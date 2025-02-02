Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
10 - 22
FT
U20
43 - 0
FT
31 - 19
FT
27 - 22
FT
63 - 19
FT
U20
30 - 31
FT
Thursday
14:00
Friday
12:00
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
13:15
U20
Friday
14:00
Friday
14:00
U20
Six Nations

Many England fans echoing the same gripe following Six Nations loss

By Ian Cameron at Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Marcus Smith of England looks dejected following the team's defeat during the Guinness Six Nations 2025 match between Ireland and England at Aviva Stadium on February 01, 2025 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Dan Mullan - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

England’s Six Nations campaign began with a stinging 27-22 defeat to reigning champions Ireland in Dublin, heaping pressure on head coach Steve Borthwick.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hopes had been high when Cadan Murley crossed in the corner to put England up 10-5 at half-time, but a series of second-half lapses allowed Ireland to run in four tries through Jamison Gibson-Park, Bundee Aki, Tadhg Beirne and Dan Sheehan.

Borthwick’s decision to field a fleet-footed back row initially looked promising as England’s line speed unsettled Ireland early on. Marcus Smith and Ollie Lawrence cut through Ireland’s defence in the first half, while Ben and Tom Curry combined with Ben Earl to give the home side serious issues at the breakdown.

Video Spacer

Lomu- The Lost Tapes – Jonah’s Spirituality & Faith | RPTV

Featuring never-before-seen footage, Jonah Lomu shares his story and how he escaped gang violence to become the planet’s most iconic rugby player. Watch the full documentary on RugbyPass TV and via the RugbyPass app

Download now

Video Spacer

Lomu- The Lost Tapes – Jonah’s Spirituality & Faith | RPTV

Featuring never-before-seen footage, Jonah Lomu shares his story and how he escaped gang violence to become the planet’s most iconic rugby player. Watch the full documentary on RugbyPass TV and via the RugbyPass app

Download now

Yet, after Ireland rallied under interim coach Simon Easterby, England once again fell away in the closing stages, an all-too-familiar pattern for frustrated fans.

On social media, many England supporters are voicing the same grievance: under Borthwick, the attack has not substantially developed, and the team still struggles to close out games when it matters most. While some acknowledged bright spots – like Lawrence’s line breaks and the Curry twins’ defensive efforts – the overall sentiment was one of abject disappointment.

“Whilst disappointed to concede the tries I think everybody could see how our defence took a step forward in so many areas,” said Borthwick in the post-match press conference in the Aviva Stadium. “And the commitment level of the players in defence was exceptional. That doesn’t take away the fact we’re disappointed not to get a win.”

X users remained far from convinced.

Former England flyhalf Andy Goode suggested that Borthwick’s halftime talk had hurt and not helped England: “First half from England was good, full of aggression, accuracy and physicality and then Steve spoke to them at half time…”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans were equally unforgiving, one writing: “Borthwick needs to go. He’s proving totally ineffective and not fit for purpose. England have been so poor in game management, inventiveness and basic rugby execution it’s unbelievable. Zero progression evident here,” while another irate England supporter wrote: “The lack of ambition from England is criminal. At no point did any of them think they could go on and win that game. Just made no attempt to play until the last five minutes. Caused next to no problems for Ireland defence. It’s embarrassing.”

Most disagreed with Borthwick’s insistence that England ‘took a step forward’ against Ireland. One X user wrote:  “Disagree that the attack looked any better. My thoughts: Marcus Smith doesn’t bring the best out of others – he plays for himself – whereas Finn Smith does bring the best out of other players. Time for a change.”

It wasn’t the only call for a change at fly-half: “Time for a change of Smith at 10″ and “Our attack was poor, again. Left it far too late to bring Finn Smith on at 10 and switch Marcus to 15… Borthwick too reactive. We will be 4th again!”

England showed flashes of promise, especially during a chaotic first half in which the visitors’ line speed rattled Ireland. But as the second half wore on, basic errors and a lack of variety in attacking play proved costly once more. Fans across social media remain unconvinced that Borthwick’s tenure has lifted the side beyond the struggles that saw England lose seven of 12 Tests in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Summing up the frustration, one post read: “Steve Borthwick really is a terrible head coach and I don’t care what anyone tells me. He’s not a Test-class head coach and he never will be. That scoreline flatters us and does Ireland a disservice. We were crap, again,” while another lamented: “Attack looks shocking, at no point were you like ‘that’s straight out of the training ground.’”

With the next match against France looming, calls for a shake-up – especially at half-back – will grow louder. Whether Borthwick sticks with Marcus Smith at fly-half or opts to give Finn Smith a starting role could prove crucial.

Related

Tom Lynagh: 'I've never felt English... my dad's happy with that'

While many of his Queensland Reds teammates checked out the sights and sounds of London after their flight landed at Heathrow on Saturday morning, there was only one place the 21-year was heading to – the family home in Richmond.

Read Now

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

'Waste of talent' – Andrew Mehrtens weighs in on fly-half debate

2

Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

3

Bath bring in South African with 'huge potential' as signing spree continues

4

England call up replacement as Cadan Murley faces Six Nations KO

5

Where the blame really lies for latest England flop – Andy Goode

6

'Don't disrespect my genetics': Sione Tuipulotu targets ambitious return

7

Will Carling begs England not to make same old mistake with Cadan Murley

8

Many England fans echoing the same gripe following Six Nations loss

Comments

15 Comments
R
RedWarrior 1 day ago

The English defense was excellent in the first half. This is considering Ireland's attack has improved significantly since the Autumn with former Leinster attack coach Goodman. Ireland were beaten by NZ in the Autumn, are behind SA and arguably behind France so de facto 4th in order (rankings take time to catch up) As Eddie Jones said Ireland are still in that elite group so England's domination in the first half is noteworthy.

I believe they have spent the time since the Autumn largely on defence. On broken play they were relying on Smiths instint along with some jiggery pokery. For Smiths early line break a Twindaloo blocked Baird which left the gap for smith. It looked like he did Aki, but Baird was a little late arriving and clever play by Tom Curry allowed the gap for Smith. Earls line break was Smith spotting Baird coming out and beating him with a beautiful pass to Earl.

We saw the rehearsed plays for a couple of Ireland's tries. The Aki try was just identifying that England tended to hide Smith on the wing creating a vulnerability which Ireland exploited with one of Akis great finishes.

Although Ireland were relaxing at the end the two English tries were good enough quality and we may see more of it next week (Scotland will also have taken note).

Although on the easier side of the draw Borthwick almost took England to a RWC final.

But in common with the top4 you need to have firepower to get those tries in big games. Can Borthwick manage that? I don't think so.

Next week even if England have a great first half again, you would be looking at France converting 3 of those Irish chances and pushing on after the break.

Can Borthwick develop a plan to beat France in the next few years. If the answer is no England need to find someone who can.

J
JW 23 hours ago

That would was a big step up imo, you would have beaten NZ with Dmacs lackluster performance (though perhaps it might have ignited him a bit).


Both teams a step up on last years match too.

D
DC 1 day ago

Why would anyone listen to the nameless, faceless fans on social media? Let alone use it as the basis for an article.


England did some good stuff at the weekend. But people seem to be forgetting that England were playing the best team in the NH away from home. It's not easy to win there.

K
KB 2 days ago

From watching the 6 nations and the absolute illegal feeding in the scrims, what is the purpose of the scrum?

Most recently the ball has been fed to the second roe but now the ball never even went into the tunnel and placed at the feet of the back row. I have no knowledge of the law change where it states the ball must be introduced into the scrum in the tunnel between the two front rows.

If thus us the wat forward why have the scrum pack down and not just stand there like soldiers on parade and then just have the scrum half pi k the ball up fromthebo8s feet.its even more ridiculous now that the scrum half cannot be challenged. For me who has been playing the game since 1968, I am not interested in speeding up the game, if u wanted that I would follow rugby league.

I believe the modern game to be so boring and unwatchable. Bring back physical competition.

B
Bull Shark 2 days ago

I really expected this sort of reaction from England fans last year already. But they, and the typically vicious media, seemed to have been lulled by (1) A good SF showing at the WC and (2) a one point win against Ireland.


Possibly put off the idea of changing coaches AGAIN. The England coaching job should be able to attract the best coaches from around the world. How they settled for Borthwick is beyond me.

a
aO 2 days ago

If England players stopped the cheating antics and just played they might achieve something. Itoje is the worse of them, offside, antics at lineouts, hands in ruck and more. He's a great athlete but a terrible player and Captain

f
fl 2 days ago

The attack did develop when Ford was fly half.


That development wasn't sustained because Ford got dropped in favour of a much worse fly half.

R
RedWarrior 1 day ago

When Ford was fly-half or when Felix Jones was in charge of the defence (and creating attacking opportunities by pressuring defense)?

J
JW 1 day ago

Wanting to drop your best player still I see!

B
Bull Shark 2 days ago

It’s funny how you think Marcus Smith is the problem. And not the coaches who pick him and set the game plan.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Sacking Twickenham would reignite Shaun Edwards' Lions dream

The defence guru pledged he would 'swim to Australia' for a place on Andy Farrell's staff. Another rearguard action this weekend would help his case.

LONG READ

Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Amid off-field reviews and on-field losses, both heavyweight coaches are under pressure to deliver.

LONG READ

With terrestrial TV under pressure how did the pundits fare on the opening weekend of the Six Nations?

All eyes were on the players this weekend but the jostling amongst pundits for top drawer billing was just as thrilling

Comments on RugbyPass

Z
ZB 31 minutes ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

Saffe here - if he admitted to eye gouging, that's unacceptable and should miss more than 3 matches. Video isn't clear that it's an eye gouge in my opinion but if thats what he admitted to, he got off with a very lenient sentence.

5 Go to comments
W
Werner 44 minutes ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

It's tough he was a player and coach during a very different time in rugby, the new law variations have changed so much since he last won the 6N and he just doesn't seem to have adapted as well as the other teams. It's pretty clear with his take that substitutions should be limited to injuries rather than player mgt.

Also Feel like his part of the WRU men's and womens contract negotiations caused him to lose a lot of buy in from the players.

25 Go to comments
G
GP 53 minutes ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Worry about your own team. Dallas is equally adept at centre. Try and come up with an original cliche. You lot else where are one eyed too. Why should we

weaken our team ?

11 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Makes sense. I wasn't watching as intently as Wallabies games but every time I looked Itoje was winning ball

25 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Good point. Does seem like 3 jumpers is standard in 2025

25 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

That's exactly the reason a player would benefit elsewhere GP, not a reason to stay.


But I can at least see you're struggling to look through your Canterbury lens.. 😋

11 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

I think that is more by design UOB. For example, while I prefer player parochialism, I applaud the likes of Gallagher shifting to Wellington for a couple of years, but they already have a couple of good starters and a young star to bring through, so I'd imagine Gallagher looked at the Highlanders but because they have a future prospect bigger than Holland (who they may have even tried to include this year) they didn't want to lock him out of a contract by signing Zach.


Whats his name may also want to play a more modern, French (Japanese) style game with light jumpers (and big lifters), with just one big partner.

11 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Don't know where you got the idea anyone was advocating for forcing players to go anywhere? The writer is pointing out where players may not get to make their case for higher honours (if that is their goal) when staying at a franchise rich in players at their position. His examples are valid. I would rate McLeod behind a fit, firing Ennor who has superior speed, attack and distribution skills (was also an All Black who only lacked game time because of injury) and when he and Aumua are fit, McLeod becomes back-up for Havili at second five. Or fills in elsewhere. Your sensitivity to all things Canterbury / Crusaders clouds your comprehension of the discussion.

11 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Where would he go though? The only place I can see is the Highlanders were he is probably a step above TUJ and Gilbert.


Depending how how the Blues see some of their more versatile players like Lam, Zarn, and Heem, he could fit in their. But I see that as very unlikely and staying at the Crusaders now would be his best bet.

11 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

On the spot article!


In the case of Dallas, and possible Zarn, they also get shunted around positions, so are least likely to be able to push for a case of being the best in their main positions.


We saw it again in last weeks preseason game, with Dallas being pushed to play outside Havili. You are now at the point (with having done this for four seasons with him) of ruining any further progress he has to his career Penney. Play your centers at center and leave Dallas to trying push Havili out.

11 Go to comments
B
BAZ 5 hours ago
Players to watch in Super Rugby Aupiki 2025

when is Super Rugby Pacific head announcing his comps instead of delaying further and denying fans VALUABLE planning TIME please TEAM? Superbru.com in South Africa has already beaten him to the draw SADLY!

1 Go to comments
J
JW 5 hours ago
Many England fans echoing the same gripe following Six Nations loss

Ah, one of those "England should be dominating the World" fellas I see...

15 Go to comments
T
Tom 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Chessum is good but England also lack ball carriers. I'm not sure what Ted Hill has done to become a pariah. He could provide good balance.

25 Go to comments
F
FW 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

I would have thought the WRU would have brought in ex Welsh rugby players to assist Gatland. Where is his support?

25 Go to comments
T
Tom 5 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Interesting analysis, I wondered why our halfbacks kept getting caught defending against Kiwis on the wing. People seemed keen to throw Smith and Mitchell under the bus but they are not supposed to be exposed like that. There clearly was a breakdown in defensive strategy which I now understand. Smith and Mitchell could have done better perhaps but you leave your smallest players alone to tackle guys like that and tackles will be missed.


Attack is still definitely a huge issue though. We spend so little time stressing defenses. Our flankers may have been more able to cover the wings if we didn't spend the entire game without the ball. England need to mix it up and start putting some multiphase rugby together. Borthwick's unwaivering dedication to a box kicking strategy which isn't working is weird. Again we saw the players are capable of playing some dangerous rugby when they're chasing the game and forced to throw Borthwick's strategy out the window.

25 Go to comments
O
OJohn 7 hours ago
Six Nations: The pressure is mounting on Warren Gatland and Steve Borthwick

Stockholm Syndrome still ?

25 Go to comments
l
lK 7 hours ago
World Cup dream driving Exeter's Canadian star Taylor Perry

👍🏼

1 Go to comments
f
fl 7 hours ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

3 matches isn't very many!

5 Go to comments
R
Rob 8 hours ago
Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

I believe a certain sect owe Andrew Forde an apology

5 Go to comments
G
GP 8 hours ago
Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks

Braydon Ennor is out for first few weeks re injury. But I disagree. These guys should not be forced in to going any where. Dallas McLeod is a current starting player. He did not get in the AB's because barely no one was tried outside of Ioane and Barrett in midfield. You do need depth in Super Rugby squads. Dallas McLeod played well starting last Friday. He is starting again. What more do you want? He should be in contention for AB's any way. Corey Kellow got mentioned, he is starting again. An outstanding season for Canterbury last year.

11 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Four Super Rugby Pacific transfers that would benefit the All Blacks Four Super Rugby transfers the All Blacks need
Search