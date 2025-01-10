Tadhg Furlong returns as Leinster name bombsquad bench for La Rochelle

Tadhg Furlong will make his long-awaited return to the Leinster starting XV on Sunday as he earns his 150th cap for the province in their Investec Champions Cup clash with La Rochelle at Stade Marcel Deflandre.

It will be Furlong’s first appearance since the October victory over Munster at Croke Park.

The Ireland international is named in the front row alongside Cian Healy and Rónan Kelleher, as Leinster look to build on their campaign against the defending champions.

Jamison Gibson-Park also reaches 150 caps and starts at scrum-half, pairing with Sam Prendergast at flyhalf.

All Blacks star Jordie Barrett is named on the bench, as is Springbok giant RG Snyman.

Caelan Doris captains the side from number eight, with Josh van der Flier and Ryan Baird completing the back row. Joe McCarthy and James Ryan form the second-row partnership, while the experienced midfield duo of Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw feature in the centres.

The back three sees Jamie Osborne at full-back, supported by wingers Jordan Larmour and Jimmy O’Brien. A strong bench includes Gus McCarthy, Jack Conan, Rabah Slimani, Andrew Porter, Luke McGrath and Ross Byrne, as well as the aforementioned Barrett and Snyman.

Georgia’s Nika Amashukeli will referee the match which kicks off at 3.15pm Irish time.

Leinster Rugby:

15. Jamie Osborne

14. Tommy O’Brien

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Jimmy O’Brien

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Cian Healy

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Joe McCarthy

5. James Ryan

6. Ryan Baird

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris CAPTAIN

Replacements

16. Gus McCarthy

17. Andrew Porter

18. Rabah Slimani

19. RG Snyman

20. Jack Conan

21. Luke McGrath

22. Ross Byrne

23. Jordie Barrett