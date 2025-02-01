Racing 92 finally issue statement 24 hours after Stuart Lancaster exits club

Former England head coach Stuart Lancaster has left Racing 92 with immediate effect – the Parisian club have confirmed.

Lancaster’s 18-month spell with the Parisians has ended after they failed to qualify for the knockout phase of the Investec Champions Cup, finishing second from bottom in their pool.

They have also struggled domestically and sit 12th in the Top 14, just two points above the relegation zone.

Owen Farrell joined the club last summer but has been affected by a groin injury, hampering his ability to contribute to their season.

“Racing 92 and Stuart Lancaster have decided to end their collaboration with immediate effect,” a statement read.

“Racing 92 thanks Stuart Lancaster and wishes him the best for his future. For his part, Stuart wishes Racing 92 the best for the end of this season and for future seasons.”

“Patrice Collazo, former player and coach of the club, will join the staff of the professional team from this Monday, February 3 and until the end of the 2024.2025 sports season.”

