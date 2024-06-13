Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
34 - 20
FT
Tomorrow
00:35
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
13:00
International

George Gregan: 'I’m thinking that guy will play with Joe Schmidt'

By Liam Heagney
George Gregan on Wallabies duty in 2006 (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

George Gregan knows a thing or two about successful Wallabies teams. Over the course of his stellar 139-cap career, he was their starting No9 when France were beaten in the 1999 Rugby World Cup final and also heavily involved two years later when the touring British and Irish Lions were dramatically seen off in an epic three-Test series that went down to the final play.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 51-year-old is long retired, stepping down from the international ranks following the 2007 World Cup and then hanging up his club boots in 2011 following a pitstop in Toulon and three seasons at Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath. Various Gregan Group businesses now occupy his time but rugby is still in his heart, which was why he sat down the other week to shoot some breeze with RugbyPass.

Gregan was in London to help launch Global Rugby Players Foundation, the charity that will assist players make the transition from playing into alternative careers. More of that endeavour anon. But first the rugby, especially as Gregan pulled up a seat at the St-Martin-in-the-Fields basement venue just hours after it was confirmed by Rugby Australia that the Melbourne Rebels would be liquidated once their 2024 Super Rugby Pacific campaign ended.

Video Spacer

Will Skelton on growing a new Wallabies squad | RPTV

Will Skelton touches on the wealth of talent that wasn’t taken to RWC 2024, and looks ahead. Watch Fresh Starts episode 1 on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Video Spacer

Will Skelton on growing a new Wallabies squad | RPTV

Will Skelton touches on the wealth of talent that wasn’t taken to RWC 2024, and looks ahead. Watch Fresh Starts episode 1 on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

His message to those affected? “It’s difficult, but there is people that want to support you in rugby so ask for help,” he said. “Some of them might also be outside rugby and that’s really important, so put some time and effort into it. This is being forced on you, but what is it that you would like to be doing? Do you feel like you can contribute and can learn? We learn every day when we are playing so that ability to learn is in every single professional rugby player – man or women – and that is a strength.

“It’s a transferrable skill that will hold them in good stead and they can deal with some adversity. Going through adversity now, it’s a terrible situation but they will get to the other side. So yeah, ask for help and when they get to the other side, get after it like they did with their career. That’s really important. There are some skill sets they probably don’t think they have but they do which will hold them in good stead for the future.”

With the unfortunate Rebels covered off, it’s onto the Wallabies. This Gregan piece introduction was World Cup 1999 and then a Lions tour two years later, but what lies ahead for Australia is the reverse of that schedule, a Lions tour in 2025 followed by a World Cup two years later.

Gregan won’t spin. The Wallabies are at a low ebb following their bizarre year with Eddie Jones, his former Test boss from 2001 to 2005, back at the helm for a misadventure that ended in tears, Australia eliminated from the World Cup at the pool stage for the first time ever and Jones upping sticks and jetting away to take the Japan job.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-Ireland boss Joe Schmidt, who was an All Blacks assistant last year under Ian Foster, is now sifting through the debris and hoping to engineer a positive start next month when Wales visit. “It’s not strong, it’s definitely not strong. I’d be lying if I was saying it was strong. We’re at a low base because we were very, very low last year at the World Cup,” accepted Gregan. “Joe Schmidt has come in but there are good players.

“The Brumbies are in the finals, the Reds had a good season, you have got two teams who have done well in Super Rugby this year. You’d like more doing that but the fact is if you are doing that in that competition there is some players doing some things consistently well, the coaches are doing things well for those players which helps Joe Schmidt.

“Joe knows he has got some players playing some high quality, high level rugby and it’s putting some polish – the Joe Schmidt fundamentals of how he coaches – into them. The next 12 months is going to be very, very important but he is a good man to do it from everything I have heard. He has pedigree for getting that consistency and understanding how a team plays.”

Has there been a breakthrough Super Rugby player that has caught Gregan’s eye who should be included by Schmidt as a Test-level newcomer? Brumbies’ Charlie Cale, he suggested, even though the player’s name momentarily eluded him. “I have been really, really impressed; I should know his name but he is a young No8.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is a conscious bias, I’m Brumbies, so the tall No8, really athletic, plays on the edge, can ball play, has foot skills, is about 24. I should do my homework on his name but when I watch him play I’m thinking that guy will play with Joe Schmidt. He has been really impressive. An athletic, skilful back-rower who can play in tight but can also play on the edge and be a linkman. I like that.”

We saw in 2001 the lift that a Wallabies team winning a Lions series gave to rugby across Australia. The victory by Rod Macqueen’s squad created a buzz around the sport that hugely built into the 2003 World Cup where Jones’ Wallabies reached extra time in the final before losing out to the title-winning England.

Fixture
Internationals
Australia
05:45
6 Jul 24
Wales
All Stats and Data

Can next year’s Lions tour now reignite local interest in the Wallabies given that Australia is hosting the 2027 World Cup? “It’s all dependent on what they do in the next 12 months. Consistency in how they perform will come from their preparation, will come from what Joe is going to drill in with his coaching group. Ultimately it’s not all about winning, I know that, but winning matters in international sport and the Wallabies need to get into a position where they can close out some games and win and do that consistently.

“Joe has got a pretty good history in being able to create those teams and those environments, and that will hold you in better stead when you are bringing the British and Irish Lions in 12 months. Aussies like their national team winning; it doesn’t matter what sport it is. They just need to get back to winning ways. That is being brutal but it’s the reality too.”

Even now, Gregan gets misty-eyed by how the Australians got behind the Wallabies in 2001. “We got caught with our pants down in the first Test literally as a nation. The red sea came in, took over The Gabba. They outcheered us, outplayed us. They outdid everything on us that day and we just learned how to support our national team in a positive way based on what the Lions did.

“The gold army started to try and drown them out and then it was just an epic series which changed in half a football in Melbourne. We won the second half, and then it came down to the last play of the third Test match in Sydney. It was an epic series and so happy to be a part of it because some players never get to play the Lions series.

“Like, Nathan Sharpe started his Test career the year after, 2002, and finished 2012 and then they came in 2013. So he played over 100 Test matches for his country, never played the Lions. It means a lot, means a lot to the supporters, means a lot to a player.”

Now, about that rugby administrative business. Gregan had just been confirmed as the chair of trustees board for the Global Rugby Players Foundation. Dan Carter sounded him out last year, Bill Beaumont then helped to reel him in. “It’s a worthwhile venture,” he explained.

“At that stage when you are finishing your playing career you don’t know what the rest of your life looks like… You should be feeling really positive about it but there is always the concern that if you don’t put thought and prepare yourself for that moment, it hits you in a big way and that potentially becomes overwhelming from a physical, an emotional and mental perspective.

“So it’s just making sure you have got a really good support network and making players understand they are not alone and that it’s quite normal to feel a sense of loss because you not going to be running out with your friends anymore… but rugby gives you really important skill sets which are life skills.”

How was Gregan’s post-playing transition? “I knew I was retiring internationally after World Cup 2007. I didn’t anticipate I was going to play in France. Again, you just don’t know what life is going to throw at you. I was lucky enough to finish my career when I knew I was finishing in Japan, and that was 2011. So you had a period of time where I had thoughts and was actually doing things in that time transitioning and getting ready for what it feels like.

“When I did finish my last game in Prince Chichibu Stadium, I was ready to move on and was really looking forward to the next stage. But it’s hard too, you go from everything to being done for you as a team and then you’re doing it yourself like every other normal person does.

“You come from a very structured life to then having to create that structure, and you have also got to create your goals and what you are looking towards which is a really good mentality and skill set to have from playing professional sport.

“That applies in life afterwards as well so you need to keep yourself busy and keep yourself focused. Put some time and effort into thinking about that beforehand. That is what I keep saying when I get asked to speak to players because I’m a long time retired and they ask, ‘What do you think?’

“That’s important, that it’s on you (to plan ahead) and then don’t be frightened to ask for help. Sometimes that help is in rugby, sometimes it’s outside. Mentoring is going to be a big part of what we do at the Foundation. That mentoring piece is very important because they can provide insights, supports and experiences which can really help.”

Life after rugby hasn’t been a constant success for Gregan, but he uses his ex-player status to his advantage when he can. “Part of success is having failures and I have had that a little bit with the business too. We improved the coffee shops and it contracted with things that were outside your control, things like GFC [global financial crisis] and then you have covid etc, so there is good learnings there.

“But people will come up and don’t be ashamed of what you did – you’re a professional rugby player, you played for your country and you brought a lot of joy to people and they recognise you for that, but they will also be pretty inspired by the fact that you then moved on and you have got on with your life after rugby.”

Keeping active is another consideration. “This might sound going a little off-piste but we do something physical every day. Sometimes cold turkey, not doing that, is not good for people’s mental health. It’s really important maintaining a level of health fitness and looking after yourself and then that is going to roll into the rest of your day and roll into your ability to plan and drive towards something.

“That’s really important because you have spent the whole of your time driving towards whatever it was, next game, next campaign, what does that look like for you afterwards? Take some time on it, take a bit of a breath. You’ve earned the right to do that but it’s really important to then say, ‘I’m going to embark on this next stage’. A lot of that (rugby) discipline allowed me to stay focused on my next challenges.”

  • Click here for full details of the Global Rugby Players Foundation

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

2

Report: France planning to stiff 2025 tour to play All Blacks

3

'Doesn't look happy': Munster slammed for disrespecting Ireland captain

4

Leinster have made their big call, but something still needs to change

5

Ulster confirm 2 star signing among 43-man squad for 2024/25

6

Georgia U20s repeat 2023's heroics, beating England to share series

7

Saracens make prop Fraser Balmain their sixth signing for 2024/25

8

Latest stadium development set to save Bath £1m despite opposition

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Borthwick's Babes primed to take New Zealand by storm

With Test centurions Owen Farrell, Ben Youngs and Courtney Lawes absent, there is a youthful feel to England's touring party

FEATURE

'Enmity and history as Munster and Glasgow collide with URC final spot at stake'

In the age of contrived hype, this Celtic feud is a brilliant and important element of the URC.

FEATURE

Noah Lolesio: 'I've experienced all the ups and downs of international footy'

The fly-half is relaxed about the prospect of a Wallabies recall as he aims to steer Brumbies to the SRP final.

Comments on RugbyPass

A
Anthony 34 minutes ago
Top 14-based England centre Joe Marchant wades into eligibility debate

With a couple of exceptions the players who moved to France are coming to the end of their careers. Why not maximise their earnings while they can . England are building a new team and some of those players knew they were on borrowed time . Its a shame for Marchant as he would have been part of the team but lets face it , he has been messed about by the England management . Was he in or out ? The English football team suffers because of all the foreign players in the top teams . Rugby is heading that way if its not careful . Keep the rule . Players know what it means .

2 Go to comments
f
finn 1 hours ago
NZR statement: Two coaches added to Scott Robertson’s All Blacks

I struggle to believe they need a coach who only works on throwing, but I guess forwards coaches need to be able to coach throwing, other aspects of the lineout, scrum, maul, & ruck, and that’s normally too much for just one guy. Will those jobs be divided between Hill and Ryan, or are there other forwards coaches in camp? Does anyone know what the division of labour will be?

14 Go to comments
P
Perthstayer 5 hours ago
'Rassie hates the Irish. He really doesn’t like us'

I thought South Africans liked not being liked?

2 Go to comments
T
Troy 5 hours ago
France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

I don't know who's the bigger fool in this article - Fabien Galthie or Hamish Boswell. Galthie for not pitting his best side against the ABs and try to emulate the ‘94 French team and actually win something outside of their own back yard ( to back up their claims of superiority), or Bidwell for conveniently overlooking the fact that the clubs in the NH hold their test rugby to ransom in demanding control over the players. For all his waffling on about how good their competition is - how many NH teams played in the World Cup final?

40 Go to comments
C
Craig 6 hours ago
Report: France planning to stiff 2025 tour to play All Blacks

We should just oppose with Maori All Blackks and/or All Black XV or U20 and possibly Black Ferns. I’d guarantee sell outs every game. Also NO. Dupont is not anywhere near MCaw as the GOAT. Hes closing in on Carlos Spencer but that’s all. Stop getting over excited.

59 Go to comments
S
S 7 hours ago
Joe Marchant on brutal chat with Eddie Jones that led to England exit

He was class at the Blues. When he went home and barely showed up in the Test teams I assumed he was injured. England would have been better for having him in the team.

8 Go to comments
M
Michael 10 hours ago
'Doesn't look happy': Munster slammed for disrespecting Ireland captain

Alan. I’m disappointed with your remarks. Surely it is the prerogative of the coach and staff to decide when to introduce subs. GR may decide 45 minutes for one player. You might think 50 minutes. Hardly enough for a federal case!!!!! It’s no help to our cause to have a former player/journalist creating waves when we’re after 10 wins on the trot and just 1/2 matches to the end of season.

4 Go to comments
j
john 10 hours ago
Noah Lolesio: 'I've experienced all the ups and downs of international footy'

The Brumbies are no chance until they give up their incessant cheating. It’s boring, it’s nauseating. No wonder they are struggling financially because who wants to go and watch that sort of rubbish. Not many obviously.

20 Go to comments
H
Harry 10 hours ago
Why a Northampton Saints title was crucial for the Premiership

Hi, Nick. I found that match utterly entertaining for so many reasons. I love watching a team down a man working out how to shape the contest to their liking. I love a player like Lawes. The hits just kept coming and with 20 minutes to go and 18-18, I think, it was poised like pudding on a deck. (I made that up, but was thinking Patrick O’Brien might have written it). Have you seen videos of Trokkie Augustus playing a drunken drum in the aftermath and chanting Alex Mitchell’s name? It’s classic.

30 Go to comments
J
John 11 hours ago
'Doesn't look happy': Munster slammed for disrespecting Ireland captain

Quinlan will always give his old buddies a nine out of ten. Huge game, Old head, don’t become a bad player over night blah, blah blah.

4 Go to comments
H
Henrik 11 hours ago
Joe Marchant on brutal chat with Eddie Jones that led to England exit

hiring Eddie Jones is like buying a pig-in-a-poke …. beating the Boks with a Japan squad (perhaps the biggest upset in RWC history), reaching the RWC final in 2019 - but also big time failures (Australia, England, Saracens, Queensland, ….) …. perhaps Japan suits him best, where he may mark the almighty sensei, and people are too polite to challenge him

8 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 11 hours ago
Welsh-qualified Kiwi Blair Murray becomes Scarlets' latest signing

Oh, I was wondering where he disappeared to. Only a little fullah but dynamic pocket rocket. Good luck to him.

2 Go to comments
D
Daniel 11 hours ago
Maturing lock Isaia Walker-Leawere has become a leader of the Hurricanes pack

A bit of a penalty magnet, and managed to turn the ball over five times the last time they played the blues. As a Hurricanes fan he is an incredibly frustrating player to watch.

4 Go to comments
D
Declan 12 hours ago
How Glasgow 'weapon' forced a 'change of philosophy' from Munster

Too tight to call but home advantage may count.

2 Go to comments
s
swivel 12 hours ago
Gregor Townsend's frank view on Kobe-bound George Turner's Test future

Nh really need to fix their domestic comps. Should be an acting tour, looks like that will be mainly r thanks to their opposition though

1 Go to comments
s
swivel 12 hours ago
Georgia U20s repeat 2023's heroics, beating England to share series

Hopefully South Africa have fixed their grounds this year

1 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 12 hours ago
David Ribbans all but ends England career with new Toulon deal

“David Ribbans all but ends England career with new Toulon deal”. Could change fast if England do badly in the next year. They now have too many top class players in France toignore, and that trend looks like continuing. Reality should dawnone day.

1 Go to comments
s
swivel 12 hours ago
Premiership final attracts record audience share

What some marketing bs that is from pr

1 Go to comments
M
MattJH 13 hours ago
'Rassie hates the Irish. He really doesn’t like us'

Nonsense. Everyone loves the Irish. A very drinky, singy type of people

2 Go to comments
S
Scott 15 hours ago
The Highlanders confirm the departures of six players

Does anyone know which club or franchise signed Pari Pari Parkinson???

1 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE 'Enmity and history as Munster and Glasgow collide with URC final spot at stake' 'Enmity and history as Munster and Glasgow collide with URC final spot at stake'
Search