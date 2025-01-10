Northern Edition

United Rugby Championship

Leinster prop Michael Milne on verge of joining Munster

Michael Milne of Leinster before the United Rugby Championship match between Leinster and Connacht at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Munster are closing in on a deal that will take Leinster loosehead Michael Milne to Limerick less than a year after they failed in a bid to lure him away from the runaway United Rugby Championship leaders.

RugbyPass sources in Ireland have indicated that a deal could be on the cards after Milne, who has also played at tighthead, has slipped further down the Leinster pecking order this season.

Milne, who came through the Leinster Academy and made his debut against Benetton in September 2019, has been leapfrogged by Jack Boyle who has become Leo Cullen’s chief support to Andrew Porter and the ageing Cian Healy.

It could mean that former Ireland under-20 international Milne, who will be 26 in February, may decide to cut his losses after being restricted to only 48 appearances in six years and to seek more regular game time elsewhere.

Milne, who has scored 12 tries for Leinster, hasn’t crossed the whitewash this season in the six games he has played and was on Munster and Connacht’s radar last season but, in May, signed a new deal to stay with the province this season.

But Munster, despite not having a coach in place for next season, could take advantage of the lack of regular action for Milne, a native of Crinkle in County Offaly, to make another move.

Milne, who helped Cistercian College win their first-ever Leinster Schools Rugby Senior Cup in 2015 before four years later becoming a member of the Ireland U20 squad, won a Six Nations Grand Slam title.

He was called into the senior squad two years ago without winning a cap, but the prospect of winning top honours for his country are almost non-existent unless he can find more regular time on the pitch than he gets at the moment.

Especially with the words of scrum coach Robin McBryde ringing in his ears, who told The42 in September: “It’s very hard because you’re trying to service them and do them justice because they’re all working hard.

‘They’re all chomping at the bit, but the reality is, if you’re involved in this region, then you’re not going to get that many opportunities. So when you do get it, you’ve got to be able to grasp it and hang on to it,” he said.

Comments

2 Comments
i
irish 6 hours ago

we needed this. get bleuler in permanently and get rid of loughman. develop wycherley and kieran ryan

R
Rob 5 hours ago

You won’t get an NIQ at the expense of an IQ player don’t be thick

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Search