Gallagher Premiership

Gallagher PREM 2025/26 squads rated: Northampton Saints

Tommy Freeman of Northampton Saints celebrates scoring his team's first try with teammates Fin Smith, Henry Pollock and Josh Kemeny during the Investec Champions Cup quarter-final match between Northampton Saints and Castres Olympique at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on April 12, 2025 in Northampton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Northampton Saints provided a fairly limp Gallagher PREM title defence last season, finishing eighth in the league.

Despite reaching the Investec Champions Cup final, losing to Bordeaux-Begles, it was in many ways a season of rebuilding last campaign having lost so many titanic players after their domestic triumph.

This season is about continuing the rebuild, with many of their youngsters now with more experience under their belt. With some handy additions over the summer to the playing and coaching team, with new scrum coach Jaco Pienaar joining, Dowson’s side will look to be far more competitive in the league this season.

With a further 15 senior academy players in the squad for the upcoming season, it is no surprise Dowson believes he has a “great mix of players” ahead of the new season.

Loosehead prop: Emmanuel Iyogun (76 apps), Danilo Fischetti, Tom West (23 apps)
Despite losing Tarek Haffar over the summer to rivals Leicester Tigers, the Saints have recruited well in the form of seasoned Italy international Fischetti, 27. With Iyogun now aged 24 and pushing for England honours, Northampton could feasibly have two Test looseheads come the end of the season, which is a good position to be in. Depth rating: 7.5/10

Hooker: Curtis Langdon (50 apps), Robbie Smith (34 apps), Henry Walker (14 apps), Craig Wright (15 apps)
In Langdon, the Saints have a clear first choice who added to his haul of England caps over the summer. There are options behind him, but the Saints’ scramble to get Langdon back on the field in the Champions Cup final last season is perhaps indicative of the over-reliance the coaching team have in the four-cap international. Depth rating: 6.5/10

Tighthead prop: Trevor Davison (51 apps), Luke Green (24 apps), Cleopas Kundiona (0 apps), Elliot Millar Mills (40 apps)
Three internationals, including Zimbabwe international Kundiona as one of the new recruits, and an England A representative in Green, means the Saints are kitted out nicely when it comes to tightheads. Perhaps there is a greater ceiling to the looseheads, but Dowson has more options on the other side of the scrum. Depth rating: 7.5/10

Second-row: Emeka Atuanya (7 apps), Alex Coles (131 apps), Tom Lockett (45 apps), JJ van der Mescht, Chunya Munga (35 apps), Ed Prowse (19 apps)
Northampton’s second-row stocks have taken a hit over the past two seasons, with Temo Mayanavanua the latest departure over the summer. But in the 145kg van der Mescht, who has arrived over the summer from Stade Francais, they have a player who could be a major hit this season. Alongside England lock Coles, an England international in waiting in Lockett, as well as some up-and-comers, the engine room looks strong. Depth rating: 8.5/10

Back-row: Archie Benson (6 apps), Fyn Brown (9 apps), Sam Graham (52 apps), Josh Kemeny (21 apps), Tom Pearson (43 apps), Henry Pollock (29 apps), Angus Scott-Young (74 apps), Callum Chick
Saints have added to what was an already stacked back-row by bringing in England international Chick, who will fill the void left by Juarno Augustus. Alongside fellow England internationals Pearson and the ever-impressive Pollock, and Wallaby Kemeny, there is no lack in Test quality. It’s actually the quality of the non-capped options like Graham and Scott-Young that make this back-row so good, as they are more than worthy of starting berths. Depth rating: 9/10

Scrum-half: Tom James (102 apps), Archie McParland (25 apps), Alex Mitchell (146 apps)
Having a 2025 British & Irish Lion in your ranks is a good position to be in heading into the new season, and Mitchell will obviously be the preferred choice in any big games next season. But with the 31-year-old James and England U20 representative McParland behind him, there is a good blend of experience and youth, with the 20-year-old’s game time likely to increase this season. Depth rating: 8/10

Fly-half: Anthony Belleau, Fin Smith (63 apps)
By bringing in France international Belleau from ASM Clermont Auvergne, the Saints now have a player who can really push Lions tourist Smith for a starting spot, which will only elevate the Englishman’s game. This is more about quality rather than quantity at No.10, but with outside backs able to operate at fly-half, there will be no shortage in high-class options. Depth rating: 8.5/10

Centre: Fraser Dingwall (146 apps), Rory Hutchinson (178 apps), Tom Litchfield (61 apps), Toby Thame (9 apps)
Saints have settled with an established midfield heading into the new season, though 21-year-old Thame will look to add to his nine appearances as the season progresses. Dingwall and Hutchinson have one of the best centre partnerships in the PREM, and are pivotal to the width the Saints try to play with. The club have lost Burger Odendaal, although the South African’s game time was limited at Franklin’s Gardens due to injury. Depth rating: 8/10

Wing: Tommy Freeman (99 apps), Amena Caqusau, James Martin, Ollie Sleightholme (88 apps), George Hendy (48 apps)
Saints have opted to bolster their reserves out wide by bringing in 21-year-old Caqusau from Glasgow Warriors and Martin from Coventry. While the pair will add depth, they are not barging their way into the Saints’ best XV just yet, but that is because Freeman, a 2025 Lion, his England team-mate Sleightholme, and a future England wing Hendy are ahead of them. It does give Dowson the freedom to rest and rotate throughout the season, though. Depth rating: 8.5/10

Full-back: James Ramm (60 apps), George Furbank (129 apps)
Club captain Furbank missed the bulk of last season, which was a huge loss for the club. Then again, Ramm was a superb deputy. Having both fit and firing, with Hendy also providing cover at full-back, will once again give the selectors the luxury of rotating the side across domestic and European competitions. Depth rating: 8/10

Overall rating: 80/100

Gallagher PREM ratings table 

1. Bath 83 pts
2. Saints 80 pts
3. Bristol 78 pts

We've ranked the best women's rugby players in the world, from 50 - 1! View the Top 50 now

D
DT 7 days ago

Utterly unreadable with a pop up taking half the screen. I gave up

LONG READ

The A-Z of Welsh rugby for 2025-26

Welsh rugby is in the midst of a tumultuous period where it is searching for the right path forward as the 2025-2026 season starts

1
LONG READ

Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

With the financial boon of a Lions tour off the field, on it, the Wallabies and Wallaroos are showing signs each can become a force.

70
LONG READ

Why English rugby needs Christian Wade and his Mission 102

For too long, rugby has stifled individuality, and the prolific wing's quest to break the league try record will be eye-catching when he joins Newcastle Red Bulls.

1

Comments on RugbyPass

D
DP 10 minutes ago
'This is it. A seat at the top table': Springbok Women head into 'uncharted territory'

We all know they are going to get absolutely smoked. I would like to see them score a couple of tries as they continue to evolve. Love how far they’ve come.

1 Go to comments
D
DP 11 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

And the Kiwis are all wife beaters, what a surprise.

2 Go to comments
B
BA 13 minutes ago
Black Ferns welcome back key duo from injury for World Cup quarter-final

Brunt and Tanya are both injured Risi had a player fall on her lower leg and limped around for awhile but she did play on so probably more rest as she is top dog at 9 Joseph could do with more game time

4 Go to comments
C
CG 42 minutes ago
Two doping charges levelled at Springbok Asenathi Ntlabakanye

The saffers are all Rio’s junkies, what a surprise

2 Go to comments
P
PickOllieMathisYeowRazorYouCoward 43 minutes ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

No comparison (Ollie has a far superior skillset), and I know they probably won’t select him until next year at the earliest.

Which is a short sighted by our selectors.



...

23 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I'm convinced that defenses contribute enormously to winning matches. With a solid defense, the attacker begins to pay a progressive mental toll. I've admired RSA's defense in recent years, but in the matches of 2025, being "stretched out to the edges" gave up a lot of space.

201 Go to comments
B
BA 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

no doubt he played a bit for the ABs 7s too straight out of school but didn’t play much last season as think might been injured he got the wheels

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
NPC team lists reveal two All Blacks backs released to play

LMAO. Are you seriously comparing Mathis to Richie McCaw?

A lot has changed to the structures of NZ Rugby since 2001.



...

23 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

I think Razor really hoped that Tavatavanawai was going to be a impact bench player and he never really did much off the bench in his two 20 minute opportunities, in fact he kicked or passed every time rather than doing what he is best at- bulldozing runs up the middle.

At the same time, Tupaea took advantage of his opportunities off the bench and added impact, plus showed he could cover both 12 and 13.



...

78 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

Jordan, McKenzie, and B. Barrett have all dropped high balls the past two tests. Single out Jordan if it makes you able to paint the narrative you want but Jordan has more good days under high ball than poor , same as McKenzie and Barrett (Jordan was immense in the Super Rugby Grand Final catching every high ball while McKenzie struggled for instance).

I would have selected Jordan at right wing, not because he is not an outstanding fullback as he clearly is, but because I want the best goal kicker on the pitch for 80 minutes and that is clearly McKenzie so he needs to be selected at fullback.



...

78 Go to comments
B
BP 2 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

Is this piece meant to publicise the 15s game? Why even mention 7s?

4 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
All Blacks rejig matchday 23, start Leroy Carter for Springbok sequel

All Super Rugby and NPC teams have GPS systems stitched into their jerseys that All Black coaches have access to.

78 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

I’m licking my lips right now

4 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

I don’t know Fran, but it took SA half an hour to get with the intensity of the game and by then they were 17-3 adrift! They will be very annoyed they gave away two soft tries at the front end. Looking forward immensely to Wellington, if that Bok backline does gel it could be something special.😁

201 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

Yep I think you have to give Joe huge credit for the way he has approached the job, with long-terms aims in mind. Kudos.

I did make it Exeter last weekend, good game down there and more of a contest by the Scots than the score indicated.



...

70 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I cannot be certain but I believe there was a powerplay towards the end of the appointment process, and part of LK’s deal may have been that he got a clean tilt at the RWC. I doubt he wanted to work as an assistant again.

70 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 3 hours ago
Why Australian rugby is on the rise with home World Cups looming

I’m surprised to hear you say that. I thought RA did everything they could to keep him and the extension was a result of that effort, but also a demonstration that they failed.

70 Go to comments
P
PaPaRumple 4 hours ago
Jake White: Rassie's brave Boks call may spell the end for some

Bro this guy FL is the biggest troll on this site. Ignore him, I think he was touched by a South African man as a child and now has a chip on his shoulder or something. Or maybe it's just because he supports England who have all the money in world rugby but none of the trophies. Either way he is not worth wasting you time on.

10 Go to comments
F
Flankly 4 hours ago
All Blacks will be licking their lips after hearing Bok's comments

If both teams aren’t “licking their lips” then they are all in the wrong profession.

4 Go to comments
F
Francisco Roldan 4 hours ago
How the All Blacks' synergy won the battle of Eden Park

The Springboks are undoubtedly undergoing a process of change, both in their squad and in their approach to play, which limits the scope of their executions. In contrast, NZL has probably begun an upward curve that, like the Wallabies, is able to capitalize more effectively on RSA's weaknesses. I just finished watching the match in detail last night, and in my opinion, NZL adapted more quickly than RSA to the adverse weather conditions. RSA planned the week with the weather forecast spread out in the palm of their hand...?

201 Go to comments