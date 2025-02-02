Fiji rugby player in dock after brutal attack on Biarritz teammate

Fijian international Masivesi Dakuwaqa is in hot water after allegedly biting his teammate, Pierre Pagès, during an altercation that left the scrum-half needing 20 stitches to his cheek.

Biarritz Olympique released a statement on Friday night confirming that two senior players had been involved in a serious incident and that an internal investigation would take place.

Initially, the club did not disclose the identities of the players or the circumstances of the altercation. However, French outlet RugbyRama later reported that Dakuwaqa was taken into police custody after violently attacking Pagès following a night out.

Dakuwaqa joined Biarritz after three seasons with Montpellier and was in good form until last January. The No.8 had previously played for Western Force and Toulon, and earned three caps for Fiji during their November 2021 tour.

The Fijian forward has not given a reason for assaulting his teammate, but he allegedly admitted to biting Pagès, claiming he does not recall the events of that evening. An unnamed source says the scuffle stemmed from a money dispute and that Pagès was injured when he tried to intervene between Dakuwaqa and another player. Pagès was taken to the hospital, while Dakuwaqa was arrested on the spot.

The loose forward has been suspended from the club and is due to appear in court in May 2025. French journalist Tanguy Scigala reports that Biarritz may have grounds to release the player without compensation.

Dakuwaqa (6’3, 122kg) had signed a two-year contract with Biarritz in July 2024 and had attracted interest from several Pro D2 clubs, impressed by his powerful performances. Meanwhile, Biarritz – after a strong start to the season – has failed to secure a win since early December and now sits 10th in the Pro D2.

Biarritz’s statement on the matter read: “Biarritz Olympique confirms that a serious incident occurred outside its facilities and outside any framework organized by the club involving one of its players. The incident occurred while a second player was trying to calm the situation, before being violently attacked and injured, requiring medical attention.

“The club takes this event very seriously and has immediately taken the necessary measures: An internal investigation is underway to establish the facts precisely; full cooperation is ensured with the relevant authorities; and appropriate sanctions will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

“Biarritz Olympique reiterates its commitment to the values of respect and exemplarity, both on and off the field. Out of respect for the people concerned and the smooth running of the procedure, we will not make any further comments at this stage.”

