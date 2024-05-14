Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
7 - 43
FT
26 - 22
FT
40 - 14
FT
21 - 44
FT
31 - 22
FT
17 - 28
FT
31 - 27
FT
32 - 29
FT
21 - 29
FT
48 - 10
FT
40 - 34
FT
90 - 0
FT
20 - 31
FT
20 - 41
FT
24 - 25
FT
34 - 13
FT
47 - 12
FT
58 - 26
FT
61 - 14
FT
26 - 61
FT
Friday
03:05
Friday
05:35
Friday
14:35
Friday
14:35
Friday
22:05
Gallagher Premiership

George Skivington explains why he avoided hosting squad video nasty

By Liam Heagney
The Gloucester team react last Saturday after another Northampton try (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

George Skivington has revealed there was no squad video nasty review of last Saturday’s humiliating loss at Northampton, the Gloucester boss instead explaining it was best that a series of one-to-one reviews were done with players who played in the match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Set to face the Durban-based Sharks in the EPCR Challenge Cup final on May 24 at Tottenham, the Kingsholm outfit sent their second string to Franklin’s Gardens and were blown away, embarrassingly losing 0-90 to the league leaders.

Skivington was adamant that he would take the same approach to selection again, claiming most of the supporters he has met in Gloucester would prefer a big cup final day out as opposed to improving the club’s lowly league position of ninth.

Video Spacer

Pieter-Steph du Toit with Big Jim – Teaser trailer | RPTV

Double World Cup winning Springbok Pieter-Steph du Toit hosts Jim Hamilton in Japan for an all-encompassing chat about the Rugby World Cup, horrific injuries and Chasing the Sun 2. Watch the full chat on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Video Spacer

Pieter-Steph du Toit with Big Jim – Teaser trailer | RPTV

Double World Cup winning Springbok Pieter-Steph du Toit hosts Jim Hamilton in Japan for an all-encompassing chat about the Rugby World Cup, horrific injuries and Chasing the Sun 2. Watch the full chat on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

However, rather than subject the players who were exposed at Northampton to a group review in from of the entire squad, the coach decided to handle things on Monday in private on a one-to-one basis.

“We have done individual reviews this week rather than a team because obviously, we are playing a different team this weekend (against Newcastle),” he explained on Tuesday afternoon when queried by RugbyPass.

Fixture
Gallagher Premiership
Northampton
90 - 0
Full-time
Gloucester
All Stats and Data

“What happened on the weekend was down to the primary thing which was to rotate the squad, so the lads who are playing this week don’t necessarily need to do that [watch the review].

“There was a lot of inexperience out there and that’s probably better done one-on-one sitting in a room and going through it and just making sure we cover everything off like that. We have done all that and we are focused on Newcastle now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Skivington admitted that the two-hour, 160km bus journey back to Gloucester from the East Midlands was an ordeal. “It was quiet. We put the Quins-Exeter game on actually.

“It was a quiet bus so we just watched Quins-Exeter. Not much talking. A lot of reflecting, a lot of things bouncing around your mind obviously.

“Mine goes straight to thinking about the week and how we prepared, were the messages good enough, where did we get that so badly wrong? Not a great bus journey home at all. Very quiet, that would be the way to sum it up.

“We have all got accountability for what happened,” he added. “Most of the guys will be very disappointed in the performance they put out. My job every week, I review how we prepared as a team, what our messages from coaches were, how we trained. In reflection, I don’t think we had a terrible training week. We trained well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Whether we were ready for how good Saints are, maybe not because I have watched that game back four times and to be fair to Saints, they were absolutely ruthless in everything.

“I don’t think I have ever seen a team keep their pedal to the floor like that for 80 minutes in any context. They were on it from minute one and they never let us off, never let us breathe and we struggled with that massively. It’s just a really bad day.

“Really hard to say what we would do differently. We wouldn’t change our approach to it but we would possibly have simplified things maybe even down to you try and kick the first kick-off rather than receive it, try and get in their half, and hope you get a lineout in their half rather than the first lineout is on your half and suddenly there are four lineouts and it was like an avalanche we never got out of.

“Like I say, from the point of view we have got two massive weeks to finish the season, it’s something I have got a lot of notes on and I will think heavily about it in the off-season.

“I don’t anticipate we will be in the position in the Premiership that we will ever be doing that again at the back end of the season, but certainly I have got to work out where our squad is and add a bit of depth.”

Related

Gloucester statement: Kingsholm exit of Jonny May confirmed

Gloucester have confirmed the end-of-season exit of Jonny May, the former England winger who called time on his international career at the end of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

New Zealand v USA | Pacific Four Series 2024 | Full Match Replay

Pieter-Steph du Toit, The Malmesbury Missile, in conversation with Big Jim

Australia v Canada | Pacific Four Series 2024 | Full Match Replay

Rugby Africa Women's Cup | Madagascar v Cameroon | Full Match Replay

The Antoine Dupont Interview

Fresh Starts | Episode 3 | Cobus Reinach

Aotearoa Rugby Podcast | Episode 11

Chasing The Sun | Series 1 Episode 1

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Clip of Louis Rees-Zammit beating defenders in NFL rookie camp sets tongues wagging

2

'Shameful' - Anger as coach accused of damaging Gloucester badge

3

'I will not give names' - O'Gara's withering 18-word take on France star's howler

4

Ireland have at last reacted to the Eben Etzebeth 'arrogance' claim

5

Pieter-Steph du Toit dismisses All Blacks as Boks' hardest RWC match

6

Fissler Confidential: Ulster keen on NZ 10 as Shark departs English shores

7

Exeter boss Rob Baxter decries 'absolute madness' despite win

8

The Johann van Graan verdict on Finn Russell's winning Bath return

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

David Flatman: 'I love watching bone-shuddering tackles, monster ball carries and crushingly intense scrummaging'

Rugby will always be a bit dangerous and not a game for everyone but shouldn't apologise for that, argues the former England prop.

FEATURE

'Nobody wants to go the entire season without a league win' - Falcons aim to avoid equalling record

Newcastle have one match left to break their winless run or join Rotherham and London Welsh in Premiership history.

FEATURE

The pressure is on Razor to find the next All Blacks No 6

The durability and grunt of Jerome Kaino has proven difficult to replace at blindside for the All Blacks

Comments on RugbyPass

J
John 1 hours ago
'All I can say…’: Scott Robertson remains coy about new All Blacks captain

anybody who bends at the waist when they tackle

3 Go to comments
C
Chesterfield 1 hours ago
New Zealand Rugby: Early homecoming for Richie Mo'unga still on the cards

The evidence is not strong that this is necessary. Mounga choked on clutch kicks in the WRC final and lost the match by not performing his core goal kicking role to the level required. He also choked in the Semi final against England and was targeted as the weak point in the defence allowing them to score. Not a test great frankly. Why bend the rules for a player that is competent but not brilliant at test level?

11 Go to comments
S
Scott 2 hours ago
The wily coach facing one of rugby's toughest tests vs Robbie Deans

Dear Robbie, Please return to the Crusaders next season. Sincerely, Scott

1 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Ireland have at last reacted to the Eben Etzebeth 'arrogance' claim

Did the big E call the Irish the ‘White Can’ts’? That would’ve been good

34 Go to comments
S
Scott 2 hours ago
All Black backs Ardie Savea to succeed Sam Cane as New Zealand captain

Dalton Papalii will be lucky to be selected on the Matchday 23. Ardie Savea, Ethan Blackadder, Luke Jacobson, and Peter Lauki are all as good or better openside flankers

9 Go to comments
S
Scott 2 hours ago
All Black backs Ardie Savea to succeed Sam Cane as New Zealand captain

Scott Barrett is a lock and they have a much longer shelf life than a loose forward. Far more likely that Barrett will still demand a starting position based on performance at age 33 at RWC 2027 than Savea, whose explosive athleticism will have declined and he will in all likelihood have been surpassed by Hoskins Sotutu, Wallace Siti, Peter Lauki and Brayden Iose.

9 Go to comments
f
finn 2 hours ago
Ireland have at last reacted to the Eben Etzebeth 'arrogance' claim

Extremely frustrating to get yet more speculation over whether or not Eben actually counted 12 players or not, but honestly big respect to McCloskey for keeping it classy and not pointing out Etzebeth’s hypocrisy. The Irish are a popular team outside of Ireland because they do their talking on the pitch, and its honestly a PR masterclass that they’re keeping it that way following Etzebeth’s provocation.

34 Go to comments
T
Turlough 2 hours ago
Surgery rules Ireland lock Iain Henderson out of Springboks series

Good option for the lineout lost there.

1 Go to comments
D
Dan 3 hours ago
Ireland have at last reacted to the Eben Etzebeth 'arrogance' claim

It’s not like Saffas have a long history of spouting absolute shite at any & every occasion. Oh wait… The dangers of an inferior third world education strike again.

34 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
Ireland have at last reacted to the Eben Etzebeth 'arrogance' claim

I’m so glad we’re revisiting this. Really needs to be dissected further. I’m also so glad that a guy in the stands who wasn’t anywhere near the field when any of it would have been said (and even confirms this) has taken the lead and commented as Ireland. Definitely cleared it all up. This article would be hilarious if it wasn’t so misleading.

34 Go to comments
f
finn 4 hours ago
Gloucester statement: Kingsholm exit of Jonny May confirmed

its such a shame he hasn’t achieved more success at club level. He’s really not been a potent finisher for a while now, but he’s still excellent in the kick chase. That’s the kind of skillset that generally only gets appreciated when you’re playing in premiership and european finals. I’m not sure whether the challenge cup counts given the quality of the competition seems lower than in previous years, but his duel with Mapimpi should be enthralling.

1 Go to comments
H
Hanno 5 hours ago
Ireland have at last reacted to the Eben Etzebeth 'arrogance' claim

The point is the irish players were arrogant,call it like you want sugar coat it aswell but they were you could see it in their way they handeled themselfs on the field when they got something right so dont tell me it was not arrogance it was,you can fool other people but not me,and to say to one of our players see you in the final put a nail in the coffin for this bullsh@t,just be grown men and accept it that you were arrogant,you could if seen it from a mile away, and then you lost to the allblacks what a cocky move that didnt work out for you ,Eben was right when he said u were arrogant,the point is you will deny it because you lost it all just grow some balls and move on we had won you lost accept it.

34 Go to comments
f
finn 5 hours ago
Edinburgh boss backs 'first on the team sheet' to make Scotland debut

“summer tour of North and South America” so its a summer tour of america?

1 Go to comments
V
Vellies 5 hours ago
Ireland have at last reacted to the Eben Etzebeth 'arrogance' claim

Everybody is giving the Irish players the benefit of the doubt in ‘what they meant’, but none of these pundits or commentators offer the same courtesy to Eben. I don’t think Eben went, 1, 2, 3… etc. What might have happened is he didn’t count and when the 3rd or 5th guy said he went, hang on why are so many of them saying this… and then started to concentrate on it more and more as players continue to say it. So no, he didn’t count it, he realised many Irish players said it and made an assumption based on that… The Irish team was VERY confident at the time and I do believe they believed they were going to win the World Cup, which borders a bit on the arrogant side…

34 Go to comments
M
Moby 5 hours ago
Ireland have at last reacted to the Eben Etzebeth 'arrogance' claim

I can see how some of the Irish players would have said”see you in the final” as a gentle comment after a victory. It’s open to interpretation but it’s clumsy language. I don’t know the fella but I assure you Eben doesn’t have an axe to grind with Ireland. He has never been the media seeking pro. Oh and BTW it is I’ll be our winter in July so won’t be wet.

34 Go to comments
R
Roelof 5 hours ago
Ireland have at last reacted to the Eben Etzebeth 'arrogance' claim

*McCloskey*: _I saw this clip. Like, I wasn’t playing that game; I was in the stands…so you don't know sh!t in other words, infact you know just as much as Goode on this matter. I will believe the guy who was on the pitch when things were said as appose to two people speculating over what was said._

34 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 5 hours ago
Ireland have at last reacted to the Eben Etzebeth 'arrogance' claim

@ turlough dream on buddy. Your boys are in for one tough time down in sa this summer…

34 Go to comments
M
Moby 6 hours ago
Ireland have at last reacted to the Eben Etzebeth 'arrogance' claim

I think Goode is looking to establish a platform for himself. Eben said “Probably” so that suggests he wasn’t counting. It’s an estimate Goode. I think even with your short and uneventful experience with the Sharks you probably realise winding up Saffas will get you some airtime. It’s a none event. Move on

34 Go to comments
R
Roelof 6 hours ago
David Flatman: 'I love watching bone-shuddering tackles, monster ball carries and crushingly intense scrummaging'

Rugby has never been as structured and synthetically pleasing as it is at this moment. The game is simply beautiful and messing with it too much will ruin it for everyone. I can't help but feel that over the past decade or so many rules have been changed to accommodate a certain hemisphere and counter another. Perhaps I am wrong but I somehow don’t think so.

2 Go to comments
T
Tom 7 hours ago
Geoff Parling: 'Australian players are realising they can live with these Kiwis'

Noted some excellent defensive steals from the Rebs last week against the Reds, largely J Canham, I think. It’s not a Rolls Royce but they are a real threat with their defensive line out at the beginning matches. What do you make of Canham Nick, WBs squad material?

86 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE David Flatman: 'I love watching bone-shuddering tackles, monster ball carries and crushingly intense scrummaging' David Flatman: 'I love watching bone-shuddering tackles, monster ball carries and crushingly intense scrummaging'
Search