Tadhg Furlong returns as Leinster name bombsquad bench for La Rochelle
Tadhg Furlong will make his long-awaited return to the Leinster starting XV on Sunday as he earns his 150th cap for the province in their Investec Champions Cup clash with La Rochelle at Stade Marcel Deflandre.
It will be Furlong’s first appearance since the October victory over Munster at Croke Park.
The Ireland international is named in the front row alongside Cian Healy and Rónan Kelleher, as Leinster look to build on their campaign against the defending champions.
Jamison Gibson-Park also reaches 150 caps and starts at scrum-half, pairing with Sam Prendergast at flyhalf.
All Blacks star Jordie Barrett is named on the bench, as is Springbok giant RG Snyman.
Caelan Doris captains the side from number eight, with Josh van der Flier and Ryan Baird completing the back row. Joe McCarthy and James Ryan form the second-row partnership, while the experienced midfield duo of Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw feature in the centres.
The back three sees Jamie Osborne at full-back, supported by wingers Jordan Larmour and Jimmy O’Brien. A strong bench includes Gus McCarthy, Jack Conan, Rabah Slimani, Andrew Porter, Luke McGrath and Ross Byrne, as well as the aforementioned Barrett and Snyman.
Georgia’s Nika Amashukeli will referee the match which kicks off at 3.15pm Irish time.
Leinster Rugby:
15. Jamie Osborne
14. Tommy O’Brien
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. Jimmy O’Brien
10. Sam Prendergast
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Cian Healy
2. Rónan Kelleher
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Joe McCarthy
5. James Ryan
6. Ryan Baird
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris CAPTAIN
Replacements
16. Gus McCarthy
17. Andrew Porter
18. Rabah Slimani
19. RG Snyman
20. Jack Conan
21. Luke McGrath
22. Ross Byrne
23. Jordie Barrett
To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here
La Rochelle are not the current defending champions. They won in 2022 and 2023