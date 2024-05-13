Australia add Premiership clash to November tour

Australia are set to take on Bristol Bears during their tour of Europe in November.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bears will host an Australia XV on November 8 at Ashton Gate, a day before the Wallabies face England at Twickenham.

The match will kick off Joe Schmidt’s side’s tour of Great Britain and Ireland, with matches against Wales, Scotland and Ireland following the England match at Twickenham.

Chasing the Sun on RugbyPass TV | RPTV Chasing the Sun, the extraordinary documentary that traces the Springboks’ road to victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, is coming to RugbyPass TV. Watch now Chasing the Sun on RugbyPass TV | RPTV Chasing the Sun, the extraordinary documentary that traces the Springboks’ road to victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, is coming to RugbyPass TV. Watch now

This will be the second time Bristol have taken on an international side in recent years, with Pat Lam’s side beating a South Africa XV 26-18 in 2022.

The fixture will see Australia and Bristol lock horns 115 years after their last encounter. They will not be the only Australian touring side to play the Bears next season though, with the Reds playing at Ashton Gate in January ahead of the Super Rugby Pacific season.

Harlequins Bristol All Stats and Data

“After such an incredible occasion against South Africa a few years ago, the opportunity to welcome another international side of the quality of Australia to Bristol is hugely exciting,” said Lam.

“This is a massive opportunity for our players to test themselves against an international standard team, for our staff to put on another unforgettable event and for our incredible supporters to welcome and host Australian supporters from all over the world to Bristol. We look forward to hosting Joe Schmidt and the Australian side at Ashton Gate on Friday, November 8th.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Schmidt added: “With the British & Irish Lions arriving next year, the November match-up against Bristol Bears is a great opportunity for the Australia XV players to demonstrate what they’re capable of against quality opposition, and for the Wallabies to build depth for the Lions series.”