorrow
11:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
09:00
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
11:30
Challenge Cup

Gloucester breeze past Scarlets as Wales star exits with injury

By PA
Christian Wade of Gloucester celebrates scoring a try during the EPCR Challenge Cup match between Gloucester Rugby and Scarlets at Kingsholm Stadium on January 10, 2025 in Gloucester, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Gloucester coasted to a 31-7 European Challenge Cup victory over Scarlets at Kingsholm.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cherry and Whites established a 19-point lead at the interval and scored five tries in all.

Gloucester struck after five minutes when scrum-half Caolan Englefield sniped over to celebrate the new contract he signed on Wednesday and Santiago Carreras converted.

Scarlets suffered a big blow when Sam Costelow departed clutching his shoulder and that could also spell bad news for Wales ahead of Warren Gatland naming his Six Nations squad on Monday.

Fixture
Challenge Cup
Gloucester
31 - 7
Full-time
Scarlets
All Stats and Data

Gloucester extended their lead as Jack Clement profited from a rolling maul and Carreras converted.

Full-back George Barton then used his speed to squeeze over in the corner after Scarlets had failed to turn pressure into points.

Seb Blake secured Gloucester’s bonus point from a catch-and-drive lineout move, but there was some Scarlets joy 14 minutes from time.

Ioan Lloyd floated a kick into the hands of Taine Plumtree and the flanker fed centre Eddie James.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Christian Wade showed off his footballing ability to round off matters for Gloucester and Barton added the extras.

Related

Pierre Schoeman tipped to pip Andrew Porter to Lions Test jersey

Judging by most pundits’ predictions after the Autumn Nations Series in November, Ireland’s Andrew Porter is considered a shoo-in for the British & Irish Lions No.1 jersey when their Test series against Australia kicks off six months from now.

Read Now


To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here 

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Leinster prop Michael Milne on verge of joining Munster

2

Maro Itoje ends his association with Roc Nation Sports

3

Ex-England flyhalf says All Blacks scared of playing Springboks at Eden Park

4

The top five Test matches in 2025

5

Stuart Hogg sentenced and fined in domestic violence case

6

Former Springboks Coach explains why Rassie Erasmus is such an 'Extraordinary Coach'

7

Six players Rassie Erasmus must hand Springbok debuts to in 2025

8

'Best forward in the country': Dallaglio calls for new England captain

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Salmaan Moerat: 'I’ve not really processed the magnitude of leading the Springboks'

The politically engaged first Muslim captain of South Africa is unique in his background, ability and leadership credentials.

LONG READ

Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

The four-time Champions Cup winners are looking in imperious form with the methods of the revered Springbok coach to the fore

LONG READ

Why teenager Henry Pollock is 'ready now' to play in new-look England back row

The Northampton Saints tyro and Saracens barnstormer Tom Willis are strong Six Nations contenders, according to Lawrence Dallaglio.

Comments on RugbyPass

0
007 14 minutes ago
Ex-England flyhalf says All Blacks scared of playing Springboks at Eden Park

🤣🤣😂😂 Nice sarcasm to scab a laugh!

35 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Should Tom Willis start for England in the Six Nations?

Ireland might well be vulnerable after a shaky autumn IF they go behind but it will still be a tough gig for England and they will do very well to win over in Dublin. Nothing motivates the Celts like playing England and I’ve got a hunch Prendergast might just deliver for them, he reminds me an awful lot of a certain Mr Sexton! Even then, I still can’t quite see england beating France with their defensive woes and it will be some turn around if Joe el abd can get the kind of cohesive tune required out of them in that regard. Either way it’s gonna be box office, as always…


Edit: I see bill is attempting to pour some oil on troubled waters and buy some time but if England don’t get their defensive act together very quickly in the 6N, the pressure will really build on that front too. Interesting times…

22 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
One breakout player from each NZ Super Rugby Pacific team for 2025

Interesting discussion going on regarding the Crusaders captaincy. Scott Barrett , an outstanding lock and captain has rightfully been left to concentrate on the All Black captain's job. David Havili and Codie Taylor are 2 obvious candidates.Both would be great choices. Personally Codie Taylor would be my choice. It is often forgotten that when he rejoined the Crusaders last year after his sabbatical, he was the captain and the teams form markedly improved. That was a launch pad for his outstanding All Black year. Tom Christie is a real leader too. Who ever gets it I will be happy , as they are all outstanding rugby players and men.

10 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
Should Tom Willis start for England in the Six Nations?

It doesn't work like that in practice FL!

22 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
Should Tom Willis start for England in the Six Nations?

You may be right, perhaps the political change will take centre stage Ed. But if England can repeat their win over Ireland last season they have three home matches in a row and could get to 4-0. Optimistic maybe but I suspect England will be looking forward to Dublin.

22 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Maro Itoje ends his association with Roc Nation Sports

I remember getting around Durbs with ND Ten Toes.

1 Go to comments
T
TD 2 hours ago
Hansen saga has no winners but rugby needs characters and referees – Andy Goode

"Hansen clearly did that when he said it “seemed like 16 men against us instead of 15” because you can’t be allowed to question a referee’s integrity or insinuate that something untoward might be going on without firm evidence to back it up.


I’m sure he didn’t intend to accuse Busby of anything as being up against 16 men, or 12 in the case of football is a phrase flippantly used the world over, but there’s no doubt he should have known better."


I give this a 9/10 for mental gymnastics as the level of difficulty was quite high. The author quotes Hansen directly but decides he could not have meant what he said because lots of other people say it. The author seems to recognize that the statement is still problematic.


"Being a rugby referee can seem like a thankless task at times and it’s regrettable that this episode doesn’t help in that regard but I don’t think it’s helpful to overprotect officials either."


Author seems to recognise the need to protect refs from such criticism but seems to think there is a slippery slope situation if they are offered too much protection. I guess refs feeling secure in their roles and being protected from accusations of cheating might lead to worst case scenarios like more people wanting to become refs? I'm really not sure what the issue of overprotecting refs might be.

8 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
La Rochelle name 7-1 split for Leinster but giant star is missing

Could be a false alarm. Braxton hicks.

3 Go to comments
R
Robespierre 3 hours ago
La Rochelle name 7-1 split for Leinster but giant star is missing

I heard his water already broke

3 Go to comments
P
Pablo 3 hours ago
Hansen saga has no winners but rugby needs characters and referees – Andy Goode

"we all love watching the likes of Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and co debating decisions in football, being engaging and having an opinion."


Sure? Actually those absurd and useless conversations about refs is one of the things I find most detestable about football.

8 Go to comments
G
Gwangi 5 hours ago
Mack Hansen banned for ref blast but free to play in Six Nations

At the end of the day this guy should be setting an example to youngsters, his reaction is that of a petulant child , he should get the full ban , not a reduction so he can get more caps. As Nigel Owen would say, this is not football!!

8 Go to comments
O
OJohn 5 hours ago
Kurtley Beale handed career lifeline despite ongoing injury layoff

Only a kiwi coach in Australia trying to undermine Australian rugby would sign Beale

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 5 hours ago
Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

Nah, everyone would be entertained by that prospect on one level or another!

32 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 5 hours ago
Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

I felt disappointed in myself

32 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 5 hours ago
Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

Haha, yes expectations are slightly lower around twickers these days…

32 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 5 hours ago
Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

Yeah, would be just like the halcyon days of Eddie all over again!


Ps what’s with the downvote on your own post…?

32 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 5 hours ago
Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

Could well be the way it plays but Scotland at Murrayfield following England at home in wk 1 will be a tough challenge for Ireland and that might just be the one to end their run in that pairing…

32 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 5 hours ago
Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

I guess you’re right. Leinster/Ireland have made it a habit of falling off at the business end.

🥴

32 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 5 hours ago
Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

Money will be good at England. Also less pressure to do well. Cushy. 😗

32 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 5 hours ago
Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

I’d love to see ROG coach England. imagine the media bustups. Pop corn for days.

32 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Should Tom Willis start for England in the Six Nations? Should Tom Willis start for England in the Six Nations?
Search