Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term
Tupou Vaa’i’s injury is a huge blow to the All Blacks.
Only a handful of established All Blacks have maintained or improved on their previous standards since Scott Robertson and company took charge. Vaa’i is one of them.
You can add Ardie Savea, obviously, Cam Roigard, Codie Taylor and probably Tamaiti Williams too. The names stop springing to mind after that.
You see, I have a theory about Robertson and his coaching staff and that it’s that they don’t make very good, good or even adequate players better. No, they kind of just make them worse.
Instead of improving what they’ve got, the All Blacks’ brains trust defaults to picking new blokes and hoping their athleticism and enthusiasm fill the void in tutelage.
Rieko Ioane appears to be yesterday’s man now. Sevu Reece and Anton Lienert-Brown the same. A bit like David Havili before them. Caleb Clarke’s hardly first-choice and Billy Proctor’s poised to become an afterthought as well. You don’t get much runway with these guys. Just ask Christian Lio-Willie.
Leroy Carter, Simon Parker and Fabian Holland are flavour of the month at the moment. Just as Wallace Sititi was this time last year.
Quinn Tupaea is new to this coaching group as well, and basking in the warm glow of the coaching staff’s approval for the time being.
I don’t know about you, but I thought New Zealand’s Rugby Championship campaign was unsatisfactory on the whole.
The team was okay against Australia and did take a test off South Africa. But losing to Argentina and imploding against the Springboks was a really poor look.
If I was enthused about anything during the competition, it was Savea, Roigard and the new boys.
That worries me in a couple of senses: first, that most of the senior pros hardly fired a shot and, second, that there’s a limited supply of other potential debutants.
Because, let’s be fair, the modus operandi isn’t to get more out of what you’ve got, but to select someone else entirely.
Are any of the Barretts better for their involvement with this coaching staff? How about Damian McKenzie? Will Jordan’s so good that, like Savea and Roigard, it almost doesn’t matter who’s in charge.
I mention those guys because they always get picked, whenever fit. Others are not so fortunate.
Samipeni Finau and Asafo Aumua should probably be making alternative plans. Injuries meant Pasilio Tosi got a bit of gametime in Perth on Saturday, but he’s a peripheral figure too.
I see this selection group throwing a lot of darts at the board and, yes, they do hit the odd bullseye, with Holland definitely being one.
But will we see much of George Bell again? What about Luke Jacobson, Ethan Blackadder and Dalton Papali’i? Are Ollie Norris, Du’Plessis Kirifi and Ruben Love going to kick on?
Or should they emulate Mark Tele’a and Harry Plummer and try their luck elsewhere?
It’s easy to opt for bright, shiny new toys. The potential’s limitless, at least until they’ve played a couple of games and it becomes clear there’s one or two flaws to tidy up.
A scattergun selection approach is one thing, but I do harbour concerns about how quickly players are discarded and suspect the problem isn’t necessarily them, but the quality of coaching they receive.
There’s sufficient talent in the All Blacks’ squad – and hopefully always will be – to ensure they continue to win more games than they lose.
But, at the risk of labouring the point too long, this is a team winning on ability alone. I’m not seeing anything to suggest there’s much method behind it.
Jealousy and incredibly muddled thinking. And an inability to understand basic facts like employment law.
You remind me of some of the Australian whiners.
Everyone is against us including all the referees.
It really shouldn’t be that hard to work out, the Highlanders are regularly one of the lesser performing teams in the competition and if you’re a young player with a choice between them and a perennial winner, it really isn’t that hard to understand. If you’re calling me a socialist, professional sports are some of the most socialist things around because an even competition is a good competition. Even with the Brumbies and the Waratahs, the Brumbies are the historically more successful team (especially since Sydney teams have so much more competition with Rugby League for fandom and players) and are more likely to attract players wanting to succeed.
Also it’s not illegal. Professional athletes are essentially contractors. It’s literally a thing in so many sports leagues including the NRL. It’s not the government forcing them to move, it’s the teams having to be mindful of which contracts to renew or to let walk, basically being contractors. In European football in particular, they chase the money because there’s just that much more money for some big clubs. If the player is good enough and not a locker room cancer, it’s not particularly hard for them to find new teams and make more money. Just look at players like Jarome Luai and Stephen Crichton moving to the Tigers and the Bulldogs, it wasn’t exactly a surprise to most people that players from the Panthers dynasty were going to have to move.
And going all the way back to their first year? Really? Obviously at the start of the competition there wouldn’t have been as much player movement, but again, being a competition without parity mechanisms, it was inevitable that the movement would move towards top teams if there’s nothing stopping them.
The All Blacks also didn’t win the TRC so I’m not sure what you’re referring to there. Also a lot of those Chiefs players didn’t even get selected until later in the international season (especially Narawa, Carter and Tupaea) so it’s not like they were given much game time, Carter even being held back in favour of out of form Sevu Reece. This is also considering that the selections last year which included a number of Crusaders regularly being picked in front of other players regardless of form (Blackadder, Barrett, Havili, Reece vs Lakai, Tuipulotu, Clarke, Narawa) which Razor got a lot of complaints about publicly, especially given how disappointing the team played last year. Furthermore, with a lot of the other Chiefs players this year, most were named and barely got any game time (Finau, Jacobson, Narawa due to injury, Norris, McAlister and Lord as emergency cover only). Compare this to the Crusaders All Blacks who were starters in that span like Taylor, Whitelock, Bower, Williams, Barrett pre-captaincy, Mo’unga and Will Jordan. Regarding their results, it’s not like they were far off in any of those other than getting destroyed by a Blues team in 2024 that was motivated by years of resentment, arguably would’ve won the 2023 one vs the Crusaders barring a blatantly missed forward pass that the whole country saw and almost winning the 2025 if not for 5 points from missed penalties, so they were close.
Also what mysteries are you talking about? I responded to your comment about Deans and the time between the Deans and Razor dynasties as well as the “educational purposes” you mentioned - are you not aware of the relationship between NPC and Super Rugby? While it’s not as tight as before, being in a Super team’s NPC province still means more eyes for that particular Super team. I also responded to the issue with All Blacks pay not being included in SR salary caps. Clearly though you write off all the responses as jealousy which really makes this go around in circles.
Perhaps the question that should be asked is why can't the Highlanders spend more closely to their salary cap.
Why is it that players don't want to go there.
And you are proposing rules to force players to move which are illegal under employment laws in NZ. They are also illegal in the UK which is why there are no parity rules in UK football. It has nothing to do with so called cultlike fandom.
You quite obviously have a huge chip on your shoulder concerning the Highlanders lack of success.
Perhaps the answer lies in the culture of the franchise.
After all the Crusaders finished dead last in their first year so why have they subsequently proved so successful. You are quite obviously a socialist. Everyone should be dragged down to the same level.
Here the Brumbies are consistently successful and the wealthy franchises like the Waratahs struggle. Once again it's a culture thing.
The makeup of the original squad for the TRC makes interesting reading .13 Chiefs, 8 Hurricanes,7 Crusaders,4 Blues,3 Highlanders and 1 Moana.
Hardly a preponderance of Crusaders there yet they won the title.
Perhaps you can work out why the Chiefs who arguably have had the strongest lineup for the last four years have won no titles.
I asked you to explain some mysteries in previous comment which you ignored perhaps you can enlighten us by solving this mystery.
Yeah Counties came to play for sure. Would love to see how Moananu develops from here.
They went down for scholarships that tend to come with the opportunity to play rugby, that counts. It’s the closest thing NZ has to College Sports scholarships in the US. The way top flight 1st XV schoolboy rugby works (especially the Super 8 and the 1A rugby competition that Ennor would’ve been from), you’ll know that the top end talent there is pretty locked into at least making provincial rugby if not Super, so he would’ve moved there for rugby with the scholarship helping out. And if you want to look at 2017, key players and All Blacks like Read, Taylor, Whitelock and Bridge were all players that skipped their home regions (most coming from NPC provinces that definitely could’ve done with their talent) and moved down right out of high school and Dagg, Tamanivalu and Ioane were all test players that jumped ship from other Super franchises. And once they got on their recent run, that movement continued, with the likes of Tamaiti Williams, Hotham, Lio-Willie, Fihaki, O’Connor, Bower and even proven test players like Pablo Matera, James O’Connor and even Leigh Halfpenny (even if he got injured and didn’t play). Matera in particular was the one that shouldn’t be possible in a salary cap sport because he’s a prime test player jumping onto a team already stacked with talent.
The All Blacks absolutely deserve salary increases but that pay bump also should factor into the salary cap for Super Rugby, otherwise what’s the point of a salary cap? The point is that if a player proves their worth, they end up costing more for a salary cap and then the team has to make decisions in terms who to keep and move to ensure the competition stays even from a roster perspective. There was an article a while back pointing out that regularly the Crusaders are the ones that spend closest to their salary cap and the Highlanders are regularly far below and this is not even taking into account the fact that they don’t have to cover All Blacks bonuses or have to adjust salaries based on performance in Super Rugby. Given that Super Rugby, unlike other sports leagues, has little to no rules on player movement, that’s not exactly a sign of the salary cap itself working as it’s meant to, especially when players from the Otago and Southland regions end up out of the Highlanders. So tell me, why is that not a problem?
Even though sports-wise I prefer Union, the NRL at least has a lot more parity and only 1 real dud franchise in the Titans that never seems to go anywhere. Parity rules are normal in every professional sport except for football but football only gets away with that because of the cultlike fandom of a lot of football fans that allows them to ignore the fact that many of their leagues have 3-4 teams winning 90% of their titles (in some cases even less). NZR can’t forcibly tell them to go to another team, but if there was at least a strictly enforced salary cap that factored in test experience (and given that the contracts are centralised, this really shouldn’t be as much of a struggle as it sounds), then it wouldn’t be a case of NZR forcing a player to take a new job, but teams having to do the roster building that takes place in other professional sports and coaches having to adapt to stay successful for changing rosters.
And on the topic of Cheika, from a purely results perspective, he was still better than who went before and after, given how much the team declined under Deans and then the nadir that was Eddie Jones’ later tenure. There was clearly a lot more going on behind the scenes as well, but in a dark patch for Australian rugby union, he did better with the Wallabies than the rest until Joe Schmidt came along.
The trouble is the days where you captain plays 80, and every game, are gone. So you need these systems anyway.
Ardie is not going to be playing 80 come 2027, so I see little reason to give him the captaincy now. Look to the future.
The role is simply too important to not get it right, because it’s not just the responsibilities you point out, it’s how the captain does those things that set the tempo for the team. There is a huge difference between how Wilson captains Australia and has got them to fight, to how Ardie would have done it.
I think we need to move on from this simplicity. Also, do you really want your captain avoiding his workload in the last 10 minutes because he’s been spent, busting tackles all day, and all he can do is look for an opportunity to jackle the ball? What kind of precedent does that send to the team? It is really the exact opposite of your McCaw example.
Those were some crazy conditions huh, Moananu more dynamic for sure, especially thanks to his desperation to make meters every carry in the last 5 minutes. Bell very solid and showed some tough shoulders on defence too (though that’s a system strength of Canterbury huh).
Would have liked Moananu to through a few more darts still, I think he was a bit slow to adjust having the first few linouts and was still lobbing them up in the air.
You say:
And during Deans’ run of titles, many players moved down to Canterbury for their rugby to have a better chance at making the Crusaders. This didn’t pay off immediately but it did at NPC level which led to a bunch of titles there that eventually translated to the Crusaders when players moved from NPC to Super.
Seeing Deans last year at the Crusaders was 2007 and it was 9 years after that before the Crusaders won another title I wouldn’t have thought that was very successful for those players. How many of the 2017 team were players who had transferred to Canterbury pre 2007. Once again you seem to be clutching at straws to justify your arguments.
And two of the players who you assume were lured to the Crusaders, Ennor and Goodhue came south for educational purposes and got selected for Canterbury from there.
And do you suggest ABs should not get a salary increase or that if they do they should be moved forcibly onto other franchises to even things out. Well good luck with that because you are not cognisant with NZ employment law which forbids exactly that.
And finally like so many Kiwis you think you know more about Australian Rugby than we do. Cheika was a disaster for Australian rugby. You will be aware of the paucity of Australian coaches.
Well despite Cheika saying he wants to return home he has yet to have a job offer commensurate with his experience. No-one will touch him with a barge pole. The latest is to get home he is taking a coaching position in rugby league.
Let’s add a try and even a lineout take from Moananu to the tally.
Deans had the fortune of having two of the greatest All Blacks of all time (Dan Carter and Richie McCaw) leading his team for most of tenure. It’s not like in Australia he managed to coach Quade Cooper into the same level of talent. And during Deans’ run of titles, many players moved down to Canterbury for their rugby to have a better chance at making the Crusaders. This didn’t pay off immediately but it did at NPC level which led to a bunch of titles there that eventually translated to the Crusaders when players moved from NPC to Super.
Again, there is nothing stopping a top player from moving to Canterbury or the Crusaders if they want to jump onto a winning team and it makes sense for them because that’s obviously a more fun situation than jumping to a rebuilding team. The same thing happens at every level of NZ rugby and it’s created issues at a number of levels. In school boys top schools poach all the time to the point where some schools like Hamilton Boys and Palmy Boys are too overpowered in their local areas and have to travel cross town for their 1st XV competition. In Auckland, players new to a school, even if they immigrated with their family from another country, have to wait a year before they can play 1st XV rugby because of how much it was happening (and incidentally we had the situation of St Kentigern’s College winning like 5 in a row and diluting the competition). The same mentality translates over to when players leave school - less regularly successful regions lose players to bigger ones, and a lot of the top ones jump to the Canterbury system because again, it’s probably a more ideal situation than staying in Manawatu or Southland to help them properly rebuild into a stronger province. If you’re saying the Blues bought players (Barrett might be the one that comes to mind but his wife is an Aucklander and was a factor in his move) but I’ve already mentioned to you a bunch that went over there. Darry is one player moved over, but he was also pushed out by the Crusaders having Scott Barrett over from Taranaki on their squad.
You can keep calling green eye all you want but in a competition with no real mechanisms for parity, “green eye” is fair enough. Why watch a competition when one team keeps winning? Even the Penrith Panthers have to give up stars every year to avoid breaching their salary cap rules whereas in NZ, you can get away with hoarding All Blacks on your team because NZR covers the upper salary of those players, meaning the actual Super contracts themselves don’t tend to reflect that player’s actual value to the team. If this was a league with more actual measures to enforce parity like a stricter salary cap, trades or drafting then it would be less of an issue for non-Crusaders fans but there isn’t any of that in Super Rugby. Unsurprisingly interest in the competition has gone down too as a result and this is a big part of why interest in league is on the up and up in NZ.
And I suppose you would say the solution to this problem you perceive is for NZ Rugby to direct that players should be moved around to make the teams more even.
Just why do you think these players went to the Crusaders. It was hardly because they thought this was their best opportunity to win a title.
Prior to Robertson joining, the Crusaders hadn't won a title since 2008.
And in fact the Crusaders hadn't even made the semi finals in 2015 and 2016.
It wasn't because of the stadium. Undoubtedly the Crusaders had by far the worst stadium in NZ.
And it can't have been the coaches as by your reckoning Joseph and Brown were far better than anyone coaching the Crusaders.
And in 2012 and 2013 The Chiefs coach Rennie was very much in favour having won two titles.
It's a real mystery. What enticed all these players to join the Crusaders.
Then in 2017 with very much the same players they won the championship. And that's a mystery too. Because the new coach we are now told doesn't really coach at all. He's really only a manager.
So how did they win 7 titles on the trot.
It’s a real mystery.
As an Australian I’m obviously neutral in all of this but it never ceases to amaze me the depth of anti Crusader feeling amongst NZ rugby fans.
You have slated Deans and Robertson 2 of the most successful coaches in Super Rugby history as really only succeeding because of their great players..
Yet you can't give an explanation for them having all these good players.
Unlike the Blues they haven't gone out and bought them. And it’s been obvious that hasn't succeeded all that well.
You are a classic case of the green eye.
Too many people are championing this Hamish Bidwell article.
To lay it out for to people to get some context (as I originally posted however, its not that I am trying to defend Razor) pre Razor we have the grand total of Lomax, Frizell, Talea, Jordan, Tamaiti improving as players.
Regressing or stagnant, we had Beauden Barret, Jordie Barret (even Scot but he had very high standards coming into Fosters era even though he was a bench guy), Rieko Ioane, Caleb Clarke, Aaron Smith, Samisoni, the props that got dropped after the Island series, Luke Jacobsen, Ethan Blackadder, Akira Ioane, Hoskins Sototu, ALB, and probably numerous others.
Where as added to (the poor authors) list of names improved under Razor you have Ethan de Groot (after his ildiscipline), Ofa, Aumua, Tupou, Patrick, some might say Jordie after the idea to send him to Leinster, Clarke. You could say Roigard and Dmac if you wanted, but they are really more new players (in their positions). That is after only half the time, not even that much, with some over the first year, some through the second.
Players like Richie you can say came right, I don’t know if that is a credit to pre Razor teams really, and some were used how they were used, doing well but sort of immediate solutions, like Ardie as the next 8, Jordie and Ioane as centers etc, while others came in and performed quite well like Akira, Tupou, Caleb, Hoskins etc but faded. Razor has had similar top debutants which haven’t backed up, but we don’t quite know how they will pan out.
Hansen before that had more of an issue with cattle or selection than development (thinking late in his tenure), giong through 6s, Bridge on the wing, injured Goodhue, etc, but many of the above names also lacked real development trough his reign too.
Razor had a chance to improve Beauden, and DMac even more, he’s tried with Ardie, not done well with Scooter or Samisoni, and obviously hasn’t been able to find Luke or Ethan roles with their injuries (or Dalton). Akira had left by the point where he demanded selection again (yes just one top AB standard SR season), and Hoskins let slip back into mediocre form. Clarkes return was likely also a direct result of physical adjustments than the environment. Lots to still be done by him, as it was hoped he would be the one to turn around and create a place for all these guys to get better, still definitely his biggest work on for Razor as I said in my original post, but completely the wrong angle from the author.
No-one is disputing that test rugby is a step up, but that’s kind of the point here. The Crusaders (and Canterbury) can get good players coming from other places, strengthening one while weakening the other - you’re not going to be able to do that in test rugby vs other Tier 1 nations. Also, BB has been a good 10 in the past for the All Blacks and for the Blues/Hurricanes. He had a long time playing at fullback because of Mo'unga but he seems to get worse by the game for the All Blacks at the moment, especially with a game plan that clearly involves a lot more kicking than usual.
All Super teams have academies and youth teams built out of age grade competitions but there is nothing stopping top players moving to the Crusaders right after high school without ever playing for their regions and also to Canterbury before that effectively putting them in the Crusaders.
Players like Dagg (Highlanders), Aumua (Moana), Tamanivalu (Chiefs), Digby Ioane (from Aus), and of course, Pablo Matera, a former test captain jumped over from other clubs in their primes. Players like Ennor (from Auckland through schoolboy level but never played for Auckland), all the Whitelocks (all from Feilding, the Manawatu region but never played for there), Codie Taylor (from Feilding as well), George Bridge (from Hastings, never played for Hawkes Bay), Bower (from Otago, skipped Highlanders), Tamaiti Williams (from Northland and schooled in Auckland, never played for either), Jack Goodhue (from Northland) all skipped their regions completely and went straight to the Crusaders and if you look at some of those regions, at the NPC level a lot of those teams have needed the talent and arguably, the Hurricanes and the Highlanders could’ve done with a lot of that talent too.
And yes I am aware that movement goes to other teams too but the Crusaders have benefited from this more than anyone else looking at a lot of the star players there, especially because unlike other sports leagues (not football because as I said, football gets away with that due to all the competitions outside of their domestic clubs), there’s usually regular movement also going outwards to balance things out.
Cheika also took the Wallabies to a World Cup final before Australian rugby on a whole unravelled on an organizational basis. The fact that he helped lift the Pumas as an advisor shows that he was still quality. Deans’ teams got worse and worse and those Wallabies regressed, with players complaining about how conservative his game plans were. I’d still argue that Rennie came in at an unlucky time and that made him look worse than he was.
Again, if there’s nothing to worry about with Razor, then why has the team been so messy? I understand that he is in a rebuilding year but the All Blacks are looking messy, ill-disciplined and can’t seem to concentrate after halftime. Razor is renowned as a motivator but the fact that the many of the players look visibly worse in the black jersey is what’s putting all of this into question because would he have had the same success if he was on a team like the Highlanders? Jamie Joseph for example took the Highlanders to their first title and when he took over Japan, they topped their World Cup pool. That’s more of a sign of good coaching than being able to win with stacked lineups.
Well firstly the international competition is substantially better than in Super Rugby. This is one of the greatest Springbok teams of the professional era.
And secondly there is no doubt the current ABs (like the Wallabies) are hamstrung by very average players in certain positions. Number 10 is a classic case for both countries.
Even the greatest coaches in the world can't turn a BB,an Edmed, or a DMac into an international quality number 10. You can't make bricks out of straw.
And pray enlighten me on the many players who have moved from one Super Rugby team to the Crusaders in the last 10 years.
I can think of a number of Blues players who moved to the Blues.
A factor in the Crusaders continuing dominance must be their academy.The Blues signed up Darry from there and they have just signed 2 more this year including a young hooker.
Do the Highlanders have an academy.
And when you talk about Deans you remind me of OJohn who blamed all of what was wrong with Australian Rugby on him. And Cheikas last game coaching Australia was a thumping by England in the quarter final of the 2029 RWC.
Hardly a great legacy.
It's great to see you and I in agreement Jacko.
I certainly see a advantage to that around game time with the way Razor has been so conservative in selection.
I would rather Rehana and Jacomb get selected for the NZ XV. Then they will be guaranteed game time rather than watching two old men in the number 10 position.
Parker = AVG at best
Holland = NPC Level
100%… particully the last sentence
Yep their contracting model is destroying the game. They are possibly offering too much to retain players.
Kemara was ahead of O’Connor but I think only playing himself because Reihana was injured.
SR really is Senior Rugby, it is test footy. Only coming up against the 5th ranked kiwi team, or the other South African and Aussie ones, gave anyone a chance to rotate. SRP stopped the majority of that from being an option. Now NPC is the place for these guys to learn, and what needs to change is to more to more of an honesty ranking system of players than a contracting one.
Highlanders under Jamie Joseph look good with young talent like Pledger, Stanley Soloman, and that young Otago flanker.
I cant help but agree with Bidwell this time. Razor is not improving the players or doesnt seem to have an overall plan for this squad. How long will some of the new guys last is anyones guess. Razor falls back on his tried and tested players but still has a long way to go before he can say he has improved the squad. This was meant to be the year the AB’s made a statement and they still can with 4 from 4 up north but they did not win TRC and they were underwhelming against France. They dont look like a better team compared to last year and there isnt much visible progress. Yes they have ticked off a win against the Boks at home and got the Bledisloe done. They also got more wins in TRC this year compared to last and tied on points with the Boks. While these are positives its still hard to see the gameplan and put your finger on the progress.