France change two for England as Ntamack ban forces Galthie into fly-half decision

France have made two changes to their squad for ‘Le Crunch’ against England at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium on Saturday from the side that breezed past Wales 43-0 in the opening round of the Guinness Six Nations.

One change is forced, as Matthieu Jalibert returns to the Test set-up following Romain Ntamack’s suspension for the red card he received against Wales.

The second change sees Damian Penaud recover from the muscle injury that ruled him out of round one to return to the right wing. He will replace 20-year-old Théo Attissogbé, who can consider himself unlucky after bagging two tries against Warren Gatland’s side.

The bench will remain the same, with Fabien Galthie opting for a 6-2 split again.

Ever since referee Paul Williams brandished the red card in Ntamack’s direction at the Stade de France, there had been debates over who would occupy the French No.10 jersey.

Full-back Thomas Ramos was one contender to move to fly-half having operated there during Les Bleus’ Autumn Nations Series campaign while Ntamack was out injured. Another slightly more experimental option was to shift talisman Antoine Dupont across the backline and move Nolann Le Garrec into scrum-half.

Galthie has instead opted for Bordeaux-Begles star Jalibert despite the 26-year-old’s relationship with the coach appearing strained in the autumn after he withdrew from the squad in response to not being selected to face the All Blacks.

France XV

1 Jean-Baptiste Gros

2 Peato Mauvaka

3 Uini Atonio

4 Alexandre Roumat

5 Emmanuel Meafou

6 Francois Cros

7 Paul Boudehent

8 Gregory Alldritt

9 Antoine Dupont

10 Matthieu Jalibert

11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey

12 Yoram Moefana

13 Pierre-Louis Barassi

14 Damian Penaud

15 Thomas Ramos

Substitutes

16 Julien Marchand

17 Cyril Baille

18 Georges-Henri Colombe

19 Hugo Auradou

20 Mickael Guillard

21 Oscar Jegou

22 Nolann Le Garrec

23 Emilien Gailleton