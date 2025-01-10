Gloucester breeze past Scarlets as Wales star exits with injury

Gloucester coasted to a 31-7 European Challenge Cup victory over Scarlets at Kingsholm.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cherry and Whites established a 19-point lead at the interval and scored five tries in all.

Gloucester struck after five minutes when scrum-half Caolan Englefield sniped over to celebrate the new contract he signed on Wednesday and Santiago Carreras converted.

Scarlets suffered a big blow when Sam Costelow departed clutching his shoulder and that could also spell bad news for Wales ahead of Warren Gatland naming his Six Nations squad on Monday.

Gloucester Scarlets All Stats and Data

Gloucester extended their lead as Jack Clement profited from a rolling maul and Carreras converted.

Full-back George Barton then used his speed to squeeze over in the corner after Scarlets had failed to turn pressure into points.

Seb Blake secured Gloucester’s bonus point from a catch-and-drive lineout move, but there was some Scarlets joy 14 minutes from time.

Ioan Lloyd floated a kick into the hands of Taine Plumtree and the flanker fed centre Eddie James.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Christian Wade showed off his footballing ability to round off matters for Gloucester and Barton added the extras.