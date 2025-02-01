Northern Edition

Six Nations

Scotland player ratings vs Italy | 2025 Six Nations

By Bryn Palmer at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh
Scotland's wing Duhan van der Merwe (R) runs with the ball as he fights for it with Italy's wing Ange Capuozzo (L) during the Six Nations international rugby union match between Scotland and Italy at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland on February 1, 2025. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP)

Scotland player ratings: Scotland’s Six Nations campaign got off to a winning start with a five-try, 31-19 bonus-point victory over Italy at Murrayfield.

Gregor Townsend’s side led 14-0 and 19-6, but the Azzurri’s comeback to 19-19 early in the second half had the home crowd on edge before Huw Jones scored the second and third tries of his first Test hat-trick within five minutes in the third quarter to soothe any lingering fears.

Here is how the Scotland players fared:

15. Blair Kinghorn – 7.5
The Toulouse full-back was prominent in attack early on, coming into the line to good effect to twice release Van der Merwe down the left flank, and providing a link again for Darge’s opening try. Effective every time he got on ball, which was plenty, and took one high ball imperiously.

Match Summary

0
Penalty Goals
4
5
Tries
1
3
Conversions
1
0
Drop Goals
0
162
Carries
94
7
Line Breaks
4
13
Turnovers Lost
13
7
Turnovers Won
6

14. Darcy Graham – 7
Returning to the Six Nations fray after missing the last two Championships through injury, the impish wing – compared to Jason Robinson by Townsend in the week – was smashed by Brex in the first half when he came looking for work. But it didn’t put him off. Brilliantly broke the game open when Scotland needed him with a stunning break to put Jones over for his second try.

13. Huw Jones – 8.5
A great day for Jones, who scored his first Test hat-trick and Scotland’s first in the Championship since Kinghorn bagged three against Italy two years ago. Up in support of Van der Merwe’s break to collect his first, and again when Graham burst through on the hour. His third – his 22nd Test try, and his 15th in the Six Nations, drawing him level with Chris Paterson in joint-sixth on Scotland’s all-time list – took some finishing.

12. Stafford McDowall – 6
Tasked with replacing talismanic captain Sione Tuipulotu, the Glasgow centre didn’t have too many chances with ball in hand but carried hard in traffic and had his hands full in defence with the dangerous Brex, but used his physique to good effect. A superb chase of a Russell clearing kick forced Garbisi to concede a 5m scrum.

11. Duhan van der Merwe – 7
Saw plenty of the ball early on, galloping away twice in the opening five minutes and setting up Jones for his try with an inside pass. Relished the opportunity to run at the diminutive Capuozzo, showing his power and strength, and came off his wing at times, but his influence waned in the second half.

10. Finn Russell – 6.5
A largely controlled display from the maestro, bar one aberration early in the second half when his telegraphed short pass was intercepted by Brex for the Italians’ try. Kicked well from hand and to touch, involved in both the opening tries with precise passes and got the attack moving well, but one dropped ball in contact when he went for the line himself. Missed two of his five kicks at goal.

9. Ben White – 7
Smooth service from the Toulon scrum-half, where his link with Russell worked well, and kicked well from the base of the scrum. Also on hand to claim his fifth Test try from Cherry’s sublime offload on the half-hour. Replaced by Horne after 56 minutes.

1. Pierre Schoeman – 7
Plenty of cries of ‘Schoo’ from the Murrayfield crowd, especially in the first half when the Edinburgh loosehead was Scotland’s leading ball carrier. Finished with 16 from the 51 minutes he was on the field. Brought and abrasive edge to proceedings.

2. Dave Cherry – 7.5
Selected for the first time in 16 months since his exit from RWC23, primarily for his set-piece expertise, the Edinburgh hooker more than justified his recall. 100 per cent from his lineout darts and a brilliant offload out the back door, off the floor, presented White with his try.

3. Zander Fagerson – 8
Like his fellow prop Schoeman, very prominent around the field and always available for a rumble, delivering 15 carries and a solid outing at the scrum for the Glasgow tighthead, who stayed on for 68 minutes. Invaluable to the cause.

4. Jonny Gray – 6
Back in a Scotland jersey for the first time in nearly two years, the Bordeaux lock enjoyed a solid return on his 78th cap before trooping off after 56 minutes. Plenty of work-rate as always, and into double figures for carries, not something he is noted for.

5. Grant Gilchrist – 6.5
The veteran Edinburgh lock put in a full 80-minute shift, toiling away in the tight exchanges and taking his fair share of lineout ball as well as offering a steadying hand when things started to get nervy in the second half.

6. Jamie Ritchie – 6
Rewarded with a starting spot after an impressive display against Australia at the end of the autumn, the former captain had a hand in Jones’ opening try and was a go-to option at the tail of the lineout. Replaced early in the second half by Dempsey.

7. Rory Darge – 7
The co-captain claimed his sixth Test try with a smart finish early on, showing his strength to power through three Italian defenders. Also won a couple of crucial penalties on the floor, and into double figures for carries and tackles in another efficient and productive display.

8. Matt Fagerson – 6.5
Starting at No 8 before switching to the blindside when Dempsey came on in the second half, the Glasgow back-rower got through a barrel-load of work but couldn’t quite impress himself on the game in an attacking sense. Pinged for a holding-on penalty but plenty of endeavour.

It's the Huw Jones show as Scotland battle past Italy in Six Nations opener

Huw Jones came to the fore in the absence of fellow centre Sione Tuipulotu as his hat-trick helped Scotland fend off another Italian comeback to open their Guinness Six Nations campaign with a 31-19 win at Murrayfield.

Replacements
16. Ewan Ashman – 6
Replaced Cherry after 51 minutes and immediately brought some energy to the loose, as well as maintaining the 100% record at the lineout.

17. Rory Sutherland – 5
Took over from Schoeman for the final half-hour, the Glasgow loosehead put himself about with several carries and tackles, as well as contributing to a solid scrum operation.

18. Will Hurd – 5
Replaced Zander Fagerson for the final 12 minutes, the Leicester tighthead did what was asked of him at the set-piece.

19. Gregor Brown – 5
His first taste of the Six Nations, the 23-year-old Aberdonian’s work was largely in defence after coming on for Gray, contributing 10 tackles in his 24 minutes on the pitch.

20. Jack Dempsey – 5
Starting on the bench after just one game back for Glasgow since a shoulder injury on autumn Test duty, the abrasive No.8 entered the fray early in the second half but couldn’t exert much influence.

21. George Horne – 6
Brought his usual energy and speed to proceedings after replacing White, keeping the tempo high and his box-kicks on point.

22. Tom Jordan – 6.5
The versatile midfielder replaced McDowall before the hour and maintained the strong impression he made in the autumn, his precise pass giving Jones the chance to complete his hat-trick.

23. Kyle Rowe – 5
Replaced Graham for the final eight minutes. Little time to make an impression.

Racing 92 finally issue statement 24 hours after Stuart Lancaster exits club

Former England head coach Stuart Lancaster has left Racing 92 with immediate effect.

