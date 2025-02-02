Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
10 - 22
FT
U20
43 - 0
FT
31 - 19
FT
27 - 22
FT
63 - 19
FT
U20
30 - 31
FT
Thursday
14:00
Friday
12:00
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
13:15
U20
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
U20
Six Nations

Four talking points from Scotland's win over Italy

Huw Jones celebrates another try - PA

Cherry pick proves fruitful for Townsend
In explaining why – to widespread surprise – he had chosen Dave Cherry at hooker over his Edinburgh club-mate Ewan Ashman, who started all three of Scotland’s major autumn Tests, Townsend explained the 34-year-old was primarily in because of his set-piece accuracy and experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But there’s more to Dave’s game than that,” the head coach added after handing Cherry only a fifth Test start, perhaps not wanting to pigeon-hole him as purely a man for the essential nuts-and-bolts elements of a hooker’s role.

Not even Townsend can have been expecting the sumptuous slice of skill the follically-challenged front-rower delivered in the 29th minute though.

Video Spacer

Men’s RWC Australia 2027 Host Cities | RP

The host cities for the Men’s RWC Australia 2027 have now officially been announced.

Video Spacer

Men’s RWC Australia 2027 Host Cities | RP

The host cities for the Men’s RWC Australia 2027 have now officially been announced.

After Scotland kicked a penalty to the corner and Jamie Ritchie safely pouched Cherry’s lineout throw, the Edinburgh hooker attached himself to the back of an advancing maul before breaking off, barging through the attempted tackle of Italy scrum-half Martin Page-Relo and unleashing the sort of offload – off the floor, out the back of his hand – of which Sonny Bill Williams would have been proud.

“I didn’t really see it but Gav Vaughan, our analyst, said ‘Oh, I think that’s a cat-flap offload out the back there’,” said Townsend. “I’ve been winding up Dave, saying I thought it was actually the defence that knocked the ball out.

“He did really well. Dave got a lot of carries in the first half, our lineout was very accurate – I think we won 100 per cent of the ball – and there’s a lot of front-five defensive work that goes in both from Dave and Ewan.”

Set Plays

8
Scrums
5
100%
Scrum Win %
100%
13
Lineout
14
100%
Lineout Win %
93%
6
Restarts Received
6
100%
Restarts Received Win %
100%

Scotland did indeed win all 13 of their lineouts and Cherry also contributed seven tackles and seven carries on his return from 16 months in the Test wilderness since being forced to leave the 2023 World Cup after sustaining a concussion falling down the stairs on a team day off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speculation has continued to swirl in Scottish rugby circles about the incident, but Townsend was adamant when announcing his team that Cherry’s subsequent absence from the squad was not a disciplinary issue.

With his previous first choice George Turner exiled in Japan, Ashman – yet to start a Six Nations match – still maturing as a Test hooker, the promising Paddy Harrison still a greenhorn at this level and Dylan Richardson and Gregor Hiddleston both injured, Townsend decided that Cherry represented a value bet. It’s paid off handsomely so far.

Jones keeping up with deadly wings Darcy and Duhan
Huw Jones had already become the most prolific try-scoring centre in Scottish history when he moved past the great Alan Tait with a brace against Fiji last autumn.

The 31-year-old’s hat-trick against Italy moved him past Tommy Seymour’s 20 and lifted him up to joint-sixth on Scotland’s all-time list with 22, alongside former wing/full-back Chris Paterson, whose tally came from 109 Tests.

ADVERTISEMENT
Huw Jones Scotland Six Nations
Huw Jones breaks free – PA

Jones’ have come in 54, an impressive ratio of 0.41 per Test. While the battle between Duhan van der Merwe (30 tries in 45) and Darcy Graham (29 in 43) to be Scotland’s top try-scorer has garnered attention of late, is there a better out-and-out finisher to be found in a home nations midfield – or any other in the world for that matter – than Jones right now?

His first two owed everything to anticipation, supporting breaks by Van der Merwe and Graham and getting his reward. But the way he intuitively sized up the opportunity when faced with three Italian defenders for his hat-trick score, stepping inside Paolo Garbisi and away from two more would-be tacklers to stretch over, was the mark of a player at the top of his game.

If he wasn’t already on Andy Farrell’s radar for the British & Irish Lions’ expedition to Australia this summer, he has surely been put in the ‘probable’ category now.

“He scored three tries today, but I reckon Huw has probably missed out on another five or six tries over the last few games because he’s just not had the ball,” Townsend said. “He offers himself on brilliant lines that sometimes fix defences and other people get the space. He supports really well and today the ball found him, through his work off the ball.”

Townsend is also increasingly enthused by the role Van der Merwe and Graham are playing in creating tries for others, rather than taking all the glory themselves.

“With our wingers everybody wants the narrative to be that they’re chasing a try-scoring record, but they put passes in for assists like they did against Australia,” he added. “That backline has really functioned well as unit. They’re playing for each other, they’re supporting each other, no matter who’s playing.”

Jordan applying pressure for starting role
With his inspirational captain Sione Tuipulotu ruled out of the Championship with a chest muscle injury, Townsend had a decision to make at 12, where Stafford McDowall, Tom Jordan and Rory Hutchinson were all vying for a start.

He plumped for McDowall, a physical presence in attack and defence, and by and large was rewarded with some hard carries into the midfield traffic and doughty defence, even if there were none of the line breaks or left-footed kicks threaded through the opposition defence which have become regular features of his game at Glasgow.

Finn Russell Scotland Six Nations
Finn Russell in action against Italy – PA

“Staff came in, did really well, did a lot of the hard work, carried hard with the forwards close to the ruck as well, which can shape a defence and open up space for the outside backs,” Townsend noted.

Then again when Tom Jordan, a regular at fly-half for Warriors, replaced his club-mate after 56 minutes, he gave Scotland’s attack a slightly different, threatening dimension.

His pinpoint long pass off his left hand created the chance for Jones to claim his third try while Jordan’s aggressive defence also made an impression as Italy battered away in the final 10 minutes.

“Tom called the ball that led to our final try, so just having that second receiver on the field [was beneficial],” Townsend added. “In the Six Nations you need to use a lot of your bench because it is such a tough form of rugby.”

Jordan, who looked instantly at home in the Test arena during the autumn when deployed at full-back, may remain on the bench for next Sunday’s visit of Ireland, but he has certainly given his coaches further food for thought as they ponder whether to change a winning team.

Can Scots find an answer to Irish question?
With the main objective achieved despite a nervy third quarter and a bonus-point victory in the bag, thoughts quickly turned to what shapes as the pivotal game of Scotland’s campaign next Sunday, the visit of defending champions Ireland.

When Townsend was asked what his side have to do to beat a side that have so far proved unbeatable in 10 matches on his watch, his initial response was of the flippant variety. “Score more points than them,” he said. Touché.

Scotland Six Nations
A muddied Paolo Garbisi – PA

While the head coach and his players will not be short of motivation to reverse that trend and Townsend will no doubt have been plotting for this eventuality for a while, Ireland’s opening win over England merely served as a reminder of the gargantuan hurdle Scotland must overcome at Murrayfield if they are to sustain their bright start and launch a credible title challenge.

“We’ve got to improve from how we played today but that would have been the case anyway,” Townsend said. “It’s the first game, and an eight-day turnaround gives us time to recover physically to look at where we need to build on the positives but also things we need to fix.

“We’ll obviously be aware of what Ireland are going to bring. We know the tests that are coming but that was a really good test today as well. Italy will be a serious opposition for every team in the championship, they were for us today. I believe we’ll have to be better than we were today to win.”

Related

Scotland player ratings vs Italy | 2025 Six Nations

Scotland player ratings: Scotland’s Six Nations campaign got off to a winning start with a five-try, 31-19 bonus-point victory over Italy at Murrayfield.

Read Now

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

'Waste of talent' – Andrew Mehrtens weighs in on fly-half debate

2

Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

3

Bath bring in South African with 'huge potential' as signing spree continues

4

England call up replacement as Cadan Murley faces Six Nations KO

5

Where the blame really lies for latest England flop – Andy Goode

6

'Don't disrespect my genetics': Sione Tuipulotu targets ambitious return

7

Will Carling begs England not to make same old mistake with Cadan Murley

8

Many England fans echoing the same gripe following Six Nations loss

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Sacking Twickenham would reignite Shaun Edwards' Lions dream

The defence guru pledged he would 'swim to Australia' for a place on Andy Farrell's staff. Another rearguard action this weekend would help his case.

LONG READ

Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Amid off-field reviews and on-field losses, both heavyweight coaches are under pressure to deliver.

LONG READ

With terrestrial TV under pressure how did the pundits fare on the opening weekend of the Six Nations?

All eyes were on the players this weekend but the jostling amongst pundits for top drawer billing was just as thrilling

Comments on RugbyPass

Z
ZB 27 minutes ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

Saffe here - if he admitted to eye gouging, that's unacceptable and should miss more than 3 matches. Video isn't clear that it's an eye gouge in my opinion but if thats what he admitted to, he got off with a very lenient sentence.

5 Go to comments
W
Werner 41 minutes ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

It's tough he was a player and coach during a very different time in rugby, the new law variations have changed so much since he last won the 6N and he just doesn't seem to have adapted as well as the other teams. It's pretty clear with his take that substitutions should be limited to injuries rather than player mgt.

Also Feel like his part of the WRU men's and womens contract negotiations caused him to lose a lot of buy in from the players.

25 Go to comments
G
GP 49 minutes ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Worry about your own team. Dallas is equally adept at centre. Try and come up with an original cliche. You lot else where are one eyed too. Why should we

weaken our team ?

11 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Makes sense. I wasn't watching as intently as Wallabies games but every time I looked Itoje was winning ball

25 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Good point. Does seem like 3 jumpers is standard in 2025

25 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

That's exactly the reason a player would benefit elsewhere GP, not a reason to stay.


But I can at least see you're struggling to look through your Canterbury lens.. 😋

11 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

I think that is more by design UOB. For example, while I prefer player parochialism, I applaud the likes of Gallagher shifting to Wellington for a couple of years, but they already have a couple of good starters and a young star to bring through, so I'd imagine Gallagher looked at the Highlanders but because they have a future prospect bigger than Holland (who they may have even tried to include this year) they didn't want to lock him out of a contract by signing Zach.


Whats his name may also want to play a more modern, French (Japanese) style game with light jumpers (and big lifters), with just one big partner.

11 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Don't know where you got the idea anyone was advocating for forcing players to go anywhere? The writer is pointing out where players may not get to make their case for higher honours (if that is their goal) when staying at a franchise rich in players at their position. His examples are valid. I would rate McLeod behind a fit, firing Ennor who has superior speed, attack and distribution skills (was also an All Black who only lacked game time because of injury) and when he and Aumua are fit, McLeod becomes back-up for Havili at second five. Or fills in elsewhere. Your sensitivity to all things Canterbury / Crusaders clouds your comprehension of the discussion.

11 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Where would he go though? The only place I can see is the Highlanders were he is probably a step above TUJ and Gilbert.


Depending how how the Blues see some of their more versatile players like Lam, Zarn, and Heem, he could fit in their. But I see that as very unlikely and staying at the Crusaders now would be his best bet.

11 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

On the spot article!


In the case of Dallas, and possible Zarn, they also get shunted around positions, so are least likely to be able to push for a case of being the best in their main positions.


We saw it again in last weeks preseason game, with Dallas being pushed to play outside Havili. You are now at the point (with having done this for four seasons with him) of ruining any further progress he has to his career Penney. Play your centers at center and leave Dallas to trying push Havili out.

11 Go to comments
B
BAZ 5 hours ago
Players to watch in Super Rugby Aupiki 2025

when is Super Rugby Pacific head announcing his comps instead of delaying further and denying fans VALUABLE planning TIME please TEAM? Superbru.com in South Africa has already beaten him to the draw SADLY!

1 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Many England fans echoing the same gripe following Six Nations loss

Ah, one of those "England should be dominating the World" fellas I see...

15 Go to comments
T
Tom 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Chessum is good but England also lack ball carriers. I'm not sure what Ted Hill has done to become a pariah. He could provide good balance.

25 Go to comments
F
FW 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

I would have thought the WRU would have brought in ex Welsh rugby players to assist Gatland. Where is his support?

25 Go to comments
T
Tom 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Interesting analysis, I wondered why our halfbacks kept getting caught defending against Kiwis on the wing. People seemed keen to throw Smith and Mitchell under the bus but they are not supposed to be exposed like that. There clearly was a breakdown in defensive strategy which I now understand. Smith and Mitchell could have done better perhaps but you leave your smallest players alone to tackle guys like that and tackles will be missed.


Attack is still definitely a huge issue though. We spend so little time stressing defenses. Our flankers may have been more able to cover the wings if we didn't spend the entire game without the ball. England need to mix it up and start putting some multiphase rugby together. Borthwick's unwaivering dedication to a box kicking strategy which isn't working is weird. Again we saw the players are capable of playing some dangerous rugby when they're chasing the game and forced to throw Borthwick's strategy out the window.

25 Go to comments
O
OJohn 7 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Stockholm Syndrome still ?

25 Go to comments
l
lK 7 hours ago
World Cup dream driving Exeter's Canadian star Taylor Perry

👍🏼

1 Go to comments
f
fl 7 hours ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

3 matches isn't very many!

5 Go to comments
R
Rob 8 hours ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

I believe a certain sect owe Andrew Forde an apology

5 Go to comments
G
GP 8 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Braydon Ennor is out for first few weeks re injury. But I disagree. These guys should not be forced in to going any where. Dallas McLeod is a current starting player. He did not get in the AB's because barely no one was tried outside of Ioane and Barrett in midfield. You do need depth in Super Rugby squads. Dallas McLeod played well starting last Friday. He is starting again. What more do you want? He should be in contention for AB's any way. Corey Kellow got mentioned, he is starting again. An outstanding season for Canterbury last year.

11 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick
Search