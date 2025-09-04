Gallagher PREM 2025/26 squads rated: Northampton Saints

Northampton Saints provided a fairly limp Gallagher PREM title defence last season, finishing eighth in the league.

Despite reaching the Investec Champions Cup final, losing to Bordeaux-Begles, it was in many ways a season of rebuilding last campaign having lost so many titanic players after their domestic triumph.

This season is about continuing the rebuild, with many of their youngsters now with more experience under their belt. With some handy additions over the summer to the playing and coaching team, with new scrum coach Jaco Pienaar joining, Dowson’s side will look to be far more competitive in the league this season.

With a further 15 senior academy players in the squad for the upcoming season, it is no surprise Dowson believes he has a “great mix of players” ahead of the new season.

Loosehead prop: Emmanuel Iyogun (76 apps), Danilo Fischetti, Tom West (23 apps)

Despite losing Tarek Haffar over the summer to rivals Leicester Tigers, the Saints have recruited well in the form of seasoned Italy international Fischetti, 27. With Iyogun now aged 24 and pushing for England honours, Northampton could feasibly have two Test looseheads come the end of the season, which is a good position to be in. Depth rating: 7.5/10

Hooker: Curtis Langdon (50 apps), Robbie Smith (34 apps), Henry Walker (14 apps), Craig Wright (15 apps)

In Langdon, the Saints have a clear first choice who added to his haul of England caps over the summer. There are options behind him, but the Saints’ scramble to get Langdon back on the field in the Champions Cup final last season is perhaps indicative of the over-reliance the coaching team have in the four-cap international. Depth rating: 6.5/10

Tighthead prop: Trevor Davison (51 apps), Luke Green (24 apps), Cleopas Kundiona (0 apps), Elliot Millar Mills (40 apps)

Three internationals, including Zimbabwe international Kundiona as one of the new recruits, and an England A representative in Green, means the Saints are kitted out nicely when it comes to tightheads. Perhaps there is a greater ceiling to the looseheads, but Dowson has more options on the other side of the scrum. Depth rating: 7.5/10

Second-row: Emeka Atuanya (7 apps), Alex Coles (131 apps), Tom Lockett (45 apps), JJ van der Mescht, Chunya Munga (35 apps), Ed Prowse (19 apps)

Northampton’s second-row stocks have taken a hit over the past two seasons, with Temo Mayanavanua the latest departure over the summer. But in the 145kg van der Mescht, who has arrived over the summer from Stade Francais, they have a player who could be a major hit this season. Alongside England lock Coles, an England international in waiting in Lockett, as well as some up-and-comers, the engine room looks strong. Depth rating: 8.5/10

Back-row: Archie Benson (6 apps), Fyn Brown (9 apps), Sam Graham (52 apps), Josh Kemeny (21 apps), Tom Pearson (43 apps), Henry Pollock (29 apps), Angus Scott-Young (74 apps), Callum Chick

Saints have added to what was an already stacked back-row by bringing in England international Chick, who will fill the void left by Juarno Augustus. Alongside fellow England internationals Pearson and the ever-impressive Pollock, and Wallaby Kemeny, there is no lack in Test quality. It’s actually the quality of the non-capped options like Graham and Scott-Young that make this back-row so good, as they are more than worthy of starting berths. Depth rating: 9/10

Scrum-half: Tom James (102 apps), Archie McParland (25 apps), Alex Mitchell (146 apps)

Having a 2025 British & Irish Lion in your ranks is a good position to be in heading into the new season, and Mitchell will obviously be the preferred choice in any big games next season. But with the 31-year-old James and England U20 representative McParland behind him, there is a good blend of experience and youth, with the 20-year-old’s game time likely to increase this season. Depth rating: 8/10

Fly-half: Anthony Belleau, Fin Smith (63 apps)

By bringing in France international Belleau from ASM Clermont Auvergne, the Saints now have a player who can really push Lions tourist Smith for a starting spot, which will only elevate the Englishman’s game. This is more about quality rather than quantity at No.10, but with outside backs able to operate at fly-half, there will be no shortage in high-class options. Depth rating: 8.5/10

Centre: Fraser Dingwall (146 apps), Rory Hutchinson (178 apps), Tom Litchfield (61 apps), Toby Thame (9 apps)

Saints have settled with an established midfield heading into the new season, though 21-year-old Thame will look to add to his nine appearances as the season progresses. Dingwall and Hutchinson have one of the best centre partnerships in the PREM, and are pivotal to the width the Saints try to play with. The club have lost Burger Odendaal, although the South African’s game time was limited at Franklin’s Gardens due to injury. Depth rating: 8/10

Wing: Tommy Freeman (99 apps), Amena Caqusau, James Martin, Ollie Sleightholme (88 apps), George Hendy (48 apps)

Saints have opted to bolster their reserves out wide by bringing in 21-year-old Caqusau from Glasgow Warriors and Martin from Coventry. While the pair will add depth, they are not barging their way into the Saints’ best XV just yet, but that is because Freeman, a 2025 Lion, his England team-mate Sleightholme, and a future England wing Hendy are ahead of them. It does give Dowson the freedom to rest and rotate throughout the season, though. Depth rating: 8.5/10

Full-back: James Ramm (60 apps), George Furbank (129 apps)

Club captain Furbank missed the bulk of last season, which was a huge loss for the club. Then again, Ramm was a superb deputy. Having both fit and firing, with Hendy also providing cover at full-back, will once again give the selectors the luxury of rotating the side across domestic and European competitions. Depth rating: 8/10

Overall rating: 80/100

