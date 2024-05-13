Gloucester CEO's mixed response to calls for George Skivington sacking
Gloucester CEO Alex Brown has responded to calls from Gloucester fans for head coach George Skivington to be sacked by saying he “absolutely right now” has the club’s backing.
The Cherry and Whites reached the nadir of their season on Saturday by falling to a humiliating 90-0 to Gallagher Premiership leaders Northampton Saints at Franklin’s Gardens, something Brown has apologised to the club’s fans for.
The result against Saints was the latest turn in a strange season for Gloucester, where they have already won the Premiership Rugby Cup, have booked their place in the Challenge Cup final, but are equally languishing in ninth place in the league with only four wins.
Speaking on BBC Radio Gloucestershire this week after the Saints game, Brown did say that fans had to “take this game in context” as Gloucester had one eye on the final on May 24 and had rested plenty of players. On top of that, they were playing the “best-attacking team in the country”.
But it is the nature of the loss that has caused such rancour in the West Country and discontent.
Brown defended his head coach though, describing him and his coaching team as “excellent”.
“I’ve been involved in club rugby and this club for a long time, and I can say that George is an excellent coach,” the former England lock said.
“I can hand on my heart say that he is an excellent coach and the group around him, the coaching staff around him, are also equally excellent.
“I can understand their frustration with team performance but having been around the sport for a long time, it’s never ever quite as simple as change will fix things.”
While Brown is clearly showing his support for Skivington for the rest of the season, he was slightly less committal when looking ahead to next season, and emphasised that there will be a review at the end of the current campaign.
“I think we will look at it as a whole, and we will do that review over the course of the summer, but I’ll go back to my point that George is an excellent coach.
“We’re going to have the review of course, but going into next season George is under contract, I’m not going to talk about suggestions on anything with his employment.”
Gloucester host the winless Newcastle Falcons on Saturday in the final round of the Premiership season, who will view that game as their greatest opportunity to register their first victory.
Jason Ryan knows his craft as forwards coach and I'm sure he’ll hold sway with Scott Robertson of who he feels worthy of selection…his credentials validated when he put a 7xcaps between them front row...Ethan, Samisoni and Lomax on Ellis Park…Go the AB's…4 Go to comments
Fascinating. I’m optimistic about a team coached by Schmiddy, Cron and Parling11 Go to comments
I think if Blackadder is fit, he has to be in the team. If he isn’t, Finau would be good, and I always thought Akira deserved more of a crack at it. I think he looked better than ppl gave him credit.4 Go to comments
Thanks again Nick and interesting comments from Parling about his lineout preferences. Bearing in mind what Schmidt has said about prioritising Oz based players initially we may not see Skeleton until the EOY trip to Ireland and the UK. To me that suggests that Cale has to be ready by then. In the meantime we get 3 jumpers by having 2 jumping locks and a Wright/Swinton/Holloway/Leota type of guy at 6. I think that he (Parling) would do well to coach Valentini and Wilson to jump more. Surely they could learn more about this?11 Go to comments
do what the ABs normally do and cruise around the South Pacific to cherry-pick the contenders4 Go to comments
Good read, GP comes across as a very knowledgeable guy and pretty decent human to boot! Genuinely leaves me wondering though, how Australia’s second city could be in with a serious possibility of being left without a pro team. Just how does that get to happen? Credit to the team though, they’re performing pretty well under some horrible circumstances and pressure on their livelihoods. Whoever made the call to boot out DR, his staff and the structure/connections/succession plans he had put in place in unbelievably short order needs strung up by their most sensitive body parts. Thought that at the time and of course, events unfolded even worse than feared!11 Go to comments
Can’t see an appetite to pick Brad Shields for obvious reasons, but Devan Flanders has got to be in with a shout.4 Go to comments
The rise of Hunter Paisami! Good read Nick (as ever). Cheers.11 Go to comments
As a long term glos supporter saturday was the last straw. Terrible run of results in league since Jan 23. No excuses , there are 3 conclusions Players simply arent good enough. Coaching team not good enough. Or combination of the 2. Either way glos lost pride in what used to be a team others feared.1 Go to comments
What an interesting article, Nick. Late here, so will comment tomorrow am. “In the UK, you might have three whole months when you train set-piece and it’s pissing down. Over here, we very rarely experience games severely affected by weather..” Did you see the Waratahs game on the weekend ? If not have a look at the weather for that struck that one. Drowning would have a been a worry for any player trapped at the bottomof a pile up. Suspect the water polo people might be looking with interest at some of those rugby players after that game😀11 Go to comments
This article overlooks how the 9 position has developed to be a playmaker, which these 2 are both excellent at. Defences are so good now there is not the luxury of going 9 -> 10 on every play. Playing “off 9” as they say, has become very commonplace these days, but 10+ years ago you hardly saw this. Boiling the great modern 9s down to box kicking doesn’t do justice to how good the great ones have become. Dupont would be the first choice 10 in most teams in the world, JGP pops up in places you would never expect a 9 to be.22 Go to comments
The banning of the croc roll will make carrying the ball into contact far more risky, leading to more kicking, and the change to the Dupont law will mean forwards have to do far more running than they do now. As a result I think there will be a rise of smaller, more mobile forwards who are strong defenders and strong over the ball like Kirifi.3 Go to comments
What does the ownership of the club have to do with the poor performance of the team. It’s not as if he’s coaching them or in any way influencing the composition of the teams. I honestly don’t understand the comment.1 Go to comments
He knows his body is not up to the work load of international rugby. The fact that Cane only played only 27 of the 46 games the ABs played while he was officially captain is a telling statistic. And that excludes the time he had out with neck injury. He was never able to put a long enough body of work together to get back to his best without a new injury setting him back. He knows better than anyone that the problem will get worse, not better, given the same workload. Correct decision and good luck to him.10 Go to comments
With three clubs it's surely death by oligopoly!😂 I suspect that other french clubs like Montpellier rich enough to compete, they are just missing some vital ingredients. Do you think that keeping an eight player bench but only being allowed to use four would level the playing field a bit? The 12 changes rule sounds disastrous for running rugby.122 Go to comments
Nice article32 Go to comments
Surely they aren’t that short of 10s in the northern hemisphere?1 Go to comments
Best wishes to a true warrior who gave everything for his team and country. He was no McCaw but the closest we've had in recent years in terms putting his head into dark places, leading the defensive line and securing the attacking breakdown - the core roles of a modern open side. If only he could have played more tests under Foster and Plumtree with blindsides who fulfilled their core roles. 2027 was always going to be a long shot. Hopefully Papalii fulfils the promise of 2021 and late 2022 and/or Lakai turns out to be as good as he looks.10 Go to comments
Fair play to him. A lot of exciting talent coming up in the loose forward position, can’t wait to see the next generation.10 Go to comments
Sam wants to focus on his family and learning how to tackle legally…what’s Japanese for ‘bend at the waist’?10 Go to comments