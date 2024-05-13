Select Edition

International

Australia add Premiership clash to November tour

By Josh Raisey
Players of Australia sing their national anthem prior to the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Australia and Portugal at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on October 01, 2023 in Saint-Etienne, France. (Photo by Julian Finney - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Australia are set to take on Bristol Bears during their tour of Europe in November.

The Bears will host an Australia XV on November 8 at Ashton Gate, a day before the Wallabies face England at Twickenham.

The match will kick off Joe Schmidt’s side’s tour of Great Britain and Ireland, with matches against Wales, Scotland and Ireland following the England match at Twickenham.

This will be the second time Bristol have taken on an international side in recent years, with Pat Lam’s side beating a South Africa XV 26-18 in 2022.

The fixture will see Australia and Bristol lock horns 115 years after their last encounter. They will not be the only Australian touring side to play the Bears next season though, with the Reds playing at Ashton Gate in January ahead of the Super Rugby Pacific season.

“After such an incredible occasion against South Africa a few years ago, the opportunity to welcome another international side of the quality of Australia to Bristol is hugely exciting,” said Lam.

“This is a massive opportunity for our players to test themselves against an international standard team, for our staff to put on another unforgettable event and for our incredible supporters to welcome and host Australian supporters from all over the world to Bristol. We look forward to hosting Joe Schmidt and the Australian side at Ashton Gate on Friday, November 8th.”

Schmidt added: “With the British & Irish Lions arriving next year, the November match-up against Bristol Bears is a great opportunity for the Australia XV players to demonstrate what they’re capable of against quality opposition, and for the Wallabies to build depth for the Lions series.”

Comments on RugbyPass

N
Nathan 45 minutes ago
All Blacks captain Sam Cane to retire from Test rugby at the end of 2024

Sam Cane is a superstar, someone New Zealand should be proud of. How unfair to always compare him to Richie, like saying Mother Theresa is ok, but she's no Jesus. Let's not forget, Sam started in 2012 around the time Richie was probably starting to think, this will be my last world cup cycle if you think he didn't have a big say in who the backup 7 would be and who was best to take over from him after 2015 then you don't understand how clever and forward thinking the man was. Sam Cane was Richie's choice, as apprentice and replacement. Not many people can say they are a better judg Anyone who understands rugby knows the loosies are a trio picked to complement each other, not 3 guys who score trys and make line breaks. No doubt Sam would love to be doing what Ardie does, that's not what was required of him. He had to hit rucks hard , force turnovers and tackle like an animal On defence, that's what he did.

6 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hours ago
Ben Youngs: 'The job description of a 9 has changed. Gibson-Park and Dupont are leading the evolution'

This article overlooks how the 9 position has developed to be a playmaker, which these 2 are both excellent at. Defences are so good now there is not the luxury of going 9 -> 10 on every play. Playing “off 9” as they say, has become very commonplace these days, but 10+ years ago you hardly saw this. Boiling the great modern 9s down to box kicking doesn’t do justice to how good the great ones have become. Dupont would be the first choice 10 in most teams in the world, JGP pops up in places you would never expect a 9 to be.

19 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hours ago
Du'Plessis Kirifi: The challenge of coming off bench for 'special' Peter Lakai

The banning of the croc roll will make carrying the ball into contact far more risky, leading to more kicking, and the change to the Dupont law will mean forwards have to do far more running than they do now. As a result I think there will be a rise of smaller, more mobile forwards who are strong defenders and strong over the ball like Kirifi.

3 Go to comments
J
Joseph 2 hours ago
Do 'humiliated' Montpellier need a change of ownership?

What does the ownership of the club have to do with the poor performance of the team. It’s not as if he’s coaching them or in any way influencing the composition of the teams. I honestly don’t understand the comment.

1 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
All Blacks captain Sam Cane to retire from Test rugby at the end of 2024

He knows his body is not up to the work load of international rugby. The fact that Cane only played only 27 of the 46 games the ABs played while he was officially captain is a telling statistic. And that excludes the time he had out with neck injury. He was never able to put a long enough body of work together to get back to his best without a new injury setting him back. He knows better than anyone that the problem will get worse, not better, given the same workload. Correct decision and good luck to him.

6 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 2 hours ago
Why European rugby is in danger of death-by-monopoly

With three clubs it's surely death by oligopoly!😂 I'll have a read later and get back to you.

107 Go to comments
m
myles hayley 2 hours ago
The no scrum from free-kick uproar is overblown - Andy Goode

Nice article

32 Go to comments
M
MattJH 3 hours ago
Fissler Confidential: Ulster keen on NZ 10 as Shark departs English shores

Surely they aren’t that short of 10s in the northern hemisphere?

1 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 3 hours ago
All Blacks captain Sam Cane to retire from Test rugby at the end of 2024

Best wishes to a true warrior who gave everything for his team and country. He was no McCaw but the closest we've had in recent years in terms putting his head into dark places, leading the defensive line and securing the attacking breakdown - the core roles of a modern open side. If only he could have played more tests under Foster and Plumtree with blindsides who fulfilled their core roles. 2027 was always going to be a long shot. Hopefully Papalii fulfils the promise of 2021 and late 2022 and/or Lakai turns out to be as good as he looks.

6 Go to comments
M
MattJH 3 hours ago
All Blacks captain Sam Cane to retire from Test rugby at the end of 2024

Fair play to him. A lot of exciting talent coming up in the loose forward position, can’t wait to see the next generation.

6 Go to comments
J
John 5 hours ago
All Blacks captain Sam Cane to retire from Test rugby at the end of 2024

Sam wants to focus on his family and learning how to tackle legally…what’s Japanese for ‘bend at the waist’?

6 Go to comments
P
Peter 5 hours ago
‘Mamba Mentality’: How Kobe Bryant inspired New Zealand U20s to title glory

Nice story

1 Go to comments
T
Troy 6 hours ago
Du'Plessis Kirifi: The challenge of coming off bench for 'special' Peter Lakai

There's a log jam at the moment of quality number sevens competing for an All Black jersey. I think Du Plessis Kirifi is certainly one of them and has now developed an accurate sharp and energetic game as compared to when he was first picked. Would love to see Billy Harmon get first dibs at the jersey (been outstanding in a struggling side for a few seasons now), as I believe we've seen enough of Papali'i to understand what he brings to the role. Lakai is young and will get his shot. Du Plessis would be a bolt off the bench but his lack of versatility may hinder his chances.

3 Go to comments
J
Jacinda 7 hours ago
All Blacks captain Sam Cane to retire from Test rugby at the end of 2024

Good Luck Sam, enjoy Japan.

6 Go to comments
T
Troy 13 hours ago
Bobby Skinstad names his hardest man in rugby and it's not Bakkies

When Sth Africa had Joost and Honiball at 9 and 10 they were almost impenetrable in and around the ruck. Even Jonah couldn't make headway in those channels so they were very hard to get in behind. They had a fantastic side who played a fast, rugged style which won them the Tri Nations during that period. That side would beat their current mob of which I have no doubt.

2 Go to comments
B
Bret 14 hours ago
New Zealand beat Australia to claim inaugural The Rugby Championship U20 title

Awesome win by the NZ U20s. They were excellent in the 2nd half with some very patient and accurate phase play, a dominant scrum and decent lineout. Simpson controlled things very well at 10 and it was amazing to see the team maintain their composure and score points when he was in the sin bin for a very harsh yellow card.

2 Go to comments
A
Adam 17 hours ago
Stade Francais vs Toulouse | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

come on Toulouse

1 Go to comments
J
John 17 hours ago
Is South America rugby's new promised land?

Not unless the cartels get interested in rugby like they did w football

1 Go to comments
M
Mid 18 hours ago
'It was a woeful performance' - 'Awful' Stormers berated despite win

Yes Dobbo, you were absolute crap. Start respecting the ball and possession. If you played rugby instead of basketball against the Ospreys, you would have been n the top two now, not fifth! If you attractively and entertainingly throw the ball around for 80 minutes and lose, WE DON’T FKN ENJOY IT!

1 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 21 hours ago
Why European rugby is in danger of death-by-monopoly

We need a system of transfer fees. A club shouldn’t just get to sign Will Harrison when he’s been funded in NSW his entire rugby life because they have more money.

107 Go to comments
