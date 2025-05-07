Northern Edition

British & Irish Lions Tour

Exciting young stars to old stagers – 6 possible Lions bolters

By PA
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 10: Courtney Lawes embraces Elliot Daly of England in the changing room following the Guinness Six Nations 2024 match between England and Wales at Twickenham Stadium on February 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

British and Irish Lions head coach Andy Farrell will end the waiting game for players and fans on Thursday when he names his squad to tour Australia this summer.

While many of Farrell’s choices will have been inked in for months, other areas were perhaps not so straightforward, and selection bolters of the type dotted throughout Lions history cannot be discounted.

An uncapped Will Greenwood and dual-code international John Bentley were maybe the Lions’ last true bolters in South Africa 28 years ago, but Farrell could easily pluck rabbits from the hat.

Here, the PA news agency identifies six possible bolters.

Blair Murray

Welsh supporters have had precious little to cheer since the 2023 World Cup, with the national team on a run of 17 successive Test defeats and a new head coach yet to be appointed following Warren Gatland’s mid-Six Nations exit, but Scarlets back Murray has proved a shining light. Equally adept at wing or full-back, Murray’s electric pace and an ability to prise open defences have contributed to his stock rising rapidly across just eight Wales appearances.

Tom Jordan

Scotland’s back division gained acclaim during this season’s Six Nations and Jordan was at the heart of many impressive moments. Lions centre positions will be hotly contested – Huw Jones, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki and Sione Tuipulotu look certainties – but Jordan offers something different in that he can also comfortably fill full-back and fly-half roles. Such versatility might easily catch Farrell’s eye.

Owen Farrell

Whether or not Farrell accompanies his father on the Lions’ mission Down Under has proved a major talking point – and it is fair to say that opinion is divided. The former Saracens fly-half has not played for England since the 2023 World Cup and subsequently joined French club Racing 92, but the 33-year-old offers huge experience gained from 112 England caps and three Lions tours, while fitting the bill of a proven Test-match animal. Either way, it is a fascinating call for Farrell senior.

Theo Dan

It is widely expected that Ireland’s Dan Sheehan will be the Test hooker in Australia, but who accompanies him on tour is an area of debate. Farrell will take two, possibly three, other players in that position, with England pair Jamie George and Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ireland’s Ronan Kelleher and former Wales captain Dewi Lake having their admirers. But Saracens forward Dan, who made his England debut in 2023, combines the power of a front-row forward with running and handling skills most backs would be proud of.

Courtney Lawes

England caps centurion Lawes might have retired from Test rugby after the 2023 World Cup, but he would still tick many boxes for the Lions such as experience, leadership, versatility (a second-row and back-row option) and a player who commands respect. He featured in five Lions Tests during the 2017 and 2021 tours and, following a stellar career with Northampton, he is now driving Brive’s promotion push from the French second division.

Henry Pollock

England back-row forward Pollock is not so much knocking on the door for Lions selection, but taking it off its hinges. His highlights reel is ridiculously good for a 20-year-old, combining eye-catching solo tries with critical turnovers, huge defensive shifts and an all-action presence that underlines him as a rare talent. He touched down twice on his England debut in March and has played a major role during Northampton’s run to the Champions Cup final, making him hard to ignore.

Comments on RugbyPass

C
Cantab 2 days ago
Teenager Braxton Sorensen-McGee reflects on dream Black Ferns debut

Although NZ won comfortably enough they weren’t always convincing and a better opposition may well have found them out. If our gun 7s players can translate their skills to the 15s game the team would have the ability to beat anyone. Need to be given the chance though.

4 Go to comments
J
James 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

And how do you see the Wallabies loosehead / Lion’s tighthead battle Nick?

37 Go to comments
d
dw 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Also interested in your thoughts on A Bell. Haven't noticed many scrum issues recently. He also seems to play 60 or so mins every game. A bit of a fan (even though he’s a tah..) but wondered if the Lions would target his scrummaging

37 Go to comments
d
dw 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

True. And you look at how the European coaches have got so much out of skelton and how much the local fans love him…and then some Oz fans will still say “he played poorly for the tahs I'm 2015!”

37 Go to comments
d
dw 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Thanks Nick but your headline has just jinxed us and reminded me of that night in 2013!

I love any analysis of the scrums such as the above. Cheers.


Allalatoa seems to be in good form and Nongorr appears to be able to hold his own? I think they will pick Tupou regardless of form. After Friday night I am concerned he could be sent off in the first five mins of the test though! He got too pumped up and hit a player high and was carded

37 Go to comments
R
RedWarriors 2 days ago
'Most complacent selection decision you will ever see': Barrett benching slammed as Leinster knocked out

I watched the mainstream NZ pundits eg Mils Muliaina and they DID back NZ to win almost to a man.

Ireland will talk their team up as anyone would with the caveats we are playing the ABs and match was de facto 50:50, That is not the same as dismissing the opposition. EG After the quarter John Kirwan said he was sorry France didn’t win versus SA becuase a ‘France-NZ final would be perfect. (The semis had not even been played yet, England and Argentina completely dismissed! He didn’t even realize his own arrogance) NZ are not even aware of the arrogance they exude. Has no Kiwi politely asked the national team to take down the ‘Superstars and Humble Heroes’ boasting on the AB site? Its cringeworthy stuff. Do NZ really see themselves like this?

Note all this BS about Irish arrogance started just after NZs defeat in the 2022 series. Not a coincidence.

Also: this is Irish national TV. We will talk our team up as everyone does. We care too much about judgemental and thin skinned Kiwis getting offended.

91 Go to comments
J
JM 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Aussie rugby fans are obsessed with players they hate, for whatever reason.

Michael Hooper is another one, and the hatred only increased whenever he won John Eales medals or the two times he was nominated world player of the year.

I reckon it is because our forwards are technically and mentally weak they put it all on one player who they think should make way for the messiah.

Same for the general team performance and the hate put on players like White, Lolesio, and Foley who should be pulling rabbits out of the hat every play.

I reckon, if we had of had 5 players with Hooper’s desire and drive spread across the team (and especiallythe forwards), we wouldn’t have woken up in the bottom of the ditch.

37 Go to comments
R
RedWarriors 2 days ago
'What he’s given to this club is nothing short of incredible'

He shouldn’t have been picked. Not physically able for the most intense matches notably in Twickenham last year. Giving him the captaincy was also a very short sighted decision then after RWC 2023. Ireland have a tendency to be a little too loyal, which can mean the team ages and the rebuild is bigger than should be.

Plenty of lads out there to fill that squad.

4 Go to comments
O
OJohn 2 days ago
Geoff Parling returns to Leicester as head coach

Hooray

0 Go to comments
C
Carlos 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

He was also a YC magnet.

37 Go to comments
C
Carlos 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Windsor-Faulkner-Price. 😊

37 Go to comments
S
Solenn Bonnet 2 days ago
Leinster cleanse palette with record URC scoreline against Zebre

M
Mzilikazi 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Ah, the Pooler front row ! Most legendary in the history of the , I would think. Max Boyce helped…”Here we. here we, here we go, with the Pontypool front row.”

37 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Would not go as far as whole house in our family, but for me, yes, W1. Loved playing in the scrum, love watching now😀

37 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Yes, I see that article here on RP, Nick. That is good news that Schmidt is going to look at the o’seas players.


Yes, I would think you are right that LAR will qualify. On the same points as MP, but surely they are too good not to win this crunch game….could be tEnse for ROG in the stands though.

37 Go to comments
B
BC 2 days ago
Who would make it into a Women's British and Irish Lions starting XV?

I would pick Oifa Wafer at 6, put Aldcroft in the second row with Ward. I think Wafer is one of the few non-England players mentioned that would contend for a Red Rose shirt, the others being King and possibly Neve Jones. Conversely there are two English players mentioned, Sing and Venner, that probably won’t even make the Red Rose WC squad, let alone a Lions Tour. Still a lot can change in two years, watch out for Millie David.

1 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Great article NB, thanks. I would like to know what is the reasoning why so many things are penalties in the scrum. Is it to do with safety or something else?

37 Go to comments
N
NB 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

👍

37 Go to comments
N
NB 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Always the same at the other place. Some of those perceptions of him at the Tahs - lazy, overweight and slow - were impossible to shift!

37 Go to comments
N
NB 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Hang on to Miz Carlos!

37 Go to comments
