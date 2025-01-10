Northern Edition

British & Irish Lions

Pierre Schoeman tipped to pip Andrew Porter to Lions Test jersey

Pierre Schoeman of Scotland arrives during the Autumn Nations Series 2024 match between Scotland and Fijiat Scottish Gas Murrayfield on November 02, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Euan Cherry/Getty Images)

Judging by most pundits’ predictions after the Autumn Nations Series in November, Ireland’s Andrew Porter is considered a shoo-in for the British & Irish Lions No.1 jersey when their Test series against Australia kicks off six months from now.

But three weeks out from a Six Nations Championship which will make or break the hopes of many aspiring tourists, the man who routinely receives roars of ‘Schoo’ from fans each time he gets the ball in his hands has been backed to give Porter a run for his money Down Under.

Pierre Schoeman has become a pillar of consistency for both Edinburgh and Scotland since qualifying on residency for his adopted country in 2021.

The 30-year-old has featured in 37 of Scotland’s 42 Tests since his debut against Tonga in October 2021, starting 31 of them, including their last 14 Six Nations matches.

He and fellow prop Zander Fagerson, one of eight Scottish Lions in 2021 and a strong contender for a second tour this summer, are almost permanent fixtures when it comes to the biggest Tests.

Schoeman, originally from Mbombela (formerly Nelspruit), in Mpumalanga province, could become the seventh South African-born Lion of the professional era, following Mike Catt (1997 and 2001), Matt Stevens (2005 and 2009), Brad Barritt (2013), CJ Stander (2017), Allan Dell (2017) and current team-mate Duhan van der Merwe, who toured in 2021.

Asked if he sees Schoeman becoming a Lion, Edinburgh coach Sean Everitt had no doubt about his compatriot’s prospects.

“I certainly do,” he said. “There’s obviously a lot of competition in that position. But if you look at Pierre’s performances in the Scottish jersey, his performances for Edinburgh and then building up into the autumn series, he’s certainly been one of the standout players in that position.

“It would be great to see Zander [Fagerson] and Pierre wearing the Lions jersey in a Test match against Australia. I think that’ll be great for Scottish rugby and it is a possibility for both of them to be able to get a start.

“Like I said, there is competition for that jersey, but if Pierre keeps performing the way he does and consistently in the Six Nations, there’s no reason why he can’t be there.”

While England’s Ellis Genge and possibly Wales’ Nicky Smith will also be in the Lions’ loosehead mix, Schoeman’s latest feat marks him out as a player able to make a big impact when his team needs it.

Pierre Schoeman
Scotland’s loosehead prop Pierre Schoeman (C) is tackled by Ireland’s prop Andrew Porter during the France 2023 Rugby World Cup Pool B match between Ireland and Scotland at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris on October 7, 2023. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

After a rare faux-pas in collecting a crass, and costly, yellow card in the first of two URC meetings with Scottish rivals Glasgow over the festive period, Schoeman started the second fixture on the bench at Murrayfield.

But after joining the fray early in the second half, Schoeman made the game-winning play when he threaded a grubber kick into space behind the Glasgow defence. After Edinburgh regathered, the barrel-chested prop barged his way through three would-be tacklers and twisted over for the clinching try.

“It was a great try and an unbelievable triple effort from him,” Everitt said. “You look at the kick and he saw the space and took it, but it’s what happens after that which is most amazing. If you look at his work-rate off the ball after the kick, it’s absolutely amazing. He actually deserved to score that in the end.

“When you are playing in big games like that, you need your big players to stand up. He certainly came on and made a massive impact both in attack and defence. That’s what you want and expect from your international players. If they’re able to produce that in big Test matches, then they should be able to produce it for their franchises.”

While Schoeman lines up in an Edinburgh side aiming for a first away win since April in Saturday’s European Challenge Cup group game against Vannes in Brittany, club co-captain Grant Gilchrist will be absent.

The Scotland lock, who started three of their four autumn Tests alongside Scott Cummings in the second row, picked up a hand injury in the first URC match against Glasgow, which he aggravated in training this week.

Gilchrist will also miss Edinburgh’s final Challenge Cup pool game against Georgian side Black Lion on 19 January, but Everitt played down any concerns the issue could hinder his Six Nations prospects.

“We just feel we need to give him time to let that heal so he won’t be available for selection for the next two weeks,” said the head coach. “It shouldn’t take much longer than two weeks, bearing in mind he had a week off and then he aggravated it again at training.

Pierre Schoeman
Pierre Schoeman of Edinburgh arrives before the United Rugby Championship match between Leinster and Edinburgh at the RDS Arena in Dublin. (Photo By Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

“For us it’s about getting him ready for either the following week (Edinburgh travel to Scarlets on 25 January) or the Six Nations.”

Scotland open their campaign against Italy at Murrayfield on 1 February, the first of two home matches to start the tournament with Ireland the visitors the following weekend.

As Gregor Townsend prepares to announce his squad next week, there is a late opportunity for Edinburgh tighthead Javan Sebastian to stake a claim.

The 30-year-old suffered a quad injury in pre-season and then injured his shoulder in his comeback match for the club’s A team in October, but has earned a first start of the season against Vannes after replacement outings in Edinburgh’s last three games.

“He’s had to be patient and unfortunately he has had a bit of bad luck with injury, but he’s got an opportunity now to start,” Everitt added.

“It’s also an opportunity for Javan to get back into the Scottish mix. We’re expecting a big game from him.”

