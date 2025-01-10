Northern Edition

Investec Champions Cup

Tadhg Furlong returns as Leinster name bombsquad bench for La Rochelle

Tadhg Furlong of Leinster celebrates a try by Josh van der Flier of Leinster during the Heineken Champions Cup Semi Final match between Leinster and Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Tadhg Furlong will make his long-awaited return to the Leinster starting XV on Sunday as he earns his 150th cap for the province in their Investec Champions Cup clash with La Rochelle at Stade Marcel Deflandre.

It will be Furlong’s first appearance since the October victory over Munster at Croke Park.

The Ireland international is named in the front row alongside Cian Healy and Rónan Kelleher, as Leinster look to build on their campaign against the defending champions.

Video Spacer

Gary Gold on disagreements when in charge at Bath | RPTV

Former bath and Springbok assistant coach Gary Gold opens up on his time at Bath. Watch the full episode of Boks Office now on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Jamison Gibson-Park also reaches 150 caps and starts at scrum-half, pairing with Sam Prendergast at flyhalf.

All Blacks star Jordie Barrett is named on the bench, as is Springbok giant RG Snyman.

Investec Champions Cup
La Rochelle
09:15
12 Jan 25
Leinster
Caelan Doris captains the side from number eight, with Josh van der Flier and Ryan Baird completing the back row. Joe McCarthy and James Ryan form the second-row partnership, while the experienced midfield duo of Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw feature in the centres.

The back three sees Jamie Osborne at full-back, supported by wingers Jordan Larmour and Jimmy O’Brien. A strong bench includes Gus McCarthy, Jack Conan, Rabah Slimani, Andrew Porter, Luke McGrath and Ross Byrne, as well as the aforementioned Barrett and Snyman.

Georgia’s Nika Amashukeli will referee the match which kicks off at 3.15pm Irish time.

Leinster Rugby:
15. Jamie Osborne
14. Tommy O’Brien
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. Jimmy O’Brien
10. Sam Prendergast
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Cian Healy
2. Rónan Kelleher
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Joe McCarthy
5. James Ryan
6. Ryan Baird
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris CAPTAIN

Replacements
16. Gus McCarthy
17. Andrew Porter
18. Rabah Slimani
19. RG Snyman
20. Jack Conan
21. Luke McGrath
22. Ross Byrne
23. Jordie Barrett

Michael Cheika: 'There is still always the time to rip into someone'

Now aged 57 with a wealth of coaching experience under his belt, including guiding the Wallabies to the 2015 Rugby World Cup final and Argentina to the semi-finals in 2023, Cheika has linked up with Leicester for the 2024/25 season on a one-year deal.

Read Now


Comments

1 Comment
s
steve_toro 6 hours ago

La Rochelle are not the current defending champions. They won in 2022 and 2023

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Latest Features

LONG READ

Salmaan Moerat: 'I’ve not really processed the magnitude of leading the Springboks'

The politically engaged first Muslim captain of South Africa is unique in his background, ability and leadership credentials.

LONG READ

Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

The four-time Champions Cup winners are looking in imperious form with the methods of the revered Springbok coach to the fore

LONG READ

Why teenager Henry Pollock is 'ready now' to play in new-look England back row

The Northampton Saints tyro and Saracens barnstormer Tom Willis are strong Six Nations contenders, according to Lawrence Dallaglio.

Comments on RugbyPass

0
007 16 minutes ago
Ex-England flyhalf says All Blacks scared of playing Springboks at Eden Park

🤣🤣😂😂 Nice sarcasm to scab a laugh!

35 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Should Tom Willis start for England in the Six Nations?

Ireland might well be vulnerable after a shaky autumn IF they go behind but it will still be a tough gig for England and they will do very well to win over in Dublin. Nothing motivates the Celts like playing England and I’ve got a hunch Prendergast might just deliver for them, he reminds me an awful lot of a certain Mr Sexton! Even then, I still can’t quite see england beating France with their defensive woes and it will be some turn around if Joe el abd can get the kind of cohesive tune required out of them in that regard. Either way it’s gonna be box office, as always…


Edit: I see bill is attempting to pour some oil on troubled waters and buy some time but if England don’t get their defensive act together very quickly in the 6N, the pressure will really build on that front too. Interesting times…

22 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
One breakout player from each NZ Super Rugby Pacific team for 2025

Interesting discussion going on regarding the Crusaders captaincy. Scott Barrett , an outstanding lock and captain has rightfully been left to concentrate on the All Black captain's job. David Havili and Codie Taylor are 2 obvious candidates.Both would be great choices. Personally Codie Taylor would be my choice. It is often forgotten that when he rejoined the Crusaders last year after his sabbatical, he was the captain and the teams form markedly improved. That was a launch pad for his outstanding All Black year. Tom Christie is a real leader too. Who ever gets it I will be happy , as they are all outstanding rugby players and men.

10 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
Should Tom Willis start for England in the Six Nations?

It doesn't work like that in practice FL!

22 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
Should Tom Willis start for England in the Six Nations?

You may be right, perhaps the political change will take centre stage Ed. But if England can repeat their win over Ireland last season they have three home matches in a row and could get to 4-0. Optimistic maybe but I suspect England will be looking forward to Dublin.

22 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Maro Itoje ends his association with Roc Nation Sports

I remember getting around Durbs with ND Ten Toes.

1 Go to comments
T
TD 2 hours ago
Hansen saga has no winners but rugby needs characters and referees – Andy Goode

"Hansen clearly did that when he said it “seemed like 16 men against us instead of 15” because you can’t be allowed to question a referee’s integrity or insinuate that something untoward might be going on without firm evidence to back it up.


I’m sure he didn’t intend to accuse Busby of anything as being up against 16 men, or 12 in the case of football is a phrase flippantly used the world over, but there’s no doubt he should have known better."


I give this a 9/10 for mental gymnastics as the level of difficulty was quite high. The author quotes Hansen directly but decides he could not have meant what he said because lots of other people say it. The author seems to recognize that the statement is still problematic.


"Being a rugby referee can seem like a thankless task at times and it’s regrettable that this episode doesn’t help in that regard but I don’t think it’s helpful to overprotect officials either."


Author seems to recognise the need to protect refs from such criticism but seems to think there is a slippery slope situation if they are offered too much protection. I guess refs feeling secure in their roles and being protected from accusations of cheating might lead to worst case scenarios like more people wanting to become refs? I'm really not sure what the issue of overprotecting refs might be.

8 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
La Rochelle name 7-1 split for Leinster but giant star is missing

Could be a false alarm. Braxton hicks.

3 Go to comments
R
Robespierre 3 hours ago
La Rochelle name 7-1 split for Leinster but giant star is missing

I heard his water already broke

3 Go to comments
P
Pablo 3 hours ago
Hansen saga has no winners but rugby needs characters and referees – Andy Goode

"we all love watching the likes of Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and co debating decisions in football, being engaging and having an opinion."


Sure? Actually those absurd and useless conversations about refs is one of the things I find most detestable about football.

8 Go to comments
G
Gwangi 5 hours ago
Mack Hansen banned for ref blast but free to play in Six Nations

At the end of the day this guy should be setting an example to youngsters, his reaction is that of a petulant child , he should get the full ban , not a reduction so he can get more caps. As Nigel Owen would say, this is not football!!

8 Go to comments
O
OJohn 5 hours ago
Kurtley Beale handed career lifeline despite ongoing injury layoff

Only a kiwi coach in Australia trying to undermine Australian rugby would sign Beale

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 5 hours ago
Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

Nah, everyone would be entertained by that prospect on one level or another!

32 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 5 hours ago
Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

I felt disappointed in myself

32 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 5 hours ago
Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

Haha, yes expectations are slightly lower around twickers these days…

32 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 5 hours ago
Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

Yeah, would be just like the halcyon days of Eddie all over again!


Ps what’s with the downvote on your own post…?

32 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 5 hours ago
Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

Could well be the way it plays but Scotland at Murrayfield following England at home in wk 1 will be a tough challenge for Ireland and that might just be the one to end their run in that pairing…

32 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 5 hours ago
Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

I guess you’re right. Leinster/Ireland have made it a habit of falling off at the business end.

🥴

32 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 5 hours ago
Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

Money will be good at England. Also less pressure to do well. Cushy. 😗

32 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 5 hours ago
Could Jacques Nienaber be linked with Ireland job after exerting Bok influence on Leinster?

I’d love to see ROG coach England. imagine the media bustups. Pop corn for days.

32 Go to comments
